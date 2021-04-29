We are always looking for new ways to keep our smartphones charged. From solar-powered phone chargers to wireless docking stations, choices abound.
In this post, we’ll lay out a selection of excellent options for those who live a mobile lifestyle: wireless car charging mounts. These mounts allow for charging on the go and are simple to set up, use and maintain.
If you are looking for simple air vent connections, suction cup mounts, or cup holder wireless car charging mounts, we’ve got you covered.
Table of Contents
- Top Wireless Car Charging Mounts
- 1. Mpow Wireless Charger Mount
- 2. iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger Mount
- 3. UUTO Magnetic Wireless Charger Mount
- 4. WAITIEE Wireless Charger Mount
- 5. AUKEY Wireless Charger Mount
- 6. Tiluza Wireless Charger Mount
- 7. ZeeHoo Wireless Charger Mount
- 8. Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger Mount
- 9. TOPGO Wireless Charger Mount
- 10. Runkoo Smart Sensor Wireless Charger Mount
- 11. UUTO Wireless Charger Mount
- 12. Andobil Wireless Charger Mount
- 13. Mankiw Wireless Charger Mount
- 14. CHGeek Wireless Charger Mount
- 15. HonShoop Wireless Charger Mount
- 16. Taptes Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger Mount
- Summary
Top Wireless Car Charging Mounts
What follows are some of the top smart wireless car charging mounts, able to handle a variety of smartphones of different sizes and styles. Many are fast-charge capable with a suitable adapter.
1. Mpow Wireless Charger Mount
- Universal Compatibility: The wireless car charger provides 10W fast charging for Galaxy, 7.5W fast...
- Auto-clamp, Auto-release: The arms will open automatically when the wireless car charger is connected to...
The Mpow wireless charger mount is versatile and easy to set up. You can opt to use the automatic clamping arms feature or open and close the arms manually.
You’ll need an adapter for fast charging. The adjustable feet help you position your phone for optimal charging.
With a 360-degree swivel, you can view it in portrait or landscape. You can also tilt the phone to get a comfortable viewing angle while driving.
It’s an excellent universal wireless charging mount with a simple design.
Pros
- Affordable and easy to set up
- Broad compatibility with smartphones of all sizes
- No need to remove cases less than 4mm thick to charge
Cons
- Must purchase a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging (10W)
- Only mounts to standard vertical or horizontal air vents
2. iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless Charger Mount
- Certified Made for Google Pixel Qi wireless charging Car mount
- Wireless fast charging: Android 10W & iPhone 7. 5W
Once you install the iOttie One Touch, it becomes virtually touch-free.
Quickly mount your phone by pressing the locking sidearms. Press your phone against the trigger button. Adjust the feet for alignment. You’re ready to roll.
The CD player slot mounting might make your center console area feel cramped. Try the vent mount if that is the case.
It’s a bit on the pricey side, but it has a steady reputation of longevity to back up the cost.
Pros
- Easy assembly and use
- Designed for use with Google Pixel, Android and iPhone
- Two mounting options: air vent and CD slot
Cons
- One of the more expensive options out there
- May overheat if charging and using phone at same time
- Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- Slow charging without fast charge adapter
3. UUTO Magnetic Wireless Charger Mount
- 【Compatible with iPhone 12 Series】The mag-safe car charger is specially designed for iPhone 12...
- 【15W Magnetic Fast Charging】Built-in powerful N50 magnet ring which will suction up your phone firmly...
The UUTO magnetic wireless charger mount provides fast charging with a powerful magnet to hold your phone in place.
This mount is a good choice if you’re not a fan of clamping arms. It allows you to attach or remove your phone without fanfare.
Rotate your phone in any direction. Use the telescopic arm to bring the phone closer if needed.
It was designed not to block the air vent if you choose to mount it there. A strong 3M mounting pad and reusable suction cup for windshield or dashboard mounting are available.
Pros
- Built-in protection from overheating and overcharging
- Must purchase a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging
- Can charge up to 15 W
- Multiple mounting options
Cons
- Only compatible with iPhone 12 series and Mag-safe cases
- Bumpy roads may cause phone to detach from magnet
- Charging might stop intermittently
4. WAITIEE Wireless Charger Mount
- Special for iPhone 12 series: Only compatible with the iPhone 12/ 12 pro/ 12 pro max/ 12 mini and...
- Secure Magnetic Attachment: Make your phone aim at the white ring of charger, the strong magnetism will...
If you have an iPhone 12 series phone, the WAITIEE wireless charger mount might be precisely what you’ve been looking for.
It is designed to charge with or without a Mag-safe case. The case is preferred if you travel rough, bumpy roads.
Attach your phone to the magnetic base with one hand, adjust for viewing, and drive.
It doesn’t have a fancy design but functions well as it is easy to use. You can attach and release your phone quickly without power.
Pros
- Simple, sleek design
- Strong magnet keeps phone secure
- Includes fast charge QC 3.0 adapter
- Advanced adjustable tension for vent clamp
Cons
- Only compatible with iPhone 12 series and Mag-safe cases
- Only fits vertical and horizontal air vents
- Loose construction of charger face to plate; could detach
5. AUKEY Wireless Charger Mount
- Secure Attachment: Securely holds your smartphone or GPS on an air vent in your car
- Flexible Fit: Fits most standard air vents. Features an adjustable air vent mounting grip to attach to...
Place your phone on the mount, and the AUKEY wireless charger mount’s automatic clamping arms secure it in place. Simple one-touch release when ready.
Swivel the mount easily in a 360-degree range — pivot as needed for just the right viewing angle.
You can extend the phone rest to accommodate larger smartphones.
Add a fast charge adapter to get up to 10W of charging power on Android phones and 7.5 W with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Pros
- Easy to swivel in any direction
- Silicone grips keeps it secure
- Wide compatibility with popular smartphones
- 2-year product replacement; 45-day money back guarantee
Cons
- Does not attach to all types of car vents
- Continuous draw from car battery if left plugged in
- Intermittent open/close issues
- Must purchase an QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging
6. Tiluza Wireless Charger Mount
- 【Fast Wireless Car Charger】 This wireless car charger use the reinforced copper coils, the charging...
- 【Adjustable Viewing & Extreme Stability】Wireless car charger comes with an air vent mount as well as...
The Tiluza wireless charger mount has a built-in sensor that opens the holding clamps when your phone is near.
Place your phone on the rest, and the device will secure your phone in seconds. With just one tap, it will release your phone.
It’s designed to deploy up to 10W of fast charging with an adapter.
Pros
- Universal fit for most phones
- 1-year return/replacement
Cons
- Requires purchase of QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- Sensitive holder mechanism; can open when hands are near
7. ZeeHoo Wireless Charger Mount
- 【15W Fast Wireless Charging】Max 15W Fast Wireless Charger for latest LG G7 ThinQ, V30+ , Max 10W for...
- 【Built-in Super Capacitor, Power-Off Delay】You could still touch the release buttons 2-3 times to...
The ZeeHoo wireless charger mount is easy to set up and has broad compatibility with smartphones.
The thoughtful design allows you to remove your phone even after you turn off your car. It won’t continuously draw power from your battery; it stores energy for a short period after shutoff.
Add a QC 3.0 charger to enable fast charging.
Pros
- Flexibility of dashboard, windshield or vent clip mounting
- Built-in cooling fan
- Charges through Otterbox cases
- 18-month warranty
- Responsive customer service
Cons
- Sensitive open clamp button; easy to release phone accidentally
- Clamp design not as robust as it could be
- Randomly opens making phone unstable
8. Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger Mount
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.
- One for All: Qi certified to work at high speed with most wirelessly-charged phones, including the latest...
The Qi-certified Anker PowerWave wireless charger mount makes it easy to charge your phone while you’re on the go.
It has a simple setup on your car’s air vent. With one press, you open the arms. With another, you secure your phone in place.
Just in case you wear the vent clip out, it comes with a replacement.
Pros
- Universal fit with most air vents
- Built-in shutoff if phone overheats while charging
- Charges through cases 5mm thick or less
- Best fit phone guide reference
- 18-month warranty
Cons
- Does not work with metal or magnetic phone cases
- Requires a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- GPS apps may drain power faster than the unit can charge the phone
9. TOPGO Wireless Charger Mount
- EASY TO INSTALL: TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount attach a wireless charger. Keep the advantage of the...
- ADJUSTABLE POLE: 4.7" long pole, make it easier to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust...
Not a fan of air vent or suction cup mounts? Check out the TOPGO wireless charger mount.
The mount fits securely in your cup holder. Works best with enclosed cup holders, as it locks in place on four sides.
Ideal for vehicles with cup holders close to the dashboard for the most effortless viewing. Adjustable pole to raise or lower smartphone height.
Pros
- Fits most cup holders
- Steady mounting; no need for air vents or suction cups
- Can charge with cases up to 0.59 inches thick
- Power delay allows release of phone after car is turned off
Cons
- Cup holder must be in front of the driver
- Sits low, driver must glance down
- Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- Auto grip may not work in extremely cold climates
10. Runkoo Smart Sensor Wireless Charger Mount
- AUTOMATIC SMART SENSOR: Our car wireless charger with the one-handed automatic opening and closing design...
- INNOVATIVE 2-IN-1 DESIGN: This beautiful and ergonomic 2-in-1 design combines a Qi wireless phone charger...
The RunKoo Smart Sensor wireless charger mount is a cool-looking device that fits a variety of phones.
It senses your phone and opens when your phone is near. Let us rest on the feet of the device, and it’ll lock it in and begin charging.
Max fast charging is 10W. Charger powers off once the phone is fully charged.
The 360-degree swivel ball makes it easy to adjust it to your liking for hands-free operation while you drive.
Pros
- Shiny, futuristic look
- Built-in protection from overheating and overcharging
- Can charge most phones with cases on
Cons
- Requires purchase of a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- Intermittent issues with holder mechanism opening/closing
- Only compatible with vertical and horizontal air vents
- Not good for driving on bumpy terrain
11. UUTO Wireless Charger Mount
- 【2-IN-1 Wireless Car Charger Mount】The car wireless charger not only grip your phone tightly like the...
- 【Auto-Sensing Telescopic Arms】Adopting the newest coil sensor technology, the one-hand operation...
The UUTO wireless charger mount sites with open arms waiting for your phone when you turn your car on.
It senses when the phone is near and will clamp it securely once you rest it on the device. A single touch to the back of the device releases your phone.
It has a lot of built-in features to protect your phone battery, like overcharge and overheat protection.
Easy hands-free phone use with a full range of motion to adjust your view.
Pros
- One of fastest charging wireless car mounts (up to 15W)
- Comes with fast charge adapter
- 1-year refund or replacement
- 24-hour response from customer service
Cons
- Only works on vertical or horizontal vents
- Does not work on metal, textured or thick (greater than 6 mm) cases
12. Andobil Wireless Charger Mount
- 【Faster wireless Car Charger for 5G】7. 5W fast charging for iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/11 Pro/11/XS...
- 【One-Stop Automatic Clamping】The automatic-clamping feature enables you to mount or retrieve your...
The Andobil wireless charging mount is a great option for large phones like the iPhone 12 series and Samsung Galaxy Note or S21. Adjust the feet on the mount for the best fit and optimal charging.
Tap touch to open. Device automatically clamps your phone when you place it in the holder. Tap touch to release.
Three ways to mount gives you flexibility. Charge with mag-safe or other thin cases (less than 4 mm) if desired.
Take advantage of the 360-degree range of motion to get your viewing angle just right.
Pros
- Optimized for latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones
- CE, Qi and ROHS-certified
- Three options for mounting: dashboard, windshield or air vent
- Telescopic arm can bring phone closer to you
- Responsive customer service
- 1-year warranty
Cons
- Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter to enable fast charging (Andobil adapter preferred)
- Vent clip could be sturdier
- Suction cup might fail over time
13. Mankiw Wireless Charger Mount
- 【Smart Automatic Opening and Clamping Clips Design】One hand operation, containing a built-in advanced...
- 【Wireless Fast Car Charger Mount】MANKIW 2-IN-1 Design combines charger with phone holder in one unit....
The Mankiw wireless charger mount provides one-hand to hands free operation. Place the phone in front of the infrared sensor to open. Place the phone on the holder to close and grip.
Adjust the arm and rotate or pivot the phone for the best view.
From there it’s all hands-free until you are ready to tap touch to release it.
Mankiw recommends the USB C PD & QC 3.0 adapter for fast charging.
Pros
- Clean, simple design
- Compatibility with a wide variety of phones
- Three options for mounting: air vent, dashboard or windshield
- Responsive customer service
Cons
- Won’t work with cases thicker than 4 mm
- Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- Only fits phones 4 to 6.5 inches wide
- Suction sticker can melt in hot climates
14. CHGeek Wireless Charger Mount
- 【QI WIRELESS CHARGER】Built-in upgraded chip, CHGeek wireless car charger intelligently identify and...
- 【INTELLIGENT IDENTIFICATION & SMART CHARGING】When connecting to the cable, the phone car mount will...
The CHGeek wireless charger mount has intelligent identification to adjust fast charge speeds. Expect 15 W only for specific LG phones (V50, V35, V30).
Touch the two sides to open. Place your phone on the holder and it will clamp to secure.
If there is anything metal on your phone exterior, the device will trigger a flashing red light.
This mount has a lot of built-in safety features to protect your phone’s battery. The aluminum alloy body gives it a modern look.
Pros
- Telescopic arm can bring phone closer while mounted
- Multiple mounting options
- Automatic power off when charging is complete
- Can charge phone with cases up to 6 mm thick
- Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
Cons
- Fails to reach 15W fast charging as advertised
- Intermittent charging failures
- Mounting options not always stable
15. HonShoop Wireless Charger Mount
- ⚡【2 in 1 innovative design】Qi Wireless Car Charger combines an air vent phone mount holder and a...
- ⚡【Case Friendly & Universal Compatibility】Wireless car charger mount is suitable for 6mm thickness...
The HonShoop wireless charger mount offers one-hand operation convenience. It senses the phone and opens clamping arms, then secures the phone quickly and begins charging.
Tap touch the release sensor on the device to release the phone easily.
Flexible arm and 360-degree swivel allow you to adjust it to your liking. Vent attachment also available to give you options for mounting.
The dark metallic body gives it a sleek, expensive look even though it has an affordable price.
Pros
- Multiple mounting options: windshield, dashboard or vent
- Charges phones with cases 6 mm or thinner
- 1-year warranty, 90-day replacement
- Responsive customer service and free tech support
- Manual release if car power is off
Cons
- Only compatible with vertical or horizontal air vents
- Must purchase QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for fast charging
- Suction cup adhesion may fail over time
- Sometime releases phone on its own
16. Taptes Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger Mount
- ⭐FITMENT - the Wireless Phone Charger Pad fits vehicles' center console of Tesla M3 Standard Range...
- DUAL USB PORTS FOR WIRELESS CHARGING 2 ENABLED SMARTPHONES - Support both side or one side (left or...
If you have a Tesla Model 3, this is an alternative to the existing Tesla accessory console. It comes with dual USB ports to charge two phones at a time.
It is compatible with multiple wireless charging compatible iPhone and Android phones. It is roomy to fit large phones.
Installation is quick and easy. The charging pad grips and holds the phone during travel.
Pros
- Anti-slip material keeps phone secure
- Automatic shut off when charging is complete
- 1-year warranty
Cons
- Only compatible with certain Tesla models (not 2019 Standard Range)
- Below dashboard, must glance down to see phone
- Can only view phone in portrait mode
- No fast charging without 12V power source
Summary
There are many choices for wireless car charging mounts. Choose the style that suits your lifestyle best.
Most use Qi technology as the charging standard. Few devices come with a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter, but you’ll need one to enable fast charging. Make sure you use the 3.0 side for fast charging.
Your phone model will determine how fast it can charge. For example, some Samsung models can draw 10W to 15W on a fast charge device while iPhones tend to draw 7.5W.
Look for a holder with adjustable feet. It’s an important feature to adjust how your phone sits for alignment with the charging coil.
Remember, these chargers will only work with phones that are compatible with wireless charging. Magnets, metal cases, PopSockets, smart ring holders, textured or thick protective iPhone cases will impede or prevent charging.