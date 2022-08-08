If you’re an online gamer, work remotely or frequently attend Zoom calls, you need a reliable internet connection.

However, choosing the right home internet service without breaking the bank on subscription and installation costs can be challenging.

While there are cheap providers, dealing with sluggish download or upload speeds is not conducive to an enjoyable experience as you try to surf the web.

This guide shares the most dependable internet service providers with wide coverage, multiple speed tiers and low monthly costs.

Keep reading to learn more about the best cheap home internet services.

Top Cheap Home Internet Services

Choosing an internet provider may seem intimidating due to the number of options in major cities. Luckily, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you in terms of research.

In alphabetical order, here are the best home internet service providers.

1. AT&T

AT&T is America’s largest internet service provider (ISP) in the United States. It serves 21 states and 100 cities.

This ISP offers speeds of up to five gigabits, which is enough for home office work, gaming and streaming.

In certain regions, the bandwidth is inadequate, even for basic web browsing. However, if you have 100% fiber, you could access 300 to 500-gigabit speeds. Their symmetrical connections provide excellent upload and download speeds.

AT&T offers fiber and DSL options. It uses copper and fiber-optic lines to transmit DSL speeds. That said, AT&T DSL upload and download speeds are slower.

You can also opt for its fixed wireless option. You just need to install an antenna and have wireless gadgets in your home.

While speeds are restricted to 25Mbps, AT&T is great for locations without fiber or DSL.

Best For: Bundled Services

Pros: Low-cost internet options

Unlimited data plans available

Has bundled services

Reliable coverage in major cities Cons: Some plans have a contract

Slower in rural areas

2. CenturyLink

CenturyLink provides unlimited data with no contracts. There are no cancellation penalties if you sign up for the digital subscriber line or fiber-optic internet service and opt out in the future.

While fiber-optic connections are quicker than DSL connections, the speeds may vary based on your location. Since fiber internet is only available in 25 of the 37 states that CenturyLink services, not all customers can receive faster speeds.

Expect speeds ranging from 15 to 100 Mbps on average. Its Fiber Gigabit bundle may achieve up to 940 Mbps, making it perfect for connecting many devices, like tablets, big-screen TVs and more.

While CenturyLink is expanding, the service is currently only offered in 19 states. Plans start at $50 per month.

Best For: No-contract DSL plans

Pros: No hidden service fees

Ideal for rural areas

DSL is reasonably priced

Fast Gigabit bundle Cons: Average DSL speeds

Not ideal for online gaming

3. Cox

Cox has varying internet speeds and usage bundles. The provider even offers fiber at flexible prices. However, fiber optic internet is only available in a few cities.

The Mid-tier ISP has 30,000 miles of “Metro Fiber” connectivity. Cox charges $10 for every 50 GB used until you reach the $100 overage fee.

Better yet, users get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cable TV and internet packages start at $39.99 per month. Its 25 Mbps for $30 per month option makes the provider cheaper than most competitors.

Gamers can cut network latency by 32%, according to Cox. Its Essential Package is cheaper but slower, making it ideal for just light browsing.

It’s important to note that Cox plans have a 1.25 TB data usage limit.

Best For: Prepaid internet plans

Pros: Several plan options

Has high-speed plans

Bundling options are available

Has affordable packages Cons: Has data caps

Requires a contract

4. Frontier

Frontier is a well-known internet service provider that transmits its services via fiber-optic and DSL networks. All the provider’s data plans have competitive prices and no caps.

There are no contract requirements, and Wi-Fi equipment is provided at no additional cost. However, if you take advantage of a signup bonus, you might be required to sign a contract.

The provider is available in 25 states, 15 of which have fiber infrastructure.

However, fiber access is restricted to metropolitan areas. The other internet services are unlimited, which is great for rural residents with bandwidth constraints.

You could access speeds ranging from 50 to 940 Mbps via the company’s fiber option. The DSL options vary in price from $28 to $45 per month for speeds ranging from six to 45 Mbps.

Frontier’s slower speeds are ideal for light browsing and streaming. If you want to avoid the provider’s early termination fees, you can opt for a month-to-month subscription.

Best For: Entry-level fiber plans

Pros: High fiber speeds

No data caps

West Coast accessibility

Price guarantee

Month-to-month option Cons: Unreliable customer service

Lengthy contracts

5. Mediacom

If you want fast, dependable internet service, Mediacom is an outstanding choice. Currently, the service is available in 22 states.

Mediacom offers download rates ranging from 60 to 1000 Mbps.

Plans begin at $25 and increase by about $10 per tier. If the service is accessible in your area, you can pick a plan that fits your budget.

In terms of internet security, Mediacom provides spam protection measures through the Total Defense Internet Security Suite. You can secure your personal information from identity theft, phishing attacks and malware.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet in some areas of your home, Mediacom’s Xtream WiFI mesh technology is meant to eliminate dead zones. Better yet, the company provides new users with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Its fastest internet package is one Gigabit per second for $69.99 per month for the first year, then $139.99 per month starting your second year.

Best For: Heavy internet usage

Pros: Affordable plans are available

Fast download speeds

Equipment available to rent

Straightforward pricing Cons: Poor customer service

6. Spectrum

Most Spectrum customers access the internet through its cable network. The company’s internet services are delivered via hybrid fiber-coaxial cable connections.

It has download speeds that are faster than its upload speeds, but it does not impose a data cap on its customers.

There are three plans to choose from, with the entry-level tier offering a maximum download speed of 200Mbps.

While speeds may vary depending on your location, the basic plan would suffice for a heavy streamer or online gamer. Spectrum does not require a contract, but your bill will increase by $25 after 12 months.

You can also get a bundle plan with this internet service. The provider allows you to add home phone service to a bundle that includes TV or internet.

In addition, its Out-of-Home WiFi feature allows users to connect to the internet from over 500,000 WiFi hotspots.

Best For: Areas without fiber-optic internet services

Pros: Suits large data users

Transparent pricing

Access to Wi-Fi hotspots

Fast download speeds Cons: Pricier than competitors

7. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

T-Mobile offers internet plans starting at $50 per month with AutoPay, including taxes. The company promises not to impose any hikes or hidden fees after signing up.

While the speeds aren’t as consistent as those of traditional broadband connections, they’re sufficient for most home internet needs. The provider’s pricing is straightforward, and its plans have no data limits.

You also don’t have to worry about slower speeds after consuming a certain amount of data. Expect average download speeds of 25Mbps, which meets the federal minimum for broadband internet.

Although the speeds vary greatly depending on location, it is significantly less expensive than other options offering comparable speeds.

T- Mobile’s 5G home internet is ideal for rural areas with limited broadband internet access.

Best For: Fixed wireless internet

Pros: No data caps

Easy to install

Broadband internet

No contracts Cons: Speed fluctuates

8. Verizon

Heavy-hitter Verizon wireless offers Verizon Fios, a fiber-optic internet service with three different plans. Verizon also sells home internet services via DSL, which accounts for the greatest coverage area.

People in the Northeast who do not have access to Fios can use its DSL network.

There are three tiers of speeds, including 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps and one Gigabit. The cheapest plan starts at $39.99 for 300 Mbps, making it less expensive than other cable internet providers.

Its DSL plans, like most others, have faster download speeds than upload speeds.

While you could have unlimited data access, the internet service provider does not require you to sign a contract. Verizon’s Affordable Connectivity Program provides discounts of up to $30 per month, depending on the plan.

Installation costs around $99, though discounts are available if you register online.

Best For: Extra perks

Pros: Low-cost fiber internet

High broadband speeds (Fios)

Flexible bundling options

No contract on Fios internet

Unlimited data Cons: Limited coverage

Costly LTE and DSL plans

9. Viasat

Viasat offers high-speed satellite internet, making it ideal for rural areas. Consider its Liberty plans if you want a less expensive option that works flawlessly.

The company provides internet access in over 50 states.

Accessing Viasat’s internet requires a custom satellite dish and a modem. You’ll also need to hire one of their installation specialists.

When you subscribe to a plan, you must sign a two-year contract. Alternatively, you can sign up for the no-contract plan for a $500 non-refundable fee.

You can rent your internet service provider’s modem and satellite dish for $12.99 per month or pay a $ 299.99-lifetime lease fee.

Viasat is pricier than some competitors, with introductory pricing ranging from $65 to $300 per month. Their entry-level plans are significantly less expensive, but the price will increase from $30 to $100 after three months.

Plans with fast download speeds and data transmission will be more expensive. Plus, Viasat offers several bundles and extras in addition to its standard internet plans, such as dish satellite TV, voice, extra customer support and more.

Best For: Rural areas

Pros: Wide rural coverage

No-contract option

Cheap entry-level plans

Bundled services available Cons: Price increases after three months

High latency satellite internet

10. Xfinity

Xfinity is a reliable internet service provider that offers competitive broadband speeds. You can get speeds of up to 100 Mbps for as little as $30 per month.

While its Performance Starter plan isn’t the best on the market, it is one of the most affordable broadband options in the United States.

If you need more speed, a $50 monthly plan is available in certain areas.

Performance Select offers speeds of up to 100 Mbps beginning at $35 per month, while Performance Pro offers speeds of up to 200 Mbps beginning at $50 per month.

Xfinity may require you to sign a one-year contract to receive the best introductory pricing. If you choose no contract, your bill could rise by $10 per month for the first year.

You should also keep your data usage under 1.2TB to avoid overage fees.

Best For: Cheap cable internet

Pros: Bundles with Comcast

Faster plans available

Wide range of options

Fast download speeds Cons: Plans have data caps

Price varies by location

FAQs

Still not sure which provider is best for your home internet service? These questions might be able to help.

Which provider offers the cheapest home internet services?

The most affordable and dependable internet service depends on your location. CenturyLink, Verizon, AT&T, Xfinity and T-Mobile feature affordable entry-level plans.

However, local internet service providers may also provide cheap offers.

How can I choose the best provider for my home?

Identify which providers are available in your area. Also, you should understand your needs before picking an internet speed tier.

Check to see if your provider has a data cap and, if so, whether that cap can support the amount of data you need.

Which provider offers the fastest internet services?

With its Gigabit Pro service, which offers in-area speeds of up to 6000 Mbps, Xfinity is the fastest national ISP.

Providers such as AT&T Fiber, Google fiber, Frontier and Verizon Fios have also launched multigigabit bundles.

What’s the difference between internet and WiFi?

Wi-Fi is one of the few methods for connecting to the Internet. It connects to nearby devices and allows them to share the internet via hotspots.

In contrast, the internet is a global system of networks through which computers communicate.

How Do the Best Home Internet Services Compare?

Service Starting Price Service Area Unique Features AT&T $49.99/month 21 states, mostly in the Midwest and the South -AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots

-No-contract option

-Three fiber plans

-5 Gbps maximum speedDSL & Fiber technology CenturyLink $50.00–$65.00/month 36 states. Currently, fiber is accessible in around 50% of their coverage. -Fiber internet with unlimited data

-Several fiber plans

-No data overages

-Bundles: Internet, TV or Phone100 Mbps – 940 Mbps download speeds Cox $49.99–$99.99/month 18 states, with Arizona, California and Virginia having the greatest service -All service areas have gigabit speeds

-Fiber plans available

-Variety of speeds

-WiFi hotspots Frontier $37.99/month 25 states. Frontier provides fiber service in 15 of its 25 states, but it’s primarily available in metropolitan areas. -DSL and fiber-optic services

-Price includes renting equipment

-Unlimited data

-Fiber speeds of up to 940 Mbps Mediacom $29.99/month 22 states -Gigabit download speeds available

-Available in some rural areas

-Fiber-optic network

-You can rent equipment Spectrum Up to 300 Mbps for $49.99/month 41 states -Download speeds of up to 940 Mbps

-Nationwide WiFi hotspots

-Three high-speed tiers

-Broadband and fiber internet T-Mobile $50/month with AutoPay All 50 states -5G fixed wireless internet

-Router included in monthly bill

-Broadband speed Verizon $39.99/month 33 cities (5G Home Internet) -Gigabit downloads with no data caps

-Verizon Fios (100% fiber technology)

-Equipment included in cost Viasat $64.99/month

$84.99/month after three months All 50 states -Wide coverage in rural areas

-Satellite connection

-Unlimited data

-No overage fees Xfinity Up to 50 Mbps for $30.00/month 40 states -Up to six GB upload and download speed

-Bundled options

-Fiber and cable connections

-Symmetrical download and upload speeds on the Gigabit Pro plan

Summary

Internet access doesn’t have to cost an arm and leg. You can get fast service at affordable monthly rates.

Fiber optic internet is the fastest option but can be pricey, depending on your plan. It has fast download and upload speeds, making it a great choice if it’s available in your city.

Remember that the type of connection you choose, whether cable or fiber, depends on where you live. By reviewing options in your area, you’ll be able to find the best service for your needs.