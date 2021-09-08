10 Best 75-Inch TVs

Televisions have made substantial technological advances in recent years. From improved displays to crisper audio and more, the newest products offer incredible features.

Following the age-old saying that bigger is better, larger screens are one of the more popular TV trends that have emerged.

As bigger screens dominate the market, more people want to have the largest display possible in their living rooms.

If you are searching for a new television, you’ll be amazed by the picture quality and overall enjoyability of watching content on a 75-inch screen.

Don’t miss our list of the best 75-inch TV currently on the market to get the best viewing experience for your favorite movies and shows.

Top 75-Inch Televisions

Whether price, streaming capabilities or a different specification tops your must-have list for a new TV, there’s an option out there for you.

Here are our picks for the best 75-inch televisions.

1. LG 75NANO 4K Smart Television

The LG 75NANO has an excellent 75-inch display for any purpose, making it a top choice if you are in the market for a new TV.

LG is one of the most reputable brands in home technology. That means you know you’re getting a well-known and respected brand you can trust rather than a third-party knock-off.

With a Real 4K NanoCell display and a suite of features to help improve visuals, you’ll appreciate this product’s unbeatable quality. Features like the a7 Gen 4 AI Processor help ensure your picture is pristine.

You’ll get improved contrast regardless of what you watch on this device. Visuals are enriched with a billion rich colors thanks to 10-bit dithering.

Smart television features like Wi-Fi access allow you to stream and game at your leisure. With a stunning display and incredible depth of color, this 75-inch TV is a fantastic choice for any home entertainment setup.

Gamers will also enjoy the Ultimate Gameplay feature, offering enhanced settings for gaming.

The Game Optimizer will make accessing your settings significantly easier. Additionally, Auto Low-Latency Mode and Dynamic Gaming will help bring your gaming experience to the next level.

2. LG 75” 8070 Series

Sale 17 Reviews LG 75UP8070PUA 75 Inch Series 4K Smart UHD TV 2021 Bundle with Premium 2 Year Extended Protection Plan The rich 4K displays of LG UHD TVs deliver quality you can see in every scene. Enjoy bright colors, high...

Real 4K NanoCell Display with Full Array Dimming | a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K | AI Picture + AI Sound |...

While still an LG television, the 8070 series differs from the 75NANO in quite a few ways. However, there are enough similarities that both options are excellent choices that won’t cause any buyer’s remorse.

The 8070 comes with TruMotion 120, an upscaling AI feature that LG has begun implementing. While the native framerate of the 8070 is 60Hz, TruMotion can help double that to 120Hz.

Though some purists scoff at AI upscaled refresh rates for gaming, the vast majority of users won’t recognize anything other than a much more impressive refresh rate.

This 75-inch TV also reduces blur to help hone in on details. As a result, gaming is especially crisp.

The viewing of action movies and other high-octane programs are enhanced as well.

With this TV, you can also use Amazon Alexa. In turn, this will transform your television into a central hub for your entertainment network.

Furthermore, this 75-inch television can connect to Bluetooth speakers. Easily connect to your surround sound system wirelessly for exceptional audio quality.

There is a two-year extended protection program with this device, giving you the peace of mind that you’ll have access to tech support and damage protection if needed.

3. Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED

As the name suggests, the Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED television utilizes QLED technology for its display. That translates to a television that can display the same format as most cinema screens and HDR movies.

Beyond that, the dual-LED backlight brings a dedicated backlight to provide enhanced contrast. Quantum HDR gives an expanded range of color, while the 4K lite quantum processor lets you upscale content into 4L quality.

If you’d like more accessories, Samsung offers the choice of a TV wall mount or three different soundbars.

This 75-inch television is extremely thin, making it ideal for narrow shelves or TV stands.

However, since skinnier televisions often provide low-quality built-in speakers, soundbars for your TV can be a fantastic option. Fortunately, three HDMI ports will give you plenty of room for these accessories and more.

With Alexa support built-in as well, you’ll be able to multitask on this television easily. All these features combined give you a product that will blow you away.

The Samsung 75-inch QLED provides you with everything you need to get your home entertainment center in top shape.

4. Sony 75-Inch X90J Bravia XR

Sony’s X90J Bravia XR is a fantastic option from the technology powerhouse.

One of its primary features is the Bravia Core feature, which produces cinematic quality. You can stream high-quality movies that come included with Bravia Core exclusively on select TVs that Sony creates.

Of course, there’s more than just the namesake of the Bravia XR. The XR Triluminos pro brings you billions of colors. This provides you with stunning picture quality.

Better yet, you will get excellent contrast and peak brightness with the Cognitive Processor XR.

The Cognitive Processor XR has allowed Sony to create the world’s first TVs with cognitive intelligence. This revolutionary technology delivers quality based on how people hear and see.

For productivity and accessibility, Google TV and Alexa are both compatible with this television. Google Assistant and Apple Airplay help to enhance your entertainment hub with more customization features.

The Acoustic Multi-Audio provides a solid sound system without having to enhance using external accessories.

Gamers will enjoy the Bravia Game Mode for 4K resolution and 120Hz. This feature also increases frame rate and reduces input lag.

Ultimately, this is an excellent television all around for any viewing purposes, from gaming to movies and more.

5. Hisense 75A6G Android Smart

Hisense’s Android Smart television may have a special appeal to Android users. Viewers can customize their Android TV to display their favorite apps like they can with their Android smartphones.

Google Assistant also allows the same voice control functions that an Android would provide.

In terms of television-specific features, there’s plenty to make this a solid choice for your 75-inch TV.

Dolby Vision HDR brings more detailed shadows, vibrant colors and clearer highlights to help bring depth and beauty to your picture. The full 4K Ultra HD display will help with a beautiful, crisp image.

Gamers will also appreciate the Auto Low Latency Game Mode feature. Hisense customers will be able to use this ability rather than adjusting your television’s settings manually.

This lets you switch into the correct mode and access gaming quicker. It’s a fantastic way to get into your game without having to worry about extra details.

Four HDMI ports make it much easier to customize and enhance your entertainment hub as well. Add new speakers, a gaming system or any other accessory you can think of to take this incredible display to the next level.

6. Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal (2021)

The Samsung Class Crystal of 2021 made a few notable improvements over the 2020 version. Not to say that last year’s model is obsolete, but if you’re purchasing something this large, you might want the most updated version.

Between having a top-of-the-line product and being future-proof, paying for the best possible version can be a solid plan.

The 2021 Class Crystal brings dynamic crystal color with millions of colors. With ultra-fast optimization of 4K content, the Crystal Processor upscales all displays to a stunning high-quality appearance.

Samsung’s HDR setting will help to improve your display past the average for high-definition television. This setting helps to use shades of color that greatly enhance the contrast and depth that your television can offer.

The 60 Hz refresh rate is a solid standard that won’t leave you disappointed.

On the accessories side, you’ll have three HDMI ports to use for whatever you’d like to use. Internet access will let you access apps and streaming services as well as utilize voice commands.

Overall, this 75-inch television is a fantastic choice for any average home entertainment needs.

7. LG Nano 8 Series 75SM8670 (2019)

Though this television is the oldest on the list, it remains an excellent choice. Made as a top-of-the-line option two years ago, this future-proofing television still serves as a fantastic choice.

You’ll get the same 75-inches of incredible 4K resolution that the newer models listed here provide.

Additionally, LG’s 4K processor can instantly enhance the picture quality. This provides even higher appearances, images, action and color, bringing new life to your favorite shows and movies.

All of the smart television necessities are here as well, providing wireless, Bluetooth and ethernet internet access for all your needs.

Four HDMI ports ensure that all of your accessories will still be usable. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, the appearances here actually surpass several of the newer models on this list.

Despite its age, this is an excellent television that offers an incredible viewing experience.

8. Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal (2020)

While not quite as robust as its newest iteration, the Class Crystal 2020 provides everything you’ll need for an epic viewing experience.

The main drawback in comparison is having fewer HDMI ports than its competitors. This can be circumvented with an HDMI splitter. However, you’ll want to keep in mind that this can cause some performance issues.

Beyond that, the LCD display can feel a bit inferior to others, such as the Class Crystal’s LED or the QLED display that other LG products might use.

This trade-off comes at a better price and a 75-inch TV that can still do everything you need.

For people concerned about aesthetics, you can create a clutter-free look by hiding the cords for this product within the stand.

With a 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and smart TV capabilities, you won’t be disappointed by the Class Crystal 2020.

9. Hisense H6570G Class 75-Inch

The Hisense H6570G isn’t quite top of the line compared to competitors. Still, like the Class Crystal, this version presents everything an entertainment center truly needs.

Though the display is LCD, the 4K Ultra HD provides spectacular resolution. With a full array of backlights helping to provide fuller, sharper color, you won’t be disappointed by the picture on the screen.

Smart television capabilities bring voice assistants in as well, with a focus on Android TV like our previous Hisense listing provided.

The sound system is a cut above, with H65 providing Bluetooth connectivity. This can allow you to connect a soundbar, wireless earbuds or stereo to your television without extra accessories.

All in all, this is an excellent option for those who may want a 75-inch TV on a budget.

10. Sony X900H 75-Inch

The Sony X900H is an older model but still worth considering. With the 4K HDR Processor X1 feature, you’ll be able to upscale everything you watch to 4K quality.

A full array of LEDs provides local dimming, brighter lights, detailed dark scenes and gorgeous contrast.

Another excellent feature comes in the ALLM/VRR pairing that provides 120fps even at 4K resolution.

Reduced input lag, increased frame rates and incredibly smooth motion provide an amazing viewing experience, especially for gaming.

Other gaming features include the Game Mode setting, which is especially beneficial for Sony’s PlayStation console. This feature provides a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

Overall, this is an excellent option for any viewing needs. That said, it has a solid emphasis on gaming that will leave you impressed.

Summary

The best 75-inch televisions will provide you with a fantastic viewing experience. However, the model you choose should depend on your specific needs.

If you intend to spend more time gaming than streaming shows, you might prefer a product with the gaming features that others lack.

Likewise, you may prefer a television that focuses on streaming entertainment or movies.

Before deciding which model to purchase, make sure to consider your own needs and interests to ensure you get the right TV for your needs.

Regardless of what you choose, the stunning display of a 4K 75-inch TV is sure to blow you away. Once you’ve begun enjoying your new display, there’s no going back to a smaller, less immersive display.