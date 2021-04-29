16 Best Wireless Car Charging Mounts

We are always looking for new ways to keep our smartphones charged. From solar-powered phone chargers to wireless docking stations, choices abound.

In this post, we’ll lay out a selection of excellent options for those who live a mobile lifestyle: wireless car charging mounts. These mounts allow for charging on the go and are simple to set up, use and maintain.

If you are looking for simple air vent connections, suction cup mounts, or cup holder wireless car charging mounts, we’ve got you covered.

Top Wireless Car Charging Mounts

What follows are some of the top smart wireless car charging mounts, able to handle a variety of smartphones of different sizes and styles. Many are fast-charge capable with a suitable adapter.

1. Mpow Wireless Charger Mount

379 Reviews Mpow Wireless Charger Mount Universal Compatibility: The wireless car charger provides 10W fast charging for Galaxy, 7.5W fast...

Auto-clamp, Auto-release: The arms will open automatically when the wireless car charger is connected to...

The Mpow wireless charger mount is versatile and easy to set up. You can opt to use the automatic clamping arms feature or open and close the arms manually.

You’ll need an adapter for fast charging. The adjustable feet help you position your phone for optimal charging.

With a 360-degree swivel, you can view it in portrait or landscape. You can also tilt the phone to get a comfortable viewing angle while driving.

It’s an excellent universal wireless charging mount with a simple design.

Pros

Affordable and easy to set up

Broad compatibility with smartphones of all sizes

No need to remove cases less than 4mm thick to charge

Cons

Must purchase a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging (10W)

Only mounts to standard vertical or horizontal air vents

2. iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger Mount

Sale 2,857 Reviews iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Charger Mount Certified Made for Google Pixel Qi wireless charging Car mount

Wireless fast charging: Android 10W & iPhone 7. 5W

Once you install the iOttie One Touch, it becomes virtually touch-free.

Quickly mount your phone by pressing the locking sidearms. Press your phone against the trigger button. Adjust the feet for alignment. You’re ready to roll.

The CD player slot mounting might make your center console area feel cramped. Try the vent mount if that is the case.

It’s a bit on the pricey side, but it has a steady reputation of longevity to back up the cost.

Pros

Easy assembly and use

Designed for use with Google Pixel, Android and iPhone

Two mounting options: air vent and CD slot

Cons

One of the more expensive options out there

May overheat if charging and using phone at same time

Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Slow charging without fast charge adapter

3. UUTO Magnetic Wireless Charger Mount

440 Reviews UUTO Magnetic Wireless Charger Mount 【Compatible with iPhone 12 Series】The mag-safe car charger is specially designed for iPhone 12...

【15W Magnetic Fast Charging】Built-in powerful N50 magnet ring which will suction up your phone firmly...

The UUTO magnetic wireless charger mount provides fast charging with a powerful magnet to hold your phone in place.

This mount is a good choice if you’re not a fan of clamping arms. It allows you to attach or remove your phone without fanfare.

Rotate your phone in any direction. Use the telescopic arm to bring the phone closer if needed.

It was designed not to block the air vent if you choose to mount it there. A strong 3M mounting pad and reusable suction cup for windshield or dashboard mounting are available.

Pros

Built-in protection from overheating and overcharging

Must purchase a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging

Can charge up to 15 W

Multiple mounting options

Cons

Only compatible with iPhone 12 series and Mag-safe cases

Bumpy roads may cause phone to detach from magnet

Charging might stop intermittently

4. WAITIEE Wireless Charger Mount

Sale 1,518 Reviews WAITIEE Wireless Charger Mount Special for iPhone 12 series: Only compatible with the iPhone 12/ 12 pro/ 12 pro max/ 12 mini and...

Secure Magnetic Attachment: Make your phone aim at the white ring of charger, the strong magnetism will...

If you have an iPhone 12 series phone, the WAITIEE wireless charger mount might be precisely what you’ve been looking for.

It is designed to charge with or without a Mag-safe case. The case is preferred if you travel rough, bumpy roads.

Attach your phone to the magnetic base with one hand, adjust for viewing, and drive.

It doesn’t have a fancy design but functions well as it is easy to use. You can attach and release your phone quickly without power.

Pros

Simple, sleek design

Strong magnet keeps phone secure

Includes fast charge QC 3.0 adapter

Advanced adjustable tension for vent clamp

Cons

Only compatible with iPhone 12 series and Mag-safe cases

Only fits vertical and horizontal air vents

Loose construction of charger face to plate; could detach

5. AUKEY Wireless Charger Mount

2,075 Reviews AUKEY Wireless Charger Mount Secure Attachment: Securely holds your smartphone or GPS on an air vent in your car

Flexible Fit: Fits most standard air vents. Features an adjustable air vent mounting grip to attach to...

Place your phone on the mount, and the AUKEY wireless charger mount’s automatic clamping arms secure it in place. Simple one-touch release when ready.

Swivel the mount easily in a 360-degree range — pivot as needed for just the right viewing angle.

You can extend the phone rest to accommodate larger smartphones.

Add a fast charge adapter to get up to 10W of charging power on Android phones and 7.5 W with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Pros

Easy to swivel in any direction

Silicone grips keeps it secure

Wide compatibility with popular smartphones

2-year product replacement; 45-day money back guarantee

Cons

Does not attach to all types of car vents

Continuous draw from car battery if left plugged in

Intermittent open/close issues

Must purchase an QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging

6. Tiluza Wireless Charger Mount

Sale 651 Reviews Tiluza Wireless Charger Mount 【Fast Wireless Car Charger】 This wireless car charger use the reinforced copper coils, the charging...

【Adjustable Viewing & Extreme Stability】Wireless car charger comes with an air vent mount as well as...

The Tiluza wireless charger mount has a built-in sensor that opens the holding clamps when your phone is near.

Place your phone on the rest, and the device will secure your phone in seconds. With just one tap, it will release your phone.

It’s designed to deploy up to 10W of fast charging with an adapter.

Pros

Universal fit for most phones

1-year return/replacement

Cons

Requires purchase of QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Sensitive holder mechanism; can open when hands are near

7. ZeeHoo Wireless Charger Mount

725 Reviews ZeeHoo Wireless Charger Mount 【15W Fast Wireless Charging】Max 15W Fast Wireless Charger for latest LG G7 ThinQ, V30+ , Max 10W for...

【Built-in Super Capacitor, Power-Off Delay】You could still touch the release buttons 2-3 times to...

The ZeeHoo wireless charger mount is easy to set up and has broad compatibility with smartphones.

The thoughtful design allows you to remove your phone even after you turn off your car. It won’t continuously draw power from your battery; it stores energy for a short period after shutoff.

Add a QC 3.0 charger to enable fast charging.

Pros

Flexibility of dashboard, windshield or vent clip mounting

Built-in cooling fan

Charges through Otterbox cases

18-month warranty

Responsive customer service

Cons

Sensitive open clamp button; easy to release phone accidentally

Clamp design not as robust as it could be

Randomly opens making phone unstable

8. Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger Mount

1,265 Reviews Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger Mount The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

One for All: Qi certified to work at high speed with most wirelessly-charged phones, including the latest...

The Qi-certified Anker PowerWave wireless charger mount makes it easy to charge your phone while you’re on the go.

It has a simple setup on your car’s air vent. With one press, you open the arms. With another, you secure your phone in place.

Just in case you wear the vent clip out, it comes with a replacement.

Pros

Universal fit with most air vents

Built-in shutoff if phone overheats while charging

Charges through cases 5mm thick or less

Best fit phone guide reference

18-month warranty

Cons

Does not work with metal or magnetic phone cases

Requires a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

GPS apps may drain power faster than the unit can charge the phone

9. TOPGO Wireless Charger Mount

1,010 Reviews TOPGO Wireless Charger Mount EASY TO INSTALL: TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount attach a wireless charger. Keep the advantage of the...

ADJUSTABLE POLE: 4.7" long pole, make it easier to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust...

Not a fan of air vent or suction cup mounts? Check out the TOPGO wireless charger mount.

The mount fits securely in your cup holder. Works best with enclosed cup holders, as it locks in place on four sides.

Ideal for vehicles with cup holders close to the dashboard for the most effortless viewing. Adjustable pole to raise or lower smartphone height.

Pros

Fits most cup holders

Steady mounting; no need for air vents or suction cups

Can charge with cases up to 0.59 inches thick

Power delay allows release of phone after car is turned off

Cons

Cup holder must be in front of the driver

Sits low, driver must glance down

Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Auto grip may not work in extremely cold climates

10. Runkoo Smart Sensor Wireless Charger Mount

Sale 3,313 Reviews Runkoo Smart Sensor Wireless Charger Mount AUTOMATIC SMART SENSOR: Our car wireless charger with the one-handed automatic opening and closing design...

INNOVATIVE 2-IN-1 DESIGN: This beautiful and ergonomic 2-in-1 design combines a Qi wireless phone charger...

The RunKoo Smart Sensor wireless charger mount is a cool-looking device that fits a variety of phones.

It senses your phone and opens when your phone is near. Let us rest on the feet of the device, and it’ll lock it in and begin charging.

Max fast charging is 10W. Charger powers off once the phone is fully charged.

The 360-degree swivel ball makes it easy to adjust it to your liking for hands-free operation while you drive.

Pros

Shiny, futuristic look

Built-in protection from overheating and overcharging

Can charge most phones with cases on

Cons

Requires purchase of a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Intermittent issues with holder mechanism opening/closing

Only compatible with vertical and horizontal air vents

Not good for driving on bumpy terrain

11. UUTO Wireless Charger Mount

9,367 Reviews UUTO Wireless Charger Mount 【2-IN-1 Wireless Car Charger Mount】The car wireless charger not only grip your phone tightly like the...

【Auto-Sensing Telescopic Arms】Adopting the newest coil sensor technology, the one-hand operation...

The UUTO wireless charger mount sites with open arms waiting for your phone when you turn your car on.

It senses when the phone is near and will clamp it securely once you rest it on the device. A single touch to the back of the device releases your phone.

It has a lot of built-in features to protect your phone battery, like overcharge and overheat protection.

Easy hands-free phone use with a full range of motion to adjust your view.

Pros

One of fastest charging wireless car mounts (up to 15W)

Comes with fast charge adapter

1-year refund or replacement

24-hour response from customer service

Cons

Only works on vertical or horizontal vents

Does not work on metal, textured or thick (greater than 6 mm) cases

12. Andobil Wireless Charger Mount

2,309 Reviews Andobil Wireless Charger Mount 【Faster wireless Car Charger for 5G】7. 5W fast charging for iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/11 Pro/11/XS...

【One-Stop Automatic Clamping】The automatic-clamping feature enables you to mount or retrieve your...

The Andobil wireless charging mount is a great option for large phones like the iPhone 12 series and Samsung Galaxy Note or S21. Adjust the feet on the mount for the best fit and optimal charging.

Tap touch to open. Device automatically clamps your phone when you place it in the holder. Tap touch to release.

Three ways to mount gives you flexibility. Charge with mag-safe or other thin cases (less than 4 mm) if desired.

Take advantage of the 360-degree range of motion to get your viewing angle just right.

Pros

Optimized for latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones

CE, Qi and ROHS-certified

Three options for mounting: dashboard, windshield or air vent

Telescopic arm can bring phone closer to you

Responsive customer service

1-year warranty

Cons

Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging (Andobil adapter preferred)

Vent clip could be sturdier

Suction cup might fail over time

13. Mankiw Wireless Charger Mount

4,019 Reviews Mankiw Wireless Charger Mount 【Smart Automatic Opening and Clamping Clips Design】One hand operation, containing a built-in advanced...

【Wireless Fast Car Charger Mount】MANKIW 2-IN-1 Design combines charger with phone holder in one unit....

The Mankiw wireless charger mount provides one-hand to hands free operation. Place the phone in front of the infrared sensor to open. Place the phone on the holder to close and grip.

Adjust the arm and rotate or pivot the phone for the best view.

From there it’s all hands-free until you are ready to tap touch to release it.

Mankiw recommends the USB C PD & QC 3.0 adapter for fast charging.

Pros

Clean, simple design

Compatibility with a wide variety of phones

Three options for mounting: air vent, dashboard or windshield

Responsive customer service

Cons

Won’t work with cases thicker than 4 mm

Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Only fits phones 4 to 6.5 inches wide

Suction sticker can melt in hot climates

14. CHGeek Wireless Charger Mount

2,276 Reviews CHGeek Wireless Charger Mount 【QI WIRELESS CHARGER】Built-in upgraded chip, CHGeek wireless car charger intelligently identify and...

【INTELLIGENT IDENTIFICATION & SMART CHARGING】When connecting to the cable, the phone car mount will...

The CHGeek wireless charger mount has intelligent identification to adjust fast charge speeds. Expect 15 W only for specific LG phones (V50, V35, V30).

Touch the two sides to open. Place your phone on the holder and it will clamp to secure.

If there is anything metal on your phone exterior, the device will trigger a flashing red light.

This mount has a lot of built-in safety features to protect your phone’s battery. The aluminum alloy body gives it a modern look.

Pros

Telescopic arm can bring phone closer while mounted

Multiple mounting options

Automatic power off when charging is complete

Can charge phone with cases up to 6 mm thick

Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Cons

Fails to reach 15W fast charging as advertised

Intermittent charging failures

Mounting options not always stable

15. HonShoop Wireless Charger Mount

772 Reviews Hon Shoop Wireless Charger Mount ⚡【2 in 1 innovative design】Qi Wireless Car Charger combines an air vent phone mount holder and a...

⚡【Case Friendly & Universal Compatibility】Wireless car charger mount is suitable for 6mm thickness...

The HonShoop wireless charger mount offers one-hand operation convenience. It senses the phone and opens clamping arms, then secures the phone quickly and begins charging.

Tap touch the release sensor on the device to release the phone easily.

Flexible arm and 360-degree swivel allow you to adjust it to your liking. Vent attachment also available to give you options for mounting.

The dark metallic body gives it a sleek, expensive look even though it has an affordable price.

Pros

Multiple mounting options: windshield, dashboard or vent

Charges phones with cases 6 mm or thinner

1-year warranty, 90-day replacement

Responsive customer service and free tech support

Manual release if car power is off

Cons

Only compatible with vertical or horizontal air vents

Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging

Suction cup adhesion may fail over time

Sometime releases phone on its own

16. Taptes Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger Mount

Sale 1,116 Reviews Taptes Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger Mount ⭐FITMENT - the Wireless Phone Charger Pad fits vehicles' center console of Tesla M3 Standard Range...

DUAL USB PORTS FOR WIRELESS CHARGING 2 ENABLED SMARTPHONES - Support both side or one side (left or...

If you have a Tesla Model 3, this is an alternative to the existing Tesla accessory console. It comes with dual USB ports to charge two phones at a time.

It is compatible with multiple wireless charging compatible iPhone and Android phones. It is roomy to fit large phones.

Installation is quick and easy. The charging pad grips and holds the phone during travel.

Pros

Anti-slip material keeps phone secure

Automatic shut off when charging is complete

1-year warranty

Cons

Only compatible with certain Tesla models (not 2019 Standard Range)

Below dashboard, must glance down to see phone

Can only view phone in portrait mode

No fast charging without 12V power source

Summary

There are many choices for wireless car charging mounts. Choose the style that suits your lifestyle best.

Most use Qi technology as the charging standard. Few devices come with a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter, but you’ll need one to enable fast charging. Make sure you use the 3.0 side for fast charging.

Your phone model will determine how fast it can charge. For example, some Samsung models can draw 10W to 15W on a fast charge device while iPhones tend to draw 7.5W.

Look for a holder with adjustable feet. It’s an important feature to adjust how your phone sits for alignment with the charging coil.

Remember, these chargers will only work with phones that are compatible with wireless charging. Magnets, metal cases, PopSockets, smart ring holders, textured or thick protective iPhone cases will impede or prevent charging.