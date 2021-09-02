7 Best Mini Stereo Amplifiers

The new mini stereo amplifiers on the market can turn your small space into a sound garden. They give you affordable stereo sound and take up roughly the same amount of room as a wireless speaker.

Whether you want a device for your man cave, she-shed or your college dorm, these amplifiers can bring sound to life. Better yet, they will excite and delight even the most discerning audio enthusiasts.

You can custom-build a great quality stereo system that fits well into small or medium-sized spaces and costs very little money.

Whether you have a minimalist room and want a unique design or you want the best quality Bluetooth, a mini stereo amplifier will take your listening experience to the next level.

Check out our analysis of the top mini stereo amplifiers to see which option is right for you.

Top Mini Stereo Amplifiers

Here are our choices for the best mini stereo amplifiers. With a good mix of budget-friendly and high-quality options, there’s something for everyone.

1. Fosi Audio BT20A

Our top pick for overall sound quality and budget is the Fosi Audio BT20A. This mini stereo amplifier packs a powerful performance at a great price.

The 100W x 100W mini amp had no distortion, even at max volume. The sound quality was clear and impressive at every turn of the dial.

As one of the most powerful options on this list, it runs well with tower speakers and desktop speakers alike.

The BT20A gives you the choice to connect via standard RCA or Bluetooth 5.0. The RCA connection gives a slightly better sound, but the Bluetooth provides great quality with an expansive 50-foot range.

Connect to any device that has Bluetooth, including an iPad, any phone, a laptop and more. The unit will automatically connect to the last Bluetooth device it was connected to.

This can be both good and bad. If you live alone or are the only one connecting your device, it’s a great feature. However, it can be a bit frustrating if you have multiple people connecting.

You may need to hunt down the last device that was connected and shut off the Bluetooth. We recommend using the RCA for a permanently connected device instead of the Bluetooth option.

Convenient bass and treble controls allow you to fine-tune your sound, and it fits well with desktop or bookcase speakers.

While it wasn’t our favorite device for design, it still looks good. That said, it’s easy to hide somewhere while still producing top quality if you don’t want to look at it.

For audio enthusiasts who want a balance of cost and quality, this is your best bet.

2. Nobsound 100W Power Amplifier

The Nobsound 100W Power Amplifier has dual 50W x 50W output and is perfect for your indoor passive speakers. In fact, we didn’t notice any difference in sound between this and a full-sized amp.

We put this high on our list of mini stereo amplifiers because of its impressive amount of connections as well as its crystal clear sound.

We didn’t notice any distortion, even over Bluetooth. No pops, crackling or hissing. It only produced good, crisp sound quality.

Though it lists outdoor use as an option, we didn’t find it powerful enough unless you had a smaller, semi-enclosed space. Of course, your experience may differ depending on your sound needs.

If you’re not looking for anything super loud, this could be a delightful addition to your outdoor space, especially if you have an outdoor WiFi extender to enhance your music streaming capabilities.

The Nobsound supports RCA, AUX, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 and TF Card inputs. It can handle anything you want to connect it to, whether it’s a phone, tablet, computer, TV or CD player.

Better yet, it even supports WAV, APE and FLAC formats on the TF Card input. We liked that it gave so many options while maintaining a high standard of sound.

However, we did find that the physical connections performed slightly better sound-wise than the Bluetooth connection. Fortunately, the difference in quality was negligible.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, multi-functional mini stereo amplifier, this one can compete with the heavy-duty options.

It’s important to mention that the design and feel leave something to be desired. The device is lightweight and almost feels cheap, but the quality outweighs the design all day long.

For the price, the sound and the sheer number of features, the Nobsound is an excellent option.

3. LOXJIE A10

The unique, distinct design of the Loxjie A10 just scratches the surface of this beautiful little amp. Its full aluminum shell does not feel cheap, and it distributes heat better than any other device on this list.

This amplifier’s design is minimalistic and unmistakable. It comes in both a red and black option.

The design is great if you want a conversation piece and a high-performing stereo mini amp rolled into one. It is especially ideal for minimalist design and functionality.

We absolutely love the sturdiness and the interesting look of the Loxjie.

Beyond its looks, it packs a punch with a high power fidelity Class-D power amplifier chip. With 60W x 60W dual channel output, it’s one of the best performing devices we found.

It’s not quite as powerful as the Fosi BT20A, but it still works for whatever you may need it for. Its huge sound has no distortion, no hissing and clear highs as well as confident lows.

Unfortunately, it does not have Bluetooth connectivity. This means no streaming capability. Whatever you’ll use it for will need to connect via the set of RCA inputs.

We’d recommend this to anyone whose needs fit within the device’s limited functionality. Nevertheless, it boasts a minimalist design with maximum sound.

4. Douk Audio Power Amplifier

This budget unit is probably the most compact mini stereo amplifier. It measures just 3.5 inches across. However, it has more features than most of the larger amps.

With Bluetooth 5.0 capability as well as RCA, AUX, USB and speaker/headphone outputs, there isn’t much it can’t play surprisingly well.

At a fraction of the price of almost any other amplifier out there, you’ll be impressed with the quality.

The Douk wasn’t as clear at the highest volumes as the other devices on this list. That said, it had enough power for indoor passive speakers. Its 50W x 50W output makes it competitive with other mini amplifiers.

If this fits within the needs of the sound output you’re looking for, this device should definitely be a contender.

We loved that you could tuck this little unit away as well. It is a great choice for those with little to no shelf or desk space who still want a smooth sound experience.

While you likely won’t expect much from this little unit since it doesn’t feel or look like it’s going to perform well, it will blow you away with its quality.

With the bargain pricing, you really have nothing to lose when you go with the Douk. It would be perfect for someone living in a college dorm who wants smaller equipment for their audio needs.

5. Fosi Audio DA2120C

A little larger and more expensive than the Fosi BT20A, the DA2120C has more features and stronger elements for outdoor spaces or bigger rooms that won’t accommodate a surround sound system.

With 120W x 120W output and a high-performance Cirrus Logic Chip, this amplifier produces crystal clear sound with zero distortion. In fact, the sound will blow you away.

It’s also the first device on our list to feature a remote control. This may end up being a crucial feature depending on what you’re looking to use it for. Control the mode, volume, bass, treble and more.

If you’re looking for a mini stereo amplifier for home theater use, this would be the top choice.

This powerful device features Bluetooth 5.0, and the aptX HD allows you to stream music in stereo sound. It’s a perfect choice for entertaining or listening to music at home to relax.

Additionally, it comes with USB, optical, coaxial and RCA inputs. These inputs mean that it can play just about anything you need.

With a 6dBi high gain antenna, it allows for clear, stable, long-range streaming of up to 65 feet even with complex wall structures. It is truly one of the best Bluetooth experiences on the list.

This device will not disappoint with sound quality and features. If you have the room for it or if Bluetooth streaming is at the top of your “wants” list, the Fosi DA2120C is an excellent choice.

6. Moukey Home Audio Amplifier

The Moukey, at its 220 watts maximum, has enough power to accommodate two sets of speakers. Not only that, it’s great for everything from your home theater system to your headphones.

With the double mic-in feature, you can use it for karaoke, which is its intended purpose.

It comes with 2 RCA inputs, two microphone inputs, a headphone output, AUX in, an SD card and an FM Radio antenna.

The Bluetooth feature has a respectable 40-foot range. However, the device you’re connecting with needs to remain within a sight-line. It is not as clear if people, items or walls are in the way.

This device manages an impressive amount of sources well with clear sound. It is a great machine if you’re looking for some fun.

While this mini stereo amplifier does come with a remote, it’s relatively useless since it only works when using USB or FM radio. If you’re hoping for control while using anything else, you’ll have to adjust it manually.

We loved the solid, sturdy feel of this machine. The intuitive controls laid out easily on the front were great features as well.

There are a range of adjustments you can make to fine-tune the sound until it’s exactly the way you like it. It fits beautifully on a shelf and looks stylish and impressive.

If you want something that looks like a classic amp, this is a great option.

7. KEiiD Bluetooth Stereo Receiver Amplifier

This small, 5.5 inch x 5.5 inch, sleek amplifier packs a sound punch and pulls its weight.

With 2 x 30 W output, it may seem like the lower end of power. However, it’s impressive 0.1% THD boasts the cleanest sound and uses every single ounce of its 60W power.

The KEiiD mini amplifier has convenient treble and bass adjustment to fine-tune your sound, which you can customize using the included remote control.

While it only supports Bluetooth connection, it does so with Bluetooth 5.0 for a smooth pairing of up to 65 feet with no lag.

This mini amplifier even functions as a receiver, and its 3.5mm subwoofer connection allows you to connect an active subwoofer. Setup is easy since KEiiD includes the tool you need in the box.

The device is powered by TI chip technology and impresses with its mix of features, excellent build technology and affordable price.

Summary

Any of these mini stereo amplifiers are a great choice to enhance the sound of your music or home theater.

They’re much more affordable than an actual amp and take up very little room while delivering sound quality that sometimes rivals their full-sized counterparts.

Whatever you’re looking to use your mini amp for, there’s something here that will fit your needs and budget.