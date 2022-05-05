10 Best Ultra Short Throw Projectors

Ultra short throw projectors are a fantastic way to take your movie, binge-watching or gaming sessions to the next level. They can be placed inches away from a wall or screen while still projecting a huge image.

Typically, these devices require special types of lasers. Plus, they usually have other fun features to enhance your entertainment experience.

There are many different short throw projectors to choose from, and each one has variations in image production, sound quality, connectivity and more. Fortunately, narrowing down the choices doesn’t have to be difficult.

Whether you’re looking for something awesome for your apartment, a small outdoor patio or even a meeting room, there’s a product out there for you. Here are the best ultra short throw projectors.

Regardless of your budget or the size of your space, we’ve got you covered. These are our choices for the best ultra short throw projectors you can buy today.

1. Optoma CinemaX P2

The CinemaX P2 carries on Optoma’s reputation with this ultra short throw projector. 4K UHD plus HDR10 delivers a cinema-quality home theater experience.

An absolutely incredible 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and six-segment color wheel create crisp, highly contrasted images in colors you haven’t seen before.

Optoma’s laser light technology and 3,000 ANSI lumens crank the brightness. Plus, they provide up to 30,000 hours of light life and good picture quality, even in well-lit rooms.

Dynamic Black means that even with some light in the room, you’ll still see dark contrast clearly. Better yet, the High Dynamic Range brings brighter whites, deeper blacks and an excellent color range.

Compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home, you can control this short throw projector as part of your smart home.

With IFTTT support, you can connect to thousands of other smart devices, even programming it to mute when the smart doorbell rings.

The CinemaX P2 has a premium 40W Dolby Digital soundbar built right in. It’s great because the dialogue clarity is outstanding. Words and sound are never out of sync.

Two full-range drivers and two woofers deliver deep, rich bass, smooth mids and dynamic vocals.

The gaming mode provides a way to bypass the image processing and motion compensation engine. This illuminates a direct path from the video source to the screen, creating a responsive gaming experience.

Key Features:

True 4K UHD + HDR10

3,000 ANSI lumens

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Laser lasts up to 30,000 hours

Six-segment color wheel

Premium 40W Dolby Digital soundbar built-in

PureMotion Technology

High Dynamic Range

Pros: Phenomenal quality picture

Great sound

Smart home compatible

Gaming optimized Cons: Not stellar in bright rooms

No keystone correction

2. ViewSonic PX706HD 1080p Short Throw Projector

ViewSonic’s PX706HD comes in full 1080p HD with exclusive color technology that delivers the color spectrum clearly in nearly any environment.

3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness mean you’ll still get a nice clear picture even when there’s ambient lighting. Additionally, with a 22,000:1 contrast ratio, you can view deep blacks, sharp colors and bright whites without blur.

The reduced input latency in Gaming Mode is awesome for action-focused gaming. 16ms is the maximum lag for smooth frame-by-frame action and precision gameplay.

You can even play mobile games by connecting to the USB-C port.

When you’re looking for a realistic cinema-at-home experience, enjoy SonicMode. This immersive audio picks up directional sounds.

The projector connects with Roku, Fire TV stick and Chromecast for entertainment or business.

Key Features:

3,000 ANSI lumens

22,000:1 contrast ratio

Full HD 1080p

15,000-hour lamp life

SuperColor technology

Gaming Mode

SonicMode for sound

Integrates with Roku, Fire TV stick and Chromecast

Pros: Low latency gaming

Great color balance Cons: Can get really hot

Not 4K

3. Samsung 130” Premiere

Samsung’s Premiere shines with 4K UHD and cutting-edge triple laser technology. The triple layer light source has precise color accuracy and is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector.

This unit’s ultra-bright resolution has incredible detail. 2,800 lumens of brightness and an amazing 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio mean the colors and detail are beyond description.

Purcolor technology fine-tunes each color to deliver natural, life-like color. Filmmaker Mode lets you experience movies the way they were meant to be seen.

Acoustic Beam Technology emits crystal clear sound on its built-in 40W 4.2.2ch audio system. It creates a soundstage that rivals the cinema.

The sound and picture sync so seamlessly together that you’ll lose yourself and forget you’re at home.

This projector is stylish, elegant and fits into any decor. Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby voice assistants are built-in and ready to let you voice control your projector.

It comes ready with the same smart service as a Samsung TV and is ready to stream right out of the box with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV and YouTube already installed.

You don’t even need a projector screen. All you need is a white wall, and you’re ready to go.

Key Features:

2,800 ANSI lumens

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+

4K resolution

Alexa, Google Home and Bixby voice assistants built-in

40W 4.2.2ch audio built-in

Samsung Smart TV service

Pros: Quiet

Stream right out of the box

Fits any decor

Stunning picture Cons: Expensive

Reports of defective devices

4. Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 immerses you in 4K full HD HDR picture, while its laser array technology ensures picture quality that almost rivals real life.

4,000 lumens of brightness and an incredible 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio deliver advanced black density as well as super whites in almost any lighting.

The color accuracy is phenomenal. Advanced three-chip 3LCD technology shows the Rec.709 color space.

Epson’s Digital Picture Processing has real-time 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing. This means that you can expect super smooth transitions. Picture a bird in flight but being able to see every feather as it flies.

The Android TV operating system is native, with an easy remote and voice control from the built-in Google Assistant.

Epson is truly the leader for projectors, and their short throw EpiqVision Ultra lives up to its name.

Key Features:

4,000 ANSI lumens

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

4K PRO-UHD with HDR

Rec.709 color space

Laser-array technology

Digital picture processing

Pros: Superior picture quality

Android TV native

Google Assistant built-in Cons: Inconsistent focus issues

5. Hisense PX1-PRO

The PX1-PRO comes with sharp 4K images and a TriChroma laser engine that covers 107% of the BT.2020 color space. A triple laser uses pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve the highest levels of color performance.

2,200 ANSI lumens and a 1000:1 contrast ratio help bring the screen to life in most lighting conditions. High Dynamic Range supports this by expanding the color and contrast so that you see a huge color space with incredible detail.

Providing a quality gaming mode is important, and Hisense really nailed this with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). This detects when a gaming console is the active source and automatically adjusts the settings to support gaming.

Filmmaker Mode is also really popular, and Hisense included this as well. In filmmaker mode, the motion processing adjustments are automatically disabled. This ensures you’re seeing everything exactly as the filmmaker intended.

The projector has a built-in 30W Dolby Atmos sound with eARC for lossless audio. You can enjoy sharp highs and rocking bass without any other equipment.

Key Features:

2,200 ANSI lumens

1000:1 contrast ratio

TriChroma laser technology

Smart home integrations

Gaming mode, filmmaker mode

30W Dolby Atmos sound built-in

High Dynamic Range

Pros: Sharp colors, blacks and whites

Clear picture

The best audio built-in Cons: Expensive

6. BenQ V7050i

The BenQ V7050i is true 4K for incredible clarity. With 2,500 ANSI lumens and powered by DMD ECD, you’ll be able to see well in brightly lit rooms.

It uses DLP technology. This is the leading tech that is used in about 90% of cinemas around the world and all IMAX theaters. Rest assured that you’re watching some of the best imaging available.

This projector includes HDR-PRO technology with tone mapping that adjusts the contrast for perfect balance.

The CinematicColor tech reaches 98% of the DCI-P3 super wide color space. Plus, just like the DLP technology, it’s used in most movies for precision display.

Filmmaker Mode preserves the motion cadence, cinematic color, dynamic range and brightness that the original filmmakers wanted you to see.

However, this projector doesn’t have a specific gaming mode. As a result, this might not be the best choice if that’s what you’ll primarily be using it for.

Although Netflix isn’t native to this projector, you can cast it through a laptop or HDMI connection.

Android TV is installed, and it supports AirPlay as well as Chromecast. Google Assistant is built-in to help you navigate everything with voice commands.

Key Features:

2,500 ANSI lumens

20,000 hour light source life

4K UHD

HDR-PRO

DLP technology

DCI-P3 98%

Pros: Movie quality image technology

Android TV

Google Assistant built-in Cons: Gets hot

Sometimes the edges round

7. XGIMI Aura

The XGIMI Aura is a 4K UHD ultra short throw with HDR10 and advanced laser technology that gives life-like detail.

With 2,400 ANSI lumens, you can watch in ambient lighting while still seeing the dynamic range of color and contrast.

Eight-point correction helps ensure all points on the display are crisp and clear. Plus, the X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine keeps the picture extremely detailed.

60Hz MEMC, or motion compensation technology, means that any fast-paced action movies, TV shows, sports or video games are always incredibly smooth and lag-free.

The Aura even uses diffuse reflection imaging to eliminate blue light and eye strain.

4 x 15W Harman Kardon built-in speakers and DTS Dolby Audio create a robust soundstage that puts you in the middle of the action. They produce absolutely crystal clear sound without any lag.

Android TV is built-in. Additionally, with Android OS and Google Assistant voice control, you can easily access thousands of apps just by using your voice.

However, Netflix is not native, which means that you will need to use an Amazon FireTV stick or a Roku streaming stick.

Key Features:

2,400 ANSI lumens

Ultra 4K

25,000-hour laser lifespan

HDR10

Eight-point correction

DTS Dolby Audio

Pros: Automatically adjusting picture

Harman Kardon speakers

Android TV Cons: Netflix isn’t native

8. Samsung 120” Premiere

Another entry from Samsung, the 120” Premiere boasts cinematic picture quality from 4K UHD Ultra Bright Laser technology.

With 2,200 ANSI lumens and an image contrast ratio of 1,000:1, you’ll see optimized color and contrast in incredible 4K HDR10+ clarity, whether it’s day or night.

Additionally, with 4K upscaling, a powerful processor will convert whatever you are watching into 4K picture quality.

Game enhancer provides almost zero lag for superior gaming, and Filmmaker Mode shuts off enhanced motion to show the movie the way the filmmaker intended.

The Samsung TV experience comes standard on this projector, and it’s ready to stream right out of the box with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube installed.

In fact, you don’t even need the screen. All you need is a white wall and a place to plug it in.

A powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers are built-in on a 2.2 ch system. Enjoy your immersive sound experience with any type of media.

Better yet, just about any voice assistant you need also comes built-in. You can ask Alexa, Google Assistant or Bixby voice to open an app, change the channel, control your smart home devices and more.

Key Features:

2200 ANSI lumens

Image contrast ratio: 1000:1

HDR10+

4K UHD

4K upscaling

30 W 2.2 ch audio built-in

Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby voice built-in

Pros: Fantastic picture quality

Excellent sound

Many streaming services installed Cons: Some units defective

Expensive

9. Optoma EH412ST Short Throw 1080P HDR Professional Projector

The Optoma EH412ST shines with 4,000 lumens of brightness. This means that you can use it in a well-lit living room, boardroom, conference room, classroom or even outside.

4K HDR and a 50,000:1 contrast ratio create vibrant color and high contrast. Plus, DLP technology provides a faster response time and virtually no color degradation.

High Dynamic Range creates bright whites, deep blacks and extreme color accuracy. SRGB and REC.709 color profiles are enhanced and portrayed with exceptional clarity.

The 10W built-in speaker lets you make presentations with sound and eliminates the need for anything external to be attached. This makes it great for classrooms and meeting rooms.

However, for anything more immersive, you’ll want an external audio source.

Key Features:

4,000 ANSI lumens

50,000:1 contrast ratio

4K HDR resolution

1080p

Up to 15,000 hours of lamp life

sRGB and REC.709 color profile

High Dynamic Range

Pros: Light and portable

Impeccable image quality

Speaker included Cons: Needs darker rooms

Inconsistent screen clarity

10. LG HF85LA 120

The LG HF85LA offers high definition of 1080p along with 1,500 ANSI lumens and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. It creates life-like images and crystal clear text.

This projector’s high-definition picture and vivid colors create a beautiful viewing experience at a great price.

The Magic Remote makes navigation easy and fun. As a bonus, you’ll get access to LG’s exclusive Smart TV platform.

You can use wireless screen share to watch premium content from platforms like YouTube through a compatible Android smartphone or tablet.

Bluetooth compatibility means the sky’s the limit for wirelessly connecting audio equipment. This makes the projector a good choice for people who have a stellar sound system that they’d like to connect to an excellent projector.

Key Features:

1,500 ANSI lumens

Contrast ratio: 150,000:1

1080p High-Definition

20,000 hours laser of lamp life

Bluetooth compatible

Magic Remote

Pros: Highly contrasted images

LG’s Smart TV platform

Wireless screen share Cons: Manual adjustment required

Needs darker rooms

Limited wireless connectivity

Summary

There’s an ultra short throw projector for every budget, style, need and want. However, even among the most expensive products, there are different features for various primary uses.

Deciding exactly what you want to use your projector for before making a purchase will help you narrow down your choices.

Regardless of which option you choose, any of the best ultra short throw projectors on this list will have you enjoying your favorite content or games in no time.