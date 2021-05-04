11 Best Home Projector Screens

More than ever, people are watching movies at home. Streaming is becoming the preferred option even for first-run movies.

If you love the idea of creating an honest-to-goodness theater in your home and want an authentic look, you’re in the right place. In addition to a full-sized or mini projector and a home theater sound system, you’ll want a projector screen.

In this post, we’ve rounded up some of the best home projector screens out there. Whether you’re looking for indoor, outdoor, or travel-friendly screens, take a look at our top picks.

Top Home Projector Screens

What follows is a list of the top home projector screens available today in terms of value, features, flexibility and ease of use.

1. Silver Ticket Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

The screen surface provides a 1.1 gain and an exceptionally wide viewing angle at 160 degrees with no...

Diagonal screen size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 3D | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.1

Silver Ticket has been making home theater products since the 1980s. This 120-inch projector screen reflects its commitment to creating an authentic-looking theater at home.

The screen design is ideal for displaying an excellent image. It includes a white stretched vinyl with a black backing.

A tension rod system keeps the screen taut and in place for a wrinkle-free viewing experience.

The aluminum frame is wrapped in black velvet to help with projector alignment. You don’t have to be a pro to have a professional setup.

The result is a nicely framed screen that can complement any decor. It’s an excellent choice if you want a permanent solution, but you can easily take it down and mount it elsewhere if necessary.

Pros

Authentic looking movie screen

Excellent screen image

Sturdy frame

Detailed assembly instructions

Cons

Takes time to set up

Requires precise measuring for mounting

Hard to get the diagonal support beam in

2. Mdbebbron Foldable Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K | Aspect ratio: 16:9 Construction: Foldable | Screen gain: 1.1

WIDE APPLICATION - Ideal choice for home theater movie,office,education, conference room presentation,...

Diagonal screen size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K | Aspect ratio: 16:9 Construction: Foldable | Screen gain: 1.1

The Mdbebbron 120-inch projector screen can help you create a cinematic experience at home. It’s versatile. Portable. Affordable.

Watch movies out in the backyard. Transform your bedroom into a makeshift theater. Use the included hardware to mount the screen, creating a dedicated movie space at home.

No matter how you choose to use it — leisure or work — it’s a convenient way to get a big-screen feel on a budget.

You can fold down the screen to fit it in a suitcase for travel. It’s made of wrinkle-free, crease-free polyester. Yet, after being packed up and shipped, you might need a cool iron for the best results.

This screen has a gain of 1.1, but it’s thin, so it’ll give you a decent image of what’s projected. A thicker screen will provide you with a more robust video.

Overall, this is a good budget option, and Amazon reviewers really love it. It also supports two-sided projection, so if you have it suspended with the included ropes, viewers can watch on either side.

Pros

Hand and machine washable

Easy setup and removal

Includes hardware to mount permanently or temporarily

Cons

Thin material

Hard to remove stains

Hooks may damage surface if you try to remove them

3. TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 100 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Construction: Metal frame | Screen gain: 1.1

Spectacular Viewing: With a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, the 100-inch screen with 1.1 gain works well...

Diagonal screen size: 100 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Construction: Metal frame | Screen gain: 1.1

TaoTronics is a global company that manufactures tech-lifestyle products for home or on the go. Their indoor/outdoor projector screen certainly aligns with the brand’s product offerings.

First, it’s not just a screen. It comes with hardware to set it up and hold it steady: a sturdy aluminum alloy frame, stakes, ropes, and water bags.

It’s a fun option for a camping trip or even movie night with family and friends who’d rather not go to a movie theater.

The matte-finish polyester screen has a black frame. The screen is slightly opaque, allowing front and back projection. It has a simple setup that doesn’t require tools.

The screen and its hardware can easily fit the included carrying bag to tote to your preferred movie destination. Or, store it in your closet and bring it out on movie night.

With this screen, outdoor movies will fare better visually at night. For a good daytime image outside, you’ll need just the right projector. This is a solid, durable choice whether you need it for work or at home.

Pros

Good value for the price

Easy setup and takedown

Lightweight (6.6 pounds)

Screen fabric rejects wrinkles well

Cons

Not machine washable

4. Elite Screens Pull Down Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 135 inches | Viewing angle: 180° | Preferred projection: 4K, 8K, 3D Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.0

Diagonal screen size: 135 inches | Viewing angle: 180° | Preferred projection: 4K, 8K, 3D Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.0

Elite Screens is known for taking screen making seriously. They offer a wide variety of projection screens and screen accessories like LED backlight kits and mounting supplies.

This pull-down projector screen is part of the Manual B Series. It’s an excellent option for creating a more permanent viewing space in your home or office.

It has a generous diagonal screen size of 135 inches. It’s versatile enough to hang from the ceiling or be flush with the wall in your chosen area.

It has variable height settings for a custom screen size when you need a little more or less viewing area. As you pull it down, it has an auto-lock feature that engages every two inches.

Even though you operate the screen by manually pulling it down, it offers a slow, hands-free retraction once you release the handle for storage. This means no reaching or guiding.

This white, matte finish screen is textured with a black back and border. It is designed to give you crisp, bright video from 4K and 8K Ultra HD, HDR Ready, and 3D Ready projectors.

Housing is made from steel for a durable option that should last for years. This is not a screen intended to be left outdoors at all times, but is perfect for a cozy night in or a sporting event on the patio with your closest friends.

Pros

2-year warranty

Lifetime tech support

Trusted brand with longevity (since 2004)

Cons

One of the more expensive options

Not compatible with short throw or ultra short throw projectors

Need two people for installation

5. Taotique Foldable Projector Screen

Size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K, 3D

🌞 160° Wider Viewing Angle - The outside projector screen with a wide viewing angle up to 160° and...

Size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K, 3D

Aspect ratio: 16:9 Construction: Foldable | Screen gain: 1.1

The Taotique 120-inch projector screen is a fantastic product for the money. It’s one of the most affordable screens we’ve seen supporting the various high definition and 3D projection standards.

The polyester screen is thick, but you can see through it, enabling double-sided projection. You can project from the front or back and still get bright, clear videos or images.

The 160-degree viewing angle gives your movie guests the option to spread out and still see the picture. You can watch movies inside or outside.

It comes with adhesive hooks for a wall or ropes to hang it as desired.

Use it for gaming, movies, slideshows, or anything else you want to project. Enjoy the portability of using it at home or away. It folds easily and can be stored quickly.

Pros

Super affordable

Wrinkle-free, mildew-resistant fabric

Easy setup and storage

Cons

Can’t be put in a washing machine

Adhesive hooks don’t hold well

Thin fabric can tear easily

6. Akia Screens Motorized Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 104 inches | Viewing angle: 180° | Aspect ratio: 4:3, 16:9 Preferred projection: 4K, 8K, 3D | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.1

【GREENGUARD GOLD CERTIFIED】MaxWhite 2, 1.1 Gain. Multi-layer weave, 180 degree wide viewing angle,...

Diagonal screen size: 104 inches | Viewing angle: 180° | Aspect ratio: 4:3, 16:9, 2.35:1 Preferred projection: 4K, 8K, 3D | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.1

Akia Screens has a reputation for making durable, innovative projector screens. This one is no different. This screen is proof that you can get a quality, motorized screen without breaking the bank.

First, it’s compatible with projectors that offer 4K, 8K, Active 3D, and HDR projection. This covers an array of projectors on the market (except ultra short projectors), so it has high universal compatibility.

Second, it arrives fully assembled with detailed installation instructions for wall or ceiling mounting. It’s a relatively quick process, but two people can get it done safely.

Finally, you can control the screen with a radio frequency (RF) remote or a 12-volt trigger cable synced with your projector. Your video content will display on a white textured screen, but the backing is solid black for a better viewing experience.

Pros

Easy to mount and remove

Can go up and down when synced to projector with 12 volt trigger cable

2-year warranty

Lifetime tech support

Cons

Too heavy (16 pounds) and long for one person to mount

12 volt trigger cable only works with projectors that have a trigger output

No manual operation if motor fails (screen could get stuck in up or down position)

7. Vamvo Indoor/Outdoor Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 100 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Convenient Outdoor Projection Screen—— Our screen, with fordable and lightweight stand, makes it to...

Diagonal screen size: 100 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K | Construction: Double tripod | Screen gain: 1.1

The Vamvo 100-inch projector screen comes with its stand and carrying case. It’s a good option for travel and is versatile to use inside or outside.

Use it to project 1080p or 4K video. When set up, it has a low profile, so it should accommodate most rooms, even with low ceilings.

If using outside, you’ll be happy to know that ropes and stakes are provided for stability. Yet, if it is a windy day, you may still have issues with it falling over.

Before using, you may want to use a cool iron to remove any wrinkles from shipment.

If you are looking for a moderately-priced screen and stand that is portable, consider this one. The poles connect without tools and the translucent screen attaches easily to the bars.

Pros

Easy setup and storage

Sturdy frame

90-day money back or replacement guarantee

2-year warranty

Cons

Not adjustable to make it higher or lower

Assembly directions are on the box and not in a handy guide

Not good for using outdoors on windy days

8. KHOMO GEAR Inflatable Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 15.5 feet | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Front and back projection capabilities - stunning front & rear projection material accommodates placement...

Diagonal screen size: 15.5 feet | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Preferred projection: Not specified | Construction: Inflatable | Screen gain: Not specified

Are you looking for something different? Huge? Check out the KHOMO GEAR 20-foot inflatable screen. Its construction is like a bounce house: a fan blows it up and keeps it up.

The white viewing area of this screen is 13 feet by 8 feet. The inflatable frame is all black, providing a nice contrast against the screen. It even supports from or rear projection, giving you options.

Set up and takedown can’t get simpler than this. Unroll it. Attach the blower. Unzip it to deflate.

It’s a fun-looking option for movies, gaming, and outdoor gathering. You can also use it inside, provided you have space but that’s clearly not what KHOMO had in mind when they made this monster.

Pros

Easy to set up and take down

Great picture quality

Large viewing area for a true cinematic feel

Cons

Hard to fit back into the carrying case after use

Requires a power source to run the fan continuously

9. HOIN Portable Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 100 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

【Express Setup】 - The projector screen with stand is ready for quickly set-up in few minutes. Just...

Diagonal screen size: 100 inches | Viewing angle: 160° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Preferred projection: 1080p Full HD, 4K | Construction: Frame | Screen gain: Not specified

The HOIN portable 100-inch projection screen has three main perks: quick setup, versatile use, and easy to transport.

In terms of quick setup, you don’t need any tools for assembly. It is a system of connected aluminum tubes and plastic that fit together quickly and easily. The screen fits snugly over the tubes to hold it in place.

It’s versatile to use indoors or outside. If using it outside, there are stake pins to help keep the base steady. The translucent screen makes front or rear projection possible.

The slim design and carrying case make it easy to take anywhere. The carrying case has setup instructions on it for convenience.

All in all, it’s a solid choice for your at-home or mobile projection needs.

Pros

Easy to set up and store

Comes with carrying case

Moisture-proof screen with built-in mildew resistance

Cons

Expensive for what you get

Stand is not heavy-duty

Screen tears easily

No ropes to keep it steady in windy conditions

10. VIVO Pull Down Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 80 inches | Viewing angle: 120° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Crisp Viewing Angles up to 120 degrees with a matte white surface diffusing light in all directions

Diagonal screen size: 80 inches | Viewing angle: 120° | Aspect ratio: 16:9

Preferred projection: Not specified | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.1

If you are looking for a slightly smaller screen, look at the VIVO manual pull-down projector screen. It has an 80-inch viewing area, corner to corner.

It’s compatible with any LED, LCD, or DLP projector. The matte white screen has a black backing to eliminate light penetration and enhance the projected image.

You can mount it to a ceiling or wall, but you’ll need to buy mounting hardware separately. The screen can be pulled down and retracted quickly by hand.

It is designed for indoor or outdoor use. If using outdoors, it is good to operate it in a covered area and take it indoors to protect against rainy or snowy conditions.

Pros

Affordable

Easy to set up

Wrinkle-free screen

Cons

May have strong plastic odor when you first open the package

No mounting hardware included

Construction could be sturdier

11. Kayle Motorized Projector Screen

Diagonal screen size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 180° | Aspect ratio: 4:3, 16:9

【Screen Material】Featuring a 180° viewing angle and 1.2 gain, 3 layer premium black backed screen...

Diagonal screen size: 120 inches | Viewing angle: 180° | Aspect ratio: 4:3, 16:9

Preferred projection: 4K, Active 3D | Construction: Mounted | Screen gain: 1.2

The Kayle motorized projector screen works with most movie formats. Show 4K or 3D movies indoors or outdoors, or use for gaming, business presentations, or even in-home learning.

With its ample size, you can get a viewing experience comparable to being at the cinema or a drive-in movie. The screen can be easily mounted indoors or outside.

If using outdoors, be sure to use it in a covered area where the screen is not exposed to the elements. Excessive humidity or moisture could be an issue over time.

It comes with a remote control for easy operation. You can start and stop the screen motor to get your desired height.

It’s a nice-looking, simple design with a white viewing space and black backing for light absorption. For the money, it’s a good buy if you want an affordable, fully assembled motorized screen.

Pros

Good value for the price

Quiet motor

Easy to mount and use

Cons

Short power cord

Built-in wall switch is hard to reach

Slow motor

Summary

The type of projector screen you choose will depend on how you want to use it. For temporary solutions, go for a portable option. Want a dedicated viewing space? A mounted projector screen is probably a better fit.

If you already have a projector, cast it on your desired wall first and measure the space. It will help you determine what size screen you want.

Remember, check your projector’s aspect ratio to ensure that you are getting a screen that complements its viewing parameters. With planning and research, you’ll be happy with your choice of a projector screen for your at-home theater setup.