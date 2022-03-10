10 Best Optical Cables

If you just purchased a new music or home theater system, you might think that plugging it in with the cables included in the package is sufficient. However, one way to quickly upgrade your system is with optical cables.

Using the cables that came with your system could be holding back your gear’s performance. For clear, full and richly detailed sound, you’re better off using high-quality optical cables.

To help you find the right option for your setup, we’ve researched the best optical cables that will ramp up your equipment’s audio performance.

Top Optical Cables

When it comes to finding the best audio cables on the market, there are many options to sort through.

Luckily, we found the top products that are high-quality, highly-rated and highly sought after for both video and audio systems.

1. AmazonBasics Digital Cable

AmazonBasics Digital Cable IN THE BOX: 6-foot digital optical audio Toslink cable (5-pack)

USES: Ideal for connecting an audio component to an audio system, like a sound bar to a TV

Whether it’s a symphony’s crescendo or crashing car’s cacophony, high-quality audio provides full immersion into your video games, movies and favorite tunes.

Audiophile or not, the AmazonBasics digital cable provides a superior sound that won’t go unnoticed. Use the cable to connect your CD player, game console and Blu-ray player to your audio stream.

Then, sit back, relax and enjoy some serious sound.

This product comes in three lengths, including 3.3, six and 9.8 feet. You can purchase a one-pack or a five-pack depending on how many cables you need.

Built to deliver long-lasting performance, this cable promises a distortion-free digital audio stream. Plus, it comes at a price that won’t leave a hole in your wallet.

Key Features:

Available in three lengths

Black PVC exterior

Lightweight, flexible design

Removable rubber tips for the cable’s protection

Buffer tubing for maximum transfer

Connector grips for easy handling

Multi-channel support

Pros Rust-resistant connectors

Affordable

Durable design

Widely compatible

Easy to use Cons No user manual

2. KabelDirekt Optical Cable

Sale KabelDirekt Optical Cable Optical digital audio cable: Perfect, crystal-clear digital audio for DVDs, Blu-rays, home theater...

Home theater TOSLINK fiber optic cables: Professional cable works with multi-channel surround sound,...

This cable by KabelDirekt is one of the best optical cables for gaming consoles. Some of the consoles it is compatible with include Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.

You can use the cable with your home theater or soundbar for immersive audio when you’re not gaming. It works with 5.1 and 7.1 surround systems.

With ten different lengths ranging from three feet to 100 feet, you can easily find the right size for your setup.

This cable will serve you for months upon months. It features 24K gold-plated metal connectors for longevity. The plating also helps prevent corrosion.

Its ultra-robust gray sleeves enable the plug to withstand the rigors of frequent use. Plus, the TOSLINK signal transmission helps keep external interference at bay.

To top it all off, you can rest easy thanks to this cable’s extended warranty.

Key Features:

Flexible PVC jacket

High-quality design

Gold-plated metal connectors

Metal sleeves for added protection

Pros Stellar audio performance

Reasonably priced

Extended warranty

Available in various lengths Cons Ends feel flimsy

3. Ivanky Optical Cable

Sale Ivanky Optical Cable 🎵【Unparalleled Sound Quality】iVANKY digital optical audio cable adopts Japan Toray Original Fiber...

🎁【For Immersive Sound Experience】iVANKY optical audio cable allows you to connect soundbars and...

Ivanky is synonymous with excellent audio accessories, and this optical cable is no different.

With many high ratings from current users, it will invigorate your gaming experience with stunning sound. Plus, the cable delivers room-filling audio. This means that you can enjoy your movies with richer, crystal clear audio.

The convex lens on the heads ensures high-speed and accurate propagation even when you distort the cable.

Better yet, you’ll love Ivanky’s extra flexible, braided nylon design that comes in lengths of 3.3, six, 10 and 15 feet.

The well-thought-out design lets you make loops as small as two inches without damaging the wire. Thanks to its flexibility, this cable is ideal for complex wiring systems and setup.

Additionally, there’s a removable rubber cap on each end to prevent oxidation when you’re not using the cable. This increases the lifespan of the cable, ensuring it’s part of your setup for years to come.

Key Features:

TOSLINK port

Compatibility with most audio systems

Cuboid shell for easier insertion

CL3 rated material for safe in-wall installation

Nylon braided jacket

PVC coating

Corrosion-resistant ends

Pros Heat resistant

Top-not sound quality

Delivers immersive audio

Anti-friction coating

Acid-resistant Cons Connection isn’t perfect

4. Syncwire Optical Cable

Syncwire Optical Cable Perfect compatibility - Syncwire Optical Audio cable is compatible with standard and high-definition...

Unparalleled sound quality - features Corrosion-Resistant, gold-plated connectors and buffer tubing for...

Available in 3.3, six, 10 and 15 feet, the Syncwire can transmit multi-channel surround for 5.1 to 7.1 audio equipment.

It also works for systems running on uncompressed PCM audio, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True and DTS-HD technology.

The best audio optical cables must be durable. Fortunately, the Syncwire features heavy-duty construction for reliable, long-term use. More specifically, it uses premium, tear-resistant materials to guarantee durability.

Like any digital audio cable worth your attention, this one has corrosion-resistant connectors.

It is flexible as well. The Syncwire can endure twisting, yanking and stretching without affecting the performance.

In addition, it can withstand heat up to 135 degrees Celsius.

Key Features:

Premium optical fiber core

24K gold-plated connectors

Buffer tubing for distortion-free stream

TOSLINK port compatibility

Removable rubber tips

Pros Stellar signal transmission

High-quality immersive audio

Durable

Affordable

Ergonomic design Cons Fit isn’t the tightest

5. Suplong Optical Cable

Sale Suplong Optical Cable 🌠 SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY - Deliver an immersive sound experience as our digital optical cable offers...

🌠 HIGH PERFORMANCE - At 1.8m long, this extra flexible HD optical cable is surrounded by a nylon...

Landing a spot in our best optical cable roundup is this unit by Suplong.

Built with a hard-wearing nylon braided jacket, this cable can outlast standard audio cable by years.

It is also pretty versatile. Apart from connecting to your gaming console, this cable can even work with major TV brands and Blu-Ray players.

The Suplong is super lightweight and has dust-proof rubber caps to keep the connector safe from dirt as well as dust.

In terms of performance, the cable supports compressed and uncompressed audio technology. This includes LPCM and Dolby Digital Plus.

The Suplong optical cable is available in six and 10 feet.

Key Features:

Tarnish-resistant connectors

Nylon braided jacket for added flexibility

Heat resistant fiber core

Multi-channel surround support

Pros Crystal clear sound

Versatile device compatibility

Heat-resistant design

Rust-resistant connectors Cons Loose plug ends

6. CableCreation Optical Cable

CableCreation Optical Cable 💗[Super Compatibility]: Perfect for Home Theater, Sound Bar, TV, PS4, Xbox, VD/CD player, Blu-ray...

💗[Incredible Durability]: CableCreation toslink cable is made up of a durable PVC outer layer,...

This unit by CableCreation has our vote as one of the best fiber optic cables if you’re on a tight budget. It comes in six different lengths ranging from three to 50 feet.

Despite the inexpensive price tag, the cable comes with a two-year warranty. Essentially, this implies CableCreation trusts the cable’s quality and isn’t afraid to stand by it.

We love this cable’s super compatibility. You can use it with standard and high-performance devices with S/PDIF and TOSLINK ports.

It’ll work with your home theater, TV, CD player, soundbar and Xbox, to name just a few devices.

In the meantime, you can count on its corrosion-resistant connectors for a free-flowing maximum signal.

Key Features:

Ultra-slim construction

24K gold-plated connectors

Variety of cable lengths, from three to 50 feet

Durable PVC jacket

Pros Lightweight design

Remarkable durability

Inexpensive

High definition sound Cons Feels thin

7. Link Dream Optical Cable

Sale LinkDream Optical Cable [ Steady and Stable Transmission ] This digital optical audio cable ensures a stable and unparalleled...

[ Tough Nylon Braided ] This audio optical cable is designed as nylon braided, lint-free, and super...

The Link Dream optical cable is ultra-slim with a low-profile connector, making it ideal for installation in limited spaces. It comes in lengths of 3.3, six and 10 feet.

This product uses the finest quality optic fiber. The benefit of this is that it allows the cable to provide a distortion-free connection between your digital audio source components.

It offers broad compatibility, including CD players, TVs, DVD players, DACs and even some soundbars.

Each end comes with a TOSLINK connector that is thoughtfully plated to resist corrosion. This ensures your cable will last for years.

If that feature wasn’t enough, this product comes with a three-year warranty.

What’s more, the cable is easy to use thanks to the cubed-shaped aluminum alloy shell. You can conveniently hold the shell for comfortable plugging into your optical port.

Key Features:

Professional fiber core

Tough nylon braided material

Gold-plated connectors

Uncompressed and compressed sound support

Protective caps for safety

Pros Stable signal transmission

High fidelity

Clear sound

Three-year warranty

Extensive compatibility Cons Ends pop out if disturbed

8. Monster Essentials Digital Cable

Monster Essentials Digital Cable PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME THEATER SYSTEM: Enhance your home theater, streaming, or gaming system with a...

MULTI-CHANNEL SOUND SURROUND SUPPORT: A full visual system isn't complete without a booming audio system...

You will love this digital optic cable by Monster Essentials.

With a near-perfect rating, it is a finely polished, low-distortion cable that reduces signal loss and jitter. It features TOSLINK connectors with a metal housing and gold-plated connectors.

This cable features a Duraflex braided protective jacket. It is one of the sturdiest optic audio cables in this roundup.

While it comes at a premium price tag, its exceptional performance justifies the lofty cost. The cable delivers outstanding sound, whether you’re using it with your home theater system, PlayStation or online streaming.

Furthermore, digital cable is 10 feet long. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Key Features:

Metal housing to keep the connectors clean

Durable gold-plated connectors

Optical fiber core for accurate signal transfer

Wear-resistant DuraFlex jacket

Pros Supports multiple channels

Easy to install

Delivers crisp, clear sound

Unrivaled quality

Lifetime warranty Cons A bit expensive

9. UNBREAKcable Digital Optical Audio Cable

UNBREAKcable Digital Optical Audio Cable 【Durability and Flexibility】: Bulit with Double Nylon Braided Jacket and Lightweight Rolyester Fiber,...

【Distinctive Sound Quality】: 1. 24K Gold-Plated connectors guarantee exceptional audio signal...

This cable by UNBREAKcable deserves to be mentioned among the best optical cables. It is 5.9 feet in length.

First of all, it offers a remarkable 5,000 + bend lifespan. This incredible performance is made possible by the double nylon braided jacket and lightweight Rolyester fiber design.

On top of that, the UNBREAKcable is heat resistant. You can use it in environments as hot as 135 degrees Celsius without compromising the performance.

This cable’s compatibility is on point as well. It fits snugly in standard and high-definition devices with PDIF and SQUARE ports. It’ll also work for devices with a Toslink port, digital satellites and preamplifiers.

The UNBREAKcable is about six feet long. It also comes with a three-year warranty.

Key Features:

Rust-resistant aluminum shells

Super flexible nylon braided jacket

Universal compatibility

Stable and reliable transmissions

Highly polished convex lens

Pros Minimized signal distortion

Distinctive sound quality

Extended lifespan

Three-year warranty

Easy to reach customer service Cons Ends fall out easily

10. FosPower Digital Audio Cable

FosPower Digital Audio Cable [PROTECT YOUR TOSLINK CABLE WITH BUILT-IN END CAPS] FosPowerâ€s toslink digital optical audio cable...

[INTERFERENCE FREE TOSLINK CABLE] No more Interference! Constructed from a high-quality fiber that...

The FosPower digital audio cable is individually hand tested to ensure it is high-quality and gives you a long-lasting performance.

Despite its pocket-friendly price, the cable offers decent compatibility and signal quality. You can use it with almost any audio equipment with a Toslink or SPDIF port.

You don’t have to worry about the ends getting corroded. The corrosion-resistant coating will ensure dependable performance even with everyday use.

Better yet, the ferrules reinforcement further guarantees longevity.

Other notable highlights include the jacket protector and the exceptional ability to resist heat. Additionally, the out layer is robust to prevent internal optical damage.

The FosPower digital cable is available in three, six, 10, 15, 25 and 50 feet. It offers a limited lifetime warranty.

Key Features:

Supports uncompressed lossless PCM audio

Transmission frequency bandwidth of 6MHz

Supports compressed 5.1/7.1 digital surround sound

≤0.5dB connection loss

Toslink male to Toslink male connectors

≤0.2dB/m attenuation

Pros Built-in end caps

Interference-free performance

Premium design

24K gold-plated connection

Limited lifetime warranty Cons Connector loosens down

Summary

All the optical cables on our list promise to deliver a stellar performance coupled with years of reliable use.

Most are budget-friendly and versatile, so they can work with common audio equipment in your home.

While the cables are available in various lengths, it is important to note that a short optical cable is better than a long one. Any length over ten meters reduces the cable’s transmission capacity and lowers the sound quality.

Fortunately, no matter which option you choose, any of the cables mentioned above will help take your entertainment system up a notch.