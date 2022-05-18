10 Best Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers

Outdoor Bluetooth speakers make it easy to share your music with others. They can take picnics, barbeques and pool parties to a whole new level of fun.

Plus, since they’re wireless, you can carry them from point A to B without the inconvenience of pesky cables.

The best outdoor Bluetooth speakers pack a powerful punch that rivals their wired counterparts. On top of that, they’re energy-efficient and offer excellent range.

Since there are many options on the market, we’ve rounded up the most highly-rated outdoor Bluetooth speakers so you can find one that fits your needs and budget.

Top Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers

Whether you’re looking for a high-end Bluetooth speaker or a more portable model to bring to the park, we have an option for you. Here are the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers.

1. Pohopa Bluetooth Speakers

Pohopa Bluetooth Speakers √ WIRELESS STEREO DUAL PAIRING: TWS function lets you pair two speakers for a powerful 20W true stereo...

√ MOST-ENJOYING DISTANCE: ❤Bluetooth Distance(distance between HOST speaker and cell phone): up to...

This set by Pohopa is truly one of the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers available today.

As a mid-priced option, these speakers offer a seamless and versatile mounting setup, powerful audio and a 12-month warranty.

Better yet, they come with 20-piece integrated LED lights that are strategically placed around each speaker for nighttime use.

The Pohopa Bluetooth speakers pack 10 watts each and wireless pairing of up to 33 feet. Furthermore, with a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh, this unit can belt out music for 12 hours non-stop.

Other notable highlights include three-inch full-range drivers and a bass reflex vent.

Key Features:

Portable, robust lantern design

Built-in LED lights around each speaker

Automatic stereo pairing capacity

DSP audio technology

Automatic shut-off function

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity

TWS technology

IPX5 waterproof rating

Pros: Great sound

Durable construction

Easy to pair

Lightweight design

Excellent soft lighting Cons: Bass could be richer

2. Houl Zallee Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Houl Zallee Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Powerful Stereo Speaker - Featuring 4 dedicated drivers with 2 15W full-range drivers and 2 5W tweeters,...

Epic 32-Hour Playtime- Houl Zallee outdoor Bluetooth speaker delivers up to 32 hours of playtime on a...

This outdoor Bluetooth speaker by Houl Zallee delivers stellar sound with excellent quality.

Even though it is a budget model, you’ll get higher-fidelity audio than most in-class speakers thanks to the dual five watts tweeters.

This means the speaker can play higher frequency music better. If high-pitched sound is your thing, this is a perfect set for you.

Houl Zallee offers an impressive 32 hours of playtime. Plus, because it measures 14.84 x 7.99 x 4.92 inches with a total weight of 4.64 pounds, you shouldn’t have a problem carrying it around.

In fact, it sports a nice handle for increased portability.

Key Features:

Four dedicated drivers

Dual 15 watts full-range drivers

40 watts surround sound

IPX7 waterproof speakers

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless speakers

Built-in mic

Pros: Ultra-durable design

Easy to use

Immersive stereo audio

Impressive build quality

Excellent range

Decent volume Cons: Sound fuzzy at high volume

3. W-King Bluetooth Speakers

Sale W-King Bluetooth Speakers 50W HD Sound With Punchy Bass - Get a 50w (70w peak) output power and the latest state-of-the-art 4...

100W Powerful Beast Sound - Easily pair two portable bluetooth speakers, upgradCing 100W stereo surround...

The W-King outdoor Bluetooth speakers stand out by rocking not two but four drivers backed by dual passive bass radiators. These two features combine to deliver true HD audio and deep bass.

This product offers 100 watts of sound. That’s powerful enough to spice up your outdoor parties with surround sound.

The speakers boast an IPX6 waterproof rating. This means that you can use them at the beach or poolside without worrying about water damage.

Meanwhile, the 8000mAh can hold enough juice to last up to 24 hours. There’s also an integrated equalizer to allow you to find the right balance for your music.

Key Features:

50 watts HD sound

IPX6 waterproof rating

Power bank function

Built-in equalizer

One-touch NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

3.5 mm audio jack

Pros: Long-lasting battery

Reasonable pricing

Deep bass

Loud audio

Robust quality

Strap for portability Cons: Pairing relatively slow

4. Pyle Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker

Sale Pyle Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker 300 WATT POWER: This wall mount high powered 2-way full range audio projection loudspeaker system has a...

6.25" SUBWOOFER 1" TWEETER: This active + passive pair speaker kit is equipped with 6.25" long throw...

These outdoor Bluetooth speakers by Pyle promise to deliver powerful, remarkably entertaining audio in any weather.

They offer 300 watts of power for wide-field sound to fill your outdoor space.

Each speaker comes with a 6.25-inch subwoofer and one-inch tweeter to deliver an impressive bass response.

You can count on the Pyle outdoor speaker to last for months upon months. It flaunts a PP Mica enclosure to handle the rigors of outdoor use.

What’s more, the marine-grade waterproof construction allows this unit to withstand hot and cold temps.

To top it all off, the unit has a 3.5 mm Aux input to connect external devices to the speaker.

Key Features:

300 watts power

6.25-inch subwoofer

One-inch tweeter

30 feet Bluetooth wireless range

Eight Ohm impedance

Daisy-chain ability

Built-in capacitor speaker protection

Stain-resistant speaker grills

Pros: Good sound

Great for patio

Pairs easily

10 hours playbackBroad usage

Premium sound quality

Plug and play Cons: No volume button

5. Herdio Outdoor Speaker

1,125 Reviews Herdio Outdoor Speaker What you get: 2-Speakers, 2-Mount Brackets, 1- 120 V-240 V Power Adapter(15Feet/2meters), 1-12V DC Power...

Versatile Swivel Brackets :Making sure you were able to place your bluetooth outdoor speakers in your...

This product by Herdio is on our list of best outdoor Bluetooth speakers because of its versatile mounting system.

It features speed-lock mounting. This is the easiest, safest and quickest of all mounting systems.

All you need to do to install this set is mount the bracket and click the speaker system. Then, you’re good to go.

Herdio doesn’t disappoint when it comes to sound. It delivers 200 watts of power for a booming sound to rock your outdoor events.

You also get a one-inch tweeter and two four-inch woofers. Plus, thanks to the clever design, the speaker can deliver its astonishingly powerful bass despite measuring only 14.48 x 11.1 x 8.66 inches.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

Two 100W speaker

Four-inch aluminum cone woofer

1ince PET dome tweeter

AC100-240V audio power

Pros: Easy to install

Remarkable sound

Top-notch quality

Easy to use

Excellent customer service Cons: Not great for small spaces

6. OSD Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker

OSD Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker INDOOR/OUTDOOR: This BTP650 speaker is weather resistant to be placed either outside to handle harsh...

SOUND QUALITY: With 100 Watts of power handling, this audio speaker features a polypropylene cone woofer,...

This pair by OSD is one of the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers if you’re in for long-range wireless connectivity.

The set offers an outstanding 75 feet Bluetooth range, making it ideal for large backyards.

In addition to 75 watts of power, it comes with a ½ inch PEI dome tweeter and a paper cone woofer for excellent bass without affecting the midrange and treble.

The OSD Bluetooth outdoor speakers are also surprisingly versatile. Their mounting brackets allow you to adjust the sound in your preferred direction.

These speakers are available in black and white so that you can choose an aesthetic that matches your space.

Key Features:

IP67 weather-resistant design

75 watts power handling

0.5 PEI dome tweeter

Treated paper cone woofer

75 feet line of sight range

5.0 Bluetooth technology

Built-in amplifier

Pros: Blends with surroundings

High-quality sound

All-weather construction Cons: Power supply needs work

7. Homewell Wireless Outdoor Speaker

Homewell Wireless Outdoor Speaker WIRELESS SPEAKER - Listen to your favorite music anywhere with the Homewell weatherproof indoor/outdoor...

SOLAR POWERED - The solar panel allows you to charge the speaker wirelessly. Up to 8-12 hours of music on...

This outdoor Bluetooth speaker by Homewell is the best option if you’re looking for a discrete model.

Its brawny enclosure resembles a rock, and you can order it in light gray, brown or dark gray.

What’s more, the speakers come with a solar panel for wireless charging. There’s even an included USB cable to charge the speakers.

The speakers can deliver eight to 12 hours of playback when they are fully charged.

As for the range, you can connect Homewell speakers to your device wirelessly from 30 feet away. The pair uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology, so it’s pretty powerful.

Key Features:

Replaceable 18650 lithium-ion battery

Weather-resistant

Three-foot mini USB charging cable

Bluetooth 5.0

Eight to 12 hours of playtime

Pros: Elegant design

Solow powered

Impressive performance

User to use Cons: Not compatible with Alexa

8. Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker

4,176 Reviews Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker State-of-the-art design – SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a...

Clearest possible sound – Proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your...

The Bose SoundLink is the best outdoor Bluetooth speaker if you’re looking for a super portable unit that packs a punch.

This speaker weighs slightly over a pound, so you can carry it virtually everywhere, from the beach to the park to camping and more.

The product is durable and offers excellent performance. One of its coolest features is the ability to float in water.

True to Bose’s top-notch quality speakers, the SoundLink offers enjoyable audio with crisp treble and embellished bass.

You’ll enjoy this speaker’s versatility. Based on your needs, you can place the SoundLink on its back or upright position to serve as the centerpiece of your outdoor event.

Key Features:

PositionIQ technology

IP67 waterproof rating

Durable construction

Utility loop

12 hours playback

Bluetooth 4.2 technology

Bose Connect app

30 feet wireless range

Pros: Dustproof design

Immersive sound

Easy to tune via app

Voice control Cons: Battery life could be longer

9. OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Sale OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker 🎶 HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND - The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by...

🔊 LOUDER VOLUME WITH ZERO DISTORTION – Surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume....

Available in eight colors, the OontZ Angle 3 is the work of Cambridge Sound Works, a manufacturer renowned for stellar audio equipment.

It features an adorable design and weighs nine ounces with a dimension of 5.3 x 2.8 x 2.6 inches.

The Angle 3 can blast powerful audio to revitalize your outdoor party by playing music straight from your smartphone.

Most portable Bluetooth speakers struggle to maintain clear sound at high volume. The OontZ is different. You can turn up the volume and continue to enjoy music without distortion.

Better yet, this speaker offers 10 watts of sound output. It’s a great way to keep the party going.

Key Features:

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

100 feet wireless connectivity

IPX5 water-resistant rating

Up to 14 hours of playtime

3.5 mm stereo aux cable

Pros: Compact design

Great for gaming

Ideal for travel

Affordable

Elegant build

Booming bass Cons: Crunchy highs

10. JBL CHARGE 5 – Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL CHARGE 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators

Long lasting battery delivers up to 20 hours of playtime

Wrapping up our best outdoor Bluetooth speakers roundup is the Charge 5 by JBL.

This speaker is an excellent alternative to the Angle 3 if you’re looking for a sleeker design. The unit comes with a fabric cover and a more recent Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

It even delivers a richer sound.

The Charge 5 offers excellent battery life. Plus, you can use it to charge other gadgets.

It packs a brand-exclusive drive and a larger woofer than its counterpart. Combined with two bass radiators, the Charge 5 delivers a more powerful, sonic experience.

Additionally, you can choose from several colors, including black, blue, camouflage, gray, red and teal. With all these options, you’ll have no trouble finding a color that blends in seamlessly with your outdoor space.

Key Features:

JBL Pro Sound excursion driver

JBL bass radiators

20 hours of playtime

IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

PartBoost feature

Built-in power bank

Pros: Portable design

Waterproof

Powerful connectivity

Superb battery life Cons: Expensive

Summary

When you are looking for the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers, you have many options to choose from.

All of the speakers on our list offer future-proof specs to ensure they are compatible with future technology. They’re also durable and offer excellent sound quality.

On top of that, each speaker offers decent battery performance to handle the needs of most outdoor enthusiasts.

All you need to do is choose the one that best fits your needs. Then, you’ll be ready to rock and roll. Happy listening!