10 Best Portable DVD Players

Today’s mini DVD players are highly sophisticated pieces of equipment capable of playing a variety of media formats. Some can support television systems, while others boast Blu-Ray support.

When choosing a portable DVD player, there are some key considerations to keep in mind. Most importantly, pick a model with the power capacity to handle long hours of playback between charges.

It’s also wise to purchase a player with a swivel screen so you can adjust your device for a perfect viewing angle. Additionally, bigger screens tend to be superior, and choosing a model with at least one audio jack for headphones is ideal.

No matter which model you choose, the best portable DVD players will ensure you are able to watch your favorite content on the go.

Top Portable DVD Players

Whether you’re looking for a cheap mini DVD player or an expensive, feature-rich unit, there’s a model out there for you. Here are our choices for the top portable DVD players to help you find your ideal gadget.

1. ieGeek 16.9” Portable DVD Player

The ieGeek delivers an impressive 1280 x 800 resolution, enabling you to watch HD videos via an SD card or a flash drive.

If you love to binge-watch, you’ll like this unit’s eye-protected screen. Better yet, because ieGeek’s battery can support up to six hours of playtime, you can binge-watch without visual fatigue.

The best portable DVD players are easy to carry around comfortably. This one is foldable, so it fits conveniently into your travel bag whenever you’re not using it.

The ieGeek boasts 270 degrees rotation and 180 degrees flip function. You can attach it to your car’s headrest, making it ideal for road trips.

Features

Three power supply systems

Dual speaker system

3.5 mm audio port

Multiple file formats – DVD±R/RW, CD-R/RW, JPEG and MP3 formats

Smart memory function

14.1-inch swivel screen

Built-in 4000 mAh

Pros Easy-to-access menu options

Easy to use

Solid picture quality

USB and SD card support Cons The audio could be better

2. SUNPIN PD969

The SUNPIN PD969 is a good portable DVD player if you’re on a budget.

In spite of the price, this unit doesn’t fall short when it comes to functionalities. It comes with a collection of impressive functions, including Blu-ray support for a quality viewing experience.

Meanwhile, the LCD screen delivers a crisper picture with enhanced brightness.

You’ll get decent audio thanks to the built-in speakers. As a bonus, the SUNPIN has multiple earphone jacks. That way, you and your friend can listen from different sets of headphones simultaneously.

The breakpoint last memory function allows you to play your movies from where you left off. You don’t have to start afresh. Simply activate “Last Memory” on the setup page, and you’re good to go.

This portable DVD player comes with a 12-month warranty, providing added peace of mind that you’ll be covered in the event something goes wrong with the device.

Features

Upgraded remote control

Headrest brackets

Multi-file format support

AV to RCA support

Pros Soft, easy-to-press buttons

Excellent signal transmitter

Clearer images aided by the brighter screen

Kid-friendly design Cons The plastic casing may not withstand rigorous use

3. DBPOWER 12″ Portable DVD Player

Boasting rave reviews and a high rating to its name, this unit by DBPOWER deserves to be mentioned as one the best portable DVD players for the money.

Top on the list of its remarkable highlights is the rechargeable lithium battery that can last for up to five hours. You can power this player with a car charger or AC adapter, ensuring that you continue watching your movies your entire trip.

If you want a bigger display, you can simply use the AV output to connect the player to the TV.

Do you want to watch the same movie on two players simultaneously? Just use the AV to AV cable to connect this unit to a similar model.

It also comes with a one-year free standard parts and labor warranty.

Features

3.5 mm AV out jack

3.5 mm earphone jack

Three power systems support

SD card and USB support

Last memory function

2,500 mAh

Pros High-quality build

Great for educational videos

Bright 1024 x 600 screen

Easy to operate panel Cons The sound is noticeably soft, even on the highest volume

4. WONNIE 7.5’’ Dual Screen DVD Player

This mini DVD player by WONNIE promises to color your daily life with its assortment of incredible functions.

Available as a set of two players, it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that can run for five hours. The time drops to 2.5 to three hours with the two monitors connected.

The WONNIE audio is on point as well. This portable DVD player runs on duo speakers strategically placed at the bottom of each monitor.

Better yet, you can adjust the volume using the included remote control or pressing the RIGHT/LIGHT on-screen button for about three seconds.

It also comes with a 12-month warranty for quality-related issues.

Features

1280 x 800 resolution

Sync playback support

Multiple file support

Built-in breakpoint function

Pros Dual screens

Ability to play the same movie simultaneously

Solid picture quality

The package comes with travel accessories Cons Doesn’t support Blu-Ray

5. NAVISKAUTO 10.1″ Dual Car DVD Players

The NAVISKAUTO is different from any portable DVD players we’ve reviewed so far.

For starters, the package comes with two 10.1 screens. It is the perfect unit if you want to keep your two kids busy during a road trip.

With the NAVISKAUTO, your little bundle of joy can enjoy the same movie simultaneously. Or, if the kids are of different ages, they can watch separate movies at the same time.

The player allows you to sync up to 1080 pixel videos and sound from your phone, laptop, Kindle fire and more.

You can mount the NAVISKAUTO on your car’s headrest. It even comes with mounting brackets.

This portable DVD player comes with an 18-month warranty, which is better than many of the other options on this list.

Features

Blu-Ray support

Five hours DVD playtime and up to three hours with Blu-Ray

Remote control

AUX support

Two-in-one car charger included in the package

Pros Convenient clamshell design

Excellent customer service

Provides remarkable backseat entertainment

Top-notch screen quality Cons Sound management isn’t great

The last memory feature only works with DVD and not digital movie files

6. Pyle 17.9” Portable DVD Player

Pyle has a massive screen to provide an excellent viewing experience.

Throw in the 1366 x 768 resolution, and you’ll get a portable DVD player that can deliver a remarkably crisp picture.

Sure, you’ll lose some quality for HD videos playing off an SD card or drive, but the overall experience is outstanding.

You can swivel the screen at 270 degrees to improve the viewing angle. Or, you can twist it at 180 degrees for convenient storage.

Pyle doesn’t state any specifications about this mini DVD player’s battery life. However, you can expect it to last for about five hours per charge.

This unit comes with everything you need to get started right out of the box, from A/V cables to headphones.

Features

CD/DVD compatibility

Digital media file support

USB support up to 32 GB

Remote controls

Pros Hassle-free operation

Offers wireless freedom

Lightweight

Well-thought-out, personal entertainment device Cons May not as be compact as some users would prefer

7. JEKERO 17.9″ Portable DVD Player

JEKERO’s mini DVD player is a mid-sized unit that perfectly balances compatibility and screen size.

It touts a 15.6-inch screen and a 1,366 x 768 HD resolution. Like its counterpart above, you can swivel the screen at 270 degrees or flip it at 180 degrees for easy positioning.

The high-resolution LCD screen is clearer and designed to ease visual fatigue. This function makes JEKERO one of the best portable DVD players for prolonged viewing.

Another notable highlight is this player’s unrivaled battery capacity. The researchable battery can power the device for up to seven hours, one of the longest performances by any model.

There’s the shockproof functionality. This makes JEKERO a good portable DVD player for kids.

Features

5,000 mAh battery

Headphone output

Zoom functionality

Brighter HD screen

A-B repeat playback

Pros Longer run time

SD and USB support

Region free (can play discs from most regions) Cons Headphone volume needs improvement

8. Arafuna Mini DVD Player

We can vouch for Arafuna as the best budget portable DVD player on this list.

While this model is affordable, it doesn’t come with a screen. Still, it packs a punch with innovative functions to take your portable entertainment to the next level.

This player boasts the latest HD decoding chip for exceptional performance. It can decode all-region movies and play video in multiple formats.

In addition, the unit has a USB slot for audio or video playback from your portable devices. The HDMI port and the included cable allow you to easily connect the DVD player to your mini-projector or display screen.

The Arafuna measures 135 x 153 x30mm. This is equivalent to the size of your palm.

Features

HDMI fast connection

HD hardware decoder

Extra USB slot

HIFI decoding technology

Pros Low power consumption

Compact design

Lightweight Cons Doesn’t come with a screen

9. OTIC10.6”Bluetooth Portable DVD Player

OTIC’s portable DVD player has a big screen, making it an excellent choice if you’re a movie lover. It promises to give a more cinematic experience watching your favorite movie on the go.

The nine-inch swivel display delivers a 1080 resolution, enabling you to play HD movies without compromising quality.

You can swivel the screen at 270 degrees or flop it at 180 degrees. That way, you can leverage various viewing angles, a handy function if you’re watching as a group.

The screen is supported with two stereo speakers for excellent audio.

OTIC says this DVD player can run for up to five hours non-stop on a single charge and bundles a car charger as well as an AC adapter into the box.

Features

Bluetooth capability

Customized care headset mount

Sync screenplay support

Supports direct play for CD, DVD, CD-R/RW, DVD -R/+R, DVD+RW/-RW, VCD and SVCD

Rechargeable battery

Headphone support

Pros Unique design

Small and lightweight

Comes with charging accessories Cons Bluetooth isn’t stable

10. Sylvania 10” Portable Blu-ray Player

Wrapping up our best portable DVD player reviews is this model by Sylvania.

A mid-priced option, this unit feels like a mini-sized laptop equipped with everything you need to enjoy movies while on a road trip.

Boasting 270 degrees of rotation, the DVD player comes with a 15.6-inch display. That’s plenty of screen space to watch the latest DVD movies.

It weighs 4.1 pounds, so you shouldn’t have a problem moving it from point A to B. While the battery life averages 2.5 hours, the integrated card reader lets you play MPD and DIVX formatted movies.

In addition, the Sylvania can fold flat for more comfortable viewing. There’s also a remote control for controlling the unit from a distance.

Features

Anti-shock playback

Multiple full-range stereo speakers

15.6-inch display

USB, memory card support

Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros Large screen

DIVX and MP4 support

Integrated card reader Cons Short battery life

Summary

With an ever-growing number of road trip enthusiasts, portable DVD players are becoming must-haves for most travelers.

They’re compact, easy to use and more convenient than laptops. Plus, they’re more affordable.

Additionally, if you get a model that supports headrest installation, you’ll be in for some comfortable watching throughout the trip.

While there are many potential products on the market to consider, our reviews of the best portable DVD players can help you pick a device that offers what you’re looking for.