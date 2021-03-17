8 Best Shower Speakers

We all know we sing our best when we’re in the shower, but how do we get the best back-up vocals? With a great shower speaker.

Finding the right shower speaker that provides quality sound, top technology, is mobile and waterproof can be difficult. We did the work for you and found our top picks for best shower speakers.

Top Shower Speakers

Ready to listen to your favorite songs in the shower? We’re sharing the best shower speakers so you don’t have to soap up in silence.

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 came in as my top pick for the best shower speaker from this list. It has a compact and durable design, and the IP67 waterproof rating makes it a good choice for the shower.

It rocketed to the top of the list for the best value, combined with its incredible sound and affordable price.

Plus, 13 hours of battery life mean the good times don’t have to end when the shower does.

Unique Features:

Pair 2 Wonderboom 2 speakers for stereo or increased sound experience.

Outdoor boost button — instantly increases clarity and volume for outdoor use.

Easy loop for hanging.

Pros

The Wonderboom 2 comes in at a 100+ foot Bluetooth range. The 360-degree sound and good bass create a surprisingly big sound, as evidenced by its glowing reviews. During testing, I was surprised by just how loud and clear this compact little speaker sang.

It’s IP67 rated for outdoor use and is submersible for up to 30 minutes. Its durable design means you don’t have to worry about pokes or falls, and it floats.

This speaker is affordable, easy to take with you, durable, and sounds fantastic.

Cons

There is no speakerphone capability, and it has a shorter battery life when using it at top volume.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: 99.99

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IP67 – Waterproof, Dustproof, Floats

Battery Life: 13 hours

Audio Quality: Excellent

Weight: 0.93 lbs

2. JBL Charge 4

The JBL Charge 4 tops the list in price, but comes packed with full-range audio and features. It also has an impressive battery life, so if longevity is a crucial factor for you, you can’t go wrong with this IPX7 waterproof speaker.

The Connect+ feature allows you to pair it with another Connect+ speaker to create stereo sound; however, at this price point, it’s disappointing that it doesn’t have this on its own. If you wanted stereo surround sound in the shower, this is not the speaker for you.

Admittedly, the mono sound on its own is robust, with a clear mid-level and a powerful bassline thanks to the JBL Bass Radiator.

It has 10 colors to choose from to suit any decor, an excellent addition if you want it to blend into its surroundings.

Unique Features:

JBL Connect+ allows you to set up two JBL speakers with Connect+ to create mono left and right or multiple speakers to increase volume.

JBL Bass Radiator; a passive radiator to quickly hit the basslines.

10 different color options.

Pros

The JBL Charge 4 is a powerful-sounding, waterproof IPX7 waterproof speaker that even charges your phone for you. Its ability to connect to other JBL speakers to create stereo sound is an excellent option.

Cons

The JBL Charge 4 is the most expensive speaker on our list, which means not much value for your dollars here. As we mentioned, there is no 360-degree sound, and the Charge 4 isn’t much different from the Charge 3.

There is also a short-range from the device to the speaker, only 30 feet. The range may not matter if you are strictly using it in the shower, but if you want to use it throughout your house or outdoors, this is one of the shorter Bluetooth ranges on the list. It has no hanging strap or loop for a strap, so this needs to be on a surface.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $179.95

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IPX7 Waterproof

Battery Life: 20 hours of playtime

Audio Quality: Excellent

Weight: 3.22 lbs

3. Ultimate Ears Megablast

The Ultimate Ears Megablast is the largest of all the speakers on this list but packs several features into one package.

Not only is it an IP67 waterproof, dustproof, outdoor-rated speaker, but it has Alexa integration, making it feel like you have an Amazon Echo Dot right in the shower with you (but with way better sound).

With a crisp 360-degree sound experience and 150-foot range, this speaker can do everything you need without breaking a sweat.

However, keep in mind that the Megablast needs to be on a flat surface to perform properly.

Unique Features:

Alexa integrated.

360° intensely rich sound,

Heart-pounding bass.

Pros

The 360-degree sound delivers excellent speaker quality. It has a solid 150 foot Bluetooth range. The Alexa integration makes this an attractive option if you don’t already have an Amazon Echo Dot at home and are in the market for one or want a single speaker for your space that covers all your needs.

The Megablast is IP67 waterproof, dustproof, drop-proof, and suitable for outdoors and underwater for up to 30 minutes. Its durability makes it a convenient option for your home and outdoor life. One speaker to rule them all.

Cons

At 3.7 lbs, it’s not the most compact speaker for the shower, though it should sit easily on a bathroom counter or tub edge. There is no strap for hanging it, so it will need a flat surface to use.

It’s also quite expensive, worth it if you’re looking to have a smart home speaker integrated as a shower speaker, but not the best value if you’re strictly looking for some music in your shower.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $158.88

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof

Battery Life: 12 hours

Audio Quality: Great

Weight: 3.7 lbs

4. JBL Flip 5

The JBL Flip 5 is the first on our list that can hang with you in the shower. Literally. It has a delicious sound that’s clear even at top volume. As with the other speakers, you can pair two speakers with Party Boost capability to create stereo sound.

Like the JBL Charge 4, it has 11 colors to choose from, making it a breeze to match decor or let your taste shine.

There is no built-in speakerphone option, but if you are just looking for a speaker, the Flip 5 will work for you. At this price point, however, there should be something more impressive than only a functioning speaker.

Unique Features:

Pair two speakers with Party Boost capabilities to create stereo sound or a louder sound experience.

11 color options.

Pros

The Flip 5 has excellent sound and many great reviews from people who’ve used it. Its user-friendly design makes it an ideal choice for every user. And, the shoelace strap allows you to hang it in the shower. It has a super-speed charging time, reaching a full charge in just 2.5 hours.

Cons

The speaker does not have speakerphone capability, nor does it playback from the cloud. It is Bluetooth only, but that captures 99% of what people tend to want it for, so this isn’t a huge drawback.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $119.95

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IPX7 Waterproof

Battery Life: 12 hours of playtime

Audio Quality: Excellent

Weight: 1.2 lbs

5. Ultimate Ears Boom 3

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a lightweight but durable IP67 waterproof shower speaker with beautiful 360-degree sound. Its outer layer is a fabric designed initially for motorcycle jackets and fire equipment — super tough. The material makes it an appealing choice if you plan to use it outdoors, though not so important if you plan to keep it inside resting on the counter or hanging in the shower.

One of the best features is the play/pause/skip that is integrated right on the speaker — no more reaching your arm out of the tub soaking wet trying to change the song. This integration only works for Apple Music on iOS and Deezer Premium or Spotify on Android — sorry, Spotify users with an iPhone.

Unique Features:

360-degree sound.

Covered in unique, two-tone fabric designed for motorcycle gear and fire equipment.

Play, pause, and skip right on the speaker (only compatible with Apple Music on iOS and Deezer Premium or Spotify on Android).

Pros

It has an impressive Bluetooth range of 150 feet and can connect with as many as 150 other Boom and Megaboom speakers. That might sound a little excessive for the shower alone, but if you want to use it for a street party, the option is there. You can also link 2 of the Boom 3 speakers for stereo sound via the app.

It also comes with a shoelace strap for easy shower hanging and 4 color options.

Cons

The battery life was not upgraded from version 2 and is the same as previous models. Still, I’m thinking 15 hours should be sufficient for even the longest of shower sessions.

There is no Spotify integration on Apple devices as of the current time of writing. However, it originally wasn’t available for Android either, so hopefully, it will be available soon.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $119.99

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof

Battery Life: 15 hours

Audio Quality: Great

Weight: 1.8 lbs

6. Bose Soundlink Micro

Bose speakers are known for their high quality.

The Bose Soundlink Micro is an affordable IPX7 waterproof shower speaker that’s small enough to take anywhere. It responds to Siri or Google voice commands, making it an integrated piece of technology for your home.

It has a short battery life and limited Bluetooth range compared to its counterparts on this list, but its functionality, price, and sound make it a stellar shower speaker.

Unique Features:

3 different color/strap combinations.

Connects to Siri/Google voice commands.

Stereo and party mode.

Pros

The Bose Soundlink Micro comes with speakerphone capability and a good sound for such a small, compact speaker. Though it’s not as loud as others on the list, it is an excellent personal speaker option.

Its best shower-feature is its tear-resistant silicone strap that can hang from anything.

Cons

This speaker has a much shorter battery life, with only 6 hours of playtime. The 30-foot Bluetooth range is shorter than others on the list. Neither the battery life nor the range is terrible, but it becomes a bit of a drawback when compared with other speakers on this list.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $89.00

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IPX7 Waterproof

Battery Life: 6 hours

Audio Quality: Great

Weight: 0.64 lbs

7. Tribit X Sound Go

The lightweight, IBX7 waterproof Tribit X Sound Go has the longest battery life on this list at 24 hours. It comes standard with Bluetooth 5.0, allowing for clearer connections and far fewer drops and lags, even at its peak 100-foot range.

Its excellent sound and low price make it a perfect choice for your shower, but it does not have a strap for hanging and takes a long time to charge.

Unique Features:

Bluetooth 5.0 – better connectivity than all the others on the list.

Pros

The Tribit X Sound Go has a very long battery life: 24 straight hours. It keeps up to its competition with a 100-foot Bluetooth range. It also can pair two for stereo sound. You wouldn’t expect it to have the same features as some of the pricier options for this speaker’s price, but it outdoes itself.

Cons

There is no option to attach a strap, meaning you’ll need a place to park it in the shower or bathroom.

Because the battery is so long-lasting, it takes a long time to charge it up to full power again.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $52.99

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IPX7 Waterproof

Battery Life: 24 hours

Audio Quality: Excellent

Weight: 0.83 lbs

8. Jam Hang Up

The Jam Hang Up makes the list for the little guy that packs a big punch. If you’re just looking for a cheap shower speaker, this is the best in class.

IP67 waterproof rating, dustproof, rated for outdoor use, with an integrated USB charger and 8-hour battery life, you’ll need to pick your jaw up off the floor to believe it does all this for less than $20.

Its best feature as a shower speaker is the sticky pads, making it the only speaker on this list you can stick to your shower wall.

The sound isn’t the best but is surprisingly good in small spaces. If you want to spend as little money as possible, but still enjoy what you bought, this is the one for you.

Unique Features:

6 color options.

Sticky pads.

Pros

The Hang Up will surprise you with all the features it includes. Hands-free calling, 100-foot Bluetooth range, and an integrated USB charging cable (no losing the charger!).

It has a durable strap for hanging and has sticky pads so you can stick it almost anywhere, like your shower wall or bathroom mirror.

Cons

This speaker is not loud but has an excellent sound in smaller places. If you’re looking for substantial sound quality, this isn’t it, but if you just want something cheap to stick in your shower, this is the best option.

Quick Compare:

Retail Price: $19.99

Water-resistant or Waterproof Rating: IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof

Battery Life: 8 hours

Audio Quality: Good

Weight: 0.55 lbs

Summary

Finding the right shower speaker is important. Instead of having to take your phone and worry about a waterproof case, why not find the perfect waterproof speaker for your shower.

Plus, you can’t go wrong with any of these speakers. We chose the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 as our top pick.

Which ever one you choose to kick start your morning or ease into the evening, we know you will enjoy it.

