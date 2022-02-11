10 Best Bluetooth Audio Receivers

Digital music has changed the way we listen to our favorite songs and artists. A Bluetooth audio receiver can marry your old amplifiers and speakers with the ever-expanding world of streaming audio, internet radio, podcasts and more. 

Suddenly, you can seamlessly stream stunning wireless music from your smart device to any stereo music system, making your favorite equipment sound better than it did when you brought them home.

There is a Bluetooth receiver for anyone who has a vintage system that they want to mesh with new technology and for every budget out there. 

Top Bluetooth Audio Receivers

Don’t be overwhelmed by the sheer number of products currently on the market. Here are our top picks for the best Bluetooth audio receivers.

1. Audioengine B1

The B1 is a Bluetooth receiver that will take your high-end stereo system to the next level. With Bluetooth 5.0 and quality codecs aptX HD, aptX, SBC and AAC, the sound comes through like it’s on a CD. 

This receiver has a 100-foot range and easily stays connected to your phone as you move around your home. 

The B1 has the least latency on this list, so count on great sound and no lag.

Gold-plated RCA analog or optical outputs mean it will work with just about any stereo system you can throw at it. 

You don’t need an app or software to use it either. It’s easy to stream from any app or download. As long as you have Bluetooth, you can listen.

This is a top-notch Bluetooth receiver with a simple setup that stands alone while providing high-quality, full-range sound. 

Key Features:

  • Codec: Bluetooth, aptX HD, aptX, SBC and AAC
  • Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone, speaker and computer
  • Output: Gold-plated RCA analog or digital optical
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: Built-in AKM4396
  • Playback: 24-bit
  • Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros

  • High definition sound
  • 100+ foot range
  • Plug and play

Cons

  • Expensive

2. iFi Zen Blue V2

Another easy-to-use way to turn your old expensive stereo into a wireless streaming modern stereo is iFi’s Zen Blue V2. 

This product includes Bluetooth 5.0 for optimum streaming. It also has aptX HD, aptX, AAC, LDAC and HWA codecs. 

Basically, anything you want to stream is going to sound as smooth as glass. 

You’ll hear high-resolution audio from any device and any app you choose. As long as it has Bluetooth, it can connect. 

With 24 bits, you’ll hear almost no lag or drop in music quality.

RCA, optical and coaxial or SPDIF connections make it easy to stream wirelessly through almost anything you own. 

The range is a little shaky, but it still could easily move around with my phone and not lose any signal or sacrifice sound quality. 

Better yet, the unit is solidly built, which makes the higher price tag feel justified.

Overall, the easy setup and amazing sound make this an excellent choice for music enthusiasts who want a Bluetooth option for their existing equipment. It delivers tonally-accurate, rich sound with no lag.

Key Features:

  • Codec: Bluetooth, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and HWA
  • Compatibility: Smartphone, laptop, DAP and any Bluetooth-compatible device
  • Output: RCA or 4.4mm analog and optical, coaxial and SPDIF digital
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: QCC5100 and ESS Sabre
  • Playback: 24 bits / 192 kbps
  • Range: Up to 50 feet

Pros

  • Excellent sound
  • Good range
  • Quality build

Cons

  • Spotty connectivity

3. BluDento True Hi-Fi 

The BlueDento True Hi-Fi Bluetooth receiver will make you fall in love with your old speakers again. 

With a super simple plug-and-play setup, enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 plus aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX, AAC and SBC codecs as well as Hi-Fi DAC. 

This is pretty much everything you need to stream CD-quality sound to your equipment. 

BlueDento’s audiophile-grade DAC is high-performance and 32 bit with a 2CH audio D/A converter that will capture even the most discerning music lover.

Up to 100 feet of range and RCA, AUX, optical and coaxial outputs means there’s not a lot this unit can’t handle. It eliminates any old ideas you may have had about Hi-Fi sound over Bluetooth. 

This product delivers beautifully accurate sound every time. 

Key Features:

  • Codec: aptX HD, aptX low latency, aptX, AAC and SBC
  • Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone and computer
  • Output: RCA and 3.5mm AUX analog and optical TOSLINK + SPDIF coaxial digital
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: Hi-Fi TI PCM5102A
  • Playback: 32-bit / 384 kHz
  • Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros

  • Hi-Fi sound
  • Easy connection

Cons

  • Hard to change Bluetooth devices
  • USB power adapter not included

4. Auris Blume HD 

With an easy setup, this Hi-Fi Bluetooth adapter will have you sailing away on a sound cloud in no time thanks to the Auris Blume HD.

Bluetooth 5.0 is standard, and aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX and AAC codecs plus Hi-Fi DAC provide stunning high-quality audio. 32-bit upsampling drops absolutely nothing when transmitting your sound.

Listen at over 100 feet of range with its special circuitry and precision-tuned antenna. This is one of the best units for transmitting through walls without drops or lags. 

Gold-plated RCA and digital optical outputs for connection pour premium sound through your speakers. It’s also designed nicely, and you won’t need any apps or software to get started.

The truly impressive sound is clear and detailed. Plus, with pairing for up to eight devices, this can be a gift to anyone in the home.

Key Features:

  • Codec: aptX HD, aptX low latency, aptX and AAC
  • Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone, computer and any Bluetooth-compatible device
  • Output: RCA (RCA to AUX cable also included) and optical SPIDIF digital
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: PCM5102A
  • Playback: 32-bit/384 kHz
  • Range: 100+ feet

Pros

  • Easy setup
  • Pristine sound
  • High-quality sound

Cons

  • Priced higher than most

5. 1Mii HiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver

1Mii’s HiFi Bluetooth receiver will breathe new life into all your expensive old equipment. 

It is packed with quality audio features such as Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX HD, aptX, aptX Low Latency and AAC codecs. Additionally, it has 32 bit, 2CH audio D/A converter, Hi-Fi DAC and 120dB.

The enhanced dynamic performance will impress any audio enthusiast. 

This device has a range of up to 100 feet, though it is a little disrupted through walls. RCA and AUX, as well as digital optical output, make it competitive with others on this list for connections. 

With so many features, this is a great option for extreme music lovers in closed spaces.

Key Features:

  • Codec: aptX HD, aptX, aptX low latency and AAC
  • Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone, speaker, computer and any Bluetooth-enabled device
  • Output: RCA and 3.5mm AUX analog and digital optical
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: ES9018K2M SABRE32
  • Playback: 32-bit/384 kHz
  • Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros

  • Packed with features
  • Truly great sound

Cons

  • Short cables

6. Anker Soundsync A3341 

This is the only option on our list that can both transmit and receive. 

The Anker Soundsync not only streams to your stereo equipment but also to your Bluetooth headphones or Bluetooth speakers

You can easily flip the switch on the side of the unit to switch between receiving and transmitting. 

Just like the other options, Bluetooth 5.0 comes standard with aptX HD, aptX and aptX Low Latency codecs that send superior sound with lossless transfer. This creates CD-quality audio.

It has a short range of only 33 feet. However, since this is mainly marketed as ideal for home theater use, it’s within a reasonable limit for that function. 

It is truly low latency, and Anker worked hard to make sure there’s no lag in sound. Connect with AUX, RCA and digital optical cable, all of which are included with the unit. 

This is a battery-powered Bluetooth receiver, so it will need recharging. Of course, you can plug it in at one location if you intend for it to stay there. 

If not, you can expect about 20 hours of battery life in transmitter mode and 17.5 hours in receiver mode.

Key Features:

  • Codec: aptX HD, aptX and aptX low latency
  • Compatibility: TV, smartphone and speaker
  • Output: RCA, AUX, digital optical, Bluetooth
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: N/A
  • Playback: N/A
  • Range: 33 feet

Pros

  • No lag
  • CD-quality sound

Cons

  • Battery-powered, requires charging
  • Difficult setup, manual is lacking
  • Short-range

7. Esinkin Bluetooth Receiver 

If you’re an Android user, you might want to look into the Esinkin Bluetooth Receiver. 

The NFC-enabled receiver allows you to tap any NFC-enabled Android device to the unit to establish an instant wireless connection and start streaming music right away. 

This receiver is the ultimate in easy setup. It only has Bluetooth 4.0, but for the price, it delivers high-quality sound.

Sitting in the middle with up to 50 feet of range, it can connect with either RCA or AUX output. Connect up to eight devices without any trouble.

Better yet, the small and simple compact design fits almost any decor.

Key Features:

  • Codec: None
  • Compatibility: Smartphone, tablet, PC or any Bluetooth-enabled device
  • Output: RCA and AUX
  • Input: Bluetooth, NFC
  • DAC: EEPROM
  • Playback: N/A
  • Range: Up to 50 feet

Pros

  • Easy setup for Android users

Cons

  • Streaming difficulties
  • No digital output

8. Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter 

This budget-friendly Bluetooth audio adapter is durable and perfect if you just want a no-fuss receiver that does what it needs to do. 

At roughly 50 feet, it has a pretty good range for its price and only includes the basics for codecs with SBC on board. The only output option is via an RCA cable, but if that’s all you need, this is a good deal. 

Its sound quality is great, and it has outstanding reception for such a bare-bones device. 

Another great feature is how easy it is to pair and re-pair as well. However, some users found this distracting since it will kick you off any other Bluetooth devices you might be using if you get too close. 

Key Features:

  • Codec: SBC
  • Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone and computer
  • Output: RCA and AUX
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: N/A
  • Playback: N/A
  • Range: Up to 50 feet

Pros

  • Low price
  • Does what it needs to do
  • Good range, strong connection

Cons

  • Lacking codecs and connection options
  • Loud beep when connecting

9. 1Mii MiiLink Bluetooth Receiver for Car/Home Stereo 

For something a little different, the 1Mii MiiLink is a Bluetooth receiver for either your home stereo or your car. 

With Bluetooth 5.0, there’s a strong connection and instant pairing as soon as you start your car. It is truly plug-and-play. 

Additionally, it’s also backward compatible with Bluetooth 4.2, 4.0, 3.0 and 2.0 devices. 

Because it’s adapted for cars, it comes with a built-in microphone. You can answer a call, hang up, refuse a call or redial. It also responds to voice commands.

It is battery powered, can support 15 hours of continuous use and has a range of up to 70 feet. Additionally, it supports A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP audio codecs, so it provides clear, clean sound both in the car and at home. 

Key Features:

  • Codec: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP
  • Compatibility: Tablet, smartphone and computer
  • Output: AUX
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: N/A
  • Playback: N/A
  • Range: Up to 70 feet

Pros

  • Good sound quality
  • Starts when you start your car
  • Affordable option for car and home

Cons

  • No premium codecs
  • Lack of connection options

10. Besign BE-RCA 

One of the best budget-friendly Bluetooth receivers, the Besign BE-RCA includes premium features for its price. 

Bluetooth 5.0 is standard, and aptX codecs make CD-quality, dynamic sound. It also has a fantastic range of 100 feet. 

The Besign is powered by a micro USB and connects via RCA or AUX. This allows it to connect with most speakers, but there is no digital output. 

This is a low-priced unit with quality Bluetooth connection and codecs that make the sound quality top-notch for its price.

Key Features:

  • Codec: all aptX
  • Compatibility: Speaker, smartphone, television and tablet
  • Output: RCA and AUX
  • Input: Bluetooth
  • DAC: N/A
  • Playback: N/A
  • Range: Up to 100 feet

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Good sound
  • Standard connection

Cons

  • Cables that come with it are short
  • Interference is common

What to Look For in a Bluetooth Audio Receiver

The first thing you should consider is price. Always know how much you can spend before you start shopping, and remember to stick to your budget. 

Beyond that, you’ll want to have a look at the type of audio inputs you need. For example, in your car, a solitary AUX jack is fine. However, for your home stereo, you might want RCA or a digital input. 

Finally, think about audio quality. A strong Bluetooth connection is great, but if you want really high definition sounds, you’ll need to pay attention to the codecs a receiver supports and look for aptX codecs for the best sound.

Summary

There’s a Bluetooth receiver for everyone, from those who want premium features and higher budgets to people who want basic devices that do what they need without fuss.

With an array of choices to suit whatever you need your Bluetooth receiver to do, you simply need to decide what you’re looking for first and then match it up to what’s out there. 

Regardless of which option you choose, your listening experience will be taken to a new level with any of the options on this list.