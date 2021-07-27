10 Best Blu-Ray (and 4K Blu-Ray) Players

Your home entertainment setup may seem perfect, but a Blu-ray player can make a significant difference in how you watch films.

Blu-ray players are available in two options, including the more recent 4K UHD Blu-ray format and legacy 1080p Blu-ray. Both choices offer lossless audio, but the video resolution could make a big difference, depending on whether you’ve upgraded to a 4K television.

4K Blu-ray players have the latest home theater technologies for an expanded color range, including HDR and in some cases, Dolby Vision. Most support WiFi with MIMO technology, eliminating problems like dropouts and buffering.

If you want a superior movie viewing experience, you’ll enjoy the quality provided by a Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray player.

Here are ten of the best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players currently on the market.

The Best Blu-Ray (and 4K Blu-Ray) Players of 2021

With many options available, finding the best Blu-ray player can be overwhelming. Whether you want standard Blu-ray or 4K, here are the top ten Blu-ray players.

1. Panasonic UB420 4K Blu-Ray Player

Sale 866 Reviews Panasonic UB420 4K Blu-Ray Player Premium home entertainment enjoy high-dynamic range playback in three 4K/HDR formats HDR10+, HDR10 and...

Panasonic HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience) delivers powerful, precise Chroma and HDR...

If you want something that will give your home theater system gorgeous 4K picture, then you’ll love the Panasonic UB420.

Beyond visuals, Panasonic didn’t forget how crucial high-quality sound performance is. The 4-DAC support reveals the most delicate sound of musical instruments to keep you riveted.

You’ll experience satisfying sound quality since the twin HDMI terminals support separate video and audio signals.

The Panasonic UB420 up-scaling technology converts chrominance and luminance signals to create vivid 4K signals. Movie nights with your family and friends will become more memorable than ever.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support make using this 4K Blu-ray player a breeze. You can play, fast forward and pause your content without touching your remote.

There are various technologies incorporated for perfect image processing. The tone mapping allows your TV to display high peak brightness to get unmatched detail and depth for your screen.

Better yet, with the HDR optimizer, you can further fine-tune the HDR performance depending on the light in your room.

The player supports dual-band WiFi. This allows users to stream YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Additionally, the streamlined design fits easily in tight spaces. This player will prove to be a simple yet powerful addition to your home theater system.

2. LG UBK90 4K Blu-Ray Player

Sale LG UBK90 4K Blu-Ray Player 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc playback provides the ultimate in audio/video quality with a stunning 4K picture...

4K streaming content - this internet-ready LG device is capable of delivering an uncompromising Ultra HD...

The LG UBK90 4K Blu-Ray Player stands out from other players in its price range. You’ll be proud to have it on your shelf.

Its Dolby Vision provides a substantial difference in dynamic range, shadow detail and color fidelity. This makes the video display look vibrant and natural.

The menu system and user interface are pretty intriguing. Its interface incorporates an inviting white and maroon color scheme.

You can quickly and easily access the network settings, firmware updates and streaming apps from the user-friendly interface.

Apart from viewing outstanding images, you can listen to state-of-the-art sound with high-resolution audio support.

This 4K Blu-ray player also lets you access well-known online video services like YouTube and Netflix.

The chassis is a combination of metal and plastic. In addition, the matte black doesn’t draw too much attention when placed under the TV.

A remote is included, and it is compact enough to fit comfortably on your palm. Furthermore, it has well-laid buttons for quick control.

This Blu-ray player also has a USB port to connect a digital storage device. This lets you enjoy movies and music videos.

3. Panasonic DP-UB820 Blu-Ray Player

Panasonic DP-UB820 Blu-Ray Player Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player for a Spectacular Home Theater Experience: Enjoy your library of...

Smart and Streaming Features: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command without your...

The Panasonic DP-UB820 is an excellent option for anyone who wants something versatile but is on a tight budget.

The picture processing technology is similar to that of flagship 4K Blu-ray players. This means that you’ll have access to incredible imaging.

A Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) processor powers this player. The result is an ability to view your 4K content with stunning colors and details.

There aren’t any unpleasant surprises with the audio performance. Songs of different genres pump with utmost precision thanks to the Studio Master Sound technology.

Additionally, the Panasonic DP-UB820 4K packs a full slate of 7.1ch analog audio output.

Controlling basic operations like streaming videos and playing discs is simple due to a user-friendly interface. Besides streaming services, networking capabilities make it easy to access DLNA-enabled devices.

Commanding a handful of operations and accessing various 4K channels is easy with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The chunky rectangular deck with attractive edges gives the player a more substantial look.

A compact remote is included and fits nicely on your palm. All buttons are spread out rather than feeling too cramped, and they respond to touch quickly for easier control.

4. Sony UBP-X800M2 Blu-Ray Disc Player

Sale Sony UBP-X800M2 Blu-Ray Disc Player Bring the theater home: See the unrivaled visual clarity and detail of 4K UHD Blu-ray while watching your...

Smart Functionality: With fast, stable built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly access your favorite streaming...

Enjoy next-level home entertainment with the Sony UBP-X800M2 4K. Its Dolby Vision makes watching any of your favorite shows enjoyable since pictures appear with plenty of details and clarity.

The 4K HDR to SDR conversion allows you to experience outstanding color contrast for optimal playback, even on TVs that don’t support HDR..

Though slim, this model has a beam chassis design aimed to minimize effects from internal vibrations.

The arrangements of the audio and video outputs are kept to a minimum on the rear. If you expect to listen to premium sounds, this Blu-ray player won’t disappoint you as it supports Dolby Atmos.

This 4K Blu-Ray player compliments its incredible picture quality with epic sounds. You listen to rich dialogues, regardless of whether the characters are in a quiet scene or caught up in surround sound effects.

The Bluetooth feature is helpful for late-night viewing. It allows you to stream audio from the 4K Blu-Ray player directly to your headphones.

Major video streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube are supported. Needless to say, you’ll never have a dull moment in your house.

You can even stream and browse the latest music videos without experiencing buffers thanks to the stable built-in WiFi.

5. Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-Ray Disc Player

Sale Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-Ray Disc Player Enjoy Blu-ray Disc movies in Full HD

Upscale your DVDs to near HD quality

There’s a lot to admire in the Sony BDP-BX370, both in picture quality and audio performance. Everything is organized neatly on the graphical user interface, giving you access to over 300 streaming services.

The image clarity exceeds that of a DVD, allowing you to watch beautiful visuals in all your favorite music videos and movies.

Colors pop with top-tier vibrancy as a result of the TRILUMINOS technology. You can enjoy watching both seascape and landscape movies.

Sound can make or break your watching experience, and this Blu-ray player includes a DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD. You can hear every conversation with high-fidelity surround sound.

The built-in WiFi is a thoughtful addition. Combined with MIMO technology, downloading, browsing and streaming your favorite content is a breeze.

The design is compact, measuring just 9.12 x 7.75 x 1.56 inches and weighing 1.13 pounds. This makes the player a convenient solution for cramped spaces.

Additionally, this model supports screen mirroring. You can share precious moments from your smartphone with your family on the big screen.

6. LG BP175 Blu-Ray DVD Player

Sale 4,167 Reviews LG BP175 Blu-Ray DVD Player This bundle comes with a 6' HDMI cable

Blu-ray & DVD playback - make the most of your HDTV: Blu-ray Disc playback delivers exceptional Full HD...

The LG BP175 is a versatile player, making it an excellent value for your money. It includes various features designed to elevate your watching and listening experience.

There’s an incredible sense of realism and depth to the images. The dark and light elements display well without impacting the other for improved shadow detail.

This model doesn’t hold back when it comes to audio performance. It delivers whatever you’re listening to with utmost precision. Voices are clear with the DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS and Dolby TrueHD.

The user-friendly menu makes it easy to access different streaming services and perform updates. Premium content providers like Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Spotify and more are supported.

One six-foot output high-speed HDMI cable is included, which allows you to pass high-definition videos to your HDTV.

The simplistic design looks great on the TV shelf. With a compact design measuring 14.2 x 12.3 x 4.9 inches, this device takes up less space on your shelf.

7. Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-Ray Disc Player

Sale Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-Ray Disc Player Bring the theater home: Get the best seat in the house while enjoying movies and content from the comfort...

Smart Functionality: With fast, stable built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly access your favorite streaming...

The Sony BDP-S6700 4K is one of the best 4K Blu-Ray players due to its exceptional performance.

You receive images with an impressive amount of detail and outstanding depth with the 4K up-scaling. Audio performance is pretty satisfying with the support of formats like DTS-Master audio and Dolby.

This 4K Blu-ray player includes a powerful up-scaling chip. It significantly improves your online content for an immersive watching experience.

The support for high-quality FLAC, DSD files and WAV covers music playback well. You can playback content from various devices on your home networks since this model is DLNA-compliant.

Using the Blu-ray player is easy with a simple on-screen setup guide. Once connected, you’ll have instant access to a variety of apps. These include Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube.

The connectivity options are simple yet highly effective, with a dual-band WiFi module on the front to give the strongest connection.

The mirror cast screen mirroring feature makes it easy to share content from your Android phone to your TV.

In addition, you can store this 4K Blu-ray player with ease since it features a slim design.

8. Tojock Blu-Ray DVD Player

Tojock Blu-Ray DVD Player Blue ray DVD player: support blu ray discs in region A/1, single region B/2, C/3 don't support. Non-Blu...

Experience HD sound with Dolby and dts-Master Audio: DTS, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby...

The Tojock Blu-Ray DVD Player covers almost all the premium features you’d desire from a 1080p Blu-ray player, without the hefty price tag.

Your movies appear more realistic and detailed. Instead of using interlaced scanning, this model uses progressive scanning to provide you with smoother images.

This Blu-ray DVD player includes a versatile heat dissipation method. An upgraded 2.0 cooling chip ensures the DVD player reads the disc at optimum conditions.

You’ll experience incredible sound performance with the DTS-HD Master, Dolby, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS and Dolby TrueHD support. There’s also built-in progressive scan technology that improves the reading speed.

The smart error connection is another feature you’ll appreciate. It instantly remodels pictures if your disc has a tiny scratch, allowing you to continue enjoying smooth visuals.

Better yet, the anti-skip technology eliminates flickering and skipping when watching videos.

Despite the stylish exterior, the Blu-ray DVD player doesn’t compromise durability. The first-class materials make it sturdy enough to endure a few accidental knocks.

Furthermore, the player measures ‎11.8 x 11.4 x 3.5 inches. This is a compact footprint for placing on a small shelf.

9. Panasonic DP-UB420-K Blu-Ray Player

Sale 866 Reviews Panasonic DP-UB420-K Blu-Ray Playe Premium home entertainment enjoy high-dynamic range playback in three 4K/HDR formats HDR10+, HDR10 and...

Panasonic HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience) delivers powerful, precise Chroma and HDR...

The Panasonic DP-UB4020-K 4K shines for its versatile performance. Even without an LCD, managing this 4K player is a breeze, and it fulfills its core responsibilities without lagging.

There’s a lot to admire about picture quality, and the ability to display in-shadow detail is impressive.

The HDR10, HDR10+ dynamic metadata and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) formats do a great job of giving you theater-like image performance.

The overall performance is satisfying since the HCX processor powers the 4K Blu-ray player. You can enjoy smooth 4K streaming on Netflix and Prime Video with the built-in WiFi.

Control the volume or fast-forward whatever you’re watching with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

This player is sure to impress sound enthusiasts with the Hi-Res studio Master sound, helping you get the most out of your external speakers.

The broad compatibility with ALAC music files, AAC, WMA, AIFF and FLAC formats make the Panasonic DP-UB4020-K 4K a flexible music player.

In addition, the compact design is easier to accommodate alongside your gaming console.

10. Sony UBP-X700 Blu-Ray Player

4,867 Reviews Sony UBP-X700 Blu-Ray Player Bring the theater home: Get the best seat in the house while enjoying your favorite content from the...

Smart Functionality: With fast, stable built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly access your favorite streaming...

The Sony UBP-X700 4K will wow you since it delivers excellent performance where rivals have failed.

Dolby Vision creates a cinematic experience where every blade of grass is etched with utmost precision. Your favorite movies appear with deep and vibrant colors for immersive viewing.

The high-res audio ensures that all voices are clear. Avid gamers will feel like they are playing in the middle of the arena, making this 4K player unique.

This model comes equipped with popular surround-sound formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

You can stream 4K music videos, movies and games without experiencing buffering thanks to the built-in WiFi with MIMO technology.

Controlling the 4K Blu-ray player is fun due to the intuitive menu and interface. All features and apps are well organized, so you can find whatever you’re looking for with ease.

Connection-wise, you get dual HDMI outputs. These come in handy when separating video and audio feed in your setup.

A useful addition to 4K Blu-ray players is the up-scaling technology. It breathes new life into your old favorite movies.

In terms of design, this model has thin metal panels to prevent it from feeling and looking cheap.

Summary

Even in this world of Netflix and Hulu, playing discs is still relevant thanks to their unparalleled picture and sound quality.

However, to enjoy your audio and video experience, you’ll need a reliable Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray in your living room.

Consider what is most important to you when watching movies. Is it audio or visual quality? The ability to stream or have WiFi? Playback smoothness?

Whichever feature is most important to you, you’ll find a Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray player on this list that fits the bill.