10 Best 7-Inch Tablets

Laptops can be great for many reasons, but tablets reign supreme if your mobile needs aren’t intense enough to require a larger screen.

While there are many tablet sizes to choose from, 7-inch tablets work well for mobile gaming, light work, reading and streaming. Plus, their portability is excellent.

Different models offer varying benefits in terms of battery life, connectivity, cameras and more. Finding the right option for your needs may seem overwhelming.

Luckily, if you’re looking for the best 7-inch tablets, we’ve found the top options you can buy today.

Top 7-Inch Tablets

There are many 7-inch tablets on the market, so it’s important to consider your specific needs before making a purchase. Here are some of the best options to help you jumpstart your search.

1. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019 Release)

Sale AmazonFire 7 Tablet (2019 Release) 7" IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

One of the most popular tablets is the Amazon Fire 7. As an Amazon product, you’ll rarely find this model out of stock. You also won’t have to worry about shipping since it’s almost always shippable with Amazon Prime.

The storage capacity options for this device include 16GB or 32GB. If you intend to use the tablet solely as a streaming device, you likely won’t need much more than 16GB.

However, if you use it as an e-reader, you may want more storage so that you won’t have to delete your books.

Better yet, you can add up to 512GB yourself with a microSD chip.

Available in four different colors, the Fire 7 Tablet has up to seven hours of battery life. Keep in mind that the battery life may vary depending on how you use the device.

With 1GB of RAM, it’s suited to its design purpose. Two 720p cameras can also take decent pictures, though it’s unlikely you’ll use the cameras much on a tablet of this size.

Overall, this product is a great option that is well-suited to most common tablet tasks. That said, some users may want slightly longer battery life when they are on the go.

Key Features:

Multiple colors

Amazon product

Two-sided camera

Pros Up to 512GB of storage

Decent picture quality Cons Short battery life

Low memory if not upgraded

2. Venturer 7-Inch Voyager 16GB

Sale Venturer 7-Inch Voyager 16GB 7 Inches 1024 x 600 IPS Touch Display - Enjoy a wider viewing angle and a pixel-rich display

2GB RAM/16GB Storage Qual-Core Processor - Powerful, capable performance

Venturer’s Voyager tablet is another fantastic option if you are looking for mobile entertainment. With a 1024 x 600 IPS Touch Display, you’ll enjoy a wider viewing angle along with a fantastic display.

Featuring front and rear-facing cameras, you can capture moments in decent picture quality when the need arises.

Internally, the same 16GB of storage is available here, which should be more than enough for most users. However, this tablet has 2GB of RAM rather than 1GB, helping it reach a better range of capabilities.

Basically, this means that you won’t have to worry about your tablet chugging along as it struggles to free up enough memory to run your favorite streaming service.

However, this tablet does have its shortcomings. With only five hours of battery life, it definitely leaves something to be desired.

That said, you can use a rechargeable power bank so that the battery life doesn’t hold you back.

As a bonus, this product comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Key Features:

Android 10 Operating System

1024 x 600 IPS Touch Display

Pros Front and rear-facing cameras

2GB of RAM Cons Limited battery life

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7-Inch)

Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7-Inch) Android 4.4 Kit Kat OS, 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor

8 GB Flash Memory, 1 GB RAM Memory, Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Bluetooth

If your tablet needs aren’t elaborate, a fantastic option is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4. Available in black or white, this device runs with a 1280 x 800 resolution.

Its higher resolution makes the device great for streaming and produces a better picture quality than many 7-inch tablets offer. In fact, it is comparable to some of the best 8-inch tablets on the market.

This tablet uses the Android 4.4 KitKat operating system. The front camera’s resolution is a decent 1.3MP, while the rear camera boasts a much better 3.0MP resolution.

Regardless of what you’re using it for, Samsung has designed this tablet to excel in nearly every way.

Unfortunately, this device has a lower memory capacity compared to most of the other options on this list. It only offers 8GB standard and upgrades to a modest 32GB.

Still, limited memory isn’t a huge issue since you can always upload the content to something else.

While you won’t want to store a collection of e-books on the tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 can be great for streaming or playing games.

Key Features:

High-quality rear-facing camera

Android 4.4 KitKat OS

8GB of storage standard

Pros Good camera quality

Upgradeable memory Cons Low memory capacity

4. ZONKO Android 10 7-Inch Tablet

ZONKO Android 10 7-Inch Table 📱32GB ROM + 128GB Expansion Storage---The android tablet comes with upgraded 2GB/32GB high-speed flash...

🚀Android 10 System---Our tablet adopts the latest powerful Android 10 OS and 1.5GHz Quad-core, which...

ZONKO isn’t a brand that everyone recognizes as quickly as Samsung or Amazon, but it’s a reputable and well-known company among tech fanatics. Their Android 11 Tablet 7-Inch is a great product to consider.

Running on Android 10’s OS, they’ve upgraded the tablet considerably, giving it the “Android 11” tag.

With 32GB of storage and the ability to add another 128GB, you shouldn’t have any storage issues with this tablet. They’ve also included 2GB of RAM to keep it running smoothly when using programs with higher demand.

Better yet, six hours of battery life means that you shouldn’t struggle to keep it charged compared to other products.

The ZONKO is undoubtedly one of the best options on this list, and there are very few cons to speak of. In fact, its main downside is that the screen is 1024 x 600. This is standard as opposed to higher-level quality.

That said, if you’re looking for a great all-around tablet, this is likely the choice for you.

Key Features:

Android 10 OS

Multi-function support

32GB of storage

Pros Decent battery life

Expandable storage Cons Standard screen resolution

Standard battery life

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-Inch Tablet

Sale Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 Inch Tablet Quad-core 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 410 CPU, 1.5GB of RAM

8GB internal storage plus microSD slot

Going back to Samsung, we have another fantastic device from the tech giant. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop OS.

1.5GB of RAM along with the quad-core 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 410 CPU helps to push this model to higher capabilities than many of its competitors.

The internal storage is a bit weak at only 8GB, but you can upgrade this with the microSD slot. A 1280 x 800 screen resolution also helps streaming pop and rivals large-screen tablets.

Though this particular listing is a pre-owned tablet, you can likely find a new model if you prefer. Still, this refurbished device passes Samsung’s rigorous inspections and will feel as good as new.

Key Features:

Pre-owned

Android 5.1 Lollipop OS

Quad-core 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 410 CPU

Pros High resolution

Strong hardware Cons Low stock memory

6. ONN. Surf 7″ Android Tablet 9.0

ONN. Surf 7” Android Tablet 9.0 Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories

Another tablet that utilizes Android is the ONN. Surf 7” 9.0. This model runs on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

If you’re looking for an e-reader that will let you enjoy your digital books, this is one of the strongest options. Offering 16GB of memory, it’s comparable with other models.

Plus, this tablet offers Bluetooth and a resolution of 1042 x 600. It even has a built-in camera.

However, this device is best as an e-reader given its reported battery life. The battery is rated to only last around four hours on average.

While the screen is standard, the low battery life means it may only last long enough for a modest movie or binging session. Other options on our list or larger tablets might be a better fit for movie marathons.

Key Features:

Android 9 Pie OS

Built-in camera

16GB of memory

Pros Good stock memory

Bluetooth connectivity Cons Low battery life

Low camera capability

7. RCA Voyager Pro+

RCA Voyager Pro+ VERSATILE: Get the best apps of Youtube, Facebook, Netflix and Game apps

SPEED: 1.3GHz 4 Quad-Core Processor. 1024 x 600 Touchscreen Display (7"). Battery life up to 6 hours.

RCA is a reputable and recognizable brand in the tech world, and their Voyager Pro+ tablet leaves little room for improvement.

With a standard starting memory capacity of 16GB, you can upgrade the storage to 128GB so that you won’t struggle with space.

Running on Android 10 OS, a strong quad-core processor helps keep this tablet working on all levels.

Offering an average battery life of six hours, you likely won’t have many issues with the device staying charged. 2GB of RAM and a decent front camera also help improve the quality of life for this device.

Overall, this is a powerful tablet for any needs that may arise. It covers all of the bases without having to give up anything in return.

Key Features:

Android 10 OS

Preinstalled Android apps

Pros Decent battery life

Strong storage upgradability Cons No rear-facing camera

8. Amazon Fire Kids 7 Inch Pro Tablet

Sale Amazon Fire Kids 7 Inch Pro Tablet Save up to $89 on a tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6+ that includes 1 year of...

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games,...

If you are looking for a tablet for your kids, the Amazon Fire Kids 7-Inch Pro Tablet is undoubtedly one of the strongest choices on the market.

Starting with customization options, you can purchase this tablet in multiple different colors as well as some kid-friendly designs.

Better yet, this model comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This means that the tablet has more than 20,000 apps and games, educational content from National Geographic and more for your kids.

The web browser has built-in controls to keep your tablet child-friendly and limit what they can search for. Kids can also contact approved family and friends with the voice and video calling features.

Better yet, this tablet comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Key Features:

One-year subscription to Amazon Kids+

512GB of expandable storage

Pros High expandable storage

Browser filter Cons Low capability as a tablet

9. RCA 7″ Android Tablet Quad Core

RCA 7” Android Tablet Quad Core 7 Inches 1024 x 600 IPS Touch Display - Enjoy a wider viewing angle and a pixel-rich display

2GB RAM/16GB Storage Qual-Core Processor - Powerful, capable performance

The second RCA option on our list is a bit more affordable, though slightly more barebones. RCA’s 7” Quad Core tablet gives a wider viewing angle for better streaming in a 1024 x 600 touch display.

Using Android 10 Go as an OS, it provides 2GB of RAM, 16 gigs of storage and a quad-core processor to help give you a powerful performance.

With a front-facing camera and four colors to choose from, this tablet provides nearly everything you can ask for.

However, the battery life is a bit subpar, coming in at only four hours on average. This can make it difficult to use if you spend a lot of time on the go.

Other than that flaw, this is a great tablet at a reasonable price point.

Key Features:

Android 10 Go OS

Quad-core processor

Pros Broad usage

Premium sound quality

Plug and play Cons May experience loose connection in some devices

10. ANYWAY.GO 7 Inch Kids Tablet

ANYWAY.GO 7 Inch Kids Tablet 【7 Inch High Performance Kids Tablet 】: ANYWAY.GO tablet for kids 7 inch is equipped with the latest...

【HD Display with Eyes Protection】：ANYWAY.GO Kids tablet has a 1024*600 IPS HD touchscreen that...

The final tablet on our list is built for kids, but it is a great option for anyone who doesn’t need something complex.

Equipped with Android 10 and 32GB of storage, any user will appreciate the 1024 x 600 screen. The HD display uses low blue light technology to help reduce eye irritation, making it excellent as a reader for all ages.

There are plenty of parental controls that make this model child-friendly. With password control, video controls, one-button locks and alarms, you can make sure your children aren’t using it for anything they shouldn’t be.

This child-friendly tablet has everything you or your kids might need. It’s a safe, strong option to buy, especially if your tablet usage habits aren’t too demanding.

Key Features:

Child protective features

Android 10 Go

Pros Easy to read with HD display

Good stock memory Cons Limited streaming features

Summary

The best 7-inch tablet for you will depend on your needs. Whether you’re looking for something with excellent graphics, a long battery life, extra storage or an awesome camera, there is a product out there for you.

Regardless of which option you choose, the tablets on this list are fantastic options worth considering.