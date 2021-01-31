10 Best CD Players

Many of us prefer swapping the good ol’ CDs for the ease of digital playlists when it comes to music. But if some of your favorite old CDs are still on the shelf, before you sell them, consider dusting them off and look into the new style of CD players.

Today’s best CD players feature updated technology not only in sound quality but also in connectivity. You’ll be amazed at the way so many features are now packed into small, portable packages with the latest in traditional boombox-style players and complete home stereo systems.

Check out our list of ten best CD players available today to experience the biggest sound packed into the most portable and low-profile packages

Top CD Player Choices

When it comes to finding the right device to play your CDs, think sound. Here are some of our favorites.

1. Bose Wave Music System IV

Bose has been known for producing premium quality stereo sound for decades. So it’s no surprise that the Bose Wave Music System IV sits on top of our list.

You can expect immersive, life-like sound exactly the way the artist intended it to be heard thanks to the innovative waveguide technology that delivers high-performance bass, sharp treble, and crystal clear vocals.

The CD player has a sleek, curved design with dual speakers, in addition to a front-loading style, MP3 playback, and AM/FM radio tuner – all of which make this a full media system in a slim package. Its built-in LCD screen not only displays song and artist information, but assists with digital tuning as well.

The Bose Wave Music System IV comes with a handy remote control in a credit-card style design. The small profile and elegant design fits unobtrusively in your home or office with an updated, super-sleek build at only 4.5-inches tall and features the Bose signature wave design.

2. KeiiD CD Player

Sale 752 Reviews KeiiD CD Player Limited supplying item. Repurposed with VW original car CD radio head unit which is really durable and...

Slot-in type CD player. HiFi rich sound with high quality dome-silk tweeter and 4-inch bass speaker in...

The KeiiD CD Player could be an excellent option for those wanting a CD player with unconventional looks and reliable performance.

This retro-designed Bluetooth home stereo system has a VW car CD and radio head unit for exceptional durability, rich tone, and HiFi sound quality. The slot-in style CD player with dual 4-inch bass speakers has vintage-styled knobs and a 5-inch display.

You can use the CD player’s Bluetooth chip to pair with your phone or iPad for wireless streaming.

What’s more, the Keiid CD Player also doubles as a TV soundbar system if you’re in a pinch. A convenient remote control lets you adjust volume and skip tracks without disruption. You also get a microphone, Aux input, and SD card playback feature built-in.

3. TEAC CD-P650 Home Audio CD Player

1,654 Reviews TEAC CD-P650 Home Audio CD Player AUDIO CONNECTION. Connect the digital audio output from an iPod to digital input devices to enjoy higher...

RECORD. The CD-P650 includes a feature to record CDs to USBs in MP3 file format to transfer audio CDs to...

The TEAC CD-P650 Home Audio CD Player is a great option for your home or office with its sleek, streamlined design. It delivers crystal-clear playback with premium sound quality, assuring you an effective sound solution.

It has a center-mounted CD drive that balances the weight to reduce vibration and resonance during playback, and delivers clear, true sound quality. If you opt for headphone connectivity, an A-R630 integrated amplifier boosts sound to deliver a surprisingly big soundstage from an affordable CD player.

The TEAC CD-P650 Home Audio CD Player includes all the connectivity options you might expect, with standard stereo output via RCA and digital PCM output over optical TOSLINK. You can also record CDs to your USB device in MP3 file format for a smooth transfer from CD audio to MP3 player.

An iPod digital interface lets you enjoy the exceptional sound quality from the integrated DAC over your existing HiFi system.

4. TEAC CD-RW890MK2 Home Audio CD Recorder

465 Reviews Teac CD-RW890MK2 Home Audio CD Recorder CD RECORDER. The CD-RW890MKII is capable of recording to audio CD-R/RW media from both analog and digital...

AUTO TRACK. Auto track detects silent intervals when dubbing records or cassettes to CD-R/RW,...

The TEAC CD-RW890MK2 Home Audio CD Recorder with Synchro-Sound recording technology is another TEAC addition to our list because of its excellent sound quality.

As with the CD-P650, this unit has a center-mounted CD drive system to help minimize vibration while simultaneously delivering premium sound quality. A level meter ensures ideal balance.

One of the most unique features of this CD recorder is the unique Synchro technology that lets you record from analog audio sources directly to digital. Even better, this the recorder begins recording audio automatically at the beginning of any track and stops when the signal ends.

Additionally, when the sound fades between tracks, the recorder will automatically insert track breaks, saving all kinds of time and effort when recording from analog to digital.

You also get multiple playback modes in this full-featured CD player, which makes it a great choice for anyone who wants premium sound recording technology in a single, compact unit.

5. Philips FX10 Bluetooth CD Player Stereo System

563 Reviews Philips FX10 Bluetooth CD Player Stereo System Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth from your smartphone - Bluetooth is a short range wireless...

Dual amplifier for better sound performance - Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by...

One of the best CD players for a complete home stereo system is the Philips FX10 Bluetooth Stereo System.

You can enjoy exceptional sound quality in its price-class from dual super bass reflex speakers. Also featured are an AM/FM radio, MP3 player, and USB output. It has the innovative MAX Sound technology that boosts the bass to maximize performance for a more immersive sound experience.

The dual amplifier reduces the inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, creating a rich and powerful sound. The deep, rich bass quality perfectly balances with higher sound frequencies so your music retains a full, detailed sound. Moreover, the 3.5mm auxiliary port delivers direct playback from portable players.

The Philips FX10 Bluetooth Stereo System has a bold black and brass construction and looks as great as it sounds. With its digital tuning and station presets, as well as Bluetooth for wireless streaming, this is one of the best CD players to add to any home or office.

6. Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player

Sale 3,191 Reviews Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player CD playback - Enjoy your favorite CDs or personally recorded CD-R and CD-RW discs, including those with...

Bluetooth audio streaming - Enjoy convenient Bluetooth connectivity with compatible devices and stream...

Sony offers one of the best CD players on the market today and has always been one of the most trusted names in sound equipment. The Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player Boombox is no exception.

This CD player includes a 4-band AM/FM radio with a digital tuner and a 30 station memory preset feature. It has a high-tech CD player so you can enjoy all your favorite discs, including ones you’ve personally recorded as well as CDs with MP3 files.

It comes with a Mega Bass Reflex speaker that delivers deep, rich bass (considering its size) and crisp overall sound. Plus, a USB playback feature lets you record a CD or make a personalized mix of your favorite tracks from other CDs onto a flash drive in MP3 format with Sony’s syncing feature.

This portable CD player and radio has a rechargeable battery as well as the option to use 6 C batteries for portable power. It includes a headphone jack and an audio-in stereo mini-jack.

The Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player is definitely one of the best CD players you can find today for its portability and premium sound quality.

7. Jensen CD Player Boom Box

3,424 Reviews Jensen CD Player Boom Box Top Loading CD Player CD-R/RW Compatible Supports A2DP, AVRCP

Bluetooth Wireless Version supports all the latest Bluetooth devices

The Jensen brand likely needs no introduction – it has been a well-known name in value electronics for many years. The Jensen CD-555 Portable Bluetooth Boombox lives up to its reputation and comes complete with booming sound in a compact, portable body.

This uber-stylish CD player features Bluetooth connectivity so you can pair your phone or media player to stream your favorite tunes and a traditional LED track display with search, repeat, rewind, and fast-forward buttons.

It’s perfect for listening to music and audiobooks, which makes it an excellent option for adults and children alike.

The device includes a Jensen Bass Boost headphone jack and an auxiliary input jack for your iPod or MP3 player. Best of all, this top-loading CD player has a unique, cube-shaped design with a handle for portability.

Finally, you can take your pick from four colors: red, pink, blue, and silver.

8. Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox

1,138 Reviews Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox -All-In-One Audio System, Combining old & new technology. CD-R/RW & MP3 CD's Playback Compatibility /...

-Audio Input - Easily connect any other audio device as iPods, iPhones, iPads or any MP3 digital music...

The Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox has a compact and portable design from one of the biggest brands in sound.

It’s an all-in-one boombox that combines the best of old and new technologies with a full-featured CD player and MP3 playback capability. You also get a digital AM/FM stereo radio with 30 presets.

The Mega Bass technology produces deep, smooth bass for big sound quality, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tracks to the fullest.

The audio input feature easily connects with iPods, iPhones, MP3, and other devices, but you can also use the headphone jack for private listening. You can connect this CD player to a home theater system for even bigger sound – perfect for parties and get-togethers.

With its all-in-one technology and portable size, you can take the Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox on the go or fit in nearly anywhere in your home or office.

9. Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox

Sale 2,214 Reviews Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox KEY FEATURES: Top loading CD-R/CD-RW player, total 2 x 2W RMS output, programmable CD player, digital PLL...

BLUETOOTH: Magnavox speakers keep the party going come rain or shine. Experience a premium audio...

The Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox is a programmable CD player with digital AM/FM stereo radio that will remind you of the early 2000s.

It features a blue backlit LCD display with unique color-changing lights that pulse along with the beat. Even better, it sounds just as great as it looks with true Magnavox sound quality and “premium” audio.

As the name suggests, the CD player has a top-loading style, which makes it easy to operate, and comes with an uncomplicated button and dial control interface. You can connect your smartphone or any other device over Bluetooth for streaming music, listening to audiobooks, and more.

The Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox also features a digital clock and alarm function, which adds to its functional design.

10. Victrola Retro CD Player and Multimedia Player

Sale 4,023 Reviews Victrola Retro CD Player and Multimedia Player MORE THAN A RECORD PLAYER – With 50s retro looks & modern features, this turntable plays & records your...

NO STEREO SYSTEM OR EXTRA EQUIPMENT REQUIRED. Get it up and running in minutes. Retro looks combined with...

If you love a classic, retro style, the Victrola 50’s Retro Bluetooth Record Player and Multimedia Center may be a great option for your home. With its sturdy, rugged construction and beautiful chrome detailing, this CD player combines top-notch performance with classic style.

Perfect for any room in your home or office, this vintage-looking CD player has a complete set of retro-style button controls for the CD player, as well as a 3-speed belt-driven turntable for your vinyl collection. An AM/FM radio completes the media center, while built-in speakers assure balanced, crystal-clear sound quality.

You can also record your CDs or vinyl favorites to MP3 software with the included USB cable. An input selection button lets you switch between your media formats at will.

It also features blue LCD lights that emit a soft glow that won’t detract from the retro appearance. This player also features Bluetooth connectivity, a 3.5mm auxiliary port and a headphone jack.

All in all, the Victrola Retro CD Player and Multimedia Player is a fun CD player for anyone interested in the 50’s retro style combined with the latest in connectivity.

The Bottom Line

Today, CD players are so much more than a basic-looking device that plays music. They’re now packed with features that have kept them from going obsolete, like Bluetooth, USB, and new portable designs that deliver rich, powerful sound.

With so many brands, shapes, and sizes, zeroing on to a single device could get tricky – but not anymore! We’ve included some of the best perfect CD players that will ensure you enjoy music the old-fashioned way.

Be it Bose or Sony, you’ll find a suitable option regardless of your preferences and budget.