10 Best Large Screen Phones

Whether you want a large-screen phone to keep you entertained during your commute, help you run your business or let you see things on a large display, there are many options to choose from.

Each product has a different screen quality, camera, processor, feel and overall performance. With all these variables, it can be tough to choose the perfect model for your needs.



Plus, when you factor in additional considerations like budget, connectivity and battery life, the selection process becomes even more complicated.

Ultimately, if you’re going to have a mini-computer in your pocket, you want it to check all the boxes. To help you with your search, we found the best large-screen phones for any budget.

Top Large-Screen Phones

If you are looking for the highest-rated large-screen phones currently on the market, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top options you can buy today.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Sale Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Expansive Screen: See more and do more with the ultimate folding mobile phone screen that puts a super...

Nearly Invisible Camera: Take in an incredible uninterrupted view with a true edge-to-edge viewing...

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a massive, 2X 120Hz AMOLED screen. It offers a big, beautiful 7.6-inch display that is hard to beat.

Basically, it’s like a folding tablet that fits in your hand. Plus, at 120Hz, everything is dynamic and brilliant.

This phone’s almost invisible camera is a unique concept that gives you an uninterrupted view of the screen thanks to the Under Display Camera.

If you want to schedule, edit, build presentations, sketch or take notes, it’s possible to open up to three multi-windows on this device.

The Z Fold 3 is water-resistant. It includes a main camera at 12MP wide with 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom. Better yet, the selfie camera is 10MP.

This unit comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To improve the functionality, you can use an S pen stylus with this phone.

Furthermore, this device can charge extra quickly, ensuring you spend more time on the go and less time connected to a charger.

Key Features:

7.6-inch Infinite Flex display

256GB storage

12GB RAM

Main camera 12MP

Selfie camera 10MP

4,400mAh Battery with super fast charge

Pros: Water-resistant

Incredible display

Multi-window function Cons: Can get hot

2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, 128GB, Graphite - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon,...

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that...

The phone that ticks almost every box you could possibly have is the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This unit has a 6.7-inch OLED screen and is powered by an A14 Bionic chip.

Coupled with 128+GB of storage, it provides maximum performance for any apps, games, photos or videos you want to throw at it.

Smart HDR, six lighting effects, night mode, scene detection and Deep Fusion low light technology pair well with the stunning triple camera system.

12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto with image stabilization means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has Apple’s best camera to date. You can record in 4K video to get an exceptional level of color and clarity.

5G ready, this phone is lightning fast. Download movies, stream high-quality video or FaceTime in HD with virtually no lag.

The dual SIM option means you can have both a personal and business line on the same phone. This model is a great choice for anyone who wants to run their business on the go without any added fuss.

The battery life is good, and MagSafe accessories click together easily for wireless charging. It’s fast-charge capable, so you can get up to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos sound, this product is splash, water and dust resistant. That said, using a protective iPhone case can help keep your phone extra safe.

In addition, privacy is paramount. As a result, Face ID data never leaves your phone and isn’t backed up to the cloud.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max really has everything, but it also comes with a steep price tag. Nevertheless, all the features make it well worth the investment.

Key Features:

6GB RAM

Wireless charging

Triple camera system

Water, dust and splash resistant

6.7-inch display

Pros: Easy charging

Great battery life

Fast and responsive interface

Amazing camera Cons: No USB-C charger

Expensive

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Sale SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphone 8K SUPER STEADY VIDEO: Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the...

NIGHTOGRAPHY plus PORTAIT MODE: Capture the night with crystal clear, bright pics and videos, no matter...

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an embedded S Pen boasts a 6.8-inch screen that rivals real life with its incredible 108MP resolution.

As one of the best models when it comes to video, Galaxy S22 shoots in stunning 8K. This is the highest recording resolution currently available for a smartphone. Plus, Auto Focus Video Stabilization creates a smooth, clear experience.

The photo resolution is second to none, with several different modes that are comparable to a professional camera. Nightography and portrait modes, for example, deliver bright and focused pictures no matter the lighting.

Adaptive color contrast and Vision Booster technology mean that no matter what you’re watching, playing or looking at, the screen automatically optimizes color and brightness.

Built to be tough, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is made of Gorilla Glass and strong aluminum. This makes the unit light and durable.

Furthermore, the long-lasting battery with fast charging capability means you can stay on the go longer and get back to things faster.

Key Features:

8GB RAM

6.8-inch screen

108MP wide rear camera

40MP front camera

Embedded S Pen

Adaptive screen technology and auto-focus video stabilization

Pros: Includes an S Pen

Great battery life

Amazing videos and photos

Beautiful, intuitive display Cons: Similar to previous models

Expensive

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G This is a Samsung Certified Pre-Owned phone, completely remanufactured by Samsung engineers who build...

This phone is unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice on GSM and CDMA networks (e.g. AT&T,...

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. It offers a crisp, adaptive, colorful picture with no glare. Better yet, it reduces blue light to help mitigate eye strain.

Its main camera is 12MP, ultra-wide is a whopping 108MP and the front camera is 10MP.

If you love gaming, the Note 20 is the phone you want. The upgraded processor is hyperfast and pushes more performance. It lets you use 5G speeds and cloud gaming without experiencing the spinning wheel of death.

You can play over 100 Xbox games right on your phone. The incredible display and speedy processing are optimized for online gaming.

Galaxy’s Note 20 intelligent battery learns how you work and play to optimize the battery output. In conjunction with the display and processor, this means gaming for longer without having to plug in as often.

You can even charge your phone up to 50% in just 30 minutes so that you can get back to your games more quickly.

Water and dust resistant with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is full of features that any gamer will love.

Key Features:

AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display

12GB RAM

12MP + 108MP ultra-wide rear camera

10MP front camera

S Pen

Intelligent battery

Dolby Atmos stereo speakers

Upgraded super-fast processor

Pros: Optimized for gaming

Gorgeous display

Intelligent battery

Hyperfast processor Cons: Fingerprint scanner misreads often

Expensive

5. LG Wing 5G

The LG Wing 5G is a budget phone with a multi-screen form factor. It has a swivel display, meaning the main screen can swivel clockwise, turning it into landscape orientation and revealing a second display.

This device’s main display is a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision Display. The secondary display is an impressive 3.9-inch OLED experience.

It’s an interesting take on multitasking, allowing you to continue watching video on the big screen while simultaneously keeping an eye on other apps using the smaller screen.

The unit features a triple-rear camera at 64MP, with two ultra-wide-angle lenses allowing up to 117-degree views. It features a crisp, clear color and takes surprisingly great pictures in most types of light.

This unit’s pop-up front camera is an impressive 32MP, which is perfect for quality selfies. You can tuck it away seamlessly once you’re finished.

The battery is not as good as the rest of the phones on this list. It requires frequent charging, especially when using the phone fully swiveled.

LG focused intensely on making something that stands out. While this phone succeeds at that goal, it does so at the expense of all the useful tech that’s expected of a smartphone.

Still, it’s a cool phone at an affordable price.

Key Features:

8GB RAM

64MP rear triple camera system

32MP front camera

6-inch OLED FullVision display

3.9-inch OLED secondary display

Swivel phone for dual display

Pros: Multitasking is easy

Swivel display

Dual screens

Front camera tucks away Cons: Low photo quality

Poor battery life

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Sale Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 5G S Pen & Samsung Notes: Pen precision meets PC power with S Pen & Samsung Notes; So responsive, it feels...

Intelligent Battery & Super Fast Charge: Adaptive power that meets your needs with an all-day intelligent...

Another Galaxy Note 20, this 6.7-inch screen is optimized for gaming and the precision S Pen. You’re able to jot notes or sketch easily. It’s so responsive that it feels like pen and paper.

Convert items to Microsoft Word or PowerPoint right on your phone, then save and sync across all your devices. Not only that, but the beautiful bright screen produces vivid colors and crisp photos you’ll be mesmerized by.

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note has an intelligent battery that learns how you use your phone and helps dedicate the battery where it’s needed most. Fast charging capability means your phone can get to 50% in 30 minutes.

This model shines when it comes to gaming. Along with an excellent battery and gorgeous display, the Note 20 has a stellar screen refresh rate, edge-to-edge screen and an advanced processor that offers almost no lag.

The main differences between the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra are the build and price. Soft, curved corners complement the design of the Note 20, while the Note 20 Ultra has squared corners. Also, the Note 20 is more affordable.

If you are looking for a cheaper option to the Note 20 Ultra that provides similar levels of functionality, the Note 20 is worth considering.

Key Features:

8GB RAM

6.7-inch display

Fast charging capability

S Pen with conversion to Microsoft Office applications

Intelligent battery

Advanced processor and fast refresh rate

Edge-to-edge display

Pros: Optimized for gaming

Fast charging battery

Virtually no lag Cons: Expensive

7. OnePlus 9 Pro

Sale 337 Reviews OnePlus 9 Pro Hasselblad Camera for Mobile - Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system...

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 - Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G...

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a gorgeous phone at a great price. Its 6.7-inch QHD+ display is the next generation in fluid design, offering beautiful visuals at 120Hz with LTPO technology that conserves battery life.

Hypertouch technology makes it incredibly responsive for gaming. That said, its camera is what’s truly impressive.

Co-developed with Hasselblad, a renowned camera designer, you can take outrageously beautiful photos using the Quad Camera System.

This model features a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP monochrome lens. Natural color calibration means your photos are true replicas of life.

You can get a full day’s power in 15 minutes. Alternately, you can charge wirelessly with an optional wireless charging pad.

As a bonus, Alexa is built-in and allows you to run everything you need with voice commands.

Key Features:

6.7-inch screen

Hasselblad collaborated camera

48MP main camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

8MP telephoto camera

2MP mono camera

Alexa built-in

Pros: Responsive screen

Quad camera

Fast charging Cons: Can get hot

8. Moto G Power

Moto G Power Unlocked for the freedom to choose your carrier. Compatible with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon...

Up to three-day battery. Capture more of life without stopping to recharge thanks to a 5000 mAh...

The Moto G Power has a 6.7-inch Max Vision HD display with an ultra wide screen that’s perfect for gaming, watching movies and chatting online.

This unit’s 48MP triple camera system takes incredible pictures in any light thanks to Quad Pixel technology. It allows easy editing for blurred backgrounds. You can also use the Macro Vision camera for detailed closeups.

The massive battery gives you up to three days of power without stopping to recharge. You can stream videos for up to 20 hours, scroll social media or hang out on your favorite sites for up to 19 hours.

Whatever you want to do, you’ll feel like you have all the time in the world to do it.

Along with extreme battery life, the Moto G Power features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor for a lag-free, instant response. It makes streaming and scrolling smoother and gaming less frustrating.

The Moto G Power is water repellent, so you can rest easy that you’re not going to ruin it if you’re caught in the rain or something spills on it. This added peace of mind can be a nice bonus.

Key Features:

6GB RAM

6.7-inch screen

Massive battery gives up to three days without having to recharge

Crisp, responsive display

16MP + 4MP Quad Pixel front camera

48MP + 12MP Quad Pixel rear camera

Pros: Excellent battery life

Gorgeous, adaptive display

Water repellent

Good camera Cons: Some issues with texts

No Wi-Fi calling

9. Nokia G50 5G

Nokia G50 5G Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform

48MP camera setup with AI and video selfie stabilization

The Nokia G50 5G has a 6.67-inch screen with a large display area that produces bright and vivid colors.

It features a 48MP triple camera that is set up with AI and has video as well as selfie stabilization. It even has a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and the front-facing camera is 8MP.

Basically, this is a solid camera with full manual control.

Offering great battery life, it can go up to two full days with regular use without requiring a charge.

It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, meaning you won’t have to replace it in the near future as technology upgrades.

Furthermore, any operating system upgrades and security upgrades are included monthly for two years and three years, respectively.

Lightning-fast face detection and a fingerprint reader are nice touches since lag or misreading can be irritating when you’re trying to open your phone.

The dedicated Google Assistant button means hands-free opening for apps, calls and messages. In addition, the speaker is loud.

Overall the G50 is a solid option that’s affordable.

Key Features:

6.67-inch screen

6GB RAM

Up to two full days of battery life

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor

48MP triple camera with full manual control

Two years OS upgrades

Three years security upgrades

Google Assistant

Pros: Battery may last two days

Camera with manual control

Google Assistant Cons: Screen is not 1080p

10. TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20 Pro 5G phone has NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display on a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Dotch display.

This creates a true-to-life visual world with AI enhancements that automatically adjust brightness, color, clarity and contrast to ensure you’re seeing the absolute best image.

NXTVISION has SDR-to-HDR to enhance any video footage in real-time. Plus, this unit has low blue light certification with smart brightness and tonality adjustments. You can browse or stream without worrying about eye strain.

TCL also packed in a 48MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Quad Camera with a 16MP wide-angle, 5MP macro and 2MP depth. You can easily take crispy closeups or capture expansive landscapes.

A huge 32MP front camera has a dedicated RGB sensor that captures skin tone with precision accuracy for the most compelling selfies. Auto-steadying 4K video also lets you capture footage in dynamic lighting with stunning clarity.

The big battery with quick charging capability can power your phone to 50% in 35 minutes. You can even go cable-free with 15W wireless charging.

This device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor for super speeds and ultra-accurate GPS.

Additionally, in-screen fingerprint sensors keep your phone secure and make it easy to get in with just a simple touch.

Key Features:

6.67-inch screen

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G

48MP OIS Quad camera

16MP ultra-wide camera

5MP macro camera

2MP depth camera

32MP front camera

NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display

SDR-to-HDR conversion

HDR10 viewing

Pros: Records incredible video

Exceptional streaming

Excellent camera

Quick charging capability Cons: Curved glass screen

Summary

If you are looking for the best large-screen phones, you can’t go wrong with any of the devices on this list.

However, with so many phones to choose from, you’ll want to consider your budget before narrowing down your options. Then, take the time to evaluate your must-have features.

Also, make sure to compare the battery life between each product so that you remain functional for as long as you are on the go.

Once you consider your needs, it will be simple to figure out which phone is the right one for you.