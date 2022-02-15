10 Best Tablets With Stylus Pen

Tablets have quickly become a trusty tech sidekick for many people. They offer larger screens than smartphones but are lighter than laptops.

When you add a stylus, you get a new level of usability. This can be a welcome addition for those who sketch, draw, take notes or simply need pinpoint accuracy.

No matter how you want to use your tablet and stylus, the best setups can rival a full-grown laptop and will blow you away.

However, with many options on the market, it may feel impossible to find the right one for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

Regardless of your budget and how you intend to use it, we’ve found an enviable collection of the best tablets with a stylus.

Top Tablets With Stylus

Whether you are concerned about price, want a device that is awesome for gaming or need an extended battery life, there’s a solution out there for you. Here are the best tablets with styluses currently on the market.

1. Apple iPad Pro 2021

Apple iPad Pro 2021 Apple M1 chip for next-level performance

Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

You’ll have to shell out extra dough to get the stylus (Apple Pencil) for this one, but this tablet gets the top ranking for several reasons.

First, it is exquisite to look at even though it doesn’t have the Apple Pro Display XR, the 6K LED-based display found on the 12.9-inch version.

This 11-inch version uses a liquid retina display. It offers excellent brightness, contrast and vibrant color combined with low reflection.

What’s more? It adapts to lighting, adjusting color and intensity to provide a natural, ambient viewing experience.

Next, the inclusion of the M1 chip heightens the tablet’s performance, speed and agility. The refresh rate is lightning quick.

You’ll experience low lag whether building augmented models, connecting to a gaming monitor for PC gaming or juggling your favorite apps. Transitions are smooth and interruption-free.

Another difference from previous models is the addition of a Thunderbolt port. It offers a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps when wired.

Thunderbolt unlocks a full-on desktop experience, especially with the Magic Keyboard add-on. Connect to monitors, USB thumb drives and transfer files.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to connect to Thunderbolt-enabled devices and use a docking hub to get full capabilities.

This tablet works with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, a stylus that pairs wirelessly. It’s a pressure-sensitive stylus that offers precise interaction with the tablet down to the pixel.

Use the stylus to draw, take notes or anything that requires fine detail. When you are done, it attaches magnetically to the tablet for charging.

This is a feature-heavy tablet with great options for audio and video, work or play. It does come with a hefty price tag, but it might be the last tablet you buy for a while.

2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Sale Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with 13”...

Windows 11 brings your closer to what you love. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows...

The 13-inch Microsoft Surface 8 Pro gets an A+ for flexibility right out of the box. It has the power of a laptop, a built-in kickstand and the ultra-thin portability of a tablet.

This tablet is the first-of-its-kind. It’s PC-based, running on the Intel Evo platform and Windows 11. Let’s pause and reflect on what that means.

First, you get 11th generation Intel core processors. This translates into fast performance, especially when it comes to editing photos or videos.

You also benefit from built-in Wifi 6 technology from Intel, providing internet connectivity that is about three times faster than standard Wifi.

This device is designed to move, wake and respond quickly. Plus, the battery life allows you to work untethered for nine hours or more.

Then, there’s Windows 11. It’s the latest from Windows and promises better organization and a user experience focused on whatever you love the most.

Next, it offers a port to connect to Thunderbolt devices. It’s an extended data and video connection with up to 40 Gbps of bandwidth.

Finally, the Surface Slim Pen 2 is a separate purchase, but this stylus is a worthy add-on.

Speaking of add-ons, get the backlit Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. It can store and wirelessly charge the stylus.

The slim stylus offers pinpoint accuracy in sketching, writing and navigation in real-time. Its haptic element gives you the feel of writing on paper.

This tablet is pricey, but it can replace the need for a laptop. It’s people and activity-focused, fun enough for play and serious enough for work.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Pc Performance. Tablet Portability: Transform Your Tablet Into A Pc Experience With Dex Mode And The...

Entertainment, Upgraded: Experience Cinematic Viewing With Larger Edge-To-Edge Displays, Tft Lcd Screen,...

Unlike other tablets, the S7+ has a choice of color options. However, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is not just another pretty face.

The S7+ contends with comparable Android tablets that lean heavily toward offering PC-level performance.

It’s like a convertible. Put the top down and game anywhere with Xbox Game Pass, a Bluetooth controller and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Alternately, connect the optional keyboard, switch to DeX mode and get work done on the fly.

While the aesthetic isn’t much different from the lower-priced S7, the S7+ offers a larger screen in a slimmer design. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides an ideal screen shape for watching videos, editing photos and gaming.

This 12.4-inch tablet has a thin bezel to give you more viewing space. It offers excellent color, contrast and brightness with the 1752×2800 sAMOLED display.

The sound is surprisingly good on this tablet. It offers a quad-speaker system compatible with Dolby Atmos.

This device has a magnetic area on the back for the S Pen to charge. If you get the book cover keyboard case, it has a nook for the S Pen that keeps it more secure.

The S Pen needs no charge for writing or drawing. A charged S Pen can execute Samsung Air Actions via Bluetooth for things like navigating a PowerPoint or taking a hands-free photo.

The biggest complaint about the S Pen? How fast the nib wears down. You might find yourself replacing it quickly due to heavy use.

This tablet offers a lot, especially for the price. It’s not cheap, but compared to other Android tablets of similar quality, it’s a steal with good battery life and fast charging to boot.

4. Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple iPad Mini 6 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color

A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

At 8.3 inches, the Apple iPad Mini 6 understands its purpose. It’s more comfortable for handheld use, but it doesn’t skimp on functionality.

Weighing less than a pound, it’s a portable entertainment center. You can easily watch videos, stream content, read ebooks and play games.

Additionally, with the purchase of the second-generation Apple Pencil, you can edit photos, take notes, draw and navigate the iPad mini without using your fingers.

It features a magnetic area on one side to charge, pair and store the stylus when it’s not in use.

The smaller size makes it easier to type on the on-screen keyboard while holding it, causing less stress to your hands.

It’s visually appealing with a liquid retina display. The anti-reflective screen is a nice touch, allowing for comfortable viewing.

Apple’s True Tone and P3 color technology work together to give you the best viewing experience in any light with rich, detailed colors.

This iPad mini has a quick response time thanks to the A15 Bionic chip. You can also expect stereo sound with little distortion, even on the highest volume setting.

Ultimately, this is a great choice for anyone who wants a more affordable entry to iPads.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Sale Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 PC PERFORMANCE. TABLET PORTABILITY: Transform your tablet into a PC experience with DeX mode and the...

ENTERTAINMENT, UPGRADED: Experience cinematic viewing with larger edge-to-edge displays, TFT LCD screen,...

If you are digging the S7+ but hate the price, there’s no real love lost with the S7.

For a lower price point, you still get the included S Pen and many of the same specs as the S7+. This includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a Snapdragon Qualcomm 865+ processor, expandable storage and an identical build design.

Of course, there are a few key differences.

First, the display is 11 inches, offering a more compact, lightweight experience.

Next, you’ll get a 120 Hz ITPS TFT display with a 1600×2560 resolution. It’s not as impressive as the sAMOLED display on the S7+, but it still offers a high-quality viewing experience.

Like the S7+, you get face recognition and a fingerprint sensor. The difference is that the S7 fingerprint sensor is on the power button, while the S7+ features an in-screen lock.

If you want to add on the keyboard, you’ll notice it is smaller than the S7+ and doesn’t have a dedicated row for function keys. Regardless, it is a great addition for portable work or writing.

This tablet with a stylus offers excellent portability and flexibility. You can use it alone, add the keyboard or even make it part of a larger desktop setup with a mouse and monitor.

The bottom line is that this is a less expensive option that still packs a punch.

6. Microsoft Surface Go 3

Sale Microsoft Surface Go 3 Please contact us for the solution if your surface doesn't connect the Microsoft Store. This surface 3...

Intel Quad-Core Atom x7-Z8700 1.60 GHz (Quad Core, 4 threads, Turbo 2.40 GHz, 2MB Cache), 4GB RAM, 64GB...

One of the latest releases from Microsoft is the Surface Go 3. It features Windows 11 and pairs with the Surface Pen, a stylus that must be purchased separately.

With the Surface Pen, you can enjoy a natural writing experience with low lag. It offers precision for drawing, editing and taking notes. This stylus is compatible with a variety of apps for creative users.

Tilt the stylus to the side and it can shade in areas just like a regular pencil. While the Surface Go 3 is not compatible with the Slim Pen 2, this tablet with a stylus offers enough features for most users.

This 10.8-inch tablet has keyboard connectors if you need to use it for typing or business. It quickly goes from tablet to mini laptop.

Additionally, it features an adjustable kickstand to sit on a tabletop.

It’s not a good choice for gaming, but it’s a shoo-in for remote learning, quick remote work assignments, watching movies or using stylus-based apps.

Overall, this is a great everyday tablet, but it’s not a robust system able to handle lots of software. This is an ideal option for those who want a basic tablet with a decent battery life that’s easy to use at a lower price point.

7. VASTKING KingPad K10 Pro

VASTKING KingPad K10 Pro 【Laptop Achievement, Tablet Portability】Transform your tablet into a PC experience with a docking...

【Powerful Performance For All】With Upgraded 12nm chipset (2x1.8GHz +6X1.6GHz) and 4GB RAM, K10 Pro is...

If you’re a fan of Android 10, this is a great 10.1-inch tablet with an included stylus. It’s one of the most affordable options you can get while still maintaining a high level of functionality.

The included docking keyboard case makes it an out-of-the-box compact PC. You can also configure the case to studio mode for a better drawing, drafting or editing angle.

Its HD display has a screen resolution of 1920×1200. This means it’s plenty bright and has good color and contrast.

The device comes with the Google Play store and is low on bloatware, so you can get as much of the internal storage as possible. It has a micro SD card slot to expand memory.

With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this tablet offers minimal lag and a comfortable eye experience.

As far as playback, there is a jack for wired headphones and a dual speaker system. This tablet is capable of connecting to Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G (if added to a phone plan), so you can also pair some wireless earbuds.

The battery-free stylus supports palm rejection technology. This means that you can rest your palm on the screen without leaving stray marks.

If you want a solid-built Android tablet that includes a stylus and keyboard case for a few hundred bucks, consider this option.

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Sale Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all...

Slim Metal Design: Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a tablet’s tablet. It’s a 10.4-inch tablet with a stylus, making it a simplified version of the S6.

The Octa-Core processor powers it well. You’ll get 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage with the option to upgrade storage via microSD.

The S Pen is included, making this an affordable tablet-stylus combo. It can attach magnetically to the side of the S6 Lite, so it requires no charging and you can keep track of it easily.

You can expect up to 12 hours of power on a single charge. Plus, it supports rapid charging via the USB-c port.

It has a sleek look and premium feel but doesn’t come with a lot of bells and whistles. There are no pins for a keyboard attachment. However, you can use it as a second screen with a compatible laptop.

Visually, it offers a slim bezel and a TFT LCD display. It’s ideal as an e-reader but also for drawing, note-taking, watching streaming content and light gaming.

This is a great buy for someone who needs a quick, reliable Android 10 tablet that won’t break the bank.

9. MEBERRY M7

MEBERRY M7 【THE PACKAGE INCLUDES】 M7 tablet | Case for tablet 2-1 | Bluetooth keyboard | 2.4G wireless mouse |...

【ANDROID 10.0 4 GB RAM】 MEBERRY 10.1-inch tablet with integrated 4 GB operating memory and 64 GB...

The MEBERRY M7 is a Google-certified 10-inch tablet. You get the M7 tablet, capacitive stylus, 2.4G wireless mouse, a screen protector, case/stand and a Bluetooth keyboard for one price.

It works with Wifi and Bluetooth 4.0 and has built-in GPS.

This tablet has good power from the Octa-Core processor. It delivers a relatively quick response as you multitask, switching between apps or just browsing.

The M7 runs on Android 10 and offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

While you can upgrade the memory with a microSD card, accessing the slot and other ports can be tricky. It takes some care to pop open the protective sheath.

As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to eight hours of playback on a single charge.

If you need a compact solution for e-learning, entertainment, light business work (or all of the above), this is a contender. Plus, with all you get in the box, you can’t beat the price.

10. Wacom Cintiq Pro 16

For art enthusiasts looking for a 4K touchscreen monitor, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 is a great option. We took a look at the features and review and believe this product is a great option for artist and more that want compact and quality.

The 4K monitor (3840 x 2160 pixels) is standard 4 pounds and dimensions are 16.1 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches. Color accuracy is top notch with 98% Adobe RGB.

Wacom’s stylus is very natural and performs with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, eraser and lag free tracking. It offers multi-touch gestures plus on-screen controls and one-touch shortcuts. The pen offers 2 side switches and 8 ExpressKeys.

The etched glass on the monitor is amazing, helping reduce glare and reflections. It feels as if you are using paper.

Connect your monitor with USB-C or HDMI to connect to your Mac or PC. Wacom also gives you 3 months free trial of Sculptron and 2 months free of Adobe Photoshop.

Summary

Choosing the right tablet with a stylus all boils down to what you want to accomplish.

Are you looking for a mini version of a laptop? Choose a tablet that includes a keyboard, even if you have to pay extra for it.

Do you need a larger setup? Look for options that offer specs like Thunderbolt and are compatible with your existing PC or Mac.

Take the time to decide if you want a powered stylus that offers additional capability or a battery-free one focused only on writing and drawing.

If you consider your budget and know what you want to gain, you’ll undoubtedly find exactly what you’re looking for.