If you just purchased a new music or home theater system, you might think that plugging it in with the cables included in the package is sufficient. However, one way to quickly upgrade your system is with optical cables.
Using the cables that came with your system could be holding back your gear’s performance. For clear, full and richly detailed sound, you’re better off using high-quality optical cables.
To help you find the right option for your setup, we’ve researched the best optical cables that will ramp up your equipment’s audio performance.
Table of Contents
- Top Optical Cables
- Summary
Top Optical Cables
When it comes to finding the best audio cables on the market, there are many options to sort through.
Luckily, we found the top products that are high-quality, highly-rated and highly sought after for both video and audio systems.
1. AmazonBasics Digital Cable
- IN THE BOX: 6-foot digital optical audio Toslink cable (5-pack)
- USES: Ideal for connecting an audio component to an audio system, like a sound bar to a TV
Whether it’s a symphony’s crescendo or crashing car’s cacophony, high-quality audio provides full immersion into your video games, movies and favorite tunes.
Audiophile or not, the AmazonBasics digital cable provides a superior sound that won’t go unnoticed. Use the cable to connect your CD player, game console and Blu-ray player to your audio stream.
Then, sit back, relax and enjoy some serious sound.
This product comes in three lengths, including 3.3, six and 9.8 feet. You can purchase a one-pack or a five-pack depending on how many cables you need.
Built to deliver long-lasting performance, this cable promises a distortion-free digital audio stream. Plus, it comes at a price that won’t leave a hole in your wallet.
Key Features:
- Available in three lengths
- Black PVC exterior
- Lightweight, flexible design
- Removable rubber tips for the cable’s protection
- Buffer tubing for maximum transfer
- Connector grips for easy handling
- Multi-channel support
Pros
- Rust-resistant connectors
- Affordable
- Durable design
- Widely compatible
- Easy to use
Cons
- No user manual
2. KabelDirekt Optical Cable
- Optical digital audio cable: Perfect, crystal-clear digital audio for DVDs, Blu-rays, home theater...
- Home theater TOSLINK fiber optic cables: Professional cable works with multi-channel surround sound,...
This cable by KabelDirekt is one of the best optical cables for gaming consoles. Some of the consoles it is compatible with include Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.
You can use the cable with your home theater or soundbar for immersive audio when you’re not gaming. It works with 5.1 and 7.1 surround systems.
With ten different lengths ranging from three feet to 100 feet, you can easily find the right size for your setup.
This cable will serve you for months upon months. It features 24K gold-plated metal connectors for longevity. The plating also helps prevent corrosion.
Its ultra-robust gray sleeves enable the plug to withstand the rigors of frequent use. Plus, the TOSLINK signal transmission helps keep external interference at bay.
To top it all off, you can rest easy thanks to this cable’s extended warranty.
Key Features:
- Flexible PVC jacket
- High-quality design
- Gold-plated metal connectors
- Metal sleeves for added protection
Pros
- Stellar audio performance
- Reasonably priced
- Extended warranty
- Available in various lengths
Cons
- Ends feel flimsy
3. Ivanky Optical Cable
- 🎵【Unparalleled Sound Quality】iVANKY digital optical audio cable adopts Japan Toray Original Fiber...
- 🎁【For Immersive Sound Experience】iVANKY optical audio cable allows you to connect soundbars and...
Ivanky is synonymous with excellent audio accessories, and this optical cable is no different.
With many high ratings from current users, it will invigorate your gaming experience with stunning sound. Plus, the cable delivers room-filling audio. This means that you can enjoy your movies with richer, crystal clear audio.
The convex lens on the heads ensures high-speed and accurate propagation even when you distort the cable.
Better yet, you’ll love Ivanky’s extra flexible, braided nylon design that comes in lengths of 3.3, six, 10 and 15 feet.
The well-thought-out design lets you make loops as small as two inches without damaging the wire. Thanks to its flexibility, this cable is ideal for complex wiring systems and setup.
Additionally, there’s a removable rubber cap on each end to prevent oxidation when you’re not using the cable. This increases the lifespan of the cable, ensuring it’s part of your setup for years to come.
Key Features:
- TOSLINK port
- Compatibility with most audio systems
- Cuboid shell for easier insertion
- CL3 rated material for safe in-wall installation
- Nylon braided jacket
- PVC coating
- Corrosion-resistant ends
Pros
- Heat resistant
- Top-not sound quality
- Delivers immersive audio
- Anti-friction coating
- Acid-resistant
Cons
- Connection isn’t perfect
4. Syncwire Optical Cable
- Perfect compatibility - Syncwire Optical Audio cable is compatible with standard and high-definition...
- Unparalleled sound quality - features Corrosion-Resistant, gold-plated connectors and buffer tubing for...
Available in 3.3, six, 10 and 15 feet, the Syncwire can transmit multi-channel surround for 5.1 to 7.1 audio equipment.
It also works for systems running on uncompressed PCM audio, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True and DTS-HD technology.
The best audio optical cables must be durable. Fortunately, the Syncwire features heavy-duty construction for reliable, long-term use. More specifically, it uses premium, tear-resistant materials to guarantee durability.
Like any digital audio cable worth your attention, this one has corrosion-resistant connectors.
It is flexible as well. The Syncwire can endure twisting, yanking and stretching without affecting the performance.
In addition, it can withstand heat up to 135 degrees Celsius.
Key Features:
- Premium optical fiber core
- 24K gold-plated connectors
- Buffer tubing for distortion-free stream
- TOSLINK port compatibility
- Removable rubber tips
Pros
- Stellar signal transmission
- High-quality immersive audio
- Durable
- Affordable
- Ergonomic design
Cons
- Fit isn’t the tightest
5. Suplong Optical Cable
- 🌠 SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY - Deliver an immersive sound experience as our digital optical cable offers...
- 🌠 HIGH PERFORMANCE - At 1.8m long, this extra flexible HD optical cable is surrounded by a nylon...
Landing a spot in our best optical cable roundup is this unit by Suplong.
Built with a hard-wearing nylon braided jacket, this cable can outlast standard audio cable by years.
It is also pretty versatile. Apart from connecting to your gaming console, this cable can even work with major TV brands and Blu-Ray players.
The Suplong is super lightweight and has dust-proof rubber caps to keep the connector safe from dirt as well as dust.
In terms of performance, the cable supports compressed and uncompressed audio technology. This includes LPCM and Dolby Digital Plus.
The Suplong optical cable is available in six and 10 feet.
Key Features:
- Tarnish-resistant connectors
- Nylon braided jacket for added flexibility
- Heat resistant fiber core
- Multi-channel surround support
Pros
- Crystal clear sound
- Versatile device compatibility
- Heat-resistant design
- Rust-resistant connectors
Cons
- Loose plug ends
6. CableCreation Optical Cable
- 💗[Super Compatibility]: Perfect for Home Theater, Sound Bar, TV, PS4, Xbox, VD/CD player, Blu-ray...
- 💗[Incredible Durability]: CableCreation toslink cable is made up of a durable PVC outer layer,...
This unit by CableCreation has our vote as one of the best fiber optic cables if you’re on a tight budget. It comes in six different lengths ranging from three to 50 feet.
Despite the inexpensive price tag, the cable comes with a two-year warranty. Essentially, this implies CableCreation trusts the cable’s quality and isn’t afraid to stand by it.
We love this cable’s super compatibility. You can use it with standard and high-performance devices with S/PDIF and TOSLINK ports.
It’ll work with your home theater, TV, CD player, soundbar and Xbox, to name just a few devices.
In the meantime, you can count on its corrosion-resistant connectors for a free-flowing maximum signal.
Key Features:
- Ultra-slim construction
- 24K gold-plated connectors
- Variety of cable lengths, from three to 50 feet
- Durable PVC jacket
Pros
- Lightweight design
- Remarkable durability
- Inexpensive
- High definition sound
Cons
- Feels thin
7. Link Dream Optical Cable
- [ Steady and Stable Transmission ] This digital optical audio cable ensures a stable and unparalleled...
- [ Tough Nylon Braided ] This audio optical cable is designed as nylon braided, lint-free, and super...
The Link Dream optical cable is ultra-slim with a low-profile connector, making it ideal for installation in limited spaces. It comes in lengths of 3.3, six and 10 feet.
This product uses the finest quality optic fiber. The benefit of this is that it allows the cable to provide a distortion-free connection between your digital audio source components.
It offers broad compatibility, including CD players, TVs, DVD players, DACs and even some soundbars.
Each end comes with a TOSLINK connector that is thoughtfully plated to resist corrosion. This ensures your cable will last for years.
If that feature wasn’t enough, this product comes with a three-year warranty.
What’s more, the cable is easy to use thanks to the cubed-shaped aluminum alloy shell. You can conveniently hold the shell for comfortable plugging into your optical port.
Key Features:
- Professional fiber core
- Tough nylon braided material
- Gold-plated connectors
- Uncompressed and compressed sound support
- Protective caps for safety
Pros
- Stable signal transmission
- High fidelity
- Clear sound
- Three-year warranty
- Extensive compatibility
Cons
- Ends pop out if disturbed
8. Monster Essentials Digital Cable
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME THEATER SYSTEM: Enhance your home theater, streaming, or gaming system with a...
- MULTI-CHANNEL SOUND SURROUND SUPPORT: A full visual system isn't complete without a booming audio system...
You will love this digital optic cable by Monster Essentials.
With a near-perfect rating, it is a finely polished, low-distortion cable that reduces signal loss and jitter. It features TOSLINK connectors with a metal housing and gold-plated connectors.
This cable features a Duraflex braided protective jacket. It is one of the sturdiest optic audio cables in this roundup.
While it comes at a premium price tag, its exceptional performance justifies the lofty cost. The cable delivers outstanding sound, whether you’re using it with your home theater system, PlayStation or online streaming.
Furthermore, digital cable is 10 feet long. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.
Key Features:
- Metal housing to keep the connectors clean
- Durable gold-plated connectors
- Optical fiber core for accurate signal transfer
- Wear-resistant DuraFlex jacket
Pros
- Supports multiple channels
- Easy to install
- Delivers crisp, clear sound
- Unrivaled quality
- Lifetime warranty
Cons
- A bit expensive
9. UNBREAKcable Digital Optical Audio Cable
- 【Durability and Flexibility】: Bulit with Double Nylon Braided Jacket and Lightweight Rolyester Fiber,...
- 【Distinctive Sound Quality】: 1. 24K Gold-Plated connectors guarantee exceptional audio signal...
This cable by UNBREAKcable deserves to be mentioned among the best optical cables. It is 5.9 feet in length.
First of all, it offers a remarkable 5,000 + bend lifespan. This incredible performance is made possible by the double nylon braided jacket and lightweight Rolyester fiber design.
On top of that, the UNBREAKcable is heat resistant. You can use it in environments as hot as 135 degrees Celsius without compromising the performance.
This cable’s compatibility is on point as well. It fits snugly in standard and high-definition devices with PDIF and SQUARE ports. It’ll also work for devices with a Toslink port, digital satellites and preamplifiers.
The UNBREAKcable is about six feet long. It also comes with a three-year warranty.
Key Features:
- Rust-resistant aluminum shells
- Super flexible nylon braided jacket
- Universal compatibility
- Stable and reliable transmissions
- Highly polished convex lens
Pros
- Minimized signal distortion
- Distinctive sound quality
- Extended lifespan
- Three-year warranty
- Easy to reach customer service
Cons
- Ends fall out easily
10. FosPower Digital Audio Cable
- [PROTECT YOUR TOSLINK CABLE WITH BUILT-IN END CAPS] FosPowerâ€s toslink digital optical audio cable...
- [INTERFERENCE FREE TOSLINK CABLE] No more Interference! Constructed from a high-quality fiber that...
The FosPower digital audio cable is individually hand tested to ensure it is high-quality and gives you a long-lasting performance.
Despite its pocket-friendly price, the cable offers decent compatibility and signal quality. You can use it with almost any audio equipment with a Toslink or SPDIF port.
You don’t have to worry about the ends getting corroded. The corrosion-resistant coating will ensure dependable performance even with everyday use.
Better yet, the ferrules reinforcement further guarantees longevity.
Other notable highlights include the jacket protector and the exceptional ability to resist heat. Additionally, the out layer is robust to prevent internal optical damage.
The FosPower digital cable is available in three, six, 10, 15, 25 and 50 feet. It offers a limited lifetime warranty.
Key Features:
- Supports uncompressed lossless PCM audio
- Transmission frequency bandwidth of 6MHz
- Supports compressed 5.1/7.1 digital surround sound
- ≤0.5dB connection loss
- Toslink male to Toslink male connectors
- ≤0.2dB/m attenuation
Pros
- Built-in end caps
- Interference-free performance
- Premium design
- 24K gold-plated connection
- Limited lifetime warranty
Cons
- Connector loosens down
Summary
All the optical cables on our list promise to deliver a stellar performance coupled with years of reliable use.
Most are budget-friendly and versatile, so they can work with common audio equipment in your home.
While the cables are available in various lengths, it is important to note that a short optical cable is better than a long one. Any length over ten meters reduces the cable’s transmission capacity and lowers the sound quality.
Fortunately, no matter which option you choose, any of the cables mentioned above will help take your entertainment system up a notch.