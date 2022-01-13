10 Best High-End Bluetooth Speakers

High-end Bluetooth speakers are the most convenient way to integrate music into our lives while sharing it with others.

However, there’s a lot of noise out there (pun intended) around Bluetooth speakers, making it difficult to find the top options on the market.

The best high-end Bluetooth speakers provide exceptional quality in both durability and sound while meeting your budgetary requirements.

Whether you’re taking your music adventuring or want a small, subtle, yet powerful speaker for entertaining in your home or backyard, we’ve found the best products available today.

Top High-End Bluetooth Speakers

If you are ready to take your listening experience to a whole new level, we have you covered. Here are our choices for the best high-end Bluetooth speakers.

1. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Home Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Loud Speaker, Big Bass, Water resistant IPX4, 150 Ft Range – Black Big loud pristine sound + extreme bass ultimate ears Hyperboom is a portable Bluetooth speaker with...

Easy music sharing: Play music from four different devices and easily switch between them with just a...

The big gun for Ultimate Ears is the Hyperboom. If you’re looking for something that checks the boxes on every level, this is the device.

With an impressive 24 hours of battery life and 150ft wireless range, there’s no stopping the party here. While it’s not as compact as the other speakers on this list, there’s less need to move it around because it is a sound beast.

Even though it doesn’t have to move, its solid design and construction mean that it can move around and be played non-stop without breaking a sweat. The IPX4 water resistance and sealed USB port make it a perfect speaker for any situation.

The Hyperboom really shines with its sound. The quality highs, rich mids and booming bass pour sound into whatever space it’s placed in.

As always, you can connect the Hyperboom with any Boom Megaboom or another Hyperboom to really amp up the sound.

Pros Quality sound

Weatherproof and water-resistant

24-hour battery life

Charges your device

Four inputs for four different devices Cons Not as portable as some of the others on this list

2. JBL Boombox 2

Just as the Hyperboom is the king of Ultimate Ears, the Boombox 2 is at the top of the JBL list for high-end Bluetooth speakers.

It packs all the most powerful specs into one unit, including 24-hour battery life that also works as a power bank to charge your phone and IPX7 waterproofing so you can take it anywhere.

JBL’s Boombox 2 pushes an amazing sound. Monstrous bass and clear highs give you the loudest sound that’s clear whether you’re indoors or outside.

Its massive sound needs to be tamed in an apartment. But, anywhere else, you can let it fly the way it’s meant to.

The original design is sturdy, with a solid handle and easy portability. You can also connect to other JBL PartyBoost enabled speakers for even more sound.

Pros Huge bass, clear sound

Sturdy build and design

IPX7 Waterproofing Cons Listening at full volume reduces battery to six to eight hours of life

3. Bose S1 Pro

Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System with Battery, Black Big sound from a rugged speaker that goes where you do

This portable Bluetooth PA system is made for parties, outdoor get-together, and all those times that...

Bose is one of the best speaker brands and comes in big with innovative design in the Bose S1 Pro.

Its place and play built-in sensors as well as multiple aiming positions make sure that no matter where the speaker is placed, whether on a surface, on the ground, tilted or elevated, you get perfect sound.

Better yet, it delivers on audio quality. Built-in tone-match and AutoEQ create clear, crisp highs, rich mids and deep bass that live up to the Bose name.

The S1 Pro is a Bluetooth PA system with quality construction and materials. Though it sounds best in small to medium rooms, it shines outside as well.

It comes with inputs for a microphone or instrument, which widen the range of activities you can do with this speaker.

Easy portability and incredible sound make this a great choice to take on the go. You’ll even get 11 hours of playtime on one charge.

One of our favorite parts of this speaker is the Quick Charge function that allows you to recharge the lithium-ion battery in a snap.

Pros Place and Play technology

Quick Charge function

Sturdy, compact build Cons Less battery life than others

Doesn’t perform quite as well outside

4. Bose SoundLink Revolve

The Bose SoundLink Revolve, the Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Wireless Surround Sound, Triple Black Deep, loud and immersive sound, with true 360 degree coverage

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range...

While not meant for all-weather, in-the-dirt use, the Bose SoundLink Revolve really sparkles indoors in refined spaces.

If you don’t need something that can survive a nuclear attack, the SoundLink Revolve is the perfect companion. That said, it’s still rated IPX4 waterproof because life happens everywhere.

What we really love about these high-end Bluetooth speakers is the 360 degree sound. It’s rich, deep and immersive no matter where you’re standing or sitting.

You can pair it with other SoundLink speakers to get party or stereo sound. The instruments naturally separate and create an immersive soundstage. It’s also compatible with any member of the Bose Smart Home family.

This is a great little speaker designed for hands-off use, with both Siri and Google Assistant compatibility. The built-in mic lets you take calls up to 30 feet away.

However, the light aluminum body and tapered cylindrical shape make it easy to grab and go, so you can take it wherever you wander.

The SoundLink Revolve boasts 12 hours of battery life and is rechargeable. However, Bose still needs to work out some kinks with their batteries.

Pros 360 degree sound

Siri and Google Assistant compatibility Cons Less battery life than others at this price point

5. Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

Sale Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - IPX7 Waterproof Extra Bass Sound System with Rechargeable Battery and Built-in Microphone - Black 8 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: this Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speaker features a rechargeable battery that...

IPX7 WATERPROOF: use this wireless portable speaker at any place within the home without worrying, like...

If you’re looking for the absolute best in sound quality, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 does not disappoint. With a huge 120mm woofer and 25mm tweeter as well as 50W for power, the sound design is incomparable.

The woofer alone makes the bass incredible, balanced by the smooth highs and dynamic mids. Balanced sound is present and proud.

Because of the terrific soundstage, the battery life is only about eight hours for this speaker. It’s also a little heavier than most portable Bluetooth speakers. This is a drawback if you’re valuing portability above all else.

However, most people who love this speaker are looking for more sound quality than portability, so it’s really a matter of what you want most.

This speaker is perfect for entertaining inside. Furthermore, like shower speakers, its IPX7 waterproofing makes it a great addition to a deck as well.

Premium materials make the Onyx Studio 6 sound the way it does. IPX7 rated aluminum and a fabric mesh finish make it durable and elegant at the same time.

Pros Incredible sound

Elegant design Cons Shorter battery life

Not as portable as other models

6. Sonos Move

Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa built-in - Black The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening

Easy to use - Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and...

Another top-shelf speaker that’s a little better on quality but a little less portable is the Sonos Move.

With a cool wireless charging dock that functions as its home base, this speaker can accompany you as you move about your day or stay docked and ready.

Though it’s a little heavier than other portable Bluetooth speakers, it’s packed with features that make it a great option.

It looks small, but it’s mighty. At 45W, this is another speaker with some truly incredible sound. The bass is grounded with no distortion, with clear highs and crisp mids that create an open soundstage that sparkles.

But what’s really ground-breaking about the sound is the automatic TruePlay tuning. It automatically adapts the sound and optimizes it to where you are physically as well as what you’re listening to.

This makes it a truly dynamic speaker that excels anywhere it’s placed. In fact, its excellent side and forward projection means there’s no bad seat in the house.

Alexa is built-in, so it’s a great hands-free option for Airplay 2, music, news, setting alarms and more. Even at high volumes, the battery life is about 11 hours of playtime.

With two charging options, including the home base or USB-C, it’s easy to keep it charged.

The Sonos Move is built to move. Its ultra-durable, hard-wearing, shock-resistant case and IP56 weatherproofing allow it to stand up to rain, snow, humidity, salt spray, dust, UV rays and extreme heat and cold.

It also doesn’t lose sound outdoors, which makes it a perfect speaker to use anywhere.

Pros TruePlay makes the sound incredible

Ultra-durable Cons A little heavier than other portable speakers

7. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20

Bang & Olufsen are known for their speakers, and the Beolit 20 is one of their best products.

Its small, sleek design hides twin 35W amps, three drivers and a huge woofer for massive sound you won’t believe is coming from inside this small box.

Outside, its soft silhouette and color contrasting grille complement the Nordic-style simplicity. The sound is impressive, with a dimensional sound that is rich with bass.

Find stereo sound by easily connecting to another Beolit 20 or 17, and customize your sound with Beosonic Tuning. Enjoy the pleasurable, soft sound that is synonymous with Bang & Olufsen in surround.

Charge your phone as you listen thanks to the smart, built-in Qi-wireless charging station. Or, charge via USB, giving you more than one option to keep the music playing. Enjoy eight hours of battery life at normal volume levels on a single charge.

Made from premium materials like anodized aluminum and durable polymer, the Beolit 20 was created for an active lifestyle. Additionally, the authentic vegetable tanned leather handle makes it easy to bring along on life’s adventures.

Pros Quality sound Bang & Olufsen are known for

Beautiful design Cons No IP waterproofing

8. Marshall Stanmore II

A Bluetooth speaker with the absolutely iconic “amp” look, the Marshall Stanmore II pushes revolutionary sound with Alexa built-in.

It has a Tolex-covered Baltic birch cabinet, brass plate and control knobs. Better yet, it even has an ¼ inch auxiliary jack that can turn it into a guitar amplifier and an external preamp.

While you can use the app to change your EQ and fine-tune your sound experience, the classic volume, bass and treble knobs not only nod to the nostalgia but also work to tweak your EQ.

The clean audio comes from the 50W amplifier running the subwoofer and two 15 watt amplifiers to the tweeters. Sweet highs and robust mids are balanced by the low, solid bass.

This statement piece is not like the portable speakers we’ve discussed thus far. It does not have a battery and needs to be plugged in to work.

Regardless, it’s a great speaker that doubles as rocker decor for your in-home music needs.

Pros Iconic look

Great sound Cons Not portable

9. Ultimate Ears Boom 3

Sale Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - Sunset Red Ultimate sound: Super portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound...

Powered for adventure: rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours on a single...

This bang-for-your-buck option combines a good price with one of the top speakers backed by one of the most popular brands. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 blasts a balanced 360 degree sound at a reasonable price.

The bass is deep and powerful, even if it’s only supported by 12W. That said, clarity is what UE is known for, and this speaker doesn’t let you down. The crystal clear sound is bold and immersive.

Because of the lower wattage, you get a longer battery life of up to 15 hours.

A truly portable speaker, the Boom 3 has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It even floats if it falls in water.

This product is virtually indestructible with its extreme-performance fabric, the same material used for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment. It’s about the same size and shape as an average water bottle.

With all Boom and Megaboom speakers, you can use PARTYUP to connect more than 150 speakers to really maximize the sound.

Additionally, the new Magic button allows you to play, pause, skip and control any streaming music right on the speaker.

Pros Super portable, virtually indestructible

Waterproof

Affordable Cons Less power than other models

10. Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series

Sony’s entry for high-end Bluetooth speakers is the SRS-XG500 X-Series. It sounds better than most Sony speakers, portable or otherwise.

A unique design, the X-balanced speakers create powerful bass and crisp sound without sacrificing clarity. Even though it’s a compact speaker, there is no distortion.

The lightweight design and handle make it easy to pick up and go, and the 30-hour battery life with quick charging capability makes it optimal for on-the-go listening. In fact, only 10 minutes of charging can give three hours of playback.

Did we mention the IP66 is water-resistant and dustproof? Yes, this is literally made for the outdoors.

You can charge your device and play music via the built-in USB port. It’s even possible to plug in a USB flash drive to play files you have stored there.

Do you want to karaoke or play a jam session? There’s a mic or guitar rear input, and you can add up to 100 speakers together via Party Connect to really let your creativity shine.

Pros Clear sound

Durable

Excellent battery life Cons Less wattage than others on the list

Summary

There are many options for high-end Bluetooth speakers on the market. To find the right one for you, decide which features and benefits you’re looking for the most.

Do you want it to take on adventures, to the beach or entertain at home? Also, determine a price point you are comfortable with.

No matter which device you choose, any of the Bluetooth speakers on this list will help you enjoy your favorite songs and artists on the go.