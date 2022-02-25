10 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Having the right noise cancelling headphones gives you an immersive listening experience. The sound quality gets smoother with noise cancelling features.

You can block distractions and focus on your favorite podcast or playlist. These days, headphones have many advanced features.

They are dependable when walking along noisy streets and traveling. With the right pair, it’s easy to pay full attention to what you’re listening to.

We’ve summed up leading models for you that are available today, from inexpensive to premium.

Top Noise Cancelling Headphones

Check this list out to find which pair of noise cancelling headphones suits you best.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony brags industry-leading features on their latest noise cancelling headphones. Although it’s high-priced, the model offers a wireless connection. It’s compatible with the Alexa voice assistant.

The sound quality is beyond compare. Its sleek, lightweight design makes the headphones comfortable to wear.

Its battery life could last up to 30 hours. Sony added multi-point pairing and a built-in sensor for auto-play/stop. These features give you responsive sound control.

It’s more reason why the model has an edge over its predecessor. Another premium spec is its 360 Reality Audio setting.

It achieves dimensional, high-resolution audio via Bluetooth.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 model uses LDAC codec technology. In the process, it gives you a bit rate of up to 990 Kbps.

It’s worth noting that this recent adaptation doesn’t support aptX or aptX HD. Therefore, you might experience variations with Hi-Res Audio streaming.

Besides the Touch Sensor controls, you get a speak-to-chat feature. This helps reduce volume during a conversation.

For cutting-edge noise cancellation, its codec support transmits audio in a definite format. In the end, you’re able to achieve quicker transmission speeds.

2. Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

While its price and battery life are on the mid-range bracket, the Bose 700 pulls off impressive active noise cancellation.

It has a trendy exterior and a receptive touch sensor for playback controls. The Bose 700 comes with a built-in microphone that lets you make calls.

Same as the Sony WH-1000XM4, it has an Alexa-voice control feature.

Compared to its forerunner, Bose made sure to build this headphone using a more elegant design.

At the touch of a button, you can stream Spotify and resume your last session. The feature is, so far, only compatible with iOS devices.

To rest the headphones on your neck, the ear cups are designed to rotate up to 90 degrees.

Apart from noise reduction, the model uses its SimpleSync technology to pair wirelessly with the Bose soundbar.

For extra cushioning, the headphones have a rubberized band that doesn’t absorb any sweat.

The Bose 700 feels a little more durable than the Quiet Comfort 35 II which is padded with a cloth material.

While this isn’t a waterproof model, it’s more comfortable to wear. Most of all, it doesn’t exert pressure on the crown of the head.

3. New Apple Airpods Max

By far, the Apple AirPods Max have been dominantly sought-after because of their elite audio quality. Apple’s dynamic driver design offers quite exceptional active noise cancellation.

You get to experience cinematic spatial audio and block constant, loud distractions like engine sounds.

Besides noise cancelling, there’s a ‘Transparency Mode’ that lets you hear external noise. You can toggle between these two modes by pairing the headphones with your iOS device.

For a seamless listening experience, it uses the H1 chip that enhances fast pairing with Apple devices.

Its battery life gives you 20 hours of unlimited listening or movie streaming. Plus, you can set it to ultra-low-power mode by storing the headphones inside the Smart Case.

Same as the Sony WH-1000XM4, this model is costly but the overall user experience is quite exemplary.

You can switch Bluetooth connections among devices with a single click. It has a crisp clarity and doesn’t tremble even when on noise cancelling mode.

The audio signals sent by your device are transmitted in real-time without timing inconsistencies.

Finally, the Apple AirPods Max comes in different shades of sky blue, silver, pink, space gray, and green.

4. Sony WHXB900 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

If you’re on a strapped budget, this would be a perfect pick. You want to go for the Sony WHXB900 if you’re looking to enjoy that extra bass.

Just like other notable headphones, the model includes a noise cancelling feature. Its extra BASS technology helps optimize the listening experience.

While the Sony WHXB900 is an inexpensive model, it doesn’t compromise on sound quality.

The model’s flat-folding design makes the headphones a lot easier to carry. You can listen to music for longer hours since the model is lightweight and weighs less than the 1000MX3.

Also, the atmospheric-pressure-calibrating feature improves noise cancellation while you’re on a flight.

On the right ear cup, you have touch control buttons for wireless connections and adjusting volume.

Your Sony WHXB900 will give you hands-free access to Alexa voice assistant, Siri, and Google Assistant. Charging this model for just 10 minutes keeps it on for about an hour.

To mute your music, it has a “Quick Attention” mode which is equivalent to Apple’s “Transparent” mode.

Once you’re done listening to someone, you can get back to listening using the noise cancellation feature.

5. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you want a blend of stellar sound, quiet, and comfort, this pair of headphones is all you need.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 uses advanced beam-forming microphone technology to filter your voice when making calls. It also features a revamped battery life that can last up to 24 hours.

With its Bluetooth 5.1 connection, you can play music with your mobile devices wirelessly. Same as the Bose 700, it has the SimpleSync feature that works with compatible Bose soundbars.

To boot up your listening experience, the headphones let you toggle between ‘Quiet’ and ‘Aware’ mode. The Quiet mode gives you outright noise cancellation, while the latter lets you listen to the outside world.

The QuietComfort 45 is a newer model with a USB-C port. It’s padded with synthetic leather to enhance durability.

You can use the Bose Music app to adjust noise cancellation settings and learn how each feature works.

Using an acoustic architecture, its active EQ balances frequencies coming from your device. Therefore, making your sound quality spot on.

6. SENNHEISER PXC 550-II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

The Sennheiser PXC wireless headphone is among the rare models built to balance sound quality and functionality.

It’s a best-in-class model with nearly the same features as Sony or Bose headphones, but on a mid-range budget.

To deliver excellent sound quality, the headphones are designed to reduce surrounding ambient noise. Its noise cancellation feature allows you to make tweaks to your liking.

While the build quality isn’t premium, it still serves the overall intended use. The buttressed exterior and plastic ear cups are meant to protect the headphones from damage.

There’s metal reinforcement on the ear cups to protect them from snapping off.

Additionally, the Sennheiser app lets you activate the smart play/pause feature that controls sensors on the headphone.

At the touch of a button, you can access leading AI voice assistants like Siri, Google, or Alexa. You also get to seamlessly connect the headphones with your mobile device via Bluetooth.

During media playback, rotating the right ear cup automatically turns the headset on or off.

Besides that, you can forward or rewind playback. Its gesture controls can accept or end a call in a single tap.

7. NEW Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

These sturdy noise cancellers have a minimalist design with rings on the edges for controlling its built-in features.

Its touch-sensitive rings can control playback and turn on the noise reduction functionality.

Tapping and holding the ear cup also lets you access the voice assistant. The Surface Audio app gives you a blueprint of how to pair the headphones with your mobile device.

It also lets the user make firmware updates or calibrate the noise canceling potency. The app has a range of EQ presets, but you also have an option to make one yourself.

If downloading the app feels daunting, you can long-press the power button to pair via Bluetooth.

Designed with the room to rotate up to 180 degrees, this new model will rest easy around your neck.

In case you experience issues, you can factory reset it by pressing the power button for about 20 seconds.

8. Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in

If you’re looking for a lightweight upgrade with sterling aesthetics, then look no further.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have great battery life and powerful smart controls. Its LDAC codec technology allows high-resolution audio streaming.

For an immersive audio experience, the noise cancelling earbuds have an integrated Sony V1 processor.

The other stunning upgrade is its exterior reinforcement that makes this model waterproof. Overall, its ANC range is better than most earbud headphones in the same category.

With a simple touch, you can switch on the voice assistant feature and listen to music or a podcast.

Its refined design adds a touch of comfort and makes the earbud headphones feel premium. What’s more thrilling, are the large circular touch panels which are quite responsive.

Thanks to Sony’s Qi technology, users have the convenience to charge these earbud headphones wirelessly. Storing them in their charging case helps protect the model from scratches or dirt.

9. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

The Jabra Elite 85t, compared to the previous model, comes with a firmware upgrade. It ranks among the best wireless earbuds.

What’s compulsive about the 85t is it has more bass and better noise cancelling options.

It’s perfect for making calls and includes a sidetone feature that mimics audio transmission from your own voice.

With premium comfort in mind, the earbuds’ oval-shaped tips help reduce pressure build-up in the ears. Their 12-mm built-in speakers offer better sound quality than the 75t counterpart.

Another appreciable feature is its balanced, deeper bass that outputs interactive sound quality.

The model has an elegant design and is water-resistant.

You also get to experience longer music streaming of up to 25 hours when the earbuds are fully charged. Same as the Sony WF-1000XM4, you can charge the 85t wirelessly, and control playback commands.

Best of all, its sleek yet rugged appearance gives the model a longer lifespan.

10. Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Active Headphones

The wow factor about the Soundcore Q30 is its wide range of noise reduction settings.

Also, the over-ear pair of headphones lets users make customizations to their listening experience via the mobile app.

It has a battery life of up to 40 hours when in noise cancelling mode. The headphones feel lightweight, and don’t grip too hard on the head.

For this reason, the SoundCore Q30 is perfect for daily commute or travel. On top of that, it’s a budget model that delivers the same audio quality as mid-range headphones.

With Bluetooth 5.0 support, the headphones can connect to two devices simultaneously.

To enhance sound clarity, you can pick from 22 EQ presets to adjust the ambient sound. Also, its Hi-Res sound technology uses dynamic drivers that can replicate treble up to 40kHz, without losing clarity.

Summary

Headphones now have improved battery life, wireless technology, and reliable noise reduction features. Choosing the right one can be a burdensome experience at first glance.

For many, noise reduction is of utter importance.

We took time to highlight some of the best models in the market, each with a varying attribute. Depending on your budget and preferences, this guide should help match you with the perfect pair of headphones.