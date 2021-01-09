8 Best Waterproof Cell Phone Cases

A phone case should embellish your device and offer protection against scratches, scruffs, and dirt. But some of the best cases go beyond these features and can allow you to take your phone where you previously thought it should never go: underwater.

Designed to keep your device water-free, we’re highlighting the best waterproof cell phone cases available today, with various designs, waterproof ratings, and device compatibility.

Top Waterproof Cell Phone Cases

Below we’ll explore the eight best waterproof cell phone cases with a water resistance rating of at least six, as well as other features, including screen protection, fully-functional buttons underwater, and more.

1. Lifeproof FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case

FRĒ: Built-in scratch protector is virtually invisible to the eye and touch; full access to buttons and...

Lifeproof has long been considered a market leader in the waterproof case market, and their FRĒ series of cases for the newest iPhones are no different. With an IP68 rating for water, snow, ice, dirt, and dust protection, you can fully submerge the case in water up to 66 feet for one hour.

This depth is ideal for taking the case to the beach.

We also love the appearance and design of this Lifeproof case. Its thinness makes it lightweight and portable (for a waterproof case), allowing you to conveniently carry it with you on the go or store in your backpack until the next use.

The case is also available in a variety of colors, providing a unique touch that other waterproof cases don’t offer.

You’ll also receive an additional feature for your money: a built-in screen cover. This offers ample protection—even when you’re not using your phone underwater. Also, this case can withstand drops from 66 feet, allowing it to exceed military drop standards.

2. Syncwire Phone Pouch

The Syncwire cell phone case has a waterproof rating of IPX68 and excellent seal performance. This sealed waterproof bag protects your device in water depth up to 30 meters.

And it also features a simple snap-and-lock access that ensures a secure seal to keep out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt.

Furthermore, this phone pouch is universal and can be used with almost any phone. Simply place your phone inside the bag for instant protection.

The pouch is compatible with phones up to seven inches, including iPhone 12 Pro and Max, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more.

And its user-friendly design provides additional space for your card and cash, so you have everything you need in one handy place.

Overall, it possesses a soft TPU material that’s made for delicate touch and response. This means that you can use the touch screen, camera, and other functions through the bag—even underwater.

3. Feily Diving Phone Case

Designed with an IP68 waterproof rating, you can use the Feily Professional phone case in water up to 50 feet for one hour. Alternatively, use it for 30 minutes in water up to 98 feet.

With a precise cut and design, you can conveniently access all the essential buttons and ports while the phone is out of the water. While underwater, the unique design of this case includes a physical shutter button to take pictures or video during your dive.

This case also includes a standard threaded mount for attaching a handle or or other accessory, making diving with your phone even easier.

A large window on the back of the case means you can take high-quality, clear underwater images with phones of nearly any size. Its universal sizing makes Feily one of the best waterproof cell phone cases for capturing underwater shots.

In addition, the screen and camera cut out is deep, providing ample protection for your phone’s camera to prevent any scratches and ensure that the flash is fully functional.

4. ORDTBY Waterproof iPhone Case

For those with older iPhones (7/8, 7/8 plus, X/Xs, X/Xs Max, XR), consider the ORDTBY underwater cell phone case.

Sporting a full IP68 waterproof rating, you can take your phone into the shower or pool to answer calls, reply to texts, or listen to music without any worries of damage.

Plus, the built-in screen protector provides an additional layer of defense in water environments.

It’s the perfect case for using in water, dust, and snow, such as when you’re diving, climbing, skiing, and more. All the while, this case supports wireless charging, making it ideal to protect and store Qi-enabled devices.

Another plus is that this case isn’t terribly bulky, which helps prevent signal blocking and pocket-bulge.

In addition to being waterproof, the ORDTBY cell phone case is made for heavy-duty use and protects your device from drops from 6.6 feet, making it suitable for daily protection.

5. Vansky Floatable Waterproof Case

Another “universal” case similar to the Syncwire model featured above, the Vansky floatable waterproof case also adds the ability to strap the case to your arm and plug in wired headphones. This case supports devices up to 110g, including the newer iPhone 12 series phones.

Boasting an IPX8 rating, this waterproof case protects your phone from water up to 100ft, as well as snow, and dust damage. This makes it perfect for use when swimming, rowing, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

Moreover, it offers a secure and lightweight design. It’s simple to open and close the pouch and the two switches on the top provide a secure closure. The combined materials ensure durable use with scratch- and wear-resistance.

All the while, its lightweight design ensures comfortable carrying, so you can carry it around your neck or on your arm with the included straps while you’re venturing outdoors.

Overall, you can answer calls, listen to music, and take pictures while this waterproof case is on your phone. Designed with a TPU material that’s touch-sensitive, you can use the screen with ease. And its transparent design allows you to see the screen clearly.

6. Kona Submariner Waterproof Pouch

Keep your phone protected from water intrusion up to 100 feet with the Kona Submariner phone pouch. Designed with a double seam, it provides plenty of protection for larger phones, including iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Note 10, and almost every other popular large phone on the market.

You can utilize all touch-screen functions while getting peace of mind that your phone is fully protected. Simply squeeze the case when closing to create an air gap between the pouch and your phone for the ultimate underwater protection.

For a budget-friendly waterproof phone pouch, it’s impressive that you can confidently take photos underwater. This makes it perfect for swimming, camping, and other outdoor ventures. And its large, durable design provides protection from dust, mud, grease, and other contaminants.

While this larger size might be off-putting if you’re searching for a sleek design that’s more portable, it is hard to argue with the universal design that will work with nearly any phone or device you may own.

7. OtterBox Armor Series Case

If you’re still rocking an iPhone SE or older Android device, Amazon sellers continue to offer OtterBox’s waterproof Armor Series cases, which keep your phone safe in up to 6.6 feet of water for 30 minutes.

In fact, all of the main functions are workable underwater, allowing you to still access your phone when you’re at the beach, pool, or in the shower.

Despite the two gaps on the top of the phone case, this OtterBox product remains waterproof, although the alignment is slightly cut off for the camera, so you can’t take photos or videos underwater.

And in some cases, the volume buttons and mute switch can be difficult to press when you’re in water.

And it’s also drop-proof up to 10 feet—even if it lands on hard concrete. With four layers of protection, you can use the OtterBox Armour Series in almost any environment, making it ideal for people on the go or those working on construction sites.

8. Catalyst Waterproof Case

Boasting a water rating of IP68, the Catalyst Waterproof Phone Case can be fully submerged up to 33 feet of water, whether you’re diving, snorkeling, or fishing.

And the collection of cases prevent water infiltration and moisture, so your phone remains durable and workable.

You can keep your phone clean and sanitized with this case or use the case to accompany you in the shower while you watch online videos or indulge in your favorite music tracks. In fact, the Patented True Sound Acoustic technology provides high-quality audio for phone calls or listening to music.

And the hard-coating optical camera lens protects your iPhone’s lens without impacting your picture’s quality.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Waterproof Phone Case

With eight phone cases for you to choose from, you might be unsure of which model is right for you. In that case, below are some things to consider during the buying process to help you choose the perfect case for your use-case and budget.

IP Rating

Suppliers can declare that a phone case is waterproof, but the IP rating provides you with more confidence, as it requires certification to advertise. Consider searching for a rating of at least IP67 to receive water, dust, and snow protection.

The first number of this rating stands for solids—such as dust—and is measured from 0-6. Therefore, 6 is the top rating you’ll receive for a rugged phone case that protects against dust and dirt.

The second number in the rating refers to water protection. This is rated 0-9, with 9 offering the most water protection, including prolonged water submersion and protection against high-pressure jet sprays. Alternatively, a score of 1 can withstand light water droplets.

A rating of IP68 means that you can submerge the case up to 50 feet for up to one hour.

Floating Case

Aside from traditional sleek phone cases, a floating case is a great option for keeping your phone nearby while you’re swimming or laying on a float in the water. These cases have a maximum weight capacity, so ensure that your phone doesn’t exceed this, otherwise, you could risk your phone sinking when submerged in water.

Most floating cases feature an airbag to keep it afloat once it’s placed on water. And you can usually operate all of the functions when your device is in the case—such as answering calls, replying to texts, and using the camera.

These types of cases come in handy during the summer when you’re chilling by the pool, but they’re not ideal for portability, since their usually pretty bulky.

Phone Compatibility

No matter the benefits that a phone case can offer, this means little if it won’t comfortably and securely fit your phone. Ensure that the case is compatible if you end up getting a new phone before making the purchase for a case. Most times the case will include its measurements and devices it’s compatible with.

In addition, consider the case’s design. For example, a lightweight, sleek design might be essential if you want to take it on the go. And research what functions are usable while the case is submerged in water. This is particularly important if you want to answer calls and adjust the volume of your music while it’s underwater.

Summary

Wether you are looking for a waterproof phone case for a snorkeling trip or you want a little extra waterproof protection for everyday life, we hope our list above provides a few options that fit your budget. Either way, a waterproof case sounds like a smart and fun option these days.