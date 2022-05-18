Streaming has its benefits, but sometimes you want to watch something that isn’t available on the most popular streaming platforms. This is when a DVD of your favorite movie, concert or TV show comes in handy.
If you’re looking for a compact solution for watching your DVDs, consider a TV DVD combo.
These TVs with built-in DVD players often integrate well with streaming devices, giving you the best of both worlds.
The top TV DVD combos offer different features that meet your entertainment needs and will have you wondering how you ever got by without one.
Need an extra TV that also plays DVDs so that you don’t miss a second of your favorite shows or movies? Keep reading.
Top TV DVD Combos
Our top choices for TV DVD combos are mainly designed for travel but can easily be used as a spare TV at home. These options will fit your budget, specifications and viewing needs.
1. ASA Jensen JTV1917DVDC LCD TV DVD Combo
ASA Electronics produces audio and visual products for the recreational travel community.
Their 19-inch ASA Jensen JTV1917DVDC TV DVD combo is designed to perform in mobile settings since it is able to withstand vibration and still function well.
It is a compact entertainment system that is ideal for RVs, van life, boating, trucking or camping.
Though lightweight, it is rugged enough to handle travel. However, it’s sleek enough to be enjoyed at home as an extra TV when you’re not on the go.
This wide panel LCD TV is powered by a 12 volt DC connection. It plugs right into a cigarette lighter with the included adapter. Additionally, it has a 110VAC AC/DC power adapter.
The built-in DVD player is on one side of the TV. It’s discreet and blends well into the slim, space-saving design.
This device is HD-ready and has an integrated ATSC tuner to connect to broadcast TV stations, so you have options to watch DVDs or TV.
There are also a variety of ports, such as HDMI (ARC), allowing you to connect other devices for streaming, gaming or upgraded audio, such as an extra speaker.
The system comes with mounting hardware, but it also has feet for viewing on a flat surface. Its versatility gives you viewing options based on your preference.
You can watch your favorite movies or shows in a 16:9 aspect ratio with a screen resolution of 1366×768. It offers a good picture, and multiple viewing angles make watching comfortable from different areas.
This TV is ideal for those who like to travel for leisure or work and enjoy watching DVDs, broadcast TV or streaming content.
Key Features
- Built-in HDTV (ASTC) tuner
- High-performance wide 16:9 LCD panel
- HD-ready up to 720 pixels
- Line-level audio output (RCA)
- 3.5mm headphone output
- RF input for antenna/cable signals
- Digital SPDIF audio output
- One VGA with 3.5mm audio input
- HDMI, composite video input
- Component video and stereo audio input
- IR repeater for Jensen DVD control
Pros
- Decent picture
- Can withstand travel
- Comes with a wireless remote
- Lightweight (7 lbs.)
Cons
- Poor sound
- Remote design is clunky
- Not Blu-ray compatible
- No Bluetooth connectivity
2. Free Signal LED TV DVD Combo
Are you looking for a larger screen TV DVD combo that can hit the road? The Free Signal 28-inch TV with a built-in DVD player delivers.
This TV is part of Free Signal’s Transit line, specifically created for mobile use. It’s a flat panel TV designed to handle rigorous movement.
On the go, you can use a 12-volt adapter. At home, you can switch to a power brick AC/DC adapter. It offers a choice of mobile or home use, making it flexible and able to accommodate different scenarios.
This lightweight LED HDTV can be mounted, or you can attach the feet for tabletop use. Either way, it is a durable build that can complement a spare bedroom, kitchen or garage.
The screen resolution is 1366×768 and offers a wide viewing range of 160×150 degrees.
Its DVD slot is behind the unit. The hidden placement adds to the compact design but might create a challenge to access depending on how it is mounted.
If you want to hook up other entertainment sources, like a streaming device, you have three HDMI ports. Additionally, it has a built-in HDTV antenna for watching broadcast television.
This TV DVD combo can perform well in dark or bright environments and offers controls for adjusting brightness and contrast for the best viewing experience.
If you have space for a larger screen and have the budget, this could be the TV you have been looking for.
Key Features
- High Performance 28 inch LED display
- 720 pixels resolution
- 12 volt DC powered
- 1366 x 768 picture quality
- 160 x 150 degrees wide viewing angle
- 5ms response time
- Dimension: 5.1” x 15.5” x 3.25” (W x H x D)
- 300cd/m2 brightness
- Three HDMI inputs
- 2 x 3 watts audio output
- Dynamic audio response with noise control
Pros
- Large screen size
- Responsive customer service
- Comes with a wireless remote
- Multiple HDMI ports
- One-year full replacement warranty
Cons
- Expensive
- Sound could be better
- Not compatible with Blu-ray
3. Westinghouse LED TV DVD Combo
Westinghouse’s 24-inch HD LED TV with a built-in DVD player is one of the company’s latest offerings.
This is a compact entertainment solution for smaller spaces such as kitchens, dorm rooms, nurseries or guest bedrooms.
Like other TV DVD combos, it is also designed for mobile travel. It can be a great addition to RV camping when you want to hit the road.
The DVD slot is easily accessible on one side of the TV and features navigation controls. You also get a wireless remote for convenience.
As far as ports, you get one of each, including HDMI, USB, optical, coaxial and VGA. This makes it possible to connect other devices such as streaming boxes or game consoles.
There is even a headphone jack if you want to watch shows without disturbing others.
If you are looking for a good screen size with a great picture and decent sound, this model is one of the best TV DVD combos you can buy for an affordable price.
Key Features
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 30,000 hours backlight life
- 1200:1 contrast ratio
- 170~200 cd/m brightness
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 10ms response time
- 178° (H) x 178° (V) (CR≥10) viewing angle
- 16.7 million display colors
- 2 Channel x 3W audio power
- HDMI, USB, headphone input
- One VGA output
Pros
- Lightweight (just over 5 lbs.)
- Built-in V-chip parental control
- Supports closed captioning
- USB supports photos, audio and video
Cons
- Volume needs an upgrade
- ATSC/NTSC tuner is not built-in, only offers connectivity
- Viewing angle is poor if placed below your sightline
- Loud DVD motor
- Can’t play Blu-ray discs
4. SuperSonic SC-2412 TV DVD Combo
California-based SuperSonic has been manufacturing mobile electronics for consumers for over 30 years. This 24-inch LED HDTV with a built-in DVD is one of its latest entertainment offerings.
The SuperSonic SC-2412 is a TV DVD combo with crisp 1080p playback offering eye-catching color, contrast and detail. You can choose from multiple picture modes to customize your viewing experience.
A thin bezel allows for the maximum viewing area. The viewing angle is 178×178 degrees.
This TV DVD combo is equipped with digital noise reduction, built-in speakers, sound controls and offers multiple listening modes to match what you are watching.
However, the sound is not spectacular. It’s good considering the price point, but you can add a soundbar for this TV if you want a better listening experience.
In fact, you can add whatever device you please to enhance your leisure time since it has HDMI, VGA and USB inputs. It also features an SD card slot to play videos, music or view photos.
The DVD player is integrated into one side of the TV, allowing for easy access. It can play multiple DVD formats as well as CDs.
You can mount this TV in an RV, fifth wheel, semi or another type of vehicle. Conversely, you can set it on a flat surface with the included feet.
For the money, this is a solid choice with plenty of room for enhancement by connecting AV devices.
Key Features
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- 1366 x 768 resolution
- HDMI, USB Input
- Integrated dual tuners
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Digital noise reduction
- 180cd/m brightness
- 16.7M color capacity
- 9.5ms response time
- 178˚ (H), 178˚ (V) viewing angle
- 0.5W standby power
Pros
- Affordable
- Can be used as a PC monitor
- Includes an SD card slot
- Built-in ATSC tuner
Cons
- Not compatible with Blu-ray discs
- Inadequate volume
5. Sceptre E195BD-SRD LED TV DVD Combo
Sceptre manufactures TVs and other display devices. The E195BD-SRD brings together LED TV technology with a convenient built-in DVD player.
This 19-inch LED TV offers a side-loaded DVD player, making it possible to enjoy your favorite DVDs at home.
Unlike other TV DVD combos on this list, it is not specifically designed for mobile use. It’s a handy option if you need an extra TV in a small space and don’t want the added bulk of using a full-sized DVD player.
It comes with feet but you can use a wall mount if you prefer.
You can use one remote to navigate the TV, play DVDs and control connected devices. To connect devices, use the HDMI, VGA or USB ports.
Additionally, the MHL port enables streaming content from compatible smartphones. You can even add an antenna to watch broadcast TV.
The picture quality is clear and realistic. Its screen resolution is 1366×768 and plays up to 720p. However, you may want to consider adding a soundbar since the audio could use a boost.
If you need an extra TV for your kitchen, playroom or patio, consider this one. You will find it hard to beat the price for what you get.
Key Features
- 1366 x 768 native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 10 ms response time
- 0.300mm (H) by 0.300mm (V) pixel pitch
- 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio
- 16.7M color depth
- 3,000:1 contrast ratio
- 250 cd/m² brightness
- 176° (horizontal) / 176° (vertical) viewing angle
- 50,000+ hours backlight life
- Antiglare (Haze 25%), hard coating (3H) surface treatment
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Solid build
- Smartphone streaming with MHL connection
Cons
- Poor sound quality
- USB port only supports audio, not video
- Not compatible with Blu-Ray
6. Sceptre E325BD-SRD LED HDTV DVD Combo
The Sceptre E325BD-SRD is an LED TV DVD combo that offers the same perks as the 19-inch version but with a larger screen size and a few extra features.
First, this 32-inch LED TV features a built-in tuner to access broadcast TV stations. But, in addition to ATSC and NTSC, it includes Clear QAM. In some cases, you might need a digital converter box to watch local stations.
Next, this model has three HDMI ports, giving you more flexibility on connected devices. One HDMI port doubles as an MHL port for a smartphone connection.
This model has an improved contrast ratio, wider viewing angles and boasts more powerful speakers. Yet, the sound profile could be better.
It’s a great TV with a built-in DVD player for the price point and offers lots of flexibility to choose your entertainment experience.
Key Features
- 16:9 refresh ratio
- 1366 x 768 native resolution
- Up to 60Hz refresh rate
- 16.7M color depth
- 250cd/m2 brightness
- 50,000+ backlight life
- 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio
- 176° (Horizontal) / 176° (Vertical) viewing angle
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
Pros
- Affordable
- Clear picture
- Larger screen size
- Extra HDMI ports
Cons
- Poor sound profile
- Intermittent DVD playback issues
- Not Blu-ray compatible
7. NAXA NTD-1356 LED TV DVD Combo
The NAXA NDT-1356 is a 13.3-inch, compact LED TV designed for mobile or stationary use. Due to its small size, it can fit in a variety of tight spaces.
You can mount it in a vehicle or place it on a flat surface for viewing. It offers 1080p Full HD playback and 1920×1080 screen resolution.
The DVD slot is on one side of the TV, hidden to give you full-screen access without obstruction. The player is compatible with multiple DVD and CD formats (except Blu-ray).
This model offers several ports to connect devices for audio or video playback, including HDMI, coaxial, USB 2.0, PC-VGA and more.
It is powered by a 12v car adapter or an AC 100-240v plug depending on where you want to use the TV.
The picture is clear, but the sound could benefit from adding speakers.
Overall, this is an inexpensive option that is great if you travel frequently.
Key Features
- 1366 x 768 native resolution
- 1080i, 720p, 480p HDTV signal support
- USB, SD media support
- 160 cd/m2 brightness
- ATSC, NTSC Support
- 3.5mm headphone and coaxial digital output
- 90-degree coaxial adapter
Pros
- Small size can fit in multiple areas
- Lightweight
- Inexpensive
- Built-in antenna for broadcast TV
Cons
- Poor sound quality
- Does not play Blu-Ray discs
8. Norcent 24 Inch 720P LED HD
This unit by Norcent is one of the best TV DVD combos if you’re an avid gamer. It features a HDMI port compatible with PS3, PS4, PS5, and XBox gaming consoles. It even has a VGA and USB port to connect to your external devices like laptops and PCs.
Better yet, this TV DVD combo supports streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Video Prime, Netflix, and Roku.
Meanwhile, the 1280 x 720 resolution delivers crystal clear images for an immersive streaming and gaming experience.
And then there’s the integrated V-chip to let you block some programs, safeguarding your kids from inappropriate content.
To top it all off, the built-in Triple XD Engine processes images with stellar precision for deeper contrast and more natural color expression.
Key Features
- 1280 x 720 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 5ms response time
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 3W output power
- USB 2.0, HDMI ports
Pros:
- Good picture quality
- Excellent performance
- Lightweight design
- Parental control
- Easy to install
Cons:
- Relatively small buttons
Summary
If you need an extra TV with a built-in DVD player for a small space, any of these TV DVD combos will work. However, if you plan to use it for travel, make sure it is suited for that task.
Manufacturers of mobile entertainment systems take into account the way a device will be shaken as you travel. They offer more robust builds to combat the movement.
They also offer mobile power connections so you can watch while you are in motion.
Additionally, select an option that fits any added features you’d like to integrate. If you plan to add a soundbar, streaming device or game console, be sure it has the proper inputs and outputs.
No matter how you plan to use your TV DVD combo, the options on this list are a great place to start your search for the perfect device.