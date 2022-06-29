Are you ready to upgrade your alarm clock? Today’s clock radios offer features that start your day with less stress.

These gadgets let you wake up to the hues of a sunrise, your favorite radio station or even your own streaming playlist.

However, with many different options on the market, you might be wondering which one is ideal for your needs. Sorting through them all may feel impossible.

Before you get too overwhelmed by trying to find the perfect option, take a deep breath and relax. We’ve done the research for you. Here are the best clock radios to jumpstart your day.

Top Clock Radios

Regardless of your budget, the features you are looking for or the connectivity you need, there’s a product out there for you. These are some of the top clock radios you can buy today.

1. iHome iBT29BC Clock Radio

The iHome brand from SDI Technologies offers many clock radios. Among its available products, the iHome iBT29BC is a fan favorite.

This highly-customizable FM clock radio allows you to choose your wake-up tones. You can wake up to audio from Bluetooth-connected devices, your favorite FM radio station or built-in sounds.

With a futuristic form factor, this sphere-shaped smart alarm clock boasts five LED colors. You can cycle the colors, choose one, make them pulse to music or turn them off.

This alarm clock also supports charging compatible devices like smartphones. Plus, if you like, you can answer calls hands-free via the built-in microphone.

The large digital display makes it easy to see the time, while easy-to-use push-button controls allow you to choose your settings quickly.

This is a moderately-priced, stylish addition to your bedroom.

Key Features:

FM Radio

Bluetooth streaming

Built-in microphone

Echo voice cancellation

USB charging port

Reson8 speaker chamber

Dual alarms

LED color modes

3.5mm headphone jack

Battery backup

Pros: Stylish

Customizable

Highly compatible

USB Port Cons: Small control buttons

2. Reacher ACR-2P Clock Radio

The Reacher ACR-2P clock radio is ideal for small spaces. It has a tiny, portable footprint that allows you to use it at home or for travel.

Reacher’s specialty includes alarm clocks and ambient noise machines. They make popular devices to help you sleep and wake up.

This clock combines both technologies by offering built-in nature sounds as an alarm choice. That said, you can also opt for FM radio or a traditional beep or ringing sound.

If you need to charge your devices, this clock radio features two USB ports. You can charge a smartphone and tablet at the same time.

The alarms are flexible. You can choose a weekday and weekend alarm. You can also use both alarms during the week if you have to wake up at different times on certain days.

Using a dimmer, you can adjust the brightness of the display. This can make it easier to sleep since it lets you lower the intensity of the display light.

If you need a small device with simple functions, this alarm clock is a good choice. Better yet, the price is right if you’re on a budget.

Key Features:

FM Radio

Weekday/weekend alarms

Two USB charging ports

12/24-hour time format

Built-in wake-up sounds

Dimmer wheel

Indoor temperature sensor

Battery backup

Pros: Inexpensive

Compact

Easy to read Cons: No Bluetooth

Small speakers

3. JALL Sunrise Clock Radio

Want to wake up more peacefully? Try the JALL Sunrise clock radio.

This product simulates the light from a sunrise, and you can adjust the brightness to your preference. You can even choose the time period for the sunrise.

For example, you can select a 30-minute sunlight cycle. At the beginning of the cycle, the clock will display 10% of the brightness setting. By the end of the 30-minute cycle, it will reach 100%.

This allows you to gradually wake up since your body responds to light as a natural waking aid. Plus, the light cycle comes before the alarm so that you can wake up gently.

If you prefer a different color than the sunlight setting, you have a choice of seven options.

This clock offers seven built-in waking sounds. There are soothing sounds like ocean waves, traditional alarm beeps and FM radio options.

Ultimately, this is a versatile alarm clock radio. You can use it as an alarm, radio, bedside light or night light. It’s one of the most affordable sunrise clock radios you can buy.

Key Features:

FM radio

Dual alarms

Adjustable brightness

Seven colors

Adjustable volume

Built-in alarm sounds

USB charging port

Battery backup

Pros: Versatile use

Adjustable settings

Soothing experience

Seasonal Affective Disorder helpful Cons: Can’t set radio station

Tricky to program

4. USCCE Digital Clock Radio

The USCEE clock radio has a simple look. There are no fancy LEDs, and it lacks Bluetooth connectivity.

Fortunately, it offers a solid alarm clock experience with lots of useful features.

With this device, you can control the level of display brightness from zero to 100%. That means it can be light-free while you sleep or bright enough to spot from a distance.

You can choose between three separate alarm modes, including weekday, weekend and seven-day. This allows for customized alarm settings throughout the week.

Plus, unlike some clock radios that simply cycle through FM stations, this clock allows you to save up to 40 of your favorite stations. You can even choose from five alarm sounds.

Do you need to charge your smartphone, tablet or USB-powered device? You can easily power up to two at a time with this clock.

In addition, the large snooze button is easy to find. It doubles as a navigation wheel to choose settings and set alarms.

Overall, this is a great budget buy that offers a solid performance.

Key Features:

FM radio

12/24-hour time format

Dimmable display

Dual alarm

Two USB charging ports

Weekday/weekend alarms

Temperature sensor

Large built-in speaker

Built-in alarm sounds

Sleep timer

3.5mm headphone jack

Battery backup

Pros: Affordable

Lightweight

Wheel navigation

Clicky buttons Cons: Doesn’t offer auto dim

No mute option

5. Sony ICFC1PJ Clock Radio

The Sony ICFC1PJ clock radio is not a new release, but it’s still relevant. It’s stood the test of time.

One of its best features is a tiny projector. It displays the current time on the ceiling directly above the clock.

This means that you can glance at the ceiling for a time check. There’s no need to roll over and take a peek.

You can also rotate the projection to cast the time on a wall. This flexibility can be especially helpful if you have limited mobility.

There are several options for wake-up sounds. People who like traditional alarm sounds can use this setting with a gradual wake alarm.

If you prefer to wake up in a more peaceful manner, you can use natural sounds like ocean waves, birds or rain. Or, you can set your desired AM or FM radio stations.

It also has a sleep timer if you prefer to go to bed listening to the radio or nature sounds.

As far as alarm clocks go, it’s on the pricey side. Still, this cube-shaped clock radio promises to be a functional addition to any room.

Key Features:

AM and FM radio

Time projection

USB charging port

Dual alarms

Sleep timer

Built-in nature sounds

Auto DST adjuster

Backup battery

Pros: Large, bright display

Lightweight

Good sound Cons: Expensive

Small buttons

Projector turns off

6. Emerson SmartSet ER100301 Clock Radio

The Emerson SmartSet clock radio sets itself. Just plug it in, and it will set the time and date. Plus, it automatically adjusts for daylight savings time.

It features a large, bright and easy-to-read LED display. You can adjust the brightness to your liking.

This alarm clock offers weekday, weekend or seven-day alarm options. The dual alarm system allows you to customize wake-up times to fit your schedule.

The form factor is modern, and it has minimal controls. Plus, its intuitive design makes it easy to use.

You can choose between waking to your favorite FM radio station or a traditional buzzer sound.

This alarm clock is perfect for a busy lifestyle. It takes care of the time and allows you to charge your phone. This way, you can wake up on time and get things done.

Key Features:

FM radio

Bluetooth

Night light

USB charging port

Dual alarms

Dimmer

Alarm buzzer

Pros: Affordable

Sleek design

Large, bright display Cons: Loud alarm

7. VoluAlarm Projector Clock Radio

The VoluAlarm is one of the best clock radios you can buy. It has a robust build and a sturdy footprint to prevent it from tipping over.

Not only does it provide a bright digital display, but it also allows you to project the time on the ceiling or a nearby wall.

The swiveling projector rotates 180 degrees. This gives you a choice of where to cast the time. You can also easily adjust the brightness of the projection or turn it off.

Do you want to wake up to music, birds singing or an FM station? This clock gives you options to do each of these things. It even offers a traditional beeping sound if that’s what you prefer.

You can easily adjust the volume of the alarm. This is perfect for accommodating light to heavy sleepers.

Finally, this alarm clock allows you to charge compatible USB-powered devices, including smartphones, mini fans or strings of lights. Just connect the USB cord and you’re good to go.

This option is perfect if you’ve struggled with reading a clock from a distance. Plus, it’s affordable.

Key Features:

FM radio

Auto channel scan

Time projection

USB charging port

12/24-hour time format

Sleep timer

Dual alarms

Dimmer

Built-in alarm sounds

Pros: Stylish

Sturdy build

Bright display

Alarm turn off Cons: Takes time to set up

8. DreamSky DS206 Clock Radio

The DreamSky clock radio has a clean and simple design. It doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles, but it’s accurate and easy to use.

The controls allow you to select a 12 or 24-hour time mode. This feature is not offered by all clocks and can be helpful if you’re used to military time.

You also have a choice of waking up to an FM radio station or a traditional buzzer. You’ll get volume control on both, but the radio offers more sound levels for a customized experience.

If you don’t like being jolted out of sleep, this alarm clock offers a gradual volume increase over a span of five seconds.

Additionally, if you like to listen to the radio before bed, you can use the built-in sleep timer. It will turn off after the time period you chose, from 10 to 120 minutes.

The dimmer is a nice feature. It allows you to adjust the brightness of the display, which is often key to getting a good night’s rest.

If you are looking for an alarm clock with simple functions and fairly intuitive controls, this is it.

Key Features:

FM radio

USB charging port

12/24-hour time format

Indoor temperature sensor

Dimmer

Battery backup

Pros: Inexpensive

Bright display

Accurate time Cons: Poor radio reception

9. Housbay Glow Clock Radio

The Housbay Glow clock radio offers seven different colors to add ambiance to your room. You can also use it like a night light.

Fortunately, it’s easy to adjust the intensity of the night light to ensure it doesn’t hinder your sleep.

The backlit buttons help you find what you need if it’s dark in your bedroom. However, if you turn off the night light, the buttons will no longer light up.

You’ll notice that this model feels different from other clock radios. The buttons are encased in a rubber material, making them soft to the touch.

Additionally, the snooze button is extra large and easy to find.

This clock allows for two different alarms. It even offers a gradual sound increase so that you won’t be startled when it goes off.

You can choose to wake up to FM radio, a beeping sound or birds chirping. There is also a built-in nap feature that works independently of your alarms. You can set it for 10 to 120 minutes.

This alarm clock radio is a good option if you want an easy-to-use device that serves multiple purposes.

Key Features:

FM radio

USB charging port

Night light

Dimmer

Sleep timer

Gradual alarm sound

Battery backup

Pros: Soft buttons

Nap timer

Bright display Cons: Few alarm sounds

10. AKKIGL Projection Alarm Clock Radio

The AKKIGL projection clock radio combines some of the best features at a value price. The standout feature is a small projector that displays the time wherever you want.

You can adjust the brightness of the LED clock display and projected time. This gives you the best visibility, no matter where you are in a room.

It also allows you to dim the display when you want more darkness.

This clock gives you the option of waking up to an FM radio station. You can choose the auto scan feature or tune it to your favorite station.

If you want a different waking experience, you can choose from a variety of built-in alarm sounds. Plus, you can raise or lower the sound or select a gradual sound option.

This device is ideal if you want an inexpensive clock radio with an innovative design that can also charge your phone.

Key Features:

FM radio

USB charging port

12/24-hour time format

Dimmer

Built-in alarm sounds

Battery backup

Pros: Inexpensive

Easy to use

Bright display Cons: Feet may slip off edge of table

Summary

There are many reasons why you might want a clock radio. The key is finding the product that meets most of your needs.

Perhaps you want to wake up to your favorite radio station or nature sounds. Or maybe you want an option that will charge your devices when you sleep.

To choose the best clock radio, find one that is easy to use since it will be a daily part of your life. Also, think about whether you want any special features like a snooze button or an alarm that can wake you up gradually.

You can’t go wrong with any of the options on our list, so pick the one that best meets your needs and start your day off right.