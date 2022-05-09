6 Best HDMI RF Modulators

If you want to connect your analog TV or monitor to a media device, Xbox or PlayStation, you need an HDMI RF modulator.

HDMI RF modulators allow you to connect traditional input/output ports and HDMI inputs. Think of these devices as connectors that hook up your analog TV or monitor to devices like Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Rokus, VCRs, gaming consoles and more.

With varying price points, connection types and accessories, it might be confusing to find the perfect modulator for your needs.

To simplify your search, we researched the best HDMI RF modulators currently on the market.

Top HDMI RF Modulators

If you want to connect your devices easily and enjoy your favorite content or games, the best HDMI RF modulators can help. Here are some of the top options you can buy.

1. ProVideoInstruments VECOAX MiniMod-2

VECOAX MiniMod-2 HDMI RF Modulator CONNECT your HDMI video source to the Minimod-2 hdmi input

INJECT the coax cable output from the Minimod-2 to your TV Distribution Coax Cables

You can convert HDMI video to HD video and run it over a coax cable with this RF modulator by ProVideoInstruments.

Better yet, you can send the converted video signals over a longer cable than HDMI. You don’t even need an extender or signal booster.

The MiniMod-2 lets you connect an HDMI source to your RF video system. This enables you to play content on a TV or monitor with a digital tuner.

It also comes with bi-directional F connectors to seamlessly transmit the input signal from a digital antenna.

This modulator can support video signals up to 1920 x 1080 pixels. Even more impressive, it can convert the signals into several formats, including DVB T, QAM, ISDBT, ATSC and DMBT.

Then there’s a strategically placed LCD on the front of the modulator. The display allows you to view the unit status at a glance. It also enables you to navigate the menu effortlessly using the front-panel buttons.

The MiniMod-2 works with any HD-compatible TV or monitor. Its output is compatible with most gaming consoles as well, making it a great option for gamers.

Key Features:

DVB T, DVB C and DMBT file support

Supports Dolby audio

Large LCD color screen

RF-Video support

Composite video In

Converts video to QAM, ATSC and ISDBT format

1080p to coax conversion

Pros: High-quality video output

Compatible with many devices

Excellent performance

Extended warranty Cons: Expensive

2. AoeSpy HDMI RF Modulator Coax Converter

44 Reviews AoeSpy HDMI RF Modulator Coax Converter RF Modulator for TV - HDMI to coax converter will hook up your streaming media players ( Apple TV, Amazon...

HDMI to Coaxial Cable Adapter for TV - Convert HDMI digital signals into VHF analog TV ( RF ) signals...

If the MiniMod-2’s pricing doesn’t align with your budget, you’ll want to check out the AoeSpy HDMI RF modulator.

In fact, with what it has to offer, this is one of the best HDMI modulators if you’re on a tight budget.

Despite its low price, the unit comes with impressive features.

At the top of its list of fantastic features is its compact design. The unit measures 15.12 x 13.62 x 1.69 inches. Plus, it only weighs 1.12 pounds, so it’s easy to tuck this product into just about any space.

On top of that, it supports HD video up to 1080 pixels. This means that you can use it for any device, including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV Stick.

Furthermore, this is the model to buy if you’re looking for a modulator that can work with your old CRT TV.

The best HDMI RF modulator should be easy to use, and the AoeSpy doesn’t disappoint in this regard. It is a plug-and-play device. Simply plug it into the right port and watch it go to work.

In addition, this unit supports Dolby audio to provide rich sound for your videos.

Speaking of video, this RF modulator can deliver high-quality video and an immersive gaming experience. HDMI modulation also means that you can control other aspects of the converted video signal, including brightness, amplitude and contrast.

Meanwhile, the remote access functionality makes it easier to control the modulator.

This modulator is worth considering if you want exceptional audio and video at an affordable price.

Key Features:

3.3-foot cable

PC and gaming console compatibility

HDMI to Coax, HDMI to RF, HDMI to RCA and HDMI to Coaxial connector types

61-25 – 67.25 MHz frequency

Pros: Reasonably priced

Compact design

Supports remote access Cons: Modulator isn’t feature-rich

3. AeoSpy HDMI Modulator RF Converter

AeoSpy HDMI Modulator RF Converter HDMI Modulator - HDMI or RCA CVBS in coax rf out composite converter will hook up your streaming media...

RCA to Coaxial Adapter - Converts line level composite video / analog stereo audio signals to RF (...

Another option from AeoSpy, this RF modulator is an excellent pick if you’re looking for a no-frills model that will get the job done without breaking the bank.

First on its list of impressive features is the ability to support 1080p resolution.

With this modulator as part of your home entertainment setup, you can enjoy your Apple TV, FireStick and Roku content. It is even compatible with gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5.

Meanwhile, the integrated RCA to coaxial adapter converts analog video signals to RF so that you can connect old TVs without line-level AV jacks. It also allows you to adjust the video’s brightness and volume.

This unit packs a powerful SDR TV demodulator, eliminating the need for an additional device for reverse connections between HDMI and RF. The demodulator is compatible with HDMI 1.3 and PAL2 as well as NTSC TVs.

Other notable features include VHF and UHF frequency support, digital channel display and a selectable switch.

Key Features:

480I/480P/576I/576P/720P/720I/1080I/1080P HDMI resolution support

VHF and UHF2 support up to 136 channels

61.25MHZ TV/RF output signal frequency

PAL-BG, PAL-l, PAL-DK and NTSC-M output formats support

RCA to coaxial adapter

Pros: Affordable

Wide range of resolution

Easy to use

Supports new gaming consoles

Offers sharp images Cons: Ambiguous user manual

4. Multicom HDMI RF Modulator

Multicom HDMI RF Modulator The MUL-HDENC-C-100 delivers digital HD video over existing coax cabling from unencrypted (home videos,...

Easily distribute content up to 1080p resolution on any channels 2 to 135

The Multicom HDMI RF Modulator is one of the top products you can buy. This device can convert unencrypted HDMI signals up to 1080 pixels into ATSC, QAM 256 RF or QAM 64 RF.

You also get AC3 audio output, allowing you to use the Multicom with most of today’s devices. Plus, you can broadcast the converted HDMI content over a wide range of channels, ranging from 2 to 135.

This HDMI RF modulator promises to deliver top-notch video quality. It will generate sharp, crystal clear images for games as well as fast-paced action videos.

Additionally, this RF modulator supports a straightforward operation. It is ideal for commercial and residential applications.

Furthermore, the device is compatible with virtually all systems.

You can manage the modulator locally via the integrated LCD screen on the front panel. Alternately, you can use the super-intuitive web-based management system for remote control.

The Multicom is even perfect for multi-video distribution institutions like casinos, campuses and sports bars.

Key Features:

30 MHz – 951 MHz frequency range

1080 pixels resolution for 2 – 135 channels

Ac3 audio quality

1080 pixels video resolution

Adjustable Attenuation

Unencrypted HDMI input, RF QAM output

Pros: Remote control

Easy to set up

Silent operation

Clear picture Cons: Web interface is complicated

5. Thor Broadcast HDMI RF Modulator

Thor Broadcast HDMI RF Modulator Cost-effective Networked Digital HDMI RF modulator. Designed to allow any HDMI source like an STB,...

This Thor Broadcast Modulator is an all-in-one device integrating HD MPEG2 encoding with AC3 Dolby Audio...

This RF modulator by Thor Broadcast can help you send HDMI signals to your old TV set or monitor using an RF coaxial output.

As another mid-priced model, this product comes with independent ports so that you can select each channel individually. The ripple effect is that every channel will have its own independent modulation standard and frequency.

This HDMI RF modulator is as versatile as they come. It can handle up to eight channels of HDMI via the front panel.

Controlling the unit is extremely simple. It features a convenient network management system and LCD for quick and easy control.

Plus, the display lets you view the channel number and name as well.

This modulator doesn’t come up short in regards to the number of modulation standards it can handle. The Thor Broadcast supports many standards, including ATSC-8VSB, DVB-T and ISDB-T.

It also supports MPEG2 video encoding up to 25 Mb per second per channel. Other standards include MPEG1, AC and AAC.

Additionally, this unit offers LED indicators for video detection as well as a web-based interface for convenient remote access and control.

Key Features:

Eight CATV RF channels

NMS web controllable interface

MPEG2 video encoding chip

50 – 900 MHz frequency

LED indicators for video detection

Eight HDMI and SDI inputs

100, 500 and 1000 ms latency support

1080 pixels HD video output

QAM, ATSC – 8VSB, DVB-T / ISDB-T modulation

AAC audio encoding

Dolby AC3

25 Mb/s video latency

QAM 64 and QAM 256 support

Web GUI interface

HDMI compliant for use with any source

MPEG2 video encoding

Pros: Feature-rich

Reliable performance

Increased flexibility Cons: Substandard user manual

6. SatLink ST-7000 HDMI RF Modulator

This modulator from SatLink boasts a variety of features to help you broadcast HDMI or RCA sources to unlimited devices.

The flexibility of being able to choose between HDMI and RCA sources makes this unit one of the best HDMI RF modulators on the market.

It supports several resolutions, including 720p, 1080i and 1080 pixels. In addition, it also works for all TV standards like J.83B QAM and ATSC.

The SatLink ST-7000 can add MPEG-2 video HD layers to your current TV channels. Plus, it bundles HD video with AC3 Dolby audio, allowing you to stream over your TV channels. You won’t need any other converter.

This product’s user-friendly LCD panel lets you choose between different models or settings conveniently. With such a responsive interface, this modulator is great if you’re a first-time user or you are not tech-savvy.

As a bonus, the SatLink ST-7000 is built to last. It sports a hardy casing to withstand the rigors of years of use.

Other notable highlights include web-based configuration for easy setup and remote control for all of your connected devices.

Finally, the SatLink ST-7000 can connect to HDMI sources like satellite receivers, surveillance cameras and DVD players using a coaxial cable.

Key Features:

AC3 Dolby audio

Web-based configuration

MPEG-2 video

720p, 1080i or 1080p resolution

ATSC or J.83B QAM standards

Pros: Many connectivity ports

Remote access

Responsive LCD screen Cons: A bit expensive

Summary

If you are looking for the best HDMI RF modulators currently on the market, finding the right one for your needs doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

When you are shopping for this type of product, make sure you pick a unit that supports the connection type that you want.

It’s important to note that you’re better off with a device that includes accessories like power adapters and cables. This ensures that you won’t spend extra money getting your modulator set up.

You’ll also want to check the supported video quality and the ease of installation. Fortunately, you can’t go wrong with any of the HDMI RF modulators on this list.