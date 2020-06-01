Best Surge Protectors in 2020

Depending on where you live, lightning storms are inevitable. One minute you see clear skies and the next minute you hear lightning strikes. It can be tough to remember to unplug all your important electronics and devices to keep them out of harm’s way from power surges. That’s where surge protectors come in to make sure you safeguard your expensive home electronics from the damage that can occur from unpredictable power surges.

Best Surge Protectors

The following reviews are for surge protectors that can take the hit for your home electronics equipment, and in the case of lightning storms and spikes in electrical activity could potentially save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

1. Belkin 6-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector – 8 FT

Flat, 360 degree rotating AC plug fits easily in tight spaces

Specifications

Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 720 joules | Cord length: 8 feet | Size: 11.8 x 4 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds

If you value simple installation and easy accessibility, you’ll love Belkin’s 720-joule surge protector. It comes with six outlets and rotating plugs with 360 swivel ability. You can connect it with various home electronics devices like printers, computers modems and smartphone chargers.

Noteworthy: Belkin offers you a $50,000 connected equipment warranty with your purchase.

2. Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot Plug Surge Protector

Space saving combination of rotating outlets (8) and stationary outlets (4)

Specifications

Number of outlets: 12 | Power rating: 4,320 joules | Cord length: 8 feet | Size: 4 x 1.1 x 11.4 inches | Weight: 2.45 pounds

Keep your valuable electronics protected and highly secure with this heavy-duty model. This option is ideal if you’re using multiple devices in one specific area, like behind your work desk. It works well with home theater systems, printers, desktops, to name just a few examples.

Noteworthy: It comes with a cord management system to keep your area clean and keeps cord from getting tangled.

3. Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip

Specifications

Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 200 joules | Cord length: 2 feet | Protected indicator light: Yes | Size: 11.8 x 6.5 x 1.75 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds

If your priority is saving and conserving energy, the Amazon basics 6-outlet surge protector is a great option. Use it to completely shut off your electronics when not in use. The product also has a 15-inch amp circuit breaker for added safety.

Noteworthy: Some reviews have complained of overheating frying their surge protectors’ plastic entirely.

4. BESTEK 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip

Specifications

Number of outlets: 8 | Power rating: 600 joules | Cord length: 6 feet | Size: 12.7 x 6.8 x 2 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds

If you do some serious computing at your workstation, you’ll want to grab the BESTEK 8-outlet surge protector. In addition to protection of your devices, you get four built-in fast-charging USB ports. You’ll also benefit from a 70.8-inch power chord for easy accessibility.

Noteworthy:

Smart Design: Rubber feet prevent the device from sliding across the floor.

Mountable: You can mount it on the wall using hanging slots.

Too Bright: Several reviews said the power switch lighting is blinding when the room is dark.

5. Cyber Power 6-Outlet Surge Protector with Wall Tap Design

Specifications

Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 1200 joules | Swivel Outlets: yes | Size: 5.6 x 3.9 x 2.2 inches| Weight: 9.6 ounces

Do you nerd out about the user-friendliness of products? If so, the Cyber Power SCP600WSU should be the next tech product to annoy your friends about. What’s different about this one is its convenience and consumer-mindful design. The product includes a wall tap for mounting, six swivel outlets, two USB ports and a lifetime warranty.

Noteworthy:

Convenient Design: the product was designed with the consumer in mind with swivel outlets, wall tap and USB ports.

Complicated Set Up: The wall tap can be difficult to mount.

6. APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector

Specifications

Number of outlets: 11 | Power rating: 2880 joules | Cord length: 6 feet | Size: 11.9 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches| Weight: 2.23 pounds

In addition to solid surge protection, the APC 11-outlet has USB charging ports to also take care of your mobile devices. The main goal of the design is safe and secure protection of your electronics and data. The product uses P11U2 technology to provide protection from power interruptions. Comes with a lifetime warranty and 5 flexibly spaced outlets or your convenience.

Noteworthy:

It has plenty of space for multiple different plug types.

APC’s had complaints about their customer service and claims department.

7. TRIPP Lite 7 Outlet Surge Protector

Specifications

Number of outlets: 7 | Power rating: 2160 joules | Cord length: 7 feet | Size: 1.8 x 5.9 x 12.4 inches| Weight: 1.5 pounds

If you’re all about safety and protection and simply getting the job done, then the TRIPP LITE might be the option you’re looking for. It comes equipped with noise filtering feature to protect your appliances against damage and data corruption and is rated with 1080 joules to provide protection for your valuable electronics. It can be connected to distant wall outlets with a 3-foot cord, and two slot holes make the unit possible to mount in the wall.

Noteworthy:

Didn’t degrade after a few years like other models.

8. Belkin 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall-Mount Surge Protector

Specifications

Number of outlets: 6 | Power rating: 900 joules | Wall Mount: yes | Size: 2.52 x 5.31 x 6.69 inches | Weight: 1.60 ounces

The 900 joule Belkin wall-mount Surge Protector is built to save you space in your home or working office with a wall mount plug. It has you covered by letting you plug in computers, appliances, modems and routers, and other general household and office appliances and electronics. The product’s 6 outlets allow for many connections simultaneously.

Reliability: The product has fried outlets before.

No Reset Button: Once it trips, it’s dead and must be replaced.

9. Cyber Power CSB300W Essential 3-Outlet Wall Tap Surge Protector

Specifications

Number of outlets: 3 | Power rating: 900 joules | Wall Tap: yes | Size: 5.1 x 2.6 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 4.8 ounces

You can’t go wrong with the Cyber Power CSB300W if you’re looking for something ideal for home and office use. It has a suppression rating of 200 joules, comes with 3 outlets and a convenient wall tap. This is really helpful when you have multiple devices that need protection at the same time. However, the product isn’t meant for small, compact spaces with macro surge protectors and lengthy cords. It covers PCs, modems, routers and other standard household electronics you might have. Lastly, the Essential allows you to safeguard your appliances and electronics against power surges and power fluctuations and involuntary shutdowns of equipment. This way you can ensure safety and zero data loss.

Unlimited Warranty: This is always nice to have for peace of mind.

Firmness of Plug: The product may wobble when plugged in.

Summary

As you can see there are many surge protectors to fit any budget. We hope this list helps you find the best one to suit your needs. In any event, do not leave your electronic equipment unprotected in a lightning storm and risk a power surge and fries your equipment. For a small investment, you can put a reliable barrier of protection between your electronics and potential wall-socket surges.