10 Best VHS Players

VHS tapes are becoming a thing of the past, but some people still want to watch movies on film.

Plus, if you have old home movies, a VHS player is one of the best ways to watch them.

While converting VCR tapes to DVDs is a more practical approach to preserving old recordings, some brands still appreciate the significance of VHS players.

To help you choose a suitable device so that you don’t miss a minute of your cherished home movies or favorite films, we’ve reviewed the best VHS players you can buy today.

Top VHS Players

Regardless of what you want to watch on VHS, there are devices that can handle your viewing needs. Here are the top VHS players currently on the market.

1. Funai Combination VCR and DVD Recorder (ZV427FX4)

The Funai Combination VCR and DVD Recorder is an impressive product that can record for up to six hours and output in 1080p. This gives you great picture quality.

We made it our top pick due to its features that help you convert between older and newer media formats without hurting the video quality. Besides converting VHS tapes into DVDs, you can also turn DVDs into VHS.

Furthermore, you have the option to record satellite or live TV. You’ll even find a four-head Hi-Fi stereo on the Funai combination player.

This combo is perfect if you’re looking for a model with DVD recording features. Additionally, the 1080p upconversion player makes old VHS tapes look better than the original.

It is still the most reliable model that doesn’t compromise video quality. It’s easy to use, and converting VHS home videos to DVD won’t take long.

The only major downside is the lack of a tuner. This means that you’ll need to connect an external tuner to the unit’s AV line inputs using a cable or satellite box.

Key Features:

Connectivity: HDMI

Hi-Fi stereo

Eight hours of recording

1080p upconversion

Pros: Seamless two-way dubbing

Superb 1080p conversion

Line in recording

Easy to set up Cons: Noisy VHS playback

No built-in tuner

2. Toshiba SD-V296 DVD/VCR Combo

Toshiba SD-V296 DVD/VCR Combo Playable disc types: DVD-Video / DVD-R / DVD RW/ CD / CD-R / CD-RW / VCD

Video D/A Converter: 108MHz/14-Bit, Component Video Output: ColorStream Pro

Despite being a simple DVD player, the Toshiba SD-V296 DVD/VCR combo saves space. It’s a reliable way to watch DVDs and cassettes.

Keep in mind that it lacks a built-in TV tuner, so it requires a cable box or satellite receiver to watch or record TV. With a cable box or satellite receiver, you can also record VHS tapes of your favorite TV shows.

Its convenient front-panel inputs let you easily record from different sources like a camcorder. If you have an HDTV with a component video input, the SD-V296 offers a tonic 480p image from your DVDs.

Under the hood, 108 MHz/14-bit video and 192KHz/24-bit audio digital to analog converter outputs are included. You can even convert VHS to DVD with a single click.

Thanks to the device’s four-head Hi-Fi and ColorStream Pro Progressive Scan component, all of your DVD and VHS content will be seen in vibrant color.

The JPEG Viewer feature turns your TV into a digital picture frame, displaying still photographs directly from DVDs or CDs. It does this with better image quality thanks to the video component.

Best of all, this Toshiba product has RCA, S-video and coaxial digital audio outputs.

Key Features:

Dolby digital audio output

HDMI input

Connectivity: RCA

DVD/VCR remote control

14-Bit/108MHz

Pros: One-touch recording

Has coaxial digital outputs

Digital to analog conversion

Supports most DVD/CD formats Cons: Poor troubleshooting options

3. Samsung DVD-V9800 Tunerless 1080p Upconverting VHS Combo DVD Player

The Samsung DVD-V9800 is a multifunctional device that can play DVDs and VHS cassettes while providing clear images and sound.

It features a four-head Hi-Fi VCR with progressive scan output for increased visual quality as well as MP3, JPEG and WMA playback. The model also comes with a VCR recorder.

You can enjoy 96KHz/ 24-bit audio processing while it’s in recording or playback mode.

Plus, this DVD/VCR combo has 1080p upconversion quality. Apart from its VCR recording feature, you can store your favorite shows in VHS tapes for replays.

With 1080p upconversion, you can expect to achieve enhanced video quality and higher frame rates.

Key Features:

1080p upconversion

Connectivity: HDMI

Multi-format playback

VCR recorder

Pros: Improved resolution

Divx compatible

Responsive audio processing

Multiple playback options Cons: Unstable disc formatting

4. Sanyo DVD Recorder/VCR Combo 2-Way Recording

307 Reviews Sanyo DVD Recorder/VCR Combo 2-way Recording HD DVD/VCR combo allows for 2-way recording (DVD to VCR and VCR to DVD)

Playback support for DVD, CD, CD-R/RW, VHS

The Sanyo DVD Recorder/VCR Combo can record to VHS or DVD. You can also record from VHS to DVD or from DVD to VHS to save space.

One impressive feature about this unit is that it can play JPEG, MP3 and MPEG1 files via CD and DVD. It has many inputs and outputs. Plus, it can upconvert DVDs to full HD through an HDMI cable.

Its two-way dubbing mode can record for up to six hours because of the VCR’s five-speed design.

Using its 1080p upconversion technology, you can seamlessly watch standard DVDs in an upscaled resolution. You will also like its line-in recording that captures video and audio from cable or satellite TV, then stores both on DVD.

The setup is painless since all you need is a single-cable HDMI connection to display full HD audio and video quality.

Its parental lock and a trilingual on-screen display mode are notable features that make this model user-friendly. You can even switch to English, French or Spanish.

Key Features:

Outputs: HDMI, RCA

1080p upconversion

Dolby Digital audio decoding

Pros: Seamless full HD conversion

Trilingual on-screen display

Excellent audio stream out

Line-in recording Cons: A bit pricey

5. Sony SLV-D380P DVD/VCR

The SLV-D380P from Sony unifies your home theater system by integrating a VCR and a DVD player into one unit. This model could work perfectly for you if you’re on a mid-range budget.

You can watch your VHS tapes and DVD collection on the same player. In addition, this device is a full-featured VCR that lets you record your favorite shows while simultaneously watching a DVD.

It’s simple to archive your favorite TV episodes with the help of an auto clock and audio/video input recording. You just need to insert the VHS tape, turn on the source component and press record.

The front A/V inputs are useful when you want to see recently produced footage from your camera. Additionally, it can play common DVDs, CDs and MP3s.

It boasts all of the bells and whistles of a Sony DVD player, such as progressive output (480p), Precision Drive 3, fast/slow playback with sound and more.

These features ensure you get the greatest audio and video quality possible.

Key Features:

Audio output: Stereo

Four-head Hi-Fi output

Progressive (480p) output

Pros: Flash rewind

Quality stereo output

Fast/slow playback

Dependable parental controls

Fairly priced Cons: Average video quality

6. Sony SLV-N750 Full Chassis 4-Head Hi-Fi VCR

Your home theater will be seamlessly compatible with the Sony SLV-N750. It includes a 17-inch silver home theater chassis to match WEGA TVs.

Rewind and playback speed is fast enough to rewind a T-120 tape in about 60 seconds. Better yet, this model comes with a multi-brand TV remote, commercial skip and plug & play capabilities.

The setup for all these features is simple. Commercial skip bypasses 30 seconds of tape at a time, making it useful for speeding through recorded ads.

Plus, using an index scan makes finding a recorded scene faultless.

The auto tape speed feature lets you timer-record at SP speed for the highest picture quality, then convert to EP speed when the VCR recognizes that the recording time exceeds the remaining tape.

You’ll find an A/V connector on the front panel for connecting your camcorder or gaming console. Sony’s four dual recording and playback heads improve image quality, allowing you to play videotapes.

This stereo model records an eight-hour tape using SLV-19-micron N750 recording heads and a computerized auto tracking system.

Key Features:

Hi-Fi stereo

Plug & play

Digital auto-tracking

Commercial Skip button

Pros: Low distortions

Multi-brand remote control

SP/EP recording speeds

Instant replay Cons: Analog tuner

7. JVC HRA591U 4-Head Hi-Fi VCR

JVC HRA591U 4-Head Hi-Fi VCR Stereo VHS recording and playback with quasi-S-VHS playback (plays Super-VHS tapes at standard-VHS...

Front-panel audio/video inputs accommodate camcorders, game consoles, or a second VCR

The JVC HRA591U is equipped with a Hi-Fi VHS stereo plus an MTS decoder, four-head design, SQPB (S-VHS Quasi Playback), auto tuner preset, full-function remote control and Pro-precision 19u heads.

Front AV inputs and a bilingual on-screen menu make operating this model fairly easy. Camcorders, VCR cassettes and gaming consoles are all compatible with the front audio/video input.

It has a Pro-cision 19 Micron Head for enhanced clarity when recording or watching in extended-play mode.

However, when playing VHS tapes with this model, you can only expect the standard resolution. It has a one-touch recording/programming feature, similar to most other leading VCR players.

A fully functional remote control is also included. Most importantly, this model features stereo VHS recording and playback.

Key Features:

One-touch recording

Remote control

Hi-Fi stereo

S-VHS Quasi Playback

Pros: Easy recording

Solid audio output

Multilingual menu

Reliable EP heads Cons: Standard VHS resolution

8. Magnavox DV220MW9 DVD Player VCR Combo

The Magnavox DV220MW9 is great for anyone looking for a simple model to set up and operate.

It’s among the most sought-after devices because it has a built-in SD tuner, making it easy to schedule recordings for live television.

The Magnavox combo comes pre-installed with one-touch two-way dubbing to amplify its overall ease of use. You can record from VHS to DVD and DVD to VHS formats.

This DVD player supports standard DVD-R/RW and DVD+R/RW media types, leaving you with options. It records and replays simultaneously, making the model practical to most potential buyers.

If you need to zoom further, the Magnavox allows up to 2x since it features a progressive scan format of display. In simpler terms, you can expect about 480p of video output.

Key Features:

Digital output: RCA

Two-way dubbing

Slow-motion

Pros: Multi-format recording

One-touch two-way dubbing

Combo recording capacity Cons: Subpar troubleshooting support

9. Panasonic PV-V4522 4-Head Hi-Fi VCR

Panasonic PV-V4522 4-Head Hi-Fi VCR 4-head hi-fi VCR

Front AV inputs accommodate a camcorder or gaming console

The Panasonic PV-V4522 is a Hi-Fi VCR with four heads that can support a camcorder or gaming console.

Its commercial skip feature reduces disruptions, while the index search and tape-position display make recording simple. Better yet, the auto clock with 24-hour backup eliminates manually setting your time.

You only need a universal remote control to operate this device. It has a built-in TV tuner, so finding channels shouldn’t be difficult.

The audio quality is excellent because the model features a stereo sound output option. Additionally, the VHS player’s ultra-fast rewind capabilities make it useful for streaming.

Thanks to the four-head, high-fidelity mono VCR’s digital picture and motion adjustment, all of your videos will be clean and clear.

Key Features:

Commercial skip button

Auto clock set

Four-head Hi-Fi VCR

Front AV input jacks

Pros: Sturdy playback speed

Trilingual on-screen display

Clear extended-play Cons: Feeble construction

10. Emerson ZV427EM5 DVD/VCR Combo

Due to the HDMI output’s 1080p resolution, the Emerson ZV427EM5 DVD/VCR Combo can play DVDs or VHS cassettes in high definition.

With its progressive scanning, you can make videos in 480p (NTSC) and 576p (PAL).

The five-speed feature can record VHS tapes up to six hours long. It weighs only 12.6 pounds and works on two AA batteries.

If you want a player that accepts CD, CD-R/RW, DVD, DVD-R/RW and VHS media, this model is worth the cost.

Input and output jacks accommodate many televisions, including older antenna models. Furthermore, you can adjust the DVD’s visual output to letterbox, pan and scan and more.

Parental settings even help you protect your kids from unsafe content.

This model’s support for multiple media formats, visual content converters and television compatibility makes it fully functional.

It’s perfect for potential buyers who want to record live TV to DVD while maintaining their VHS tape collection.

Key Features:

Six-hours recording

Video output: HDMI

Audio output: Stereo

Pros: Five-speed recording

Impressive video resolution

Lightweight

Energy efficient Cons: No coaxial input

Summary

VCRs are becoming obsolete as time goes on. Fortunately, digital TVs allow you to watch your priceless video cassettes. Video converters like a coaxial switch box or splitter will suffice to make a connection.

Most players should also be able to connect video cameras and other output devices. Keeping dust away from VHS players is the key to prolonging their longevity.

These machines are easy to use, making it simple to watch your favorite films and old home movies. Any of the models on our list will have you enjoying your videos in no time.