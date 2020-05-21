The Best Cheap Mobile Wifi Hotspots for 2020

Wifi hotspots offer high-speed wireless internet to your device(s). By providing a wide range of coverage, you can connect multiple devices to the Internet from locations where your signal strength might be low or there’s no access to a network connection.

Top 10 Low-Cost Mobile Wifi Hotspots

We’ve researched a diverse selection of the top cheap mobile wifi hotspots based on price, data received, and customer reviews.

1. Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile’s monthly Wifi hotspot plan offers 4G LTE data at 50GB for $50 per month. This includes connection of up to 10 wireless devices, including laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, tablets, and more.

You’ll need to purchase the Coolpad Surf for $49.99 that lasts up to 45 hours standby or 6.4 hours of continuous use. This is small enough to fit into your pocket and offers password protection, device blocking capabilities, and an LCD screen displaying the connectivity and remaining battery life. Boost Mobile uses Sprint’s network.

Pricing

5OGB for $50 per month

Pros

No contract, so you can cancel at any time

Can stream YouTube videos or movies

Cons

No option for less GB per month for a reduced price

2. Karma Go

The Karma Go costs $200 and is pocket-sized for a convenient, portable device. This hotspot features 4G LTE with a fallback to 3G on Sprint network. The Karma Go provides download speeds of 6-8Mbps with a maximum of 25Mbps, and upload speeds of 2-3Mbps. These speeds allow you to stream videos on the go, though Netflix requires upload speeds of 5Mbps to view shoes in high-definition.

The device has a battery of six hours and over 220 hours of standby time and can connect to up to eight devices simultaneously. Their plan allows you to pay an additional $3 a month where you only pay for the data you use. Karma uses Sprint’s network.

Pricing

5GB for $39.99 a month

10GB for $79.99 a month

20GB for $99.99 a month

Pros

No contract

Receive 5GB of data with your purchase

Data rolls over to the next month, with a maximum of three months

Cons

Battery life is fairly though compared to others

3. NetZero

The NetZero hotspot costs $59.99 and can connect up to 10 Wifi devices. It’s pocket-sized and lightweight, making it perfect for taking out and about. The hotspot includes a micro USB charging port, so you can charge the device while connecting it to your laptop.

This Wifi hotspot relies on a 4G network and the signal strength of your connected device. NetZero promises download speeds of up to 10 Mbps, which is nearly double that of Karma Go. If you purchase one of NetZero’s devices to connect your hotspot to, they’ll gift you 200MB a month for free.

Pricing

2GB for $27.95 a month

4GB for $45.95 a month

6GB for $63.95 a month

8GB for $79.95 a month

Pros

Large variety of monthly data plans

High download speeds

Reasonably-priced hotspot router

Cons

No unlimited data plan option, which isn’t ideal for regular streamers

4. Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk’s $49.99 hotspot allows you to connect up to 10 devices at the same time with a battery life of up to 14 hours of continuous use or 10 days of standby time. The Wifi hotspot uses 4G LTE data, which appears on the LCD screen when your device is connected to the Internet.

This Wifi hotspot’s download speeds average at 31.1 Mbps and 15.6 Mbps for upload speeds, which are the highest on the list so far, making Straight Talk perfect for working outside with a steady connection. This hotspot uses AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint.

Pricing

1GB for $15 every 30 days

2GB for $25 every 30 days

4GB for $40 every 30 days

5GB for $50 every 30 days

7GB for $75 every 30 days

Pros

High download and upload speeds

No contract

Excellent discounts on large GBs

Cons

7GB is the largest GB plan

5. Republic Wireless

1GB for $20 a month

2GB for $25 a month

3GB for $30 a month

4GB for $35 a month

5GB for $30 a month

Republic differs from the other Wifi hotspots on this list, as you don’t need to purchase an upfront device to connect to the Internet. Instead, your phone becomes the hotspot, making it a convenient plan. This is highly beneficial if you need to access the Internet when traveling without any concerns of reception or experiencing roaming charges. It’s also possible to tether your phone to a device such as a tablet, other smartphone, or laptop.

With your monthly plan, you’ll also receive 4GB LTE data, nationwide coverage, unlimited calls and texts. However, the Wifi hotspot is only compatible with Android phones.

Pros

Flexibility to change your plan at any time

14-day free refund if you’re unhappy

No surprise overcharge fees

Cons

Doesn’t support Apple devices

6. Verizon Wireless

2GB for $20 a month

4GB for $30 a month

6GB for $40 a month

8GB for $50 a month

10GB for $60 a month

12GB for $70 a month

14GB for $80 a month

Verizon offers a large selection of plans as well as plenty of hotspots from $29.99. Their most expensive hotspot, the Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 Hotspot, has a 5G connection and uses a high-capacity 4400 mAh Li-Ion battery and boosts quickly using Quick Charge technology.

The Verizon Jetpack is a device that allows you to wirelessly share your Verizon connection with other devices, such as tablets, smartphones, notebooks, cameras, gaming consoles, and more.

Unlike the built-in mobile hotspot feature in your smartphones and tablets, a Jetpack is a separate device that lets you wirelessly share your Verizon network connection with other devices. You can connect up to 15 devices at one time.

Pros

Large variety of plans

Can connect up to 15 devices

Selection of hotspots to buy

Cons

No option for 1GB per month

7. Skyroam Solis

Unlimited data for $99 a month

1GB of data for $9 a month (global use) or $6 a month (Europe use)

Skyroam Solis is a personal Wifi hotspot that goes wherever you go. It offers 4G LTE data with an embedded power bank, 720 HD camera, and smart assistant. You can connect up to 10 devices at once, including your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more.

There are two hotspots available that cost $119.99 or $179.99. The most expensive option features a remote camera, speaker, microphone, Bluetooth and higher option of power output for charging your devices.

You can opt for unlimited data for $99 a month with high-speed data up to 20GB at the beginning, with a maximum speed of 150Mbps afterward. Although, if you need a WiFi hotspot for 24 hours, it only costs $9 and can still connect on up to 10 devices.

Pros

Integrated 4700 mAh portable power bank

Offers coverage in over 130 countries

Pay as you go with no contract

Cons

Download speeds aren’t ideal for streaming movies

8. Roaming Man

1GB of data for $7.99 a da (North America)

2GB of data for $9.99 a day (North America)

500MB of data for $7.99 a day (Asia)

1GB of data for $9.99 a day (Asia)

Roaming Man provides travelers with more freedom and the option to use 4G LTE in over 130 countries. There are no fixed contracts and you pay per day for the amount of Internet you require, which is ideal if you’re heading out of town for a few days to a rural area and it isn’t worth buying a monthly plan.

The cost-per-day depends where you are in the world. For the premium option to use in Europe, it’ll cost $9.99 a day for 1GB of data. Alternatively, the standard plan costs $7.99 a day for 500MB of data on a 4G network.

The hotspot devices range in price from $99.90 to $179.90, depending on the battery life and additional features, such as using it as a power bank.

Pros

No fixed contracts

Great for a one-day use

Option to buy or rent the hotspot device

Cons

Can be a costly option if you intend to use for a month

9. MyWebspot

‘Unlimited’ data from $9.16 per day

MyWebspot’s Wifi router allows you to access the Internet across the world without having data chargers or overstepping your data allowance. The mobile router doesn’t have a contract and you pay for data from $9.16 per day. The company states you’ll receive unlimited data, though, this depends on where you are in the world. For example, in the US, you’ll receive 5GB that’s then reduced to 256kbps.

MyWebspot claims that the download speeds are up to 100Mbps and uploads of 40Mbps, which are some of the highest on this list.

Pros

No contract

Easy to set up and use

High download and upload speeds

Cons

Can be costly to use consecutively

10. TP-Link M7450

The TP-Link costs $150 for the Wifi router and is sold unlocked, so you can use it with any network in the USA or globally. It supports download speeds of 300Mbps and download speeds of 50Mbps. You have the choice of 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wifi bands and can connect up to 32 devices at one time.

The 3000mAh battery offers 15 hours of working time and includes a microSD slot that supports cards up to 32GB as a way to quickly share files without using the Internet’s data.

Pros

Can connect up to 32 devices at one time

Sold unlocked

Cons

Expensive to purchase the router

Buying Tips for Mobile Wifi Hotspots

If you’re looking to buy one of the above mobile Wifi hotspots, there are some important considerations you’ll need to make. Take a look at the below features when making your choice.

Battery Life

Most Wifi routers will last around 10 hours before requiring a charge. You don’t want to run out of battery when sending an important email or streaming videos, so choose a capacity that’s suitable for the length of time you’ll be using the Internet.

Alternatively, opt for a Wifi router that can be charged via USB or uses rechargeable batteries, so you won’t get caught without the Internet when you need it most.

Data Usage Needs

You’ll notice a range of GBs available for different prices. To determine the right amount for you, evaluate what you’ll be using the Internet for. If you’ll be surfing websites and sending some emails, 5GB a month should suffice. Otherwise, 1GB of data will allow you to send and receive 50,000 emails or browse 5,000 web pages or download 200 songs.

On the other hand, if you wish to use the Wifi hotspot for streaming videos and listening to music, we recommend anything above 6GB per month to ensure you don’t run out of data.

Visual Display

Many mobile routers feature an LCD screen that displays the router’s working condition, remaining battery, and amount of data left. For these extra features, the router will be one of the most expensive, though, makes it more user-friendly and allows you to keep track of the essential data during your travels.

Security

If you’re using your mobile Wifi router in public, you want it to be secure to prevent strangers from using your Internet and accessing your personal data. Most routers have security password features and some of the best devices send you an alert if someone is attempting to attack the Wifi router that’s not one of the connected devices registered to it.

Network

Some consumers overlook the simple fact of checking the Wifi router is compatible with their sim network. Most commonly, they’ll be compatible with Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more. Ensure that your sim card will work with the network provided, alternatively, increase your budget and opt for an unlocked device.

Price

Fortunately, most of the top-branded mobile WiFi hotspots offer a no-contract deal, so you can cancel at any time. This provides you with peace of mind if you only plan on using the hotspot irregularly. Check that the monthly plans you’re looking into are achievable with your budget and consider these prices in comparison with other carriers.

Most companies offer a better deal if you increase the GB each month, which makes it less expensive than purchasing add-ons if you run out of data mid-month.

Connect Multiple Devices

Most of the top mobile hotspots connect to multiple devices at one time—with the average being 8-10 devices. This allows you to connect your smartphone, laptop, tablet, gaming console, and other devices to the Internet simultaneously.

Summary

Finding the best cheap mobile Wifi hotspots for 2020 can be tricky when there are plenty of options. Use our buying guide above to sift through the competition and find the best company for your needs. These plans are a great way to stay connected to the Internet when you’re in rural areas with limited signal.

