10 Best Bluetooth Audio Receivers

Digital music has changed the way we listen to our favorite songs and artists. A Bluetooth audio receiver can marry your old amplifiers and speakers with the ever-expanding world of streaming audio, internet radio, podcasts and more.

Suddenly, you can seamlessly stream stunning wireless music from your smart device to any stereo music system, making your favorite equipment sound better than it did when you brought them home.

There is a Bluetooth receiver for anyone who has a vintage system that they want to mesh with new technology and for every budget out there.

Top Bluetooth Audio Receivers

Don’t be overwhelmed by the sheer number of products currently on the market. Here are our top picks for the best Bluetooth audio receivers.

1. Audioengine B1

Audioengine B1 Bluetooth Music Receiver with 5.0 aptX HD, Extended Range and High Fidelity 24 bit DAC, Optical and RCA outputs

INCREDIBLE SOUND: Breathe new life into your AV receiver or powered speakers by adding Bluetooth...

The B1 is a Bluetooth receiver that will take your high-end stereo system to the next level. With Bluetooth 5.0 and quality codecs aptX HD, aptX, SBC and AAC, the sound comes through like it’s on a CD.

This receiver has a 100-foot range and easily stays connected to your phone as you move around your home.

The B1 has the least latency on this list, so count on great sound and no lag.

Gold-plated RCA analog or optical outputs mean it will work with just about any stereo system you can throw at it.

You don’t need an app or software to use it either. It’s easy to stream from any app or download. As long as you have Bluetooth, you can listen.

This is a top-notch Bluetooth receiver with a simple setup that stands alone while providing high-quality, full-range sound.

Key Features:

Codec: Bluetooth, aptX HD, aptX, SBC and AAC

Bluetooth, aptX HD, aptX, SBC and AAC Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone, speaker and computer

Tablet, smartphone, speaker and computer Output: Gold-plated RCA analog or digital optical

Gold-plated RCA analog or digital optical Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: Built-in AKM4396

Built-in AKM4396 Playback: 24-bit

24-bit Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros High definition sound

100+ foot range

Plug and play Cons Expensive

2. iFi Zen Blue V2

Another easy-to-use way to turn your old expensive stereo into a wireless streaming modern stereo is iFi’s Zen Blue V2.

This product includes Bluetooth 5.0 for optimum streaming. It also has aptX HD, aptX, AAC, LDAC and HWA codecs.

Basically, anything you want to stream is going to sound as smooth as glass.

You’ll hear high-resolution audio from any device and any app you choose. As long as it has Bluetooth, it can connect.

With 24 bits, you’ll hear almost no lag or drop in music quality.

RCA, optical and coaxial or SPDIF connections make it easy to stream wirelessly through almost anything you own.

The range is a little shaky, but it still could easily move around with my phone and not lose any signal or sacrifice sound quality.

Better yet, the unit is solidly built, which makes the higher price tag feel justified.

Overall, the easy setup and amazing sound make this an excellent choice for music enthusiasts who want a Bluetooth option for their existing equipment. It delivers tonally-accurate, rich sound with no lag.

Key Features:

Codec: Bluetooth, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and HWA

Bluetooth, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and HWA Compatibility: Smartphone, laptop, DAP and any Bluetooth-compatible device

Smartphone, laptop, DAP and any Bluetooth-compatible device Output: RCA or 4.4mm analog and optical, coaxial and SPDIF digital

RCA or 4.4mm analog and optical, coaxial and SPDIF digital Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: QCC5100 and ESS Sabre

QCC5100 and ESS Sabre Playback: 24 bits / 192 kbps

24 bits / 192 kbps Range: Up to 50 feet

Pros Excellent sound

Good range

Quality build Cons Spotty connectivity

3. BluDento True Hi-Fi

The BlueDento True Hi-Fi Bluetooth receiver will make you fall in love with your old speakers again.

With a super simple plug-and-play setup, enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 plus aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX, AAC and SBC codecs as well as Hi-Fi DAC.

This is pretty much everything you need to stream CD-quality sound to your equipment.

BlueDento’s audiophile-grade DAC is high-performance and 32 bit with a 2CH audio D/A converter that will capture even the most discerning music lover.

Up to 100 feet of range and RCA, AUX, optical and coaxial outputs means there’s not a lot this unit can’t handle. It eliminates any old ideas you may have had about Hi-Fi sound over Bluetooth.

This product delivers beautifully accurate sound every time.

Key Features:

Codec: aptX HD, aptX low latency, aptX, AAC and SBC

aptX HD, aptX low latency, aptX, AAC and SBC Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone and computer

Tablet, smartphone and computer Output: RCA and 3.5mm AUX analog and optical TOSLINK + SPDIF coaxial digital

RCA and 3.5mm AUX analog and optical TOSLINK + SPDIF coaxial digital Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: Hi-Fi TI PCM5102A

Hi-Fi TI PCM5102A Playback: 32-bit / 384 kHz

32-bit / 384 kHz Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros Hi-Fi sound

Easy connection Cons Hard to change Bluetooth devices

USB power adapter not included

4. Auris Blume HD

With an easy setup, this Hi-Fi Bluetooth adapter will have you sailing away on a sound cloud in no time thanks to the Auris Blume HD.

Bluetooth 5.0 is standard, and aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX and AAC codecs plus Hi-Fi DAC provide stunning high-quality audio. 32-bit upsampling drops absolutely nothing when transmitting your sound.

Listen at over 100 feet of range with its special circuitry and precision-tuned antenna. This is one of the best units for transmitting through walls without drops or lags.

Gold-plated RCA and digital optical outputs for connection pour premium sound through your speakers. It’s also designed nicely, and you won’t need any apps or software to get started.

The truly impressive sound is clear and detailed. Plus, with pairing for up to eight devices, this can be a gift to anyone in the home.

Key Features:

Codec: aptX HD, aptX low latency, aptX and AAC

aptX HD, aptX low latency, aptX and AAC Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone, computer and any Bluetooth-compatible device

Tablet, smartphone, computer and any Bluetooth-compatible device Output: RCA (RCA to AUX cable also included) and optical SPIDIF digital

RCA (RCA to AUX cable also included) and optical SPIDIF digital Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: PCM5102A

PCM5102A Playback: 32-bit/384 kHz

32-bit/384 kHz Range: 100+ feet

Pros Easy setup

Pristine sound

High-quality sound Cons Priced higher than most

5. 1Mii HiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver

1Mii’s HiFi Bluetooth receiver will breathe new life into all your expensive old equipment.

It is packed with quality audio features such as Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX HD, aptX, aptX Low Latency and AAC codecs. Additionally, it has 32 bit, 2CH audio D/A converter, Hi-Fi DAC and 120dB.

The enhanced dynamic performance will impress any audio enthusiast.

This device has a range of up to 100 feet, though it is a little disrupted through walls. RCA and AUX, as well as digital optical output, make it competitive with others on this list for connections.

With so many features, this is a great option for extreme music lovers in closed spaces.

Key Features:

Codec: aptX HD, aptX, aptX low latency and AAC

aptX HD, aptX, aptX low latency and AAC Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone, speaker, computer and any Bluetooth-enabled device

Tablet, smartphone, speaker, computer and any Bluetooth-enabled device Output: RCA and 3.5mm AUX analog and digital optical

RCA and 3.5mm AUX analog and digital optical Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: ES9018K2M SABRE32

ES9018K2M SABRE32 Playback: 32-bit/384 kHz

32-bit/384 kHz Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros Packed with features

Truly great sound Cons Short cables

6. Anker Soundsync A3341

This is the only option on our list that can both transmit and receive.

The Anker Soundsync not only streams to your stereo equipment but also to your Bluetooth headphones or Bluetooth speakers.

You can easily flip the switch on the side of the unit to switch between receiving and transmitting.

Just like the other options, Bluetooth 5.0 comes standard with aptX HD, aptX and aptX Low Latency codecs that send superior sound with lossless transfer. This creates CD-quality audio.

It has a short range of only 33 feet. However, since this is mainly marketed as ideal for home theater use, it’s within a reasonable limit for that function.

It is truly low latency, and Anker worked hard to make sure there’s no lag in sound. Connect with AUX, RCA and digital optical cable, all of which are included with the unit.

This is a battery-powered Bluetooth receiver, so it will need recharging. Of course, you can plug it in at one location if you intend for it to stay there.

If not, you can expect about 20 hours of battery life in transmitter mode and 17.5 hours in receiver mode.

Key Features:

Codec: aptX HD, aptX and aptX low latency

aptX HD, aptX and aptX low latency Compatibility: TV, smartphone and speaker

TV, smartphone and speaker Output: RCA, AUX, digital optical, Bluetooth

RCA, AUX, digital optical, Bluetooth Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: N/A

N/A Playback: N/A

N/A Range: 33 feet

Pros No lag

CD-quality sound Cons Battery-powered, requires charging

Difficult setup, manual is lacking

Short-range

7. Esinkin Bluetooth Receiver

Esinkin Bluetooth Receiver Wireless Audio Adapter 4.0（NFC-Enabled） for HD Music Stereo Sound System

Wireless Audio Stream: Can make your high quality speaker home stereo system Bluetooth compatible,...

If you’re an Android user, you might want to look into the Esinkin Bluetooth Receiver.

The NFC-enabled receiver allows you to tap any NFC-enabled Android device to the unit to establish an instant wireless connection and start streaming music right away.

This receiver is the ultimate in easy setup. It only has Bluetooth 4.0, but for the price, it delivers high-quality sound.

Sitting in the middle with up to 50 feet of range, it can connect with either RCA or AUX output. Connect up to eight devices without any trouble.

Better yet, the small and simple compact design fits almost any decor.

Key Features:

Codec: None

None Compatibility: Smartphone, tablet, PC or any Bluetooth-enabled device

Smartphone, tablet, PC or any Bluetooth-enabled device Output: RCA and AUX

RCA and AUX Input: Bluetooth, NFC

Bluetooth, NFC DAC: EEPROM

EEPROM Playback: N/A

N/A Range: Up to 50 feet

Pros Easy setup for Android users Cons Streaming difficulties

No digital output

8. Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter

Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Bluetooth Streaming

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity: Simultaneously pair your smartphone and tablet and stream music from...

This budget-friendly Bluetooth audio adapter is durable and perfect if you just want a no-fuss receiver that does what it needs to do.

At roughly 50 feet, it has a pretty good range for its price and only includes the basics for codecs with SBC on board. The only output option is via an RCA cable, but if that’s all you need, this is a good deal.

Its sound quality is great, and it has outstanding reception for such a bare-bones device.

Another great feature is how easy it is to pair and re-pair as well. However, some users found this distracting since it will kick you off any other Bluetooth devices you might be using if you get too close.

Key Features:

Codec: SBC

SBC Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone and computer

Tablet, smartphone and computer Output: RCA and AUX

RCA and AUX Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: N/A

N/A Playback: N/A

N/A Range: Up to 50 feet

Pros Low price

Does what it needs to do

Good range, strong connection Cons Lacking codecs and connection options

Loud beep when connecting

9. 1Mii MiiLink Bluetooth Receiver for Car/Home Stereo

For something a little different, the 1Mii MiiLink is a Bluetooth receiver for either your home stereo or your car.

With Bluetooth 5.0, there’s a strong connection and instant pairing as soon as you start your car. It is truly plug-and-play.

Additionally, it’s also backward compatible with Bluetooth 4.2, 4.0, 3.0 and 2.0 devices.

Because it’s adapted for cars, it comes with a built-in microphone. You can answer a call, hang up, refuse a call or redial. It also responds to voice commands.

It is battery powered, can support 15 hours of continuous use and has a range of up to 70 feet. Additionally, it supports A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP audio codecs, so it provides clear, clean sound both in the car and at home.

Key Features:

Codec: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP

A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone and computer

Tablet, smartphone and computer Output: AUX

AUX Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: N/A

N/A Playback: N/A

N/A Range: Up to 70 feet

Pros Good sound quality

Starts when you start your car

Affordable option for car and home Cons No premium codecs

Lack of connection options

10. Besign BE-RCA

One of the best budget-friendly Bluetooth receivers, the Besign BE-RCA includes premium features for its price.

Bluetooth 5.0 is standard, and aptX codecs make CD-quality, dynamic sound. It also has a fantastic range of 100 feet.

The Besign is powered by a micro USB and connects via RCA or AUX. This allows it to connect with most speakers, but there is no digital output.

This is a low-priced unit with quality Bluetooth connection and codecs that make the sound quality top-notch for its price.

Key Features:

Codec: all aptX

all aptX Compatibility: Speaker, smartphone, television and tablet

Speaker, smartphone, television and tablet Output: RCA and AUX

RCA and AUX Input: Bluetooth

Bluetooth DAC: N/A

N/A Playback: N/A

N/A Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros Affordable

Good sound

Standard connection Cons Cables that come with it are short

Interference is common

What to Look For in a Bluetooth Audio Receiver

The first thing you should consider is price. Always know how much you can spend before you start shopping, and remember to stick to your budget.

Beyond that, you’ll want to have a look at the type of audio inputs you need. For example, in your car, a solitary AUX jack is fine. However, for your home stereo, you might want RCA or a digital input.

Finally, think about audio quality. A strong Bluetooth connection is great, but if you want really high definition sounds, you’ll need to pay attention to the codecs a receiver supports and look for aptX codecs for the best sound.

Summary

There’s a Bluetooth receiver for everyone, from those who want premium features and higher budgets to people who want basic devices that do what they need without fuss.

With an array of choices to suit whatever you need your Bluetooth receiver to do, you simply need to decide what you’re looking for first and then match it up to what’s out there.

Regardless of which option you choose, your listening experience will be taken to a new level with any of the options on this list.