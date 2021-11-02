8 Best Ceiling Speakers

For the ultimate experience in discrete surround sound, ceiling speakers are the unsung hero of any home theater system.

While they require extra elbow grease to install, the end result is priceless. You’ll get rich, down-firing sound for a true cinematic experience.

When choosing the right ceiling speakers for your home, it’s important to evaluate design, cost, functionality and connectivity.

With many choices on the market, finding the perfect one for your home can feel daunting. However, once you find the right option, your listening experience will be elevated to a new level.

From Bluetooth-enabled speakers to light-enhanced devices and more, these options are a feast for the ears as well as the eyes.

Top Ceiling Speakers

We researched the best ceiling speakers to complete your home audio experience. Check out this roundup of the top products worth installing in your home.

1. Polk Audio RC80i Ceiling Speakers

1,846 Reviews Polk Audio RC80i Ceiling Speakers GET SEAMLESS AUDIO QUALITY & POLK'S EXCELLENT SOUND REPRODUCTION with these timbre-matched overhead...

EXPERIENCE MORE BALANCED & LIFELIKE SOUND – Features an 8" Dynamic Balance woofer & a 1" aimable...

Polk Audio offers great sound at an affordable price, and these ceiling speakers are no exception.

This set of speakers is suitable for indoor or outdoor installation. They are designed to withstand moist areas, allowing them to be installed almost anywhere.

Rubber suppresses unwelcome resonance for clear, energetic sound.

Each speaker offers eight ohms of impedance, a frequency response of 50-20,000 Hz and a sensitivity of 90 dB.

The speakers are ideal for amplifiers running from 20 to 100 watts. They are compatible with a variety of high-end receivers or amplifiers, including wireless amplifiers.

Better yet, they can blend into any aesthetic. While they are white, you can paint them any color you’d like.

These speakers use lightweight blue polymer cones for sound damping, offering impressive bass. An eight-inch woofer with dynamic balanced drivers delivers powerful lows.

The one-inch soft dome tweeters are adjustable. You can easily aim them to create a sound zone for your space.

Each speaker has a left and right channel to provide stereo sound. This is ideal if you only have space to mount one speaker.

Do you want versatile placement? How about reliable sound, easy installation and rich bass? If so, these ceiling speakers fit the bill, and the lifetime warranty doesn’t hurt either.

2. Klipsch CDT-5650-C II Ceiling Speakers

Klipsch is known for precise sound delivery. They offer a horn-loaded design that delivers a depth of dynamic range and powerful bass with low distortion.

This speaker has a one-inch titanium tweeter. It offers a 100-degree angle of sound dispersion, and the tweeter sits inside the “horn” to enhance sound detail.

Plus, the tweeter swivels. You can aim it at the sonic sweet spot in a room, such as the seating area in a home theater setup.

The 6.5-inch woofer is also adjustable. It can swivel and tilt. Made of heavy-duty anodized metal, it delivers defined bass while remaining durable.

Treble and midbass switches offer further fine-tuning.

As far as looks go, these speakers are chameleons. You can paint the magnetic grills, so they blend in effortlessly. The installation process makes them almost flush to the ceiling.

Pressure mounts are included for installation in drywall. However, you may want to pay additional for the Klipsch IK-650-C installation kit to get additional mounting flexibility.

This two-channel speaker offers an impedance of eight ohms, a frequency response of 56-23,000 Hz and a sensitivity of 94 dB.

In terms of power, it handles up to 50 watts RMS (200 watts at peak power).

If you want great sound from an attractive two-channel ceiling speaker at a fair price, check out this option from Klipsch. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

3. Yamaha NSIC800WH Ceiling Speakers

Sale 723 Reviews Yamaha NSIC800WH Ceiling Speakers Crossover Type-2-way; Maximum Frequency Response-28 kHz; Physical Characteristics-Color-White

Input Power (Maximum / Nominal): 140W / 50W; Impedance-8 Ohm; Physical Characteristics-Depth-4.3

Yamaha is a trusted name in sound. These 140-watt ceiling speakers live up to their name, offering a rich, punchy down-firing sonic presentation.

Each speaker has a tweeter and woofer driver (hence a two-way crossover). They feature a spiral baffle that works similarly to acoustic panels and improves sound distribution.

The one-inch soft-dome tweeter is fluid-cooled. You can adjust it on a swivel for precise positioning.

Eight-inch polypropylene mica cone woofers supply ample bass. The speakers are also moisture-resistant, so you can install them in bathrooms, kitchens and basements.

They offer an impedance of eight ohms, a frequency response of 50-28,000 Hz and a sensitivity of 90 dB.

These speakers are thoughtfully made. They have a sealed design to protect all components from dust and moisture. Additionally, they are lightweight and easy to install.

A detachable magnetic grill completes the design and can easily be painted to match your color scheme. A mounting clamp is included for secure installation.

For the money, this is one of the best ceiling speaker pairs you can buy. They’re perfect for a two-channel addition to any home theater system.

4. Sonos Sonance Architectural Ceiling Speakers

Sale 99 Reviews Sonos Sonance Architectural Ceiling Speakers The architectural speakers by Sonance for ambient listening. Enjoy crystal clear sound and comfortable...

Amp unlocks Trueplay, which accounts for the size, construction, and layout of the room where the...

This ceiling speaker is an excellent add-on to an existing Sonos sound system.

Partnering with Sonance, a leader in architectural audio systems, Sonos has developed an enviable passive speaker.

While you can use your amp of choice, these ceiling speakers are designed to work best with the Sonos Amp.

Using the Sonos Amp, you can power up to three pairs of ceiling speakers. You can also unlock custom EQ settings and make other adjustments when you connect speakers using the Sonos app.

Additionally, this speaker is compatible with Dolby Atmos and Sonos Trueplay. Trueplay finely tunes the speaker to produce optimal sound based on the acoustics of a room.

You can use this speaker with other amplifiers, but you will not have access to Trueplay.

This speaker offers eight ohms of impedance, a frequency response of 44-20,000 Hz, a sensitivity of 89 dB and a maximum power handling of 130 watts.

It boasts a pivoting woofer and tweeter. To get two-channel play, you will need two speakers.

The speaker grills are magnetic and fit snugly against the frame. You can paint them to match the colors in your home.

If you’re a fan of Sonos and want to expand your system, these speakers will heighten your sound game. Plus, they come with a mounting system to ensure they are secure.

5. Micca M-8C Ceiling Speakers

Sale 2,585 Reviews Micca M-8C Ceiling Speakers 2-way in-ceiling speaker, 9.4-inch cutout diameter, with a high excursion 8-inch poly woofer and a 1-inch...

Perfect integration between the tweeter and woofer is achieved through a 6dB crossover network

If you need multiple ceiling speakers, Micca offers a cost-effective option.

The M-8C has a 9.4-inch cutout diameter, so it won’t take up much space. Fortunately, it still delivers a balanced sound.

These are proof that big sound can come in small packages.

You can thank the two-way design, which features a high excursion, an eight-inch polypropylene mica woofer and a one-inch silk dome tweeter.

The woofer and tweeter integrate via a six dB crossover network housed in the speaker.

Thanks to the woofer, you can experience full bass even without a subwoofer. Crisp, natural vocals and low-frequency sound are delivered, while the fluid-cooled tweeter covers the high ranges.

Together they offer a unified sound. Better yet, you can pivot the tweeter to aim it where it packs the most punch depending on your sound system and the room’s acoustic profile.

This speaker has an impedance of eight ohms, a frequency response of 50-20,000 Hz and a sensitivity of 90 dB 1w/1m (per one watt of power at a distance of one meter). It can handle up to 100 watts of power.

This is an affordable, indoor, in-ceiling speaker with a paintable grill. It can blend into any decor and be used in a variety of applications, from a home theater system to speakers for your home gym.

6. Acoustic Audio CS-IC83 Ceiling Speakers

60 Reviews Acoustic Audio CS-IC83 Ceiling Speakers Acoustic Audio CS-ic83 in ceiling speakers, recommended power is 20-350 watts per speaker, frequency...

8" woofers, high rigidity polypropylene cones with progressive spiders, butyl rubber surrounds, poly mica...

If you need multiple ceiling speakers, this option may be exactly what you’re looking for. The Acoustic Audio by Goldwood CS-IC83 speakers come in a pack of five.

They are compatible with most amplifiers or home audio receivers. Each speaker can handle up to 350 watts of power.

You’ll get an impedance of eight ohms and a frequency response of 40-20,000 Hz with a sensitivity of 95 dB per speaker.

They feature eight-inch poly cone woofers with progressive spiders and a rubber surround. The spiders allow for greater sound extension, while the rubber helps protect against cone displacement.

The 13mm soft dome tweeter offers detailed high-frequency output, delivering a balanced sound when coupled with the power of the woofers. These speakers have a three-way passive crossover design to increase fidelity.

Like most ceiling speakers in its class, these feature removable, paintable grills. They offer built-in pressure mounting, ensuring a secure and easy installation without hardware or mounting kits.

These are a great option for someone who wants multiple speakers suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

7. Pyle PDICBT286 Ceiling Speakers

295 Reviews Pyle PDICBT286 Ceiling Speakers BLUETOOTH - Built-in Bluetooth no hassle wireless music streaming from all your favorite Bluetooth...

CHANGEABLE GRILLS - Includes a pair of round & square stain resistant speaker grills for you to choose...

The Pyle ceiling two-way wired speakers come in a set of four, have built-in Bluetooth 4.0 and offer stereo sound.

They come with a choice of round or square stain-resistant grills. Measuring eight inches across, these speakers are designed for flush mounting.

Besides being able to stream music from up to 30 feet via your smartphone, portable music player or computer, these speakers can act as a four-channel digital amplifier.

The speakers come with a Bluetooth controller receiver. However, they are not designed to pair with voice assistant technology.

They contain a polypropylene cone with a rubber surround and a ½-inch polymer tweeter that work together to deliver decent sound.

The max power output is 250 watts, and impedance is at eight ohms. The frequency response is 40-20,000 Hz, and sensitivity is 89 dB.

These ceiling speakers are a great choice for casual listening, especially if you have a catalog of music on Bluetooth devices. You can also bypass Bluetooth and connect them to an amplifier.

8. Lithonia Lighting Ceiling Speakers

1,044 Reviews Lithonia Lighting Ceiling Speakers EASY TO USE: This award-winning LED Bluetooth Speaker Light can pair up to 8 devices and can be...

CONNECT AND PLAY in 4 easy steps: Pair to master, sync additional units, install and play

Do you prefer a bit of light with your in-ceiling speakers? If so, this offering from Lithonia Lighting is worth a look.

It’s a good way to get sound pumping into your room and create just the right mood with lighting.

This light/speaker combination offers a dimmable, warm white LED at 720 lumens and a five-watt speaker with an impedance of four ohms.

While these speakers offer surprisingly clear sound, they are not heavy-duty speakers suitable for creating a channel in a home theater system.

Instead, these are ambience speakers perfect for playing music overhead at a dinner party or rocking out while you work in your garage.

They are designed to withstand moisture, so you can also install them in a bathroom to replace your shower speaker.

Plus, you can stream music or podcasts from your Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The speaker component runs on a battery that charges when the light is on. It can deliver up to six hours of playback before it needs recharging.

Additionally, you can play the speakers with the light off if you prefer.

If you want to enjoy music in a broader area, you can pair up to eight of these speakers and sync them to enjoy a depth of sound. Just be sure to keep them within 60 feet for connecting to the master LED speaker.

These speakers are a nice compromise if you want additional or different lighting in a space but also crave more access to music in your home.

Summary

There are many ways ceiling speakers can improve sound quality without creating clutter.

They can offer more sound channels in a home theater system, provide quick access to music or podcasts in different rooms of your home and create ambience when you host loved ones.

Take the time to decide on your must-have features to choose the best ceiling speaker for your needs. Do you want Bluetooth connectivity? How important is the aesthetic?

Also, think about where you will install them. If you are installing them in damp areas, you must pick an option that can handle moisture. If the space is large, you might need several speakers.

Many ceiling speakers come with cutout templates that are easy to use. Nevertheless, this could be a job that requires the help of a professional.

Whatever you decide, ceiling speakers can be a great addition to any home.