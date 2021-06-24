7 Best Smart Alarm Clocks

Gone are the days of being jolted awake by shrieking tones that send you into a near heart attack. Now, smart alarm clocks can wake you up with natural light and sounds, then turn on the rest of your home before you get out of bed.

If you’ve been using your phone as an alarm, it’s time to upgrade to a smart alarm clock.

Not only will these devices wake you gently, but they can even help you fall asleep. Better yet, many models can function as a speaker or tell you the news, weather and more.

Read on for our picks for the top smart alarm clocks based on functionality, features and price.

Top Picks for Smart Alarm Clocks

Today’s alarm clocks can wake you with natural light, play your favorite music and help plan your day. These are some of our favorite options currently on the market.

1. Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (with clock)

The 4th Generation Echo Dot now includes an alarm clock to sync up your house even more than it did before. You can use voice control to tell Alexa when to wake you up. If you need to snooze, you can easily tap the top of the speaker for some more sleep or say, “Alexa, snooze.”

With the ability to connect to the rest of your smart house, the Echo Dot is a great option for people who want many smart home features conveniently built right into their alarm clock.

Unlike some of the other options on our list, this alarm clock does not require another Google home device to run the voice command features.

Voice commands make it easy to set an alarm and turn on other smart home connected elements, like your lights, before you get up. Since it’s a full Echo Dot device, you can ask Alexa to play the news or tell you about the weather.

Another cool feature is being able to connect them in each bedroom so you can wake up the rest of your family in the morning. You can even eliminate the need for having your phone in your bedroom and take calls directly on the Dot.

This device is easy to set up. Its small and compact yet elegant design makes it a pleasing choice for people who appreciate minimalist decor.

While the LED emits a softer light, it is still bright and may not be the best option for light sleepers.

2. iHome TIMEBOOST Compact Alarm Clock

Like the 4th Gen Echo Dot, the iHome TIMEBOOST can also take calls, tell you the weather, give you the latest news and stream music. However, the iHome also syncs with Siri and Google Assistant in case your preferred voice assistant isn’t Alexa.

If you prefer to keep it simple and wake up to the radio, it has four FM presets.

The option for dual alarms is great for partners, stubborn sleepers or those who like to wake up later on the weekends. They also allow you to designate different sources for the alarm itself, so you can wake up to music or alarm tones.

You can even choose different sources for different alarms. This lets you wake up to alarm tones during the week and music on the weekend.

The TIMEBOOST has a USB phone charger and a backlit display with five levels for brightness. This allows you to dim the device if you are a lighter sleeper or leave it bright during the day.

It also has battery backup in case the power goes out in the middle of the night.

In order to use the voice commands, the device needs to be connected to a phone via Bluetooth. Consequently, it doesn’t function as a smart home speaker the way the Echo Dot does.

You’ll also need to keep it connected to a phone or other Google or Siri connected device to use those features on the speaker.

3. Amazon Echo Show 5

The Amazon Echo Show 5 allows you to make video calls, watch TV or movies through your streaming services or display your photos. Use it as a baby monitor with views from other Amazon-enabled cameras or disable your camera altogether for privacy.

This device can control all your Alexa-enabled smart home devices from the comfort of your bed. It’s almost like having a phone next to you, without the actual phone. Take calls or make calls, either voice or video, right on the device.

You can control your other smart home elements, like your lights and cameras, with voice or touch commands. It even has the ability to stream content like movies, TV, music, books, news and weather, and set alarms to your wake-up preferences.

There are many privacy controls, including the option to turn off the camera and microphone.

It’s important to note that this smart alarm clock doesn’t have the best video display or camera. Even though it does the job, it’s not crisp and clear when streaming or making video calls.

4. Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

Rather than focusing on being the most connected alarm clock, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light prioritizes helping you fall asleep and wake up more naturally.

The entire clock will dim when the sun sets and gets brighter as the sun comes up. This feature lets it work with your circadian rhythm for better sleep.

Not only will the light increase as the sun rises, but the alarm chime or music will slowly get louder as well. The light and sound increase over a 30-minute period before your alarm goes off. This allows for a more natural wake-up phase and can improve your mood.

Choose between your own music or natural soundscapes that gently wake you. You can personalize the intensity of the light with ten different levels, and it also has a reading lamp function.

The SmartSleep is clinically proven to help create a more natural sleep cycle. It will help you wake up with more energy and be less groggy.

Once the light increases over the 30 minute period, a beep sounds to make sure you’re awake. For some, the beep defeats the purpose of the gentle awakening. You can’t turn this feature off, but you can turn the volume all the way down.

One thing to consider is that this device only has one alarm. All of the other options on our list have the ability to set more than one.

Additionally, there is no backup battery in the event of power loss. As a result, you may want to use a backup alarm to be safe.

5. HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock

Similar to the Philips SmartSleep, the HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock gently wakes you up with increasing light and sound. It has seven natural sounds to choose from, like waves, birdsong and streams, as well as piano or your music of choice.

The HeimVision will connect to your smartphone and an existing Echo Dot. It’s also an excellent option for a baby or toddler’s room because of the white noise and natural sunset.

You’re able to choose the sounds that you wake up to, from your playlist to nature to an FM radio station. You can set up four different alarms within this one clock. It also functions as a bedside lamp, reducing the need for more than one item on your bedside table.

In order to access the smart functions, it needs to be connected to an Echo Dot or smartphone. This means you need more devices. You’ll also need to download their app.

Furthermore, you’re not able to turn the sounds off and just use the light. As a result, if you’re not interested in white noise or listening to music, this isn’t a great option for you. However, it is possible to simply turn the volume all the way down to zero.

6. Anker Soundcore Wakey

With a speaker, an alarm clock and a wireless smartphone charger, the Anker Soundcore Wakey has a great mix of functionality. It also looks great since it’s designed to be small and compact, yet functional.

The Acker Wakie also features a Qi charger on top so compatible devices can be charged wirelessly. You can also stream your favorite music with excellent sound quality via Bluetooth from your phone at the same time.

There are ten different sounds you can wake up to. These include your own music or any FM radio station. Alternately, you can choose a soundscape and use the white noise to drift off to sleep.

The Wakey has the ability to set up to 15 separate alarms, and the touch bar boasts intuitive controls. A built-in sensor dims the LED when the sun goes down and brightens it when it comes up.

You even have the option to shut the display off when sleeping, so it only comes on for a few seconds when tapped.

When using this device as a smart speaker, it needs to remain plugged in. This is not a big deal if you’re primarily using it as an alarm clock. But, if you’re in the market for a portable speaker as well, this isn’t a good choice.

For many settings and features, you need to rely on the app to set it up. The app is not required for function, but it does make the features easier to navigate.

7. LaMetric Time Alarm

Sale 454 Reviews LaMetric Time Wi-Fi Clock for Smart Home Make your space unique with the pixelated clock, page-a-day calendar and thousands of clockfaces. Festive...

Track time, weather and timers. Emphasize up your desk setup with messages in Cinema-Light-Box style.

The LaMetric Time Alarm is one of the most expensive options on our list. Fortunately, the pixel art makes it fun, and its extensive use of apps makes it worth the price for many.

You can stream Spotify and internet radio, track weather, your emails, events, tweets, followers, news, deadlines and more with this smart alarm clock.

The mobile phone app is only required when setting up the device. It comes ready to go with compatible voice control and integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, iOS, Nest and Ring. It can act as a speakerphone for calls, show you your followers and has accurate internet time.

For a little fun, you can also change your clock faces. There are thousands of different options to choose from, like Christmas trees for Christmas or jack-o-lanterns for Halloween.

Let your personality shine with pixelated pictures and words, custom metrics and quality sound in a small room.

With its ability to show almost any metric you’d like to set up, this clock is great for homes or businesses. These metrics can include sales, stocks, followers, news and more. Keep in mind that setting up these features must be done through the app.

This is a great clock if you’ll actively be using all the features. However, if the functionality doesn’t appeal to you, this is an expensive choice for a smart alarm clock.

Summary

Alarm clocks have been upgraded from a device that simply wakes us up to one that supports our lives. Whether you’re looking for a natural sunrise, an integrated smart home or interesting personalized features, there’s a smart alarm clock out there for you.

With many options available, choosing the right device may seem difficult. Fortunately, each of the smart alarm clocks on our list are excellent choices.

Take the time to decide which features are most important to you, then choose the one that best fits your needs.