People love their pets. Often, pets are more like family members. You care for them like you would your own kids. We just adopted a rescue dog two weeks ago and it’s hard to remember a time they weren’t around. It’s so easy to get attached to their infectious personalities.



Sometimes pets even travel with you. But how do you feed them if you are gone all day at work? What if you could check in with them during the day or even talk to them? You can do just that with the use of smart pet feeders. Feeders have been around a while, but new technologies have improved functionality.



Now there are many options with smart pet feeders. Do you need one for multiple pets? What about the ability to watch video footage of your dog? Perhaps your pet is on a strict diet and needs their portions controlled. Pet smart feeders seem capable of almost any task you can think up.

The 10 Best Smart Pet Feeders in 2019

Here are the top smart pet feeders on the market today.

1. PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder

Owners of dogs and cats will love this smart feeder from PetSafe. Meals can be scheduled through the smart feed app on your iOS or Android smartphone. There’s also a slow feed option so your pet doesn’t eat too fast. Portion out your pet’s food from ⅛ cup to 4 cups to fit their needs. The feeder works with dry and semi-moist food



Pros

Battery backup: There’s an optional battery backup available. Your pet will get fed even if the WiFi signal in your house drops.



Optional Feedings: Add extra feedings at any time outside of your scheduled feedings.



Pet-proof design: Your pets can’t sneak into the smart feeder for extra food.

Cons

Food tracking: Unfortunately, it doesn’t tell you how much food is left in the feeder.



Wifi connectivity: The feeder has difficulties reconnecting when a WiFi signal is lost



2. Petnet Smart Feeder (2nd Gen)

Take the guesswork out of feeding your pets with the Petnet Smart Feeder. Receive recommended feeding suggestions for your pets based on their breed, age, weight, and activity level.



Pros

Notifications: Get alerts when your pet has been fed as well as if there were any issues during a feeding. You’ll even get a notification when it’s time to clean the pet feeder.



Portion control: Take control of your pet’s health with specially designed portion sizes determined through the app.

Cons

Multiple pets: The mobile app is designed to support only one pet at a time.



Cleanliness: The smart feeder is hard to fully clean.

3. Petzi Treat Cam

One of the higher-rated feeders on Amazon, the Petzi Treat Cam helps you connect with your pets while away. This is not a smart feeder for meals, but for dispensing treats to your pets throughout the day.



Using your smartphone and their app, you can see your pet and talk to them. You can also snap photos of your pet through the Treat Cam. The video quality is spot on with this smart feeder. There’s also a social media network called Petzi for users to share images of their pets. I’m not sure that will take off, but it’s a good marketing tool.



Pros

Photos: Everyone loves taking photos of their dogs and cats.



Customer support: Petzi offers fast and reliable support for its products.



Multifunctional: You could also use the Treat Cam as a home security camera.

Cons

Treats: You are limited to using only small, round treats in this smart feeder. Other treats tend to get stuck.



Audio: Unfortunately, the audio is only one way. You can talk to your pet, but you can’t hear them.



4. Petcube Bites Pet Camera

Another great treat dispensing smart feeder is from Petcube. The video camera is HD and has a wide viewing angle. This is perfect if you have a large home and want to see everything. There’s even has a night vision feature. It stores up to 2 pounds of treats, which is a lot.



Another great feature is the ability to fling treats varying distances. This allows for a playful environment for your pet and some needed activity to keep them moving. If you want a quality camera that feels like you are home with your pets, this is the smart feeder for you.



Pros

Audio: Two-way audio to communicate with your pet



Treat dispensing: Flings treats with varying distances



Cloud capability: View the last 4 hours of video of your pet via the Cloud.



Alexa: The Petcube Bites Pet Camera is compatible with Alexa.

Cons

Limited use: Use of the feeder is only accessible through thePetcube app and Alexa.



Treat flinging: Some pets do ok with this, but other pets may be scared when treats are launched. Cats are less inclined to enjoy this feature.



Treats size: Odd-shaped treats may get stuck in the feeder, which can’t be fixed until you are home. You’re limited to certain types of treats because of this.



5. Arf Pets Automatic Feeder

Another solid option, the Arf Pets Automatic Feeder can be programmed for up to 4 meals per day. Pet owners can set up a feeding schedule with specific portion sizes to control feeding better. This helps with pets on strict diets. is a solid choice because you can use it moderates the amount of food that it dispatches to your pets.



You can run this smart feeder on batteries or just plug it into an outlet. It’s easy to clean with a detachable, dishwasher safe food dispenser. You can also record voice messages you can play at mealtimes.



Pros

Schedule: This is a perfect choice for health-conscious pet owners as it allows pets to stay on their diets when you are away.



Feeding size: It can dispense between 1 and 10 portions each meal.



Smart design: It has a Magnetic lock lid to keep pets out and food fresh.



Cons

Light up LCD clock: I’m not sure why you would need a clock on a feeder being used while you aren’t home.



Inconsistency: Reviews show that serving sizes can be inconsistent.



6. Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera

If you’re looking for a fun way to spoil your dog during the day, check out the Treat-Tossing Dog Camera from Furbo. It’s so easy to set up and use. Just plug it into a power outlet, download the Fubo app, and connect to your WiFi network. Fill it up with treats and start using it immediately.

You can toss treats through the app from anywhere. Make a game out of it with your dog to get them exercise while you’re away from home.



Furbo’s feeder has 720p HD video monitoring with night vision capabilities. You can store video footage of your dog for later viewing and sharing. There’s also an option to receive bark alerts, which allow you to communicate with your dog to calm them down if needed. It’s visually appealing with a nice bamboo wood cover.



Pros

Quality: It has a simple, intelligent design with 720p HD video monitoring.



Bark recognition: Know when your pet is distressed no matter where you are. Communicate with your dog through the app to calm them.

Cons

Noisy: It makes noise anytime it throws treats, which can startle or scare your dog.



Price: This feeder is rather expensive compared to other treat-throwing smart feeders on the market.



7. PetKit Element Automatic Feeder

Want a feeder that can handle large amounts of food? The PetKit Element Automatic Feeder holds up to 6lbs of dry pet food. Plus the intelligent design ensures food stays fresh and doesn’t clog the feeder.



You set up and control the feeder through your smartphone and their mobile app. The Element Automatic Feeder has 3 feeding modes. You can preset a customized feeding plan on your phone. Pet owners can also add extra feedings to their regular schedule at any time. There’s also a manual feeder button on the device to add an extra feeding in person too.



Another interesting feature is its sensor technology. This ensures that food is released properly. There’s also a sensor that will keep your pet from getting a paw stuck in the feeder. The PetKit Element Automatic also senses the weight of the food in the feeder and will alert you when it is low.



Pros

Anti-clogging design: No worries about food jamming in this smart feeder thanks to their unique design and technology.



Food Capacity: Store up to 6 lbs of food without it going stale.

Cons

Complicated setup: As pet-friendly as this feeder is, it takes some time to configure and work out any bugs.



8. Wagz Smart Dog Feeder



If you have larger dogs, Wagz Smart Dog Feeder may be the perfect fit. It has a large capacity to hold plenty of food for large dogs or multiple dogs. You can feed your dog from anywhere through your smartphone and the Wagz app. There’s also audio capabilities that allow you to talk to your dog.



Through the mobile app, you can control portion sizes based on details of your dog, like height, weight, and age. There’s also an option to place automatic food orders through Amazon dash when the feeder runs low. You must sign up for the service to take advantage of this program.



There is also an app you can download on your smartphone for free which will allow you to schedule feeds at any time, anywhere. That is great for all of the pet owners who work a lot, but still, don’t want to neglect their pets. This feeder has a built-in HD camera you can use to see your dog and what they are doing. There is a built-in audio system as well that allows you to talk to your pet.



Pros

Easy to clean: The feeder comes with a removable, dishwasher safe bowl.



Camera quality: Watch video of your pet in HD with the built-in video camera.



User-friendly: This is one of the easiest smart pet feeders to set up and use.

Cons

No cats allowed: designed with dog food in mind. It doesn’t work well with dry cat food, unfortunately.



Poor quality: It’s not as durable as many other smart pet feeders. Not so durable

9. SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder

One of the most unique smart pet feeders on the market is the SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder. Yes, it uses your pet’s microchip (or RFID collar tag) to control feeding. If you have multiple cats or dogs, this will keep them from stealing each other’s food. The feeder can be programmed for up to 32 pets (that’s a lot of cats) keep them from stealing each other’s food. The feeder only opens up with a registered microchip or tag and closes when they finish eating.



The SureFeed Pet Feedercan be used with both wet and dry food. With minimum air exposure, pet food doesn’t dry out and stays fresh longer. The split bowl design allows you to have wet and dry food at the same time.

Pros

Multiple pets: It’s a perfect feeder for homes with multiple pets. It prevents the stealing of food with its intelligent design.



Cons

Labor intensive: If you use wet food, you’ll need to clean out the feeder daily and add new food. The bowls aren’t dishwasher safe either so you’ll have to wash everything by hand.



Battery operated: As technologically advanced as this feeder is, it requires four C batteries (not included).



Learning curve: It will take a while to get familiar with all of the unique features because its so different from other smart pet feeders.



10. PortionProRx Automatic Pet Feeder



Another smart pet feeder you’ll love is the PortionProRX Pet Feeder. It’s especially helpful to homes with multiple pets. Using RFID tag technology, you can assign pets with the right access at the right time. This keeps unsupervised pets from stealing each other’s food.



The feeder comes with one RFID tag, but you’ll have to buy more tags if you have multiple pets. These tags are expensive.



As mentioned in the product name, portion control is one of the main features of this feeder. You have the option to program up to 6 meals a day, between a half cup and 6 cups per meal. This helps to plan smaller, more frequent meals to cut down on overeating. There’s also a sensor that reads if a pet is trying to reach up through the dispenser for more food. When this happens, the door will close at a low force to prevent food theft.



Pros

Pet-proof: Your pets can’t sneak in and steal food from the feeder.



Portion control: The PortionProRX Pet Feeder helps pet owners control eating habits while they are away.



Cons

Cost: It carries a high price point despite missing many features other smart feeders come with.



Tags: This feeder is designed with multiple pets in mind, yet only comes with one RFID tag. Buying more tags can get expensive depending on how many pets you have.



How do smart pet feeders work?

Pet feeders are designed to allow you to control your pet’s feeding times electronically. They provide relief for pets left for long hours as well as their owners. Some smart feeders are more complex than others. Pets need attention, love, and care. It’s good to know there are products available to bridge the gap when you can’t be home during the day.

Why you should use a smart pet feeder

Smart pet feeders solve a problem. How do we care for our pets when we can’t be home all day? What if we get stuck late at work? Or go on an overnight business trip? Smart pet feeders can keep your pets on schedule whether you are physically there or not.



Using a smart pet feeder also allows you to control how much food your pet eats. If your dog tends to eat all of the food in his bowl right away, how does he get fed again later in the day? Using a smart feeder can help provide some portion control with your pet’s diet.

Things to consider when choosing a smart pet feeder?

Not all smart pet feeders are created the same or equal. Do your homework before investing in a feeder. You’ll need to factor in details like:

The size of your pet

How many pets do you have?

Meal frequency

The type of food your pets eat

The cost of the smart pet feeder

Ease of use

Choosing a smart pet feeder can be a challenge with so many on the market. Figure out what features are most important to you to help narrow down your search. To help, we’ve created a guide to the 10 best smart pet feeders on the market.

Summary

What smart pet option seems right for you? Which one will your pet love? Which one will help control their diet best or help you connect during long workdays? The options listed above are all great choices for most pet owners. It’s best to prioritize your pet’s needs and decide which feeder makes the most sense. Your pets will benefit from the extra love and attention they receive even if you can’t be home with them all day.

Bio: Kevin Payne is a freelance writer. He’s loves searching for the latest home and travel-related tech gadgets. Kevin lives in Cleveland, Ohio with his wife and four kids.