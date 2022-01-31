10 Best Outdoor Speakers

Outdoor speakers are great for keeping the music flowing when the party moves from your living room to the backyard.

These speakers are designed to stand up to the weather, rain or shine. Better yet, they come with powerful audio to deliver impressive, sonic sound in open spaces.

Unlike portable Bluetooth speakers, they’re more durable and can be mounted to your house.

As an added bonus, outdoor speakers don’t use batteries, allowing them to function in extreme cold or heat. That way, you can use them to rock out parties throughout the year.

Top 10 Outdoor Speakers

If installing an outdoor speaker system is on your to-do list, we’ve got you covered. Check out our collection of the best outdoor speakers.

1. Bose 251 Environmental Outdoor Speakers

Set them up by the pool, or on the workbench, or anywhere an extra-durable speaker is needed

Set them up by the pool, or on the workbench, or anywhere an extra-durable speaker is needed

The Bose 251 speakers pack a trifecta of audio drivers that are better than most in-class speakers.

This product sports the brand-exclusive Articulated Array design for a wide sound field. Each speaker cabinet houses multiple drivers that are positioned at precise angles for consistent sound effects.

Meanwhile, the unique exterior cabinet design minimizes distortion from low frequencies. That way, you can experience bass-rich sound with a clear, natural impact.

The Bose 251 outdoor speakers are built for harsh conditions. Their weather-resistant housing is tested and engineered to withstand rain, snow and temperatures ranging from 140° F to -22° F.

These speakers come in black and white, allowing them to blend seamlessly into your decor.

Features

Multi-chambered enclosure

Built-in 5.25-inch woofer

2.5-inch Twiddler with glass composite

Two 2.5 inch full-range drivers

Weather-resistant brackets and hardware

100 watts nominal power

200 watts peak power

Six ohms impedance

Pros Easy to install

Vast sound field

Solid build for durability and reliable use

Syncom computer testing to guarantee quality

Extended warranty period Cons Wiring is not included

No slot port tuner to adjust turbulence

2. OSD Audio AP650

OSD Audio AP650 WEATHER: This versatile speaker is designed to handle all-weather. IPX6 rated, being completely sealed...

DESIGN: With a sleek, fully sealed design, the OSD Audio Patio Pair Speaker features a powder-coated...

If you want a high-end sound system that can cover a large area, the OSD Audio AP650 is a great option. The speakers offer a full, powerful sound that can fill outdoor space up to 1,500 square feet.

IPX6 rated, these speakers are completely sealed from dirt and water for all-weather performance.

We love the matching mounting brackets that are capable of swiveling and tilting at 180 and 60 degrees, respectively. With this level of flexibility, you can mount the AP650 horizontally or vertically.

The best part? These speakers don’t require a lot of power to deliver loud sound. Simply pair them with a mini amplifier, and they’re good to go!

Features

6.5-inch speaker type

6.5-inch woofer

One-inch tweeter

37Hz to 22 kHz

150 watts power handling

Eight ohms

90dB sensitivity

Silicone-sealed internal driver and cabinetry

Gold-plated spring-loaded binding posts

Rust-resistant steel grille

4W, 8W, 16W and 32W selectable taps

Pros Superior quality

Powerful sound

Sleek design

Easy to install

Reasonable price Cons The bass isn’t thumping

3. Klipsch AW-650

Sale Klipsch AW-650 Paintable UV-resistant ABS enclosure with rustproof aluminum grille

High sensitivity and power handling. Sensitivity: 95dB at 1 watt/1 meter

The Klipsch AW-650 has our vote for the best outdoor speakers if you have a bigger budget.

Sporting a rugged, all-weather design, these speakers run on Tractrix technology to deliver high sensitivity with minimal distortion. Additionally, the flat frequency reproduces soft and loud passages.

This product comes with C-style mounting brackets for convenient wall hanging. Since the housing is rust-resistant, these speakers will make a durable addition to your outdoor space.

What’s more, Klipsch cleverly places a titanium tweeter inside the flared opening, enabling the speakers to disperse the highs uniformly across your listening area.

This design refines sound while minimizing reflections that can cause distortion.

Features

Bass reflex enclosure

6.5 IMG woofer

95dB sensitivity

85 watts power handling

70 to 20,000 Hz frequency response

Rust-resistant aluminum speaker grilles

Paintable, UV resistance enclosure

Pros Crisp, clear sound at all volumes

Super-sized woofer magnets deliver exceptional sensitivity

Durable enclosure

Long warranty Cons You have to buy the wiring separately

4. Yamaha NS-AW294WH

Yamaha NS-AW294WH Yamaha's advanced speaker design combines superior sound quality with excellent weatherproofing....

Two way bass reflex design: Powerful woofer delivers accurate mid/low frequency response; Balanced dome...

Yamaha is renowned for making superb outdoor speakers, and the NS-AW294WH is no different.

These speakers have a clean, minimalistic design to spruce up your patio or poolside. Each unit comes with a balanced dome tweeter and powerful subwoofer for clear audio across multiple ranges.

The included brackets allow quick installation while the drip, water and UV-resistant cabinets stand up to the elements of Mother Nature.

These brackets can move through a range of 81 degrees to the right or left to ensure the speakers fit perfectly into your space.

The NS-AW294WH is available in black or white, so you can pick the speakers that best match your outdoor installation.

Features

6.5-inch cone subwoofer

Eight ohms impedance

87 dB sensitivity

80 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response

One-inch fluid-cooled tweeter

50 watts nominal input power

100 watts maximum input power

Pros Affordable

Flexible installation

High-quality sound

Excellent weatherproofing Cons The two-year warranty is short compared to competitors

5. Bowers & Wilkins AM-1

Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 HIGH-PERFORMANCE WEATHERPROOF LOUDSPEAKER - Perfect for patios, gardens and poolsides, the ultra-durable...

STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY - Featuring (1) 1" Nautilus tube loaded aluminium dome tweeter, (1) 5"...

The Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 is the best option on this list if you’re looking for top-notch audio fidelity.

Each speaker comes with five-inch woven glass fiber and a one-inch metal dome tweeter for crisp, precise sound.

Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 fixed the tweeters below the woofers to disperse sound better when you mount the speakers.

The mid-base has an anti-resonance plug that soaks up the resonance and minimizes cone break up. You’ll receive unrivaled clarity and clear detail in the midrange.

Meanwhile, the rear-facing auxiliary bass radiator delivers an extended bass response for your outdoor enjoyment.

Like any outdoor speakers worth your attention, the Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 has a rugged, water-resistant design to keep the elements at bay.

Features

One-inch Nautilus aluminum dome tweeter

Five-inch glass-fiber cone woofer

51 to 22,000 Hz frequency response

86dB sensitivity

20 to 100 watts power handling

Can be angled up to 220 degrees

Pros Class-leading audio performance

Extended warranty

Elegant design Cons Expensive

6. Pyle Outdoor Wall-Mount Speaker

Sale Pyle Outdoor Wall-Mount Speaker NO AMPLIFIER NEEDED: This outdoor Bluetooth speaker features one active speaker and one passive speaker...

INDOOR OUTDOOR READY: Rainproof seals keep water from damaging input ports and cable wire connection....

These 6.5-inch outdoor speakers by Pyle are like none that we’ve reviewed so far.

First, these speakers allow you to connect your non-Bluetooth devices. That way, you can select and play your favorite tunes from the comfort of your palms.

Since the speakers are wired, you don’t have to worry about recharging any battery.

Moreover, the pair comes with an integrated sound amplifier so, you don’t need to pair it with an external amplifier.

While these Pyle out speakers come at a fairly reasonable price, they have what it takes to offer years of service.

The marine-grade housing is waterproof and reinforced with a corrosion-resistant grill.

Features

Two-way speaker configuration

40 to 240 watts amplifier power rating

80 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response

Eight ohms impedance

5.25-inch woofer

One-inch tweeter

Nine meters of wireless range

Pros Deep bass response

Built-in capacitor for speaker protection

Impressive sound for the price Cons High volume may lead to sound distortion

7. Dayton Audio IO655BT

Sale Dayton Audio IO655BT Includes built-in, bypassable, multi-tap 70V transformer for commercial distributed speaker applications

Stylish, contemporary appearance suits indoor environments as well as outdoors

This pair of speakers by Dayton Audio definitely earned their spot on our list.

A mid-priced option, the IO655BT boasts a stylish, contemporary appearance to blend in perfectly with your outdoor setting.

These speakers come with a poly cone 6.5-inch woofer to provide excellent sonic performance. In the meantime, the one-inch Mylar dome brings in high-fidelity audio to keep the party rocking.

Dayton even computer-tested the crossover network for optimized sound.

Additionally, thanks to the sturdy ABS construction and aluminum grills, the IO655BT will keep its appealing looks after months of use.

Whether you listen to classical, folk or rock music, you’ll appreciate what these outdoor speakers can do.

Features

6.5 mineral-filled polypropylene woofer

One-inch Mylar dome tweeter

50 watts power handling

RMS/85 watts max

45-20,000 Hz frequency response

87 dB sensitivity

4W, 8W, 16W, 30W tap settings

Eight ohms impedance

Pros Fairly easy to mount

Reasonable sound and volume

High-quality performance

Five-year warranty Cons Not ideal for large outdoor spaces

8. Sonos Outdoor Speakers

Sale Sonos Outdoor Speakers The architectural speakers by Sonance for outdoor listening. Get detailed sound in your backyard or on...

These speakers are engineered to withstand humidity, water, salt spray, heat, UV rays, and freezing...

These speakers don’t come cheap, but they’re worth every penny.

Designed to fill up your patio or backyard with rich, crisp sound, the Sonos Outdoor Speakers are an excellent high-end product. They brandish an architectural design optimized for outdoor listening.

The Sonos can withstand extreme heat and humidity as well. You can even use them in freezing temperatures, and they will last for months mounted in your backyard.

In addition, this pair is compatible with the Sonos amp for a rich audio performance. Furthermore, you can connect the speakers over Wi-Fi to create a home sound system.

To top it all off, when connected, the amplifier automatically detects and adjusts the sound for each speaker.

Features

6.5-inch woofer

One-inch tweeter

Eight ohms impedance

130 watts max power handling

89 dB sensitivity

55-20,000 Hz (±3dB) frequency response

Recommended amplifier power is five to 100 watts

Pros Deep bass in open spaces

Impressive design

Speakers deliver plenty of soundstage and musical separation

Great value Cons Problems when calibrating with phone microphone

9. Definitive Technology AW6500

Definitive Technology AW6500 FEATURES THE SAME HIGH-QUALITY COMPONENTS USED IN DEFINITIVE'S INDOOR SPEAKERS. Get fuller sound and...

LOOKS GREAT, SOUNDS EVEN BETTER – The AW Series is equipped with DT’s Balanced Double Surround System...

If bass is your priority, the AW6500 is one of the best outdoor speakers you can buy. The pair combines a 6.5-inch subwoofer and a five x 10-inch radiator.

A radiator enables the speakers to deliver astoundingly full-bodied bass without distorting the treble. In addition, the standard audio drivers boost the midrange.

Meanwhile, the woofer leverages Definitive’s Balanced Doubled Surround System for impressive response across a wide frequency range.

Then, there’s the one-inch dome tweeter for accurate reproduction of instruments and voices in your music. We love the included mount that swivels a full 360 degrees allowing you to angle the units just right.

The AW6500 is ready to stand up to the rigors of outdoor use, whether you mount it on your deck or near the pool. It comes with a non-resonant PolyStone enclosure to safeguard it from direct exposure to elements.

Features

Hard dome tweeter

6.5-inch subwoofer

10 to 200 power range

92dB sensitivity

Five-way connector type

High-temperature voice coil

Pros Easy to mount and point

Thunderous bass

Clean highs and incredible low end

Well-thought-out design Cons Pricey

10. Dual Electronics LU43PW-3

3,671 Reviews Dual Electronics LU43PW-3 |DESIGNED TO LIVE INDOORS & OUTDOORS| – your studio quality speakers can be mounted/placed in any open...

|DIGITALLY OPTIMIZED FOR EXPANSIVE DISPERSION & POWERFUL BASS| – the synchronized harmony of your 3-Way...

Last in our outdoor speaker review is the LU43PW by Dual Electronics.

This pair is a decent AW6500 alternative if you want big bass without leaving a hole in your budget.

Weighing a mere 2.8 lbs, these speakers are light but incredibly powerful. They boast 100 watts of peak power to transform your backyard into an auditory nirvana.

The LU43PW’s three-way design offers optimal sound, while the 130-degree range of motion provides accurate high-fidelity audio.

You can mount these speakers horizontally or vertically for versatile orientation. The ABS enclosure is UV treated to prevent the LU53PW while maintaining sound integrity.

With what they offer, we can vouch for this pair as the best outdoor speaker if you’re on a budget.

Features

5.25 in woofer

70 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range

Four to six ohms

125 watts peak power

60 watts RMS

1.6-inch midrange

¾ inch tweeter

Pros Crisp sound for the price

Easy to install

Robust housing

Affordable

Great value Cons inexpensive hardware

Summary

Outdoor speakers offer the comfort of listening to your favorite music while enjoying fresh air and your backyard.

When you are looking for outdoor speakers, make sure you pick a pair that’s weatherproofed. After all, you’ll be using them in your backyard or patio, so they’ll be constantly exposed to the elements.

Additionally, choose speakers that fit your budget while offering a good balance between bass, midrange and treble.

Luckily, all the outdoor speakers in this roundup can deliver a powerful audio experience. All you need to do is pick one that suits your needs.