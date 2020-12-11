10 Best Smart Coffee Makers in 2020

Coffee brewing at home has come a long way since the original automatic-drip coffee makers in your parents’ and grandparents’ kitchens.

Today’s best smart coffee makers deliver hot, fresh, barista-style coffee – all at the touch of a button, the swipe of an app, or a simple voice command.

You can choose between brewing a full pot with loose grounds, with freshly ground beans from a built-in grinder, or from your perfect single cup in only seconds in your favorite mug or travel cup with the perfect pod.

If you’re looking for a new coffee maker for your home or office, it might be time to upgrade to a smarter system for coffee – one that’s individualized for your preferred favorite flavor and is ready the moment you are.

Top Smart Coffee Makers

With this list of the ten best smart coffee makers available today, you’re sure to find a model that provides you barista-style coffee right within the confines of your own home!

1. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Sale 4,454 Reviews Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Versatile automatic coffee maker: Brew different single serve Coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button...

Smart Coffee Maker: Brew the perfect single-serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to...

One of the best smart coffee makers for precision and perfection in your brew is the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine.

You can choose from five cup sizes to find your fit, then enjoy an aromatic, perfectly-brewed cup of coffee or espresso in only moments. With a fast 15-second heat up, you don’t have to wait for the perfect morning cup.

This coffee maker uses single-serve capsules of premium coffee so you can enjoy a barista-style flavor at the press of a button. An extra-large water tank holds 54-ounces of water while the automatic capsule ejection and storage system holds 17 capsules, making maintenance and cleanup fast and easy.

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine automatically adjusts the brewing method for each capsule type so every cup is cafe-style perfection. An automatic shutdown feature turns off the coffee maker after 9-minutes of inactivity.

The included welcome kit contains a special selection of coffee capsules with a variety of delicious flavors, which also makes this one of the best smart coffee makers to give as a gift!

2. Keurig C K-Elite K Single Serve K-Cup Pod Maker

1,322 Reviews Keurig K-Elite K Single Serve K-Cup Pod Maker Strong brew button: increases the strength and bold taste of your coffee's flavor.

Brews multiple cup sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12oz enjoy the most popular cup sizes.

If you’re looking for one of the best smart coffee makers with an extra-large water tank, the Keurig C K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Maker could be all that you want. It stores 75-ounces of water and brews multiple cup sizes, and even has a one-minute brewing time to deliver coffee right when you want it.

You can choose a hot or iced setting to enjoy your coffee exactly the way you want it, or select the strong brew button for a bold brew with extra strength. This coffee maker has a hot-water-on-demand button that ensures an all-time hot water supply whenever you need it, making it perfect for tea or instant soup mixes.

The Keurig C K-Elite includes several convenient features, such as a programmable auto on/off timer, a removable drip tray for large travel mugs, and a removable water reservoir for easy filling. A convenient temperature control setting ensures you’ll always enjoy your perfect cup of coffee.

Finally, you’ll love their current bundle deal with a brushed silver coffee maker and filter to begin brewing right out of the box. It’s one of the best smart coffee makers from the name that you definitely trust in one-cup brewing – Keurig!

3. Atomi Smart WiFi Coffee Maker

Sale 328 Reviews Atomi Smart WiFi Coffee Maker ✅ WIFI ENABLED - Start your coffee brewing from anywhere in the house. Step one is downloading the free...

✅ MANUAL OPTION - The smart coffee maker is designed with an LED display and control panel so you can...

The Atomi Smart WiFi Coffee Maker is one of the best smart coffee makers for hands-free operation, hand down.

It has an extra-large glass carafe that can hold up to 12-cups of coffee, while the eco-friendly reusable filter saves time and money. You can download the free Atomi-Smart app to use your phone to start your brew from any location.

Plus, you also have the option to begin your brewing right from your bed with your smartphone or enjoy easy voice-command brewing with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can use the voice operation feature to change the brew strength or turn off the coffee maker.

We particularly liked the LED display on this stylish black and stainless steel coffee maker for a manual brewing option. You can use the convenient programmer to schedule daily brewing times to suit your unique schedule or to warm up coffee throughout the day.

4. Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Sale 2,626 Reviews Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System Brew multiple brew sizes, ranging from a pod free single cup or travel mug, all the way up to a full...

Hot brewing lets you enjoy a bold, flavorful cup of hot coffee or tea; Or brew over ice to create full...

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker with Auto-iQ is on our list primarily for its versatility.

You can choose from multiple brew sizes ranging from a single cup to a full pot of hot aromatic coffee, or brew over ice for delicious, refreshing iced coffee. A built-in frother delivers hot or cold milk in a delicious, silky froth in only seconds at the touch of a button.

This coffee maker also has a tea basket for brewing loose-leaf tea or making tea with your favorite tea bags.

This Ninja system also has a unique thermal flavor extraction feature and an even saturation technology, as well as precision temperatures to deliver the ultimate cup of coffee – every time. The fact that it has an integrated smart scoop ensures accurate measurements for the perfect brew.

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is one of the best coffee makers for any individual taste, with five brew-style options for bold, flavorful coffee that’s always exactly the way you want it.

5. Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker

1,573 Reviews Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker Alexa turn on my coffee maker smart 12 cup coffee maker works with Alexa giving you the ability to ask...

Certified for humans - Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free no patience needed - it's actually simple

The Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker is another good option that delivers your morning brew with hands-free convenience. Adding to your convenience is its simple and easy-to-use interface and Alexa voice command integration.

You can use your Alexa app or Echo device (no additional apps are needed) to control the coffee maker. Simply set your morning coffee timers or program it to brew throughout the day. You can also ask Alexa to change the brew strength or turn off the coffee maker.

Basically, all you need to do is issue a command and the Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker will do it for you!

The simple, front-fill design makes adding water easier than ever, while the drip-free glass carafe ensures you never lose a drop. Its automatic turn-off feature is also super useful, shutting down the coffee maker off after every two hours.

There’s no need to worry about blinking digital clocks as well. The LED clock automatically maintains the correct time with wireless syncing with your Alexa app. You can use the app to turn off your pot from any location too.

All in all, the Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker is one of the best smart coffee makers for convenience, with its automatic cleaning cycle reminder and Alexa voice control.

6. iCoffee Remote Brew

17 Reviews iCoffee Remote Brew WIFI ENABLED: state of the art remote brewing with wifi capability from any device using the SMARTER app...

GRIND AND BREW INNOVATION: whether it’s ground coffee or whole beans, brews a perfect cup of coffee...

With its wide range of voice-command capabilities and smart app support, the iCoffee Remote Brew is one coffee maker you should consider when making a buying decision.

The iCoffee Remote Brew not only boasts a balanced, aromatic cup of coffee with each use, but is also WiFi-enabled and offers hands-free operation with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Nest systems. Plus, the Smarter app allows easy programming with your smartphone or other devices.

You can use the app to customize your perfect brew and set alarms, so your morning cup of joe is made whenever you want it, exactly the way you like it. The coffee maker also pairs easily with multiple devices for use by every member of your household.

The iCoffee Remote Brew can brew your perfect cup on-demand at the press of a button from their mobile app and from any location in your home. It also has a built-in grinder that delivers your perfect grind if you choose to brew a cup using your favorite whole beans for the freshest possible blend, making this one of the best smart coffee makers for those who love aromatic, freshly-ground coffee.

With three exchangeable panels, it’s customizable to match your kitchen decor too!

7. Breville-Nespresso USA Smart Coffee Maker

109 Reviews Breville-Nespresso Smart Coffee Maker BARISTA GRADE: Nespresso Inissia by Breville offers an impeccable coffee or espresso cup every time,...

FAST: Eliminate the wait time with how fast the water reaches the ideal temperature in less 25 seconds in...

If you want to enjoy a fast cup of your choice of coffee or espresso within seconds, the Breville-Nespresso USA Smart Coffee Maker should be your go-to coffee maker.

With less than 25-seconds from single touch to brewing, your coffee is ready in only moments with less wait. You can choose fresh-brewed coffee or espresso and enjoy the perfect cup thanks to a unique extraction system with 19-bars of pressure for a rich aroma and flavor.

The coffee maker uses Bluetooth technology to wirelessly connect with your device, while the smart app makes it easier to schedule and customize your brew.

The Breville-Nespresso uses Nespresso capsules for pre-measured perfection in every cup. A complimentary starter set of coffee capsules comes with your purchase so you’re ready to brew right out of the box. With 4 coffee cup sizes and 3 temperature settings, you can enjoy your personalized perfect cup every time.

We also like the space-saving design of the appliance. It features a flat-to-the-wall build, while the 37-ounce water reservoir is removable and easy to fill and clean.

8. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

22,818 Reviews Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is a hot-favorite for anyone who wants a fast, single cup of freshly brewed coffee in a slim, space-saving design. At less than 5-inches wide, the narrow profile saves counter space while it brews a perfect cup with any cup size between 6-12 ounces using Keurig K-Cup coffee pods.

It has a removable drip tray that can accommodate tall travel mugs, while the one-cup reservoir ensures your water is always fresh for brewing. Simply use your preferred mug to fill the correct amount of water in the tank and enjoy freshly-brewed coffee in only minutes.

The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features back cord storage for easy transport, making this one of the best smart coffee makers for desk-top use at home or in the office. The energy-efficient auto-off feature switches the coffee maker off 90-seconds after brewing is complete. You can choose a standard brew or use the strong brew button for a more bold flavor.

9. Hamilton Beach FlexBrew

17,346 Reviews Hamilton Beach 49976 FlexBrew Coffee Maker Two ways to brew: Brew a full pot using your favorite grounds on the carafe side, or make a cup for...

Single-serve: Brew with K-Cup Pods or without. Pod holder and single serve grounds basket are included....

The Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker offers you the choice between brewing a single cup with a K-Cup pod, or a full pot of coffee using loose grounds. It features easy-touch programming so you can wake up to freshly-brewed coffee without having to press a button.

One side of the programmable coffee maker comes with a water reservoir with window measurement and a 12-cup carafe. It includes a timer feature and energy-saving automatic shut-off.

The other side uses your choice of single-serve pods to brew the perfect single cup of coffee for your mug or travel mug. An included reusable pod lets you also brew a single cup with your own favorite ground coffee.

The single-cup brewing feature uses a separate water tank and a removable pod-piercing needle for easy cleaning. With its flexibility with two ways to brew, the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker is definitely one of the best smart coffee makers in the market.

10. KRUPS Grind and Brew

Sale 1,468 Reviews KRUPS Grind and Brew Auto-Start Maker 10 CUP COFFEEMAKER W/ BUILT IN GRINDER: Brew great tasting coffee at home — built in conical burr...

EASY CUSTOMIZING: 2 to 10 cup grinder setting for customizing the amount, 5 grind settings (coarse to...

You can use the KRUPS Grind and Brew Auto-Start Maker to grind your favorite beans right before brewing to make sure you have the most flavorful, fresh, aromatic coffee experience from this all-in-one machine. It has an integrated conical burr coffee grinder that delivers the exact grind you prefer for your perfect cub of coffee.

It also offers easy customization with 5 grind settings, from fine to coarse, and a brewing strength selector with 3 options for strength, including mild, medium, and strong. So you can choose your perfect brew for any occasion.

An intuitive interface with a clear LCD screen makes programming the coffee maker easy, while a pause and serve feature allows you to pour a cup without waiting for the full brew cycle to complete. Moreover, the keep-warm feature ensures hot, flavorful coffee for two hours straight.

The KRUPS coffee maker’s glass carafe has a drip-free curved spout for easy pouring so you never lose a drop of your customized brew.

Summary

When it’s time to choose the perfect smart coffee maker for your home or office, our above-listed choices all deliver a hot, delicious brew in only moments and allow creativity and customization of your coffee in exactly the way you like it.

With many options for brew strength, full pot or single-cup, hot coffee, or iced – as well as simple programming and hands-free operation – it’s easy to find the perfect coffee maker to brew your perfect cup!