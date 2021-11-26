11 Best 10-Inch Tablets

Tablets offer a middle ground between smartphones and laptops. They are versatile, portable devices that keep you connected.

The best 10-inch tablets are small enough to be comfortable in your hands but large enough to enjoy streaming movies or playing a game. Some tablets even allow you to create an office anywhere by integrating a keyboard.

Don’t miss the top 10-inch tablets with features that suit any lifestyle and budget.

Top 10-Inch Tablets

When searching for a tablet, evaluate the look, feel, ease of use, performance and overall specs. Check out our favorite 10-inch tablets to find the best option for your needs.

1. Apple iPad

Apple iPad Tablet Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

For the value, the Apple iPad is the best tablet. It has a lot of big iPad features in a smaller package, making it comfortable to use without sacrificing functionality.

The generous 10.2-inch Retina display is ideal for streaming content, e-reading, drawing and web browsing. True Tone technology allows you to view it comfortably in both bright and dark spaces.

It’s suited for play, chill time or business, especially with a Bluetooth keyboard attachment and mouse. Plus, it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st generation).

If you’re a fan of the home button, this is the last of the new releases that have it. It gives you a choice of navigation and has a built-in Touch ID to keep it secure.

This 9th generation Apple iPad lacks the P3 color display of pricier iPad models, but that might only matter if you’re a color enthusiast, want to edit photos or are doing graphics-heavy activities.

It runs on the A13 Bionic chip, so it has plenty of power and is geared for multitasking.

This tablet comes with 256 GB of storage, up to 10 hours of battery life and a lightning connector for fast charging.

Weighing roughly one pound, it’s a lightweight option to tote around. However, it boasts a thicker build, so it’s sturdier than ultra-thin tablets.

Though small, this budget-friendly tablet from Apple packs a punch. It’s an entry-level must-have for Apple newbies and a solid 10-inch tablet for those who are long-time fans of the brand.

2. Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro Tablet Apple M1 chip for next-level performance

Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

You are probably wondering why this 11-inch tablet is on a 10-inch tablet list.

We figured that an inch really doesn’t make a difference when you consider that the iPad Pro is arguably the best and most advanced tablet on the planet right now.

Now, let’s get into the reasons why we had to include it.

First, it houses the M1 chip. This is a Mac-level processor with 16 billion transistors that delivers powerful and quick performance. In short, you get the power of a laptop wrapped in a tablet.

Second, it can function like a laptop. The addition of a Thunderbolt port means you get upgraded file transport speeds and can connect with more devices, including hard drives, ports and displays.

Next, the iPad Pro is built to handle multiple open apps without lag. Even graphics-heavy or memory-taxing apps seem to behave well, gaming included.

Plus, you can connect a Bluetooth Xbox or PS5 controller for a fun break anywhere. With this tablet, there’s no need to lug around a gaming console. You can even customize how the game controller communicates with the tablet.

Graphics are excellent thanks to a Liquid Retina display with a P3 color palette, and the sound is solid with a built-in quad-speaker.

Center Stage actively tracks you in the frame as you move around while on a video call. You can even use this tablet to charge other Apple devices, and it’s compatible with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.

The Apple iPad Pro is not a budget-buy by any means. Thankfully, it lives up to the hype.

If you have the money, this might be one of the last tablets you’ll buy for a while.

3. Apple iPad Air

Sale Apple iPad Air Tablet Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

If you want the look and feel of an iPad Pro but not the price, the Apple iPad Air is a solid choice. The bezels aren’t as thin as the Pro, but they are aesthetically similar.

Physically, it’s about the same size as the 11-inch Pro, but it offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 color. That equals a brilliant picture for drawing, gaming and streaming.

Soundwise, you get two-speaker playback in landscape mode. That’s a step up from the iPad’s single down-firing speaker.

As far as performance, this tablet has the Apple A14 Bionic chip with a neural engine. This ensures quick, high performance with efficient power usage.

The 60 Hz refresh rate is sufficient for most people. It allows you to navigate the tablet seamlessly and offers a good response when casually playing games.

Like the Pro, the Air is compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. This gives you flexibility of use.

It also offers security with Touch ID and provides many features to enhance your screen time.

For the money, this is an excellent tablet for everyday use.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Tablet 10.4" TFT display with (2000 x 1200) Resolution, Stream and browse on a ultra-widescreen display designed...

3GB RAM, MicroSD card slot to allow you easily expand your tablet's memory up to 1TB, 64GB SSD Storage,...

The A lineup of the Samsung Galaxy tablet family has a solid fan base, and the 2020 A7 is one of the best products.

Overall, the biggest complaint is the brightness of the display. However, when you consider that this is a budget tablet capable of multitasking with split screens and minimal lag, it becomes less of an issue.

The colors are still vibrant, and the 16:9 aspect ratio gives you a comfortable viewing experience.

It offers 3 GB of RAM, which is an upgrade from earlier models, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

No, this is not plan B for a mobile office when you don’t have a laptop. It’s also not a replacement for high-end displays with impressive color specs.

That said, it is an entertainment tablet for e-reading, casual gaming and watching your favorite shows and movies with quad speakers offering a Dolby Atmos surround.

Overall, this is a snappy tablet that gets the job done.

5. Fire HD 10+

Sale Fire HD 10+ Tablet Get more with Plus: Everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, 4 GB RAM, and a soft-touch finish.

Fast and responsive - powerful octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. 2x more RAM than the previous...

We certainly like Fire tablets even though they have their limitations (like no Google Play support). But this one has our full attention.

The Fire HD 10+ tablet has a 10.1-inch display that is noticeably brighter than earlier models.

It offers 4 GB of RAM, which is a promising spec bump from earlier generations, and up to 64 GB of storage (which is expandable up to 1 TB with a micro-SD card).

If you like Fire tablets, you’ll be happy to know that you can still use the HD 10+ for easy access to popular streaming and social media apps like Netflix and TikTok. But now, you can do more.

You can take advantage of options like adding Microsoft Office and OneNote through the Amazon app store. Alexa plays well with this tablet, as does Zoom.

Add a Bluetooth keyboard plus a wireless mouse to create a mini office or mobile classroom in a flash.

Paying a little extra for this version removes the lock screen ads, giving you more control of what you see when you pick it up.

This is a well-built tablet, offers excellent battery life and has access to everything Amazon.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Sale 3,583 Reviews Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet S PEN INCLUDED: The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and...

SLIM METAL DESIGN: Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is anything but “lite.” In fact, it’s a mid-range tablet that’s refreshingly feature-rich for the price.

To be clear, this is a straight-up tablet, not a replacement for a laptop.

It does tablet things well, but it’s flexible enough to get work done if you want to pair it with a Bluetooth keyboard.

If you don’t want to add peripherals, the S Pen is a game-changer. It attaches magnetically to the 10-inch tablet, making it easy to grab.

The responsive stylus offers control over navigation and Air commands, but it also allows you to write, draw and offers pinpoint accuracy on-screen as needed.

This tablet features a 10.4-inch LCD display, AKG dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge.

You can game, relax or work with this lightweight tablet by your side. Also, consider adding the optional book cover for a hands-free display at different angles.

7. ASUS Chromebook CM3

ASUS Chromebook CM3 Tablet Powered by ARM MediaTek 8183 Processor 2.0 GHz (1M Cache, up to 2.0 GHz, 8 cores)

64GB eMMC storage and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

The ASUS CM3 is part tablet, part mini laptop. This 10-inch tablet pulls double duty for personal and business use without missing a beat.

Chromebooks are known for their just-the-facts interfaces, and this tablet is pretty much bloatware-free.

Out of the box, you’ll have many popular Google apps loaded. You also have full access to the Google Play store.

The included detachable QWERTY keyboard is easy to connect and locks into place. However, the on-screen keyboard is fantastic if you want to type something quickly.

A stylus comes with the tablet. It’s no Samsung S Pen, but it offers a fair amount of navigation while allowing you to write and draw.

You also get a stand cover with this tablet. This comes in handy when you want to watch movies or shows. Additionally, if you enjoy gaming, this tablet can handle casual play with a decent response time.

With a 10.5-inch display, long battery life and a solid aluminum body, this Chromebook is a good choice for those who alternate between work and play at home or on the move.

8. Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Tablet This ultraportable 2-in-1 Chromebook includes a fast and stable plug-and-play detachable keyboard enabled...

Take it with you everywhere! Thin and lightweight the Chromebook Duet offers up to 10 hours of battery...

Running Chrome OS, the Lenovo Duet boots fast, offers a simple interface and provides a great 10.1-inch FHD IPS display.

It has a business look to it, but you can still enjoy a game or watch a movie if you wish.

The included detachable keyboard does feel a bit cramped. It might take some getting used to if you’re a quick typist.

Its touchpad is also on the small side, but you can always navigate using the touchscreen or by purchasing a USI pen.

This is one of the best compact 10-inch tablets we’ve seen that toggles between tablet and Chromebook modes. It’s reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Go but with Chrome flavoring. Additionally, it’s cheaper.

You can get an office experience by connecting a dock via the USB-C port and adding a monitor, full-sized keyboard and mouse. When you are finished working for the day, detach the tablet and play your favorite Android games.

Ultimately, this is a lightweight, portable, flexible tablet that is great at multitasking.

9. Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

Sale Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Tablet Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is extremely comfortable to hold. It won’t break the bank and will deliver if you are looking for a tablet to get your daily media fix.

Stream hit shows on the 10.1-inch LCD display, read the latest e-book or have a personal movie night with ease.

The display is the main perk, the dual HiFi JBL speakers are impressive and it has an interesting design. This tablet has a cylindrical base with a kickstand release and a loop for hanging.

Its performance is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 4 GB of RAM. While it’s not super powerful, it offers good response times for casual gaming and has a decent battery life.

This tablet comes with 64 GB of memory, but you can extend that up to one TB with a micro-SD card.

All in all, this is a perfect choice for watching content, reading and light gaming.

10. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1. Perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play.

Go-anywhere tablet with laptop productivity for the whole family. Starting at just 1.2 pounds,(4) with...

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 runs Windows 11 and has some great optional accessories. However, adding them drives up the price.

For example, if you want the detachable keyboard (Type Cover) and Surface Pen, plan to spend at least another Benjamin.

Still, it can function well as a standalone tablet. Its 10.5-inch high-resolution display and Dolby audio offer an ideal setup for enjoying Netflix, Hulu or other streaming services.

The dual studio mics and 1080p HD cameras also make it a great option for online learning and video conferencing.

This 10-inch tablet has a USB-C port, a jack to connect the best audiophile headphones and a MicroSDXC card reader, allowing you connection flexibility.

The star feature of this tablet is being able to tap into Windows 11 and take advantage of its productivity suite. It’s an ultra-portable solution for mobile classrooms and offices.

11. MEBERRY M7 Android Tablet

Sale 3,171 Reviews MEBERRY Android Tablet 【THE PACKAGE INCLUDES】 M7 tablet | Case for tablet 2-1 | Bluetooth keyboard | 2.4G wireless mouse |...

【ANDROID 10.0 4 GB RAM】 MEBERRY 10.1-inch tablet with integrated 4 GB operating memory and 64 GB...

If you’re looking for an inexpensive Android tablet that comes with a ton of accessories, consider the MEBERRY M7.

You get a tablet case, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, wireless mouse, stylus and much more.

It’s an instant solution for productivity and entertainment right out of the box. You can easily use it to watch streaming content and then send a few emails or work on Google Docs or Sheets.

This tablet offers 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of memory and runs on Android 10. It also has an Octa-Core processor, allowing you to navigate through multiple apps quickly with minimal lag.

The MEBERRY M7 delivers good battery life, and its low price tag makes it ideal if you are on a budget.

Summary

There are a wide variety of 10-inch tablets that function as part mini desktop and part tablet, which seems to be the way tablets are heading.

Thankfully, if you just want a pure tablet, you still have choices. Keyboards are often optional, making it easy to use your tablet to just relax and have fun.

Think about how you want to use your tablet and if it will stay at home or be used in mobile settings. That way, you can choose the best option and get the most out of your purchase.