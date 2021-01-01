Traditionally, buying a ceiling fan involved finding a model that matched the decor of your home and met your performance expectations with features such as quiet operation, wall-mounted remote control, etc.

While these continue to be important factors to consider, today’s smart home options create a far more varied set of options to choose from. From smart pet feeders to smart coffee makers, now there are ceiling fans.

Modern features include remote voice control and even music playback (we kid you not!). Some are made with innovative, environment-friendly material. Others come with features that will help you drastically cut down your electricity bill.

Top Smart Ceiling Fans

In the list below, we’ve compiled the top ten smart ceiling fans available today. Let’s take a quick look!

1. Big Ass Fans Haiku Smart Ceiling Fan

449 Reviews Big Ass Fans Haiku Smart Ceiling Fan FAN SETTINGS: 7 speeds, Sleep mode, Whoosh mode (which simulates natural breezes), eco mode, and Timer

BALANCED: factory-balanced and sound tested to ensure fan will never wobble, rattle or click

One of the biggest and baddest smart ceiling fans out there is the Big Ass Fans Haiku Smart Ceiling Fan.

It features factory balancing tech to prevent rocking, wobbling, or rattling. Furthermore, the fan is sound-tested to ensure quiet, unobtrusive operation, while 7 modes deliver the exact amount of air movement you prefer.

You get to enjoy 7-speed options, as well as a natural breeze mode, an energy-saving eco mode, and a convenient timer. LED lighting with an astonishing 17 brightness settings lets you set the perfect mood for any occasion.

This triple-blade fan is both stylish and efficient, with smart features like integrated WiFi and a free smartphone app to change settings or control your fan from any location, in or out of your home. The Haiku also allows for hands-free operation with Voice Command.

It’s Alexa and Google-Assistant compatible, so it will work with whatever smart home ecosystem you have adopted. You can also use the handy remote control with an option for wall-mounting.

The Big Ass Fans Haiku Smart Ceiling Fan has both style and coverage, with 225 square feet of cooling for typical indoor spaces. You can choose between a sleek black design, a stylish caramel with black hints, or cool cocoa color based on your interiors.

2. Minka-Aire Smart Ceiling Fan

312 Reviews Minka-Aire F868L-WHF Smart Ceiling Fan Minka-Aire Sleek Fan pairs with the Smart Home Tech you utilize everyday, including Google Home, Amazon...

Free App Download allows you to sync your fan with our Minka-Aire Bond Home iOS & Android App to control...

The Minka-Aire Smart Ceiling fan is one of the top smart ceiling fans to sport a sleek, modern design while offering powerful air movement and convenient smart features.

The package includes a remote control with a wall-mounting option that offers 6 levels of air movement, while the built-in LED light kit adds a warm glow to any space with full control over light brightness without you having to get out of your bed or off your couch.

This fan features an updated triple-blade design and hands-free voice operation with your smart home device, including Alexa and Google Home. It also works with Ecobee and Nest systems, making it one of the most versatile smart fan options on the market today.

The Minka-Aire Smart Ceiling fan is also device-friendly, with a free app by Bond Home to put control in your hands from any location with your smartphone.

The astonishing air-flow capacity of 5,655 cubic feet per minute defies the sleek design as it delivers powerful air movement for efficient cooling.

With six-blade colors to choose from, there’s one to match most homes. All in all, the Minka-Aire F868L-WHF Smart Ceiling Fan is one of the best smart ceiling fans that combines style and power.

3. Hunter Dempsey Indoor Ceiling Fan

The Hunter Dempsey Indoor Ceiling Fan combines a classic style with updated technology. This four-blade fan features LED lighting with a white glass cover and adjustable brightness. Its beautiful white blades complete the light, airy look.

A whisper-quiet motor delivers powerful air movement without wobbling, rattling, or clicking. Not only are the multiple fan speeds adjustable, but a reverse feature lets you switch the fan’s motion direction from updraft mode in winter to downdraft mode during summer.

Plus, there are the obvious benefits of the fan too like keeping your space cooler while cutting down energy costs.

The Hunter Dempsey Indoor Ceiling Fan is one of the best smart ceiling fans for simplicity and elegance, with low-profile housing to fit flush against your ceiling. This also makes it an ideal choice for homes with low ceilings.

A remote control puts your fan controls right at your fingertips so you can easily adjust the fan speed or lighting to set the perfect mood without having to cross the room to a wall switch or interrupt your activities.

The beautiful white design is very versatile, suiting most home decor while adding a stylish, classic touch to your living room, dining room, or bedroom.

Basically, it’s the perfect ventilation choice for your abode if you aren’t sold on voice-control with Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

4. Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fan

1,612 Reviews Honeywell 50195 Rio Ceiling Fan Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).

Requires Bond hub (sold separately) to work with Alexa.

The Honeywell Rio Ceiling fan hits the sweet-spot combination of functionality and gorgeous looks thanks to its brushed nickel finish.

Not only is it a classically beautiful fan with three blades, but it’s also voice command-compatible with your Alexa device once you add a Bond hub. After linking these devices, simply ask Alexa to turn the fan on or adjust the speed and lighting to create your ideal atmosphere.

With 3 fan speeds and a dimmer on the double bulb light fixture, there are many combinations that allow you to set the perfect ambiance in any room. The fan has black matte blades, a brushed nickel finish, and a white, bowl-style glass light cover, adding a touch of style to any room.

You can enjoy a cooling breeze in summer and then reverse the motor to keep warm air down in the winter – perfect for energy-saving efficiency. It’s primarily designed for medium to large-sized rooms.

The remote control features an innovative Smart Sync technology for fast setup and buttons for adjusting speed, lighting, and motor rotation.

With just the right combination of style and efficiency, the Honeywell 50195 Rio Ceiling Fan definitely earns its place as one of the top ceiling fans available today.

5. Minka-Aire Supra Ceiling Fan

195 Reviews Minka-Aire F569-BS Supra Ceiling Fan DESIGN: The Minka-Aire Supra 52" indoor ceiling fan is designed in a Brushed Steel finish and Five Silver...

BULB: The Supra ceiling fan includes an integrated Light Kit that uses 1-100W Mini-Can Bulb in Opal Glass

Not only is the Minka-Aire F569-BS Supra Ceiling Fan one of the best smart ceiling fans available today, but it’s also a classic choice in a traditional 5-blade design with a beautiful brushed steel finish, silver wooden blades, and warm lighting in an opal glass cover.

Furthermore, you can use a 100-watt mini can style bulb to complete the look.

This fashionable fan has a whisper-quiet motor with 3-speeds. The motor reverse feature lets you switch the rotation direction for summer and winter for more efficient energy usage.

Plus, there’s also an easy remote control to adjust the fan speed and light dimmer to set the mood of your choice, or use a Bond hub for compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant.

With easy, hands-free operation you can adjust the ambiance of your space without having to get up and cross a room – or even press a button! Plus, voice command power also ensures you don’t have to interrupt your daily activities just to adjust your fan.

The Minka-Aire is hands down one of the best smart ceiling fans for power, with an airflow ability of 3,581 cubic feet per minute. It’s perfect for cooling nearly any size space while still running quietly with an unobtrusive, whisper-quiet motor.

6. Hunter Apache Ceiling Fan

69 Reviews Hunter 59226 Apache Ceiling Fan RUSTIC CEILING FAN: The industrial Apache fan comes with LED light covered by clear glass and twisted...

MULTI-SPEED REVERSIBLE FAN MOTOR: Whisper Wind motor delivers ultra-powerful airflow with quiet...

The Hunter 59226 Apache Ceiling Fan earns its place on the list of the best smart ceiling fans today with a stylish 3-blade design, a unique twist at the foot of each blade for a curvy appearance, and a noble bronze finish.

It features smart WiFi compatibility as well. You can use its Simple connect feature to quickly enable voice command with your Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit systems so you can enjoy hands-free voice control to adjust the fan speed, direction, and lighting.

You also get a LED light kit that features warm lighting with a built-in dimmer so you can set the ambiance in the exact way you want for any occasion. A beautiful clear glass fixture completes the stylish look.

Plus, the mounting rod is height adjustable so it adapts to any space.

This smart ceiling fan allows three different mounting positions for standard, angled, or low mounting, making it one of the best devices for versatility to suit any style ceiling.

The whisper-wind technology allows a whisper-quiet operation (it’s aptly named, that’s for sure!) while the factory-tested balance prevents annoying rocking, clicking, or wobbling.

7. Modern Forms Ceiling Fan

42 Reviews Modern Forms FH-W1803-52L-TT Ceiling Fan Modern Forms Fans pair with the smart home tech you know and love, including Google Assistant, Amazon...

Free app download: Sync with our exclusive Modern Forms app to control fan speed, use smart features like...

Despite the changing times, Modern Forms has stuck to its mission of providing modern fans that not only perform well, but also help you save on your energy bills.

According to Modern Forms, the FH-W1803-52L-TT is 70% more efficient on energy draw than any of the other traditional ceiling fan in the market. You can connect the device to a smart thermostat as well that further reduces energy consumption.

Keeping the fan proportions in mind, it’s an ideal choice for medium and small-sized rooms. It also has a weather-resistant coat which makes it functional for outdoor use.

Plus, it’s powered by a DC motor that has a 5400 CFM output. This smart fan has 6 fan speed options to ensure fine-tuned comfort.

Moreover, you can take advantage of Modern Forms’ mobile application that includes great features like Away Mode and Adaptive Learning, making operation even more convenient.

8. Westinghouse Techno II Ceiling Fan

82 Reviews Westinghouse 7203900 Techno II Ceiling Fan Contemporary 72-inch titanium finish ceiling fan is ideal for cooling large areas and lofts, for rooms...

Energy-efficient DC motor consumes about 60% less energy than a conventional fan, significantly reduces...

One of the top smart ceiling fans with a contemporary, updated appearance is the Westinghouse 7203900 Techno II Ceiling Fan.

This fan features a modern titanium finish, a 3-blade design, and a fashionable light fixture of opal-frosted glass. The high-quality fan motor is energy-efficient, quiet, and powerful enough to cool large areas or rooms over 225 square feet.

You can use the easy remote control to adjust between 6 fan speeds, dim or brighten the lights, and choose fan direction to support energy-efficiency for summer cooling and winter warmth.

The device is also Alexa compatible for convenient, hands-free operation with a simple voice command.

This is definitely one of the best smart ceiling fans for large spaces or lofts, with a powerful, yet quiet motor and a smart, contemporary style.

The fan is also available in a sleek, titanium finish or a stylish black to add that perfect touch to your space.

9. Honeywell Carnegie Ceiling Fan

Sale 2,286 Reviews Honeywell Carnegie Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan INDUSTRIAL CEILING FAN: Trend-setting, industrial style. This modern fan flaunts warm rustic, dual-finish...

EDISON BULBS SPECIFICATIONS: Illuminate your space with three E26 / B10 LED bulbs included, clear glass,...

The Honeywell Carnegie Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan is one of today’s best smart ceiling fans in the trending industrial style to complement the most updated home decor.

It has a classic 5-blade style with a rustic pine finish, a bronze base, and a cage-style light fixture. Edison-style light bulbs complete the look. It’s perfect for homes or apartments featuring rustic decor, industrial styles or “warehouse” looks.

You can choose from three different mount styles including standard, angled, or flush mounting.

This trend-setting fan has a quiet-running, powerful motor with 3-speed settings and a reverse feature to adjust between summer cooling and winter warming.

The remote control offers smart sync technology for fast setup. You can use the remote control to adjust the fan speed, control the built-in light dimmer, or use the walk away light delay feature – whatever you want!

10. Horevo Ceiling Fan

Sale 132 Reviews Horevo Ceiling Fan ❶.【farmhouse ceiling fan with light】- Music Sync. This ceiling fan is equipped with ceiling light...

❷.【Intelligent retractable ceiling fan】- ultra-quiet fan light. The chandelier ceiling fan light...

When I mention sound coming from a fan, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Probably that the fan is squeaky or in need of maintenance, right?

Well, your perception will change once you get your hands on the Horevo Ceiling Fan. An incredibly unique smart ceiling fan, the Horevo has a built-in bluetooth speaker that allows you to play your favorite tunes from any bluetooth-enabled music player.

This a great option for kids rooms where you may not want speakers sitting on shelves or nightstands.

And that’s not it – this fan has a foldable design, which gives it a chandelier-like appearance. Its blades are curved, making it look stylish while simultaneously ensuring good airflow.

You also have the flexibility to adjust the blades or retract them completely to suit your needs. The fan also features an RGB light can change your room’s color at the press of a button on Horevo’s smartphone app.

Other features include an alarm clock and a memory function. This smart fan right here is truly an ultra-modern device that’s capable of much more than simply keeping you cool.

Wrapping Up

If you’re ready to upgrade from your old, wobbly ceiling fan with its dangling cord, it might be time to choose one of today’s top smart ceiling fans.

Today’s fans offer more energy-efficient motors, quiet operation, and updated, stylish designs. No matter what home decor style you prefer you’ll find the perfect fan to complement your space.

Whether you want a fan with a contemporary look, a 3-blade design, and a sleek, updated finish, or a classic 5-blade fan with a traditional appearance, you’ll find what you need with today’s updated technology. Plus you can use a smart device to turn it on and off for you.