19 Best Smart Rings in 2021

What makes a ring smart? At times, it is the technology within the ring. At other times, a clever design makes it so. Some rings have built-in tech to make your life easier. Others have an attention-grabbing design.
In this post, I’ll share the top smart rings you can buy this year. They offer a mix of features, styles, and practicality. If you’ve been considering buying a smart ring, this list should help narrow the field.
Table of Contents
- Top Smart Rings
- Amazon Echo Loop Smart Ring
- RFID Smart Rings
- Built-In NFC Smart Rings
- Bluetooth Smart Rings
- Silicone Rings
- Smartphone Holder Rings
- Health Rings
- Calendar Rings
- Summary
Top Smart Rings
I’ve sifted through dozens of rings on Amazon to offer this list of the best smart rings. Each ring was chosen based on features, creativity, and style. Take a look and you should find something you like or even a perfect gift for someone you know.
Amazon Echo Loop Smart Ring
1. Echo Loop Smart Ring
With the Echo Loop, Amazon has taken “smart rings” to another level by integrating Alexa right into your finger! For this reason, we have separated the Echo Loop into a category of its own. This voice-activated smart ring provides confidential access to your contacts, calendar and to-do lists. One tap wakes up Alexa. Two taps calls your top contact.
You can travel light and stay on top of your personal and work life without carrying multiple devices. Sync with other Alexa-enabled devices to manage everything from turning on living room lights to ordering food.
You can stay “in the loop,” with style.
Features
- Made from titanium and stainless steel
- Hands-free audio and calling
- Two microphones and built-in balanced armature speaker
- Water resistant
- 90 minutes to a full charge
- Compatible with Android 8 and iOS 12 or greater
- Bluetooth 5.0, smartphone and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Accessibility options (vision, hearing, mobility and speech)
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Easy tap access for Alexa and calls
- Built-in privacy options such as wake words, voice recording management, audio and camera controls
- 1-year warranty
Cons:
- Requires an invitation to purchase
- Requires daily charging
RFID Smart Rings
2. COLMO Tesla Model 3 Smart Ring
- ◆COLMO Model 3 accessory smart ring is made of Zirconia ceramics. We extracted the original Tesla Model...
- ◆COLMO Model 3 key card replacement is easy and convenient to use and fast access to your Tesla Model...
With one touch you can open your Tesla Model 3. With another touch, you can lock it. It’s a perfect accessory for when you don’t want to carry your key card. The ring can also stand in when your paired smartphone battery dies or isn’t connecting.
Just make a fist and put your ring under the RFID reader to grant access. Use it to start your car. This unisex ring is simply, but beautifully designed. It compliments dressy or casual threads and gets the job done.
Features
- Original Tesla Model 3 key card chip
- Engraved Tesla logo (with option to remove)
- Made from Zirconia ceramics
- Waterproof
- Battery-free
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Easy pairing with vehicle
- Rounded edges for comfortable wear
- No charging needed
- Saves space
- Custom laser engraving available
- Easy return and refund policy guarantee
Cons:
- Occasional connectivity hiccups depending on placement
- No half-sizes
- Walk away lock will not engage if Tesla-paired phone is off
3. CNICK Model 3 & Model Y Tesla Smart Ring
- CUSTOM DESIGN: Find more design and size options at TESLARING.COM. If you have any issue with the ring...
- HANDMADE&ECO-FRIENDLY: Manufactured from the highest quality exotic wood. Unlike other types of metal or...
This smart ring can unlock, lock and start a Model 3 or Model Y Tesla. If you prefer a matte-style ring to a shiny one, consider this option. The ring is designed by artisans from high quality, exotic wood. It’s a durable ring that combines natural beauty and technology.
No need to tap the ring on your Tesla. Just place your knuckle near the RFID readers and you are ready to roll.
Features
- Handmade from exotic wood
- Available in ebony or gray
- Integrated circular antenna
- Security level same as Tesla Model 3 and Model Y key card
- Waterproof
- Battery-free
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Difficult to break
- One ring can pair with multiple cars
- Half sizes available
- Never needs charging
Cons:
- Requires correct hand positioning to work
4. RPH Engineering Gun Safe Access Smart Ring
- QUICK ACCESS: This RFID ring provides immediate and convenient access to your Gunbox safe. Simply wave...
- TECH SPECS: The RFID (radio frequency identification) ring operates on ISO15693 at 13.56Mhz and works...
Sometimes you need to access your gun safe quickly. This ring helps you do just that. It’s designed to work with any safe or lock produced by The GunBox. Wave your ring over the box or keypad and it unlocks immediately.
Keep your ring with you and find comfort that no one else can open the box. This is a great accessory to keep your gun secure and your family safe.
Features
- Made from resin and plastic
- Black unisex design
- Operates at 13.56mhz
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Quick, safe GunBox access
- Affordable
- Can unlock hidden GunBox safes
Cons:
- May only work on GunBox brand gun safes
Built-In NFC Smart Rings
5. Rubyyouhe8 Android Smart Ring
- [MATERIAL] - Alloy.Finger Ring Rhinestone Ring Charm Rings Jewelry Accessories for Girls Wedding Party...
- [STYLE] - Fashion. Women's Rings for Lovers Rings for Men Wedding Stainless Steel Ring Anniversary Ring...
If you’re looking for a budget-conscious ring to manage tasks on your Android smartphone, take a look at this offering from Rubyyouhe8. This NFC ring allows you to share data with a simple touch. Quickly launch phone apps and keep your day organized with hands-free help.
Features
- Made from hypoallergenic metal alloy
- Comes in black or transparent design
- Supports Android NFC devices
- One-touch phone unlocking
- Water resistant
- Battery-free
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Never needs charging
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- Connectivity issues
- Requires technical knowledge to program
- Some features only work with rooted phones
- Limited instructions
- Not true to size
6. HMY Door Access Smart Ring
- REPLACE ACCESS CARD: Replace organization's access card with a fashionable smart ring. Access your...
- The jewelry made of titanium steel has good corrosion resistance, heat resistance, high hardness, and the...
Tired of carrying around key cards to open doors? This smart ring offers a sleek, space-saving solution. It can be programmed to work at home or at the office—any place that has a smart access card setup.
Much like a keyless door lock, the technology inside allows you to unlock a compatible door. Just get within five centimeters of the access point, wave your hand, and you’re in.
Features
- Made from titanium
- Waterproof
- Dustproof
- Unisex design
- Battery-free
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Can handle being dropped
- Is resistant to corrosion
- No charging required
Cons:
- Scratches easily
- Limited instructions
- Requires programming knowledge
7. SMARTJEWELS Door & App Access Smart Ring
- REPLACE ACCESS CARD (High-frequency): Replace organization’s access card with a fashionable smart ring....
- STORE&SHARE INFORMATION: compatible with Android and ios. Add Business Card, Emergency info, social media...
This smart ring can be programmed for home or professional use. It can replace the inconvenience of carrying around a key card. Unlock your phone, manage apps, open doors and share data with a simple touch.
Features
- Handmade from exotic wood
- Comes in Ebony or Koa
- Unisex design
- Compatible with Android and iOS
- Compatible with HID readers and SIO
- Works with NFC Tools app on Google Play and Apple App Store
- Waterproof
- Battery-free
- Operates at 13.56mhz
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Doesn’t need charging
- Eco-friendly design
- Affordable
- Designed for comfort
Cons:
- Requires programming
8. Vapeart R4 Smart Ring
- 【Update Health Material】R4 ring health index is fully upgraded It made of Micro crystalline Zirconium...
- 【Aesthetic and Wear-resistant】 High-quality materials make it extremely hard. This ring has four...
This smart ring combines technology and health. Share information, manage apps or launch programs. Works with a wide variety of smartphones.
Contribute to healthy metabolic and circulatory processes while wearing due to the addition of Germanium Grail and Volcanic Magnet. The presence of far infrared radiation (FIR) Energy Stone helps block electromagnetic waves.
Features
- Made from Zirconia ceramics
- Blended with elements to promote health functions
- Android, iOS and Windows phone compatible
- Multiple RFID smart modules built in
- Waterproof
- Dustproof
- Battery-free
- Operates at 13.56 mhz, 125khz
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Scratch-resistant
- Affordable
- Improved receiving distance over previous models
- Impact-resistant
- Supports most phone apps
Cons:
- Limited sizes available
- Bulky size
- Only supports iPhones released after 2018
Bluetooth Smart Rings
9. Wellue O2 Sleep Monitor Smart Ring
- COMFORTABLE SOFT RING SENSOR: The lightest, smallest ring sensor for overnight continuous monitoring,...
- PROFESSIONAL APP & PC REPORT: Free APP & PC software provides graphic sleep report and trends of health...
Know your sleep data inside and out. Designed to be worn comfortably while you sleep, this smart ring monitors and records your sleeping stats.
Wear it at night to monitor your O2 level, heart rate, and movements. The smart ring vibrates when your oxygen level drops, prompting you to adjust for better sleep. You can also wear it during the day if desired.
Features
- Compatible with ViHealth app, PC and Mac software
- Integrates with Apple Health
- Built-in rechargeable battery
- Report generation for PC or Mac
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Adapts to most finger sizes
- Up to 16 hours of battery life
- Share unlimited reports
- Save unlimited data
- View comprehensive sleep data
- Built-in memory when you can’t sync with phone
- Won’t slip off easily
Cons:
- Built in memory only stores four data sessions
- Glow from ring can be annoying at night
- Requires daily charging
10. BodiMetrics CIRCUL Fitness Smart Ring
- CONTINUOUS SPO2 & HR TRACKING: The CIRCUL continuously tracks and records your blood oxygen & HR levels;...
- ADJUSTABLE SIZING FOR A PERFECT FIT: This sleep and fitness ring comes in two sizes which are adjustable...
Monitor sleep and oxygen levels. Track fitness for up to 18 hours. This smart ring allows you to generate and share data with those you trust. Know how many steps you’ve taken. Monitor your blood pressure and resting heart rate. View data about your quality of sleep, over time, all in one place.
Features
- Report generation
- Customized alert settings
- Tracks awake, light, deep, and REM sleep stages
- Android and iOS compatible
- Works with CIRCUL app
- Daytime and sleep modes
- Built-in rechargeable battery
- Bluetooth-enabled
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Easy to download and share data
- Notable customer service
- Full charge in only 2 hours
Cons:
- Expensive
- Must look at app for data, not displayed on ring
- No alert function on ring, only through the app
- Requires daily charging
11. Dhyana Meditation Tracker Ring
- Smart Meditation Tracker | Dhyana is an award-winning smart meditation ring that can track your Heart...
- Measure your mindful minutes | After every meditation session, get to know the number of minutes you were...
This smart ring is unique. It measures mindfulness. If you are meditating and want to see how effective your practice is at quieting the mind, this ring can help.
Meditation causes a steadiness in breathing and heart rate. You can view these changes on the app in real time. The ring is designed to help you reach a goal of 21 minutes of meditation daily.
Features
- Compatible with YouTube, Headspace and Calm apps
- Android, iOS and PC compatible
- Works with Dhyana app
- Connected app offers guided meditation sessions
- Built-in battery
- 24-hour battery life
- Wireless charging
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Easy to access and read data
- Compact design and carrying case
- Can fit different finger sizes
- Can choose length of meditation time
Cons:
- No set sizing, must use clasps to adjust
- Expensive
Silicone Rings
12. ROQ Men’s Silicone Wedding Bands
- PREMIUM MATERIAL - Medical grade, Hypoallergenic Silicone Rubber
- OPTIMIZED DIMENSIONS - Width 8mm Thickness 2mm
This is one of the top-selling wedding band sets for men on Amazon. They are designed for comfort and durability. It’s an ideal choice if you don’t want a metal ring, but want the look of one.
This ring is a good choice for men who work in dirty or dusty environments, as they are easy to clean. It’s also a safer choice when working around electronics, as the ring is not a conductor.
Features
- Made from medical grade, hypoallergenic silicone rubber
- Comes in four matte, metallic-like shades
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- 100% money back satisfaction guarantee
- Multiple sizes available
- Affordable
- True to fit
- Non-conductive
Cons:
- Cannot be engraved
- Can stretch over time and get loose
- Moisture buildup under ring if too tight
13. ThunderFit Women’s Silicone Stackable Wedding Bands
- A MUST FOR AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE – Workout, lifting, climbing or any other physical activity? Our...
- MAXIMUM SAFETY AT WORK – Safe for extreme duties or manual labor work, such as: carpentry, military...
This durable yet flexible wedding band set offers multiple looks. It’s a great stand-in for a more expensive band while working out or traveling. Bands feature a narrow design and are easy to clean.
It’s a safer choice for women who can’t wear metal rings in lines of work that deal with electronics, carpentry, military operations, or heavy machinery.
Features
- Made from hypoallergenic silicone
- Comes in seven metallic-like or solid color matte shades
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Affordable
- 100% money back satisfaction guarantee
- Designed for comfort
- Scratch-resistant
Cons:
- Colors can change over time
- Rings can stretch and get loose over time
Smartphone Holder Rings
14. FITFORT Rose Gold 360 Smartphone Holder Ring
- 【High Quality Materials】The phone ring holder is made of high quality zinc alloy and stainless steel....
- 【High-Strength Adhesiveness】With powerful and sticky 3M VHB tape, the phone ring stand can be...
This smartphone holder ring can hang on your finger while taking selfies. It can double as a stand to prop your phone up to watch a video.
This is a stylish option to keep your phone from slipping or dropping out of your hand. It fits securely to the back of your phone or phone case. The ring can rotate 360 degrees around the base or flip 180 degrees in either direction to adjust.
Features
- Made from zinc alloy and stainless steel
- Strong 3M adhesive
- Kickstand mode
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Works with magnetic car mounts
- Ring can lay flat if needed
- Affordable
- Works on most smartphones and cases
Cons:
- Extremely hot conditions can cause adhesive to fail
- Must wait 24 hours after applying to phone before use
15. SMATIXX Smartphone Holder Ring
- GENUINE SWAROVSKI GEM OKTANT - Luxury & High Class Smartphone ring stand designed in Korea to provide...
- CONVENIENT AND SAFE : Phone ring holder securely holds your cellphone in one hand with a single finger,...
This smartphone ring holder is adorned with Swarovski crystals for maximum bling. You can wear it to hold your phone or use it as a kickstand. Features a washable, reusable adhesive pad.
You can rotate or flip the rind holder to get just the right grip. This ring holder is fashionable, but also keeps your phone safe from slips and falls. A solid PopSocket alternative.
Features
- Made of aluminum
- Handmade with Swarovski crystals
- 360-degree rotation
- 180-degree flip
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Stylish, yet affordable
- Works on most smartphones and cases
Cons:
- Does not work with magnetic car mounts
- Reusable adhesive could fail
- May not fit large fingers
Health Rings
16. USUASI Temperature Monitor Ring
- ✔Name: Smart temperature display ring, Commodity material: Titanium steel Intelligent new sense of...
- ✔Instructions for use: The temperature (Fahrenheit) will be displayed approximately 30 seconds after...
These days it’s nice to know your body temperature at a glance. Within 30 seconds of wear, you can see your temperature in degrees Fahrenheit.
Features
- Made from titanium
- Available in multiple colors
- Fade-resistant
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Designed for comfortable wear
- Up to 30 days to exchange or return
Cons:
- Short warranty (30 days)
- Temperature reading can be faulty
- May take longer than 30 seconds to see reading
17. Forno Magnetic Stress Relief Rings
- Package includes: 6 x magnetic rings (2 * orange, 2 * blue, 2 * green). Our Stress Relief Magnetic Ring...
- Besides relieving anxiety and pressure, these magnetic fidget rings are also perfect for the ones who...
Need stress relief? Have fidgety hands? Try these magnetic stress rings. It’s a set of six rings that you can arrange and spin in different ways to focus energy or just have fun. They are designed to fit on the ends of your fingers.
Features
- Comes in multiple colors
- Water resistant
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Rings rotate smoothly
- Easy to carry around
- Safe for users aged eight and up
- Can use them for games
Cons:
- Can get stuck if you push them past your knuckles
- Magnets could be stronger
18. Jude Jewelers Medical Alert Ring
- Pure Stainless Steel, Never Rust or Green Finger
- Engraved Words, Will NOT Fade, High Polished and Comfort Fit
This ring can come in handy if you are in an emergency situation and cannot speak for yourself. The presence of the ring alerts medical staff to the condition to guide better care.
Features
- Made from polished stainless steel
- Engraved medical condition
- Multiple medical conditions available
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Affordable
- Medical condition words won’t fade
- Standout design with red Caduceus symbol
Cons:
- Limited medical conditions
Calendar Rings
19. JAJAFOOK Men’s Spinning Calendar Ring
- Material: Stainless steel, Titanium steel
- US size: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.12
This is an interesting concept for a fidget spinner-style ring. Don’t expect it to keep the selected date steady, as it can move as you go about your day. Eye-catching design features three colors in metallic tones.
Features
- Made from titanium and stainless steel
- Adjustable, free spinning components
- Engraved letters and numbers
Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Easy to spin
- Conversation-starting design
Cons:
- Scratches easily
- Hard to maintain actual date
Summary
Hopefully one of these rings will make your life easier, safer, or more enjoyable. Smart rings make technology more compact and accessible. Smart design of tech-free rings can benefit the way you work and play. There are so many great options available. No doubt more smart ring innovations are on the way.
Which smart ring will you buy on Amazon in 2021?