At the turn of the century, sending a video signal to your TV or computer monitor was difficult. You had to deal with clunky DVI, component or composite cables that didn’t even carry an audio signal.

Fortunately, multiple technology companies teamed up to develop the High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cable.

With the ability to carry both video and audio signals, HDMI cables quickly became an essential component of any TV or computer setup.

If you are ready to elevate your listening and viewing experience, HDMI cables can help.

Don’t miss our list of the best HDMI cables as well as specification details that can help you purchase the right product for your needs.

Top HDMI Cables

Whether you are looking for an HDMI cable for your home theater setup, 4K gaming TV or computer, there are products out there that will meet your needs. Here are some of our favorite options.

1. Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI Cable

If you want to hook up your set-top box to your TV, you can’t go wrong with this 6-foot Amazon Basics HDMI cable.

It is rated 2.0, which means it has a maximum bandwidth of up to 18 Gbps. That’s enough to deliver 4K 60 fps content with HDR data.

The film industry considers 24 fps the gold standard to retain a cinematic effect. Similarly, most TV shows also stick to 30 fps. This means that you won’t miss out on anything unless you are into competitive gaming.

This cable has triple-shielding and full metal connectors for high performance. It also supports Audio Return Channel (ARC), which means it can connect your TV to a surround sound system.

Other compatible devices include Blu-ray players, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and computers.

Priced below $10, Amazon’s cable offers excellent value for the cost.

2. JSAUX Flat HDMI 2.0 Cable

This HDMI 2.0 cable is similar to the one from Amazon. However, the JSAUX HDMI 2.0 cord is braided for durability.

【High Speed HDMI 2.0 Cable】Transmission speed up to 18Gbps, no worry about video transmission delay....

This HDMI 2.0 cable is similar to the one from Amazon. However, the JSAUX HDMI 2.0 cord is braided for durability.

Moreover, thanks to its flexible and flat design, it can be easily worked through your TV unit. JSAUX claims that their cable is reinforced for increased tensile strength and can withstand 16000+ bends.

At 6.6 feet long, the cord is shielded to prevent signal loss arising from electric interference.

With an HDMI 2.0 rating, this product promises a bandwidth of 18 Gbps. It can support 4K at 60 Hz video with HDR. Additionally, it is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and computers.

Like the Amazon basics cable, this cord also supports ARC.

If you are looking for a durable and easy-to-manage cable, this one is a great budget option.

3. Zeskit Maya Certified Ultra High Speed Cable

HDMI 2.0 cables are good enough for regular use. However, if you are a gamer who doesn’t want to compromise on performance, go for the Zeskit Maya HDMI 2.1 cable.

With a bandwidth of 48 Gbps, it can support up to a 4K at 120 Hz signal from the latest consoles such as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

While not all games support this feature, the list includes popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Doom Eternal, Fortnite, Dirt 5 and Rocket League. More games are being added to this list regularly.

It’s important to mention that this feature requires 120 Hz compatible TVs such as LG C1, Sony X900H and Samsung Q70T.

Zezkit claims that this 6.5-foot cord is future-proof since it is capable of handling 8K at 60 Hz video, which has yet to become mainstream.

Like most well-made cords, this product is shielded to protect against signal interference caused by wireless devices. It is also braided for added durability.

The cable is certified by HDMI Licensing and Administration. Furthermore, the company allows users to verify their cable’s authenticity by scanning a barcode using their smartphone.

For those wanting an HDMI cable for gaming, this is a great option.

4. Belkin Ultra HD HDMI 2.1 Cable

Often, HDMI cables from even the most obscure brands work well. However, sometimes you run into a handshake issue between your TV and streaming device.

A quantum leap from 18 Gbps (HDMI 2.0) to a whopping 48 Gbps

Often, HDMI cables from even the most obscure brands work well. However, sometimes you run into a handshake issue between your TV and streaming device.

Belkin comes to the rescue with its Ultra HD HDMI 2.1 cable. Based on Amazon reviews, many customers have noted that this cord works where others fail.

It takes full advantage of wake and sleep commands offered by the latest streaming boxes.

This cable has a 48 Gbps bandwidth that ensures that the cable can easily transfer a 4K at 120 Hz signal with support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.

It can also carry an 8K at 60 Hz signal without any problem.

According to Belkin, this six-foot HDMI cable has dual-layer shielding construction to minimize electrical interference.

While it costs more than standard HDMI cables, Belkin offers a two-year warranty to make up for it.

If you own high-end gear such as LG’s latest OLED TVs and Apple TV 4K box, it could be worth investing in this cable.

5. UGREEN USB C to HDMI Cable

As its name suggests, the Ugreen USB C to HDMI cord connects directly to your portable device's USB Type C port and delivers a signal to your TV.

Broad Compatibility: The USB C HDMI Adapter Cable perfectly works with USB-C port computers with Mini DP...

As its name suggests, the Ugreen USB C to HDMI cord connects directly to your portable device’s USB Type C port and delivers a signal to your TV.

It works with many popular laptops, including Dell XPS 13, Alienware 13, HP Envy X360, EliteBook Folio G1 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1.

The cable is six feet in length and compatible with Apple’s Thunderbolt interface. This allows you to connect a MacBook Air 2018, MacBook Pro 2019 and iPad Pro 2020 to your TV.

It also integrates with smartphones that have DisplayPort Alt Mode support over a USB Type-C port. This includes flagship phones from Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus, to name a few.

The cable is HDMI 2.0 compatible and supports 4K at 60 Hz video transmission. Of course, you have an option to buy a USB Type C adapter for your existing HDMI cable, but those cost as much as this cable.

If you are looking for a convenient way to connect your laptop or tablet to a TV, this cable is worth a look.

6. Cable Matters Active HDMI Cable

In most cases, a six-foot cable is enough to get the job done. However, if you are planning to link up a 4K projector, you will need a longer cord and some cable management skills.

Long HDMI cable with active HDMI cable chipset boosts the HDMI signal, preventing signal loss at long...

In most cases, a six-foot cable is enough to get the job done. However, if you are planning to link up a 4K projector, you will need a longer cord and some cable management skills.

If the projector is going to sit in the same room, the 25-foot cord from Cable Matters is a great option. The cord has a bandwidth of 48 Gbps, which can carry 4K at 120 Hz signal along with HDR data.

The manufacturer claims that the product features an active chipset to boost the signal.

This cable is HDMI eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS X surround sound 7.1.

One of the cord’s coolest features is its ability to provide power to the source device. If the source device is underpowered, the cord has a USB input to draw additional power.

If you are looking for an HDMI cable that can pull double duty, the Cable Matters Active HDMI Cable is a great option.

7. Monoprice HDMI High-Speed Active Cable

If a 25-foot cable doesn't serve your needs, Monoprice has one that is 50 feet in length. With a bandwidth of 18 Gbps, the cable is rated for HDMI 2.0.

3D Video Support x.v.Color and Deep Color up to 16-bits per channel 48-bit total

If a 25-foot cable doesn’t serve your needs, Monoprice has one that is 50 feet in length. With a bandwidth of 18 Gbps, the cable is rated for HDMI 2.0.

This cable should transmit 4K at 60 Hz without breaking a sweat. It has an inbuilt active circuitry to ensure there’s no signal loss over its entire length. This makes it a great option for a home theater system.

Unlike other cables on our list, the Monoprice HDMI High-Speed Active cord is rated CL2 for fire resistance and can withstand surge up to 150 watts.

If your priority is having a cable option that is long enough and fire-resistant enough to run through your walls, the Monoprice HDMI High-Speed Active Cable is a solid contender.

8. iBirdie Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0 Cable

For people looking for cables longer than 60 feet in length, it makes sense to get a spool of fiber optic HDMI cord. In this case, the iBirdie Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0 cable is a great choice.

Copper HDMI Cable can't get 18Gbps of Bandwidth after More Than 50 Feet. Fiber Optic HDMI cables can...

For people looking for cables longer than 60 feet in length, it makes sense to get a spool of fiber optic HDMI cord. In this case, the iBirdie Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0 cable is a great choice.

This cable is 100 feet long. Thanks to its thin profile, it is much easier to run it through a wall than a copper cable.

The cable is rated HDMI 2.0, allowing for a bandwidth of 18 Gbps. As per the manufacturer, this cord can retain the transmission rate at up to 300 feet.

You should have no problem beaming 4K at 60 Hz video from your streaming box to your TV or projector. It comes with all the goodies you expect from an HDMI cable, such as support for HDR and eARC.

Overall, the iBirdie Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0 Cable is a good option for those who want an extra-long cable.

9. Vivify Arquus W73 Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0 RGB

Gamers love adding RGB lights to their powerful rigs. Sometimes this includes RGB lighting that extends all the way to keyboards, headsets and even mousepads.

Customize more than 100 lighting colors and 8 effects with VIVIFY Vnode software

Gamers love adding RGB lights to their powerful rigs. Sometimes this includes RGB lighting that extends all the way to keyboards, headsets and even mousepads.

Taking the theme a bit further, Vivify has introduced the Arquus W73 HDMI cable for gamers. It has RGB lights that can sync up with other computer components over Vivify Vnode or Razer Chroma software.

Instead of copper, the Arquus W73 uses fiber optic for data transmission. As a result, you get a more flexible cord to bridge your gaming PC and monitor.

Moreover, it is less susceptible to electrical interference compared to its copper counterparts. According to the company, the cable is tested for 12 kg pull strength and 450 kg compression force.

It is HDMI 2.0 compliant with a bandwidth of up to 18 Gbps and can carry a 4K at 60 Hz signal with full support for HDR10.

For people who appreciate RGB lighting, this cable may be exactly what they want.

10. Marseille mCable HDMI with Anti-Aliasing

The mCable Gaming HDMI is the most unique cord on this list. According to the manufacturer, this cable can improve the visual fidelity of content and remove jagged edges in real-time.

Removes jagged edges and shimmering effects without blur through its patented algorithms and contextual...

The mCable Gaming HDMI is the most unique cord on this list. According to the manufacturer, this cable can improve the visual fidelity of content and remove jagged edges in real-time.

While this is a major claim that many might consider a gimmick, the cable does deliver on that promise thanks to its onboard digital signal processor.

This cable performs Contextual Anti-Aliasing (CxAA) to iron out jagged edges and shimmering texture. It also sharpens certain parts of the image to improve depth perception.

The best part is that it does it all in less than 1 ms, so there’s no perceivable lag while gaming.

Amazon customers and reviewers have reported significant quality gains when gaming on retro consoles such as Nintendo GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, Wii U, PS3 and Xbox 360.

The cable also improves the signal from the newest consoles such as PS5 and Xbox X Series, but those gains are not significant.

If you are looking to dust off your old gaming console, you might want to purchase the Marseille mCable Gaming HDMI cable.

HDMI Cable Specifications

Before you buy an HDMI cable, you should understand the various specifications so that you end up with the right product for your unique setup.

Here’s what you need to know about different versions of HDMI:

Cable Type Bandwidth Supports HDMI 1.0-1.1 4.9 Gbps 1080p at 60 Hz video HDMI 1.2-1.2a 4.9 Gbps 1080p at 60 Hz video HDMI 1.3-1.4b 10.2 Gbps 4K at 30Hz video HDMI 2.0-2.0b 18 Gbps 4K at 60 Hz video HDMI 2.1 48 GBps 4K at 120 Hz and 8K at 60 Hz

Only the latest HDMI 2.1 compatible cords have a bandwidth of 48 Gbps to transmit a 4K at 120 Hz signal. While this may not matter to most people, it is important for those who own an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

Summary

If you are in the market for an HDMI cable, make sure you understand your exact needs.

Evaluate the refresh rate, resolution, bandwidth and length that your particular setup requires. Then, consider your budget and any special features you may need from your cable.

Regardless of what you are looking for, you’ll find a suitable option on our list to take your entertainment experience to the next level.