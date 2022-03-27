10 Best Outdoor TV Enclosures

If you’ve created a comfortable outdoor space for entertaining, you may have decided to include a TV to complete it. Using a TV enclosure is a great way to protect your TV from the elements.

Maybe your top concern is theft. Or, you might need something that’s highly waterproof. Alternately, your TV may simply require something light to seal it fully.

Regardless of your needs, we’ve found the best outdoor TV enclosures to help you determine which one will work best for your setup. Just make sure you measure before you buy.

Top Outdoor TV Enclosures

Depending on your budget, protection needs and viewing habits, there are many products on the market that can safeguard your TV. Here are our picks for the best outdoor TV enclosures.

1. The TV Shield Pro

The TV Shield PRO 75-85" Anti-Glare Outdoor TV Enclosure, Fits 75-85" Television WEATHERPROOF OUTDOOR TV ENCLOSURE - Compatible with almost every 75" to 85" TV or digital display - Pick...

GUARANTEED PEACE OF MIND - 5-year warranty

As one of the top options in outdoor TV protection, The TV Shield Pro was designed to withstand heat, humidity, tropical storms and insects. It protects against weather, the elements and theft.

With the equivalent of an IP55 weatherproof rating, you can be sure nothing is getting in when you use this product.

Enclosing your TV in this case doesn’t compromise your view. You’ll see the screen through a crystal-clear .177 inch shatterproof Lexan polycarbonate front.

The TV Shield Pro has the unique design feature of allowing you to either watch through the front screen or open it up to view your display without anything in the way.

This product allows the front to open with a hinged frame powered by a hydraulic gas shock system that holds the arms up, propping the case open. An anti-glare coating on the screen comes standard with the Pro version.

When the screen is closed, you can secure it with two built-in locks. These are key locks that not only stop people from stealing but will also seal your TV to make it weatherproof.

Plus, your TV is kept cool with three thermostatically controlled cooling fans.

The rest of the box is made from .250 inch thick high molecular weight polyethylene plastic. This is the same material that playground equipment is made from.

It comes with two pre-drilled holes for wiring or cables to fit through as well as self-sealing rubber grommets that will keep out moisture, dust, debris and dirt.

The TV Shield Pro requires you to buy a separately sold VESA mount to attach it to the wall. However, its durable and well-thought-out design makes it the top choice if you want to protect your outdoor TV.

Key Features:

.177 in thick shatterproof anti-glare polycarbonate front shield

.250 in thick aluminum frame

ExactSeal triple sealing for weather-resistance

Self-sealing cable passthrough

Dual key locks for security

Three thermostatically controlled fans

Hydraulic gas shocks easily hold the front frame

Saltwater air and corrosion resistant

Pros: All openings self-seal

Theft deterrence

Weather-resistant

Anti-glare included Cons: Must buy a VESA mount

Difficult assembly

Expensive

2. Storm Shell Hard Cover

The Storm Shell Hard Cover for outdoor TVs is resistant to moisture, protects against UV rays and is impact resistant. It keeps your TV safe from wind, debris, dust, rain and snow.

This enclosure’s front cover is completely removable so that your view and sound are 100% unimpeded. Furthermore, the mount swivels, allowing you to move it around to find the best viewing angle with the least amount of glare.

The Storm Shell comes with a place on the bottom to lock it, though you’ll need to supply the lock.

It is made of two pieces of hard shell molded with ABS plastic, almost like a giant Rubbermaid container for your TV. Plus, the wall mount is made from heavy gauge coated steel and fits most TVs.

Overall it’s a great choice for fully covered decks where the TV isn’t completely exposed to the elements but still needs protection from theft and the elements.

Key Features:

Protects against moisture, impacts and UV rays

Front cover is completely removable

Mount swivel arm

Lockable

Pros: Weather-resistant

Swivel arm

Clear picture

Mount is included Cons: Tricky to assembly

Not fully waterproof

3. Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure

Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure for 60-65 Maximum LED/LCD TV dimensions that will fit the enclosure are 49" W x 29" H x 2.7"D

Powder coated aluminum construction for durability; Anti-reflective glass reduces glare and enhances...

The Apollo Outdoor TV Enclosure is excellent for high heat and sunny locations. Its thermostatically controlled air filters protect your TV in places as hot as 122 F.

This enclosure is equipped with glass that safeguards your TV from the sun and glare while keeping the color consistent and clear.

The box itself is made from powder-coated aluminum with Tight-Seal technology that protects your TV from water, wind, debris, dust and insects.

There’s even an option to connect external outdoor speakers, which can help with the sound when your TV is tightly secured inside a box.

It does not come with any kind of mount, so that has to be purchased separately. Nevertheless, this is a great unit for warm climates or TVs placed in sunny locations.

Key Features:

Thermostatically controlled air filters

Tight-Seal technology

Anti-reflective safety glass keeps the color vivid

Ability to use external speakers

Watertight cable holes

Pros: Great for hot locations

Weatherproof

Anti-reflective glass Cons: No security features

Must buy mount separately

Pricey

4. Pergola World Cedar

Pergola World Outdoor TV Enclosure Weather and Impact Resistant

100% Handmade in the USA

The Pergola World Cedar Outdoor TV Enclosure is the most beautiful option on our list. If you’re looking for something that fits into a backyard design without making it obvious you have a TV out there, this is the product.

Its weather-resistant, hand-made construction is made of 100% Western Red Cedar, which is long-lasting and rot-resistant. Plus, it’s durable. The almost two-inch thick wood protects from rain and any object that might hit it.

This enclosure comes with four unique stain options, including clear, rustic red, classic walnut and raw/unstained.

Keep in mind that the stain is what protects it from the sun and rain, so you should only use the raw/unstained option in a place that’s protected from the elements.

The hinges and pneumatic struts create a smooth opening process, providing a clear view of your TV. In addition, the specially designed 90-degree door opening helps minimize any glare.

It can be mounted to brick, stone, wood, cement and masonry. As a bonus, it includes installation screws for brick and wood.

The TV box comes with an installed lock and two keys for security. It does not come with pre-cut holes for cables, so you’ll need to do that yourself.

This means you’ll be able to customize it for your needs, but it is more work.

Ultimately, if you want something that looks like it grew right out of the outdoors, take a look at this product.

Key Features:

Stunning design

Durable and long-lasting

Protects from wind, rain and impacts

Pre-installed lock with two keys

Installs on a variety of surfaces

Pros: Secure

Simple anti-glare technique

Fits outdoor decor

Weatherproof

Customizable Cons: Must buy installation screws

Need to drill your own holes

5. The TV Shield

The TV Shield 44-50" Outdoor TV Enclosure, (2nd Generation), Fits 44-50" Television The TV Shield is a universal PLASMA, LCD or LED TV enclosure for 44-50" TVs

Provides comprehensive water, dust, theft & tamper protection for most residential and commercial TVs and...

While it’s the more basic version of our top pick, The TV Shield is still packed with features.

This TV enclosure includes protection from water, moisture and dust. At the same time, it offers impact, theft and tampering protection.

This product keeps your TV safe from extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, thanks to the sealed housing and dual-vent ventilation.

The front is made with .220 inch thick, ultra-clear, shatterproof Lexan polycarbonate. This is the same material used in spacecraft windows.

Unfortunately, it does not come with anti-glare. That said, you can upgrade to an anti-glare front panel for around $80.

On the front along the top, there are two heavy-duty hinges that open the front shield. Two prop-arms keep it open so that you have a direct view of your screen.

The rest of the box is made with .250 inch thick high molecular weight polyethylene, which makes it highly durable. In addition, it comes with two holes with self-sealing grommets for cords.

It’s even built with two strong metal chambered and keyed locks.

The TV Shield has a universal design and works with any standard VESA mount. Overall this TV enclosure will protect your TV from just about anything.

Key Features:

Water, moisture, dust and impact resistant

Secured with two locks

.220 inch thick shatterproof polycarbonate shield

.250 inch thick high molecular weight polyethylene

Self-sealing grommets

Anti-glare upgrade available

Pros: Weatherproof

Secured by two locks Cons: Must pay extra for anti-glare

Need to buy a mount

6. Kolife TV Cover

Outdoor TV Cover 46 to 48 inches BOTTOM SEAL - Double stitched, soft interior provides protection for your outside television.

WEATHERPROOF - Protect your outside TV from the harsh elements, whether it be Wind, Rain, Snow, Dust,...

The first soft-shell cover on our list, the Kolife TV Cover provides 360-degree protection from wind, rain, snow and dust. The bottom seal is double stitched, and the soft interior prevents scratches while protecting against minor impacts.

Industrial velcro straps securely attach the cover to your TV, providing a nice fit. The waterproof remote control pocket is a great touch, ensuring the remote is safe and never gets separated from the TV.

Overall, it keeps its shape when covering your outdoor TV.

The Kolife is designed to fit most universal TV wall mount brackets, from double wall to single wall to tilting TV mounts.

While the velcro is durable, it doesn’t always align perfectly and can negate the waterproofing feature. This means that you need to be intentional with how you line up the velcro.

If that doesn’t work for you, consider looking for a model that uses waterproof zippers.

Key Features:

360-degree weatherproofing

Waterproof remote control pocket

Durable shell and velcro mean a longer life

Fits most universal mounts

Pros: Weatherproof

Holds its shape well

Remote holder

Affordable Cons: Must line up velcro carefully

No security features

7. Clicks Depot Waterproof TV Cover

Clicks Depot Waterproof Outdoor TV Cover 50 to 52 inches SIZE FIT – 52.5” W x 33” H x 5” D, designed for flat screen TV and displays. Compatible with...

OUTDOOR TV PROTECTOR – Our dustproof, waterproof, weatherproof outdoor tv covers provide year-round...

The Waterproof TV Cover by Clicks Depot is dustproof and waterproof. It safeguards your TV from wind and minor impacts thanks to its soft inner shell.

This TV enclosure boasts year-round protection for your outdoor TV from harsher elements like cold, snow, extreme heat from the sun and heavy rain.

Double-stitched seams and high-quality velcro make it durable and long-lasting when compared to zippers that can break down in the elements. Installation is simple, and it fits most universal TV mounts.

The covered pocket on the back stores your remote, and a microfiber cloth is included to help keep your screen pristine.

It’s available in three colors, including beige, gray and black, so you can customize the color to fit your decor.

Overall it fits well but doesn’t hold the perfect rectangle shape shown in the pictures. This doesn’t impact its use or the quality of the product, but it does look a little strange.

Make sure you measure your TV and use the sizing guide to get the closest fit possible.

Key Features:

Protects against multiple dangers

Double-stitched seams

High-quality velcro

Covered remote pocket

Choice of color

Pros: Weatherproof

Temperature resistant

Durable

Protects against sun damage Cons: Doesn’t hold its shape well

No security features

Must line up the velcro properly

8. Garnetics Weatherproof Protector

Outdoor TV Cover 55 inch 100% WATERPROOF AND WEATHERPROOF – High quality waterproof material provides year-round protection for...

100% WATERPROOF AND WEATHERPROOF – High quality waterproof material provides year-round protection for...

The Garnetics Weatherproof Outdoor TV Protector is 100% waterproof and weatherproof. It protects against rain, wind, sand, dust, sun damage and more.

The bottom seal provides protection from water getting inside the top, and the velcro is sturdy. Made from 600D Oxford material with PVC coating, it easily repels water while reflecting heat and sunlight.

It is much easier to install than its hard-shell counterparts. You just need to slip the cover over your tv and close the velcro carefully.

The remote control pocket on the back keeps the remote safe and secure. Plus, the cover is compatible with single wall, double wall and ceiling mounts as well as TV stands.

That said, the velcro doesn’t always sit right with every mount.

The Garnetics Weatherproof cover comes in three colors, including black, beige and gray. Furthermore, like the Clicks Depot cover, it doesn’t always hold its shape like it looks in the pictures.

Overall it’s still a good choice since it’s highly weather-resistant and affordable.

Key Features:

100% waterproof and weatherproof

Bottom seal keeps the top from ever taking on water

Made from 600D Oxford material with PVC coating

Compatible with multiple mounts and TV stands

Pros: Easy to install

Completely weatherproof Cons: Doesn’t hold its shape

Waterproofing doesn’t always work

No security features

9. A1Cover

A1Cover Outdoor 50 SIZE: Fits most 50" TV SET – Cover size 46"W x 29"D x 5.5"H,you should take some measurements and...

HIGH EXCELLENT QUALITY MATERIAL:Waterproof Material:400D Heavy Duty Polyester and Artificial cotton...

The A1 Cover is made from water-resistant 400D heavy-duty polyester on the outside and a soft, artificial cotton inner liner to help prevent scratches from minor impacts.

It protects from dust, wind, rain and snow, but it is not completely waterproof. You’ll want to use this cover in a place where it won’t get prolonged, direct water exposure.

A helpful feature is the ability to roll up the front cover to watch TV without having to completely remove it. The bottom seal helps keep the cover as waterproof as possible.

Better yet, it comes with a two-year warranty or a full refund within 90 days.

The back has a remote control pocket that’s sealed to keep the device nice and dry.

Like some of the other soft-shell covers on our list, this one is a little baggy. Make sure to measure properly to get the closest fit for your TV.

Key Features:

Made from water-resistant 400D heavy-duty polyester

Soft, artificial cotton inner liner

Front cover rolls up to watch the TV

Two-year warranty or full refund within 90-days

Pros: Weather-resistant

Roll-up front cover

Two-year warranty

Affordable Cons: Not waterproof

Not a perfect fit

No security features

10. Lish Premium

Lish Premium Waterproof Outdoor TV Cover 50 to 52 inches SIZE FIT – 52.5” W x 33” H x 5” D, designed for flat screen TV and displays. Compatible with...

OUTDOOR TV PROTECTOR – Our dustproof, waterproof, weatherproof outdoor tv covers provide year-round...

The Lish Premium Outdoor TV Cover is dustproof, waterproof and stands up in all kinds of weather, including wind, rain, snow and dust. It also protects against extreme heat and sun damage.

This product’s soft inner liner helps protect against scratches and minor impact damage.

The cover is available in gray, black or beige and has double-stitched edges to ensure maximum strength.

Better yet, the strong, durable velcro straps fit almost any TV mount. When applied correctly, it makes the whole thing waterproof.

The back has a pocket for a remote, and the front is able to roll up for easy TV viewing. This is another great option for covered decks or places where your TV isn’t directly in the elements.

Key Features:

Waterproof and dustproof

Protects against many types of damages

Inner liner protects against minor impacts

Fits almost any TV mount

Available in gray, black or beige

Remote pocket on back and roll up on the front

Pros: Weatherproof

Affordable Cons: Baggy

No security features

Requires precision when using

Summary

Knowing your needs and budget will help you pick an outdoor TV enclosure that best fits your setup.

Perhaps you’re concerned with security and require a product with locks. Or maybe your TV is already fairly enclosed in your outdoor space, and you just need something to protect it from minimal exposure to the elements.

No matter which one you choose, any of the products on this list will ensure that your TV is protected for years to come.