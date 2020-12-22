19 Best Smart Rings in 2021

What makes a ring smart? At times, it is the technology within the ring. At other times, a clever design makes it so. Some rings have built-in tech to make your life easier. Others have an attention-grabbing design.

In this post, I’ll share the top smart rings you can buy this year. They offer a mix of features, styles, and practicality. If you’ve been considering buying a smart ring, this list should help narrow the field.

Top Smart Rings

I’ve sifted through dozens of rings on Amazon to offer this list of the best smart rings. Each ring was chosen based on features, creativity, and style. Take a look and you should find something you like or even a perfect gift for someone you know.

Amazon Echo Loop Smart Ring

1. Echo Loop Smart Ring

With the Echo Loop, Amazon has taken “smart rings” to another level by integrating Alexa right into your finger! For this reason, we have separated the Echo Loop into a category of its own. This voice-activated smart ring provides confidential access to your contacts, calendar and to-do lists. One tap wakes up Alexa. Two taps calls your top contact.

You can travel light and stay on top of your personal and work life without carrying multiple devices. Sync with other Alexa-enabled devices to manage everything from turning on living room lights to ordering food.

You can stay “in the loop,” with style.

Features

Made from titanium and stainless steel

Hands-free audio and calling

Two microphones and built-in balanced armature speaker

Water resistant

90 minutes to a full charge

Compatible with Android 8 and iOS 12 or greater

Bluetooth 5.0, smartphone and Wi-Fi connectivity

Accessibility options (vision, hearing, mobility and speech)

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy tap access for Alexa and calls

Built-in privacy options such as wake words, voice recording management, audio and camera controls

1-year warranty

Cons:

Requires an invitation to purchase

Requires daily charging

RFID Smart Rings

2. COLMO Tesla Model 3 Smart Ring

With one touch you can open your Tesla Model 3. With another touch, you can lock it. It’s a perfect accessory for when you don’t want to carry your key card. The ring can also stand in when your paired smartphone battery dies or isn’t connecting.

Just make a fist and put your ring under the RFID reader to grant access. Use it to start your car. This unisex ring is simply, but beautifully designed. It compliments dressy or casual threads and gets the job done.

Features

Original Tesla Model 3 key card chip

Engraved Tesla logo (with option to remove)

Made from Zirconia ceramics

Waterproof

Battery-free

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy pairing with vehicle

Rounded edges for comfortable wear

No charging needed

Saves space

Custom laser engraving available

Easy return and refund policy guarantee

Cons:

Occasional connectivity hiccups depending on placement

No half-sizes

Walk away lock will not engage if Tesla-paired phone is off

3. CNICK Model 3 & Model Y Tesla Smart Ring

This smart ring can unlock, lock and start a Model 3 or Model Y Tesla. If you prefer a matte-style ring to a shiny one, consider this option. The ring is designed by artisans from high quality, exotic wood. It’s a durable ring that combines natural beauty and technology.

No need to tap the ring on your Tesla. Just place your knuckle near the RFID readers and you are ready to roll.

Features

Handmade from exotic wood

Available in ebony or gray

Integrated circular antenna

Security level same as Tesla Model 3 and Model Y key card

Waterproof

Battery-free

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Difficult to break

One ring can pair with multiple cars

Half sizes available

Never needs charging

Cons:

Requires correct hand positioning to work

4. RPH Engineering Gun Safe Access Smart Ring

Sometimes you need to access your gun safe quickly. This ring helps you do just that. It’s designed to work with any safe or lock produced by The GunBox. Wave your ring over the box or keypad and it unlocks immediately.

Keep your ring with you and find comfort that no one else can open the box. This is a great accessory to keep your gun secure and your family safe.

Features

Made from resin and plastic

Black unisex design

Operates at 13.56mhz

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Quick, safe GunBox access

Affordable

Can unlock hidden GunBox safes

Cons:

May only work on GunBox brand gun safes

Built-In NFC Smart Rings

5. Rubyyouhe8 Android Smart Ring

If you’re looking for a budget-conscious ring to manage tasks on your Android smartphone, take a look at this offering from Rubyyouhe8. This NFC ring allows you to share data with a simple touch. Quickly launch phone apps and keep your day organized with hands-free help.

Features

Made from hypoallergenic metal alloy

Comes in black or transparent design

Supports Android NFC devices

One-touch phone unlocking

Water resistant

Battery-free

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Never needs charging

Inexpensive

Cons:

Connectivity issues

Requires technical knowledge to program

Some features only work with rooted phones

Limited instructions

Not true to size

6. HMY Door Access Smart Ring

Tired of carrying around key cards to open doors? This smart ring offers a sleek, space-saving solution. It can be programmed to work at home or at the office—any place that has a smart access card setup.

Much like a keyless door lock, the technology inside allows you to unlock a compatible door. Just get within five centimeters of the access point, wave your hand, and you’re in.

Features

Made from titanium

Waterproof

Dustproof

Unisex design

Battery-free

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Can handle being dropped

Is resistant to corrosion

No charging required

Cons:

Scratches easily

Limited instructions

Requires programming knowledge

7. SMARTJEWELS Door & App Access Smart Ring

This smart ring can be programmed for home or professional use. It can replace the inconvenience of carrying around a key card. Unlock your phone, manage apps, open doors and share data with a simple touch.

Features

Handmade from exotic wood

Comes in Ebony or Koa

Unisex design

Compatible with Android and iOS

Compatible with HID readers and SIO

Works with NFC Tools app on Google Play and Apple App Store

Waterproof

Battery-free

Operates at 13.56mhz

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Doesn’t need charging

Eco-friendly design

Affordable

Designed for comfort

Cons:

Requires programming

8. Vapeart R4 Smart Ring

This smart ring combines technology and health. Share information, manage apps or launch programs. Works with a wide variety of smartphones.

Contribute to healthy metabolic and circulatory processes while wearing due to the addition of Germanium Grail and Volcanic Magnet. The presence of far infrared radiation (FIR) Energy Stone helps block electromagnetic waves.

Features

Made from Zirconia ceramics

Blended with elements to promote health functions

Android, iOS and Windows phone compatible

Multiple RFID smart modules built in

Waterproof

Dustproof

Battery-free

Operates at 13.56 mhz, 125khz

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Scratch-resistant

Affordable

Improved receiving distance over previous models

Impact-resistant

Supports most phone apps

Cons:

Limited sizes available

Bulky size

Only supports iPhones released after 2018

Bluetooth Smart Rings

9. Wellue O2 Sleep Monitor Smart Ring

Know your sleep data inside and out. Designed to be worn comfortably while you sleep, this smart ring monitors and records your sleeping stats.

Wear it at night to monitor your O2 level, heart rate, and movements. The smart ring vibrates when your oxygen level drops, prompting you to adjust for better sleep. You can also wear it during the day if desired.

Features

Compatible with ViHealth app, PC and Mac software

Integrates with Apple Health

Built-in rechargeable battery

Report generation for PC or Mac

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Adapts to most finger sizes

Up to 16 hours of battery life

Share unlimited reports

Save unlimited data

View comprehensive sleep data

Built-in memory when you can’t sync with phone

Won’t slip off easily

Cons:

Built in memory only stores four data sessions

Glow from ring can be annoying at night

Requires daily charging

10. BodiMetrics CIRCUL Fitness Smart Ring

Monitor sleep and oxygen levels. Track fitness for up to 18 hours. This smart ring allows you to generate and share data with those you trust. Know how many steps you’ve taken. Monitor your blood pressure and resting heart rate. View data about your quality of sleep, over time, all in one place.

Features

Report generation

Customized alert settings

Tracks awake, light, deep, and REM sleep stages

Android and iOS compatible

Works with CIRCUL app

Daytime and sleep modes

Built-in rechargeable battery

Bluetooth-enabled

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to download and share data

Notable customer service

Full charge in only 2 hours

Cons:

Expensive

Must look at app for data, not displayed on ring

No alert function on ring, only through the app

Requires daily charging

11. Dhyana Meditation Tracker Ring

This smart ring is unique. It measures mindfulness. If you are meditating and want to see how effective your practice is at quieting the mind, this ring can help.

Meditation causes a steadiness in breathing and heart rate. You can view these changes on the app in real time. The ring is designed to help you reach a goal of 21 minutes of meditation daily.

Features

Compatible with YouTube, Headspace and Calm apps

Android, iOS and PC compatible

Works with Dhyana app

Connected app offers guided meditation sessions

Built-in battery

24-hour battery life

Wireless charging

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to access and read data

Compact design and carrying case

Can fit different finger sizes

Can choose length of meditation time

Cons:

No set sizing, must use clasps to adjust

Expensive

Silicone Rings

12. ROQ Men’s Silicone Wedding Bands

This is one of the top-selling wedding band sets for men on Amazon. They are designed for comfort and durability. It’s an ideal choice if you don’t want a metal ring, but want the look of one.

This ring is a good choice for men who work in dirty or dusty environments, as they are easy to clean. It’s also a safer choice when working around electronics, as the ring is not a conductor.

Features

Made from medical grade, hypoallergenic silicone rubber

Comes in four matte, metallic-like shades

Pros and Cons

Pros:

100% money back satisfaction guarantee

Multiple sizes available

Affordable

True to fit

Non-conductive

Cons:

Cannot be engraved

Can stretch over time and get loose

Moisture buildup under ring if too tight

13. ThunderFit Women’s Silicone Stackable Wedding Bands

This durable yet flexible wedding band set offers multiple looks. It’s a great stand-in for a more expensive band while working out or traveling. Bands feature a narrow design and are easy to clean.

It’s a safer choice for women who can’t wear metal rings in lines of work that deal with electronics, carpentry, military operations, or heavy machinery.

Features

Made from hypoallergenic silicone

Comes in seven metallic-like or solid color matte shades

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Affordable

100% money back satisfaction guarantee

Designed for comfort

Scratch-resistant

Cons:

Colors can change over time

Rings can stretch and get loose over time

Smartphone Holder Rings

14. FITFORT Rose Gold 360 Smartphone Holder Ring

This smartphone holder ring can hang on your finger while taking selfies. It can double as a stand to prop your phone up to watch a video.

This is a stylish option to keep your phone from slipping or dropping out of your hand. It fits securely to the back of your phone or phone case. The ring can rotate 360 degrees around the base or flip 180 degrees in either direction to adjust.

Features

Made from zinc alloy and stainless steel

Strong 3M adhesive

Kickstand mode

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Works with magnetic car mounts

Ring can lay flat if needed

Affordable

Works on most smartphones and cases

Cons:

Extremely hot conditions can cause adhesive to fail

Must wait 24 hours after applying to phone before use

15. SMATIXX Smartphone Holder Ring

This smartphone ring holder is adorned with Swarovski crystals for maximum bling. You can wear it to hold your phone or use it as a kickstand. Features a washable, reusable adhesive pad.

You can rotate or flip the rind holder to get just the right grip. This ring holder is fashionable, but also keeps your phone safe from slips and falls. A solid PopSocket alternative.

Features

Made of aluminum

Handmade with Swarovski crystals

360-degree rotation

180-degree flip

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Stylish, yet affordable

Works on most smartphones and cases

Cons:

Does not work with magnetic car mounts

Reusable adhesive could fail

May not fit large fingers

Health Rings

16. USUASI Temperature Monitor Ring

These days it’s nice to know your body temperature at a glance. Within 30 seconds of wear, you can see your temperature in degrees Fahrenheit.

Features

Made from titanium

Available in multiple colors

Fade-resistant

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Designed for comfortable wear

Up to 30 days to exchange or return

Cons:

Short warranty (30 days)

Temperature reading can be faulty

May take longer than 30 seconds to see reading

17. Forno Magnetic Stress Relief Rings

Need stress relief? Have fidgety hands? Try these magnetic stress rings. It’s a set of six rings that you can arrange and spin in different ways to focus energy or just have fun. They are designed to fit on the ends of your fingers.

Features

Comes in multiple colors

Water resistant

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Rings rotate smoothly

Easy to carry around

Safe for users aged eight and up

Can use them for games

Cons:

Can get stuck if you push them past your knuckles

Magnets could be stronger

18. Jude Jewelers Medical Alert Ring

This ring can come in handy if you are in an emergency situation and cannot speak for yourself. The presence of the ring alerts medical staff to the condition to guide better care.

Features

Made from polished stainless steel

Engraved medical condition

Multiple medical conditions available

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Affordable

Medical condition words won’t fade

Standout design with red Caduceus symbol

Cons:

Limited medical conditions

Calendar Rings

19. JAJAFOOK Men’s Spinning Calendar Ring

This is an interesting concept for a fidget spinner-style ring. Don’t expect it to keep the selected date steady, as it can move as you go about your day. Eye-catching design features three colors in metallic tones.

Features

Made from titanium and stainless steel

Adjustable, free spinning components

Engraved letters and numbers

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Easy to spin

Conversation-starting design

Cons:

Scratches easily

Hard to maintain actual date

Summary

Hopefully one of these rings will make your life easier, safer, or more enjoyable. Smart rings make technology more compact and accessible. Smart design of tech-free rings can benefit the way you work and play. There are so many great options available. No doubt more smart ring innovations are on the way.

Which smart ring will you buy on Amazon in 2021?