If you’re constantly on the move, chances are you have multiple pairs of earbuds or headphones. Chances are also good that you have a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes while out and about.

While headphones and sunglasses are both great, you can take outdoor fun to the next level.

Smart sunglasses combine many of the features of headphones right into the frame of your sunglasses, including hands-free calling and speakers.

Top Smart Glasses and Sunglasses

With many brands producing smart glasses, all with distinct features, figuring out the right pick can be a daunting task.

To save you from the torture of reviewing products in multiple stores, below are the ten best smart glasses, many of which are sunglasses.

1. Bose Sunglasses

The Bose Sunglasses are one of the top contenders in the smart sunglasses category. And of course they offer the Bose speaker high quality standards.

Two miniaturized Bose speakers sit in front of your ears to produce rich and immersive sound. When below 50 percent volume, you can hear your music, but people sitting around you won’t hear anything.

The press and turn volume control eliminates the frustration of taking out your phone to adjust the volume.

The Bose Sunglasses support standard Bluetooth audio (SBC) and high-quality AAC audio for rock-solid connection with iPhone and Android phones.

The microphone picks your voice clearly when commanding Google Assistant or Siri, allowing you to have a smooth conversation. Battery performance is OK, but don’t expect all-day battery. Bose advertises about 3.5 hours on a single charge.

The Bose Connect app provides you with easy access to software updates. You can unlock additional features, get tips, and personalize your settings for complete control.

Express your mood with a selection of limited-edition colors, from rose gold to mirrored silver. Interchanging the lenses is easy, with each pair blocking up to 99 percent of UVA/UVB rays.

2. Amazon Echo Frames

Merge style, comfort, and premium audio quality with the Amazon Echo Frames.

The All-New Echo Frames last for 14 hours with intermittent use and when the volume is at 60 percent. This Alexa speaker feature sets it apart from the competition.

Even though each arm is slightly thick to house the speakers and other circuitry, the part hooking around the ears is thin for maximum comfort.

The touch sensitivity on the outer right arm allows you to answer or reject phone calls through a simple tap or swipe. The VIP filter enables users to select specific notifications from various apps and filter out the rest.

Auto volume automatically adjusts your listening volume depending on the noise of your immediate background.

The Auto-off feature is a handy addition to the All-New Echo Frames, a technique that allows users to flip the sunglasses upside down on a surface to preserve battery life.

The All-New Echo Frames look slightly more stylish than the first iteration, offering colors like a modern tortoise, classic black, and horizon blue.

The hands-free access to Alexa makes it easy to make calls, add ingredients to your shopping list or ask for reminders without touching your phone.

3. TechKen Sunglasses

Individuals with an active lifestyle will love the TechKen Sunglasses for their versatility. Whether you’re camping, hiking, biking, or skiing, the sunglasses ensure you get optimal sun protection while listening to high-quality audio.

The rugged design doesn’t compromise comfort, so users can wear the glasses for extended hours without discomfort.

Many sunglasses compromise battery performance, some going for less than two hours on a single charge. The TechKen Sunglasses addresses this issue by offering seven to nine hours, depending on your usage and audio volume.

The built-in earbuds provide a secure fit, ensuring you don’t have to adjust the sunglasses every now and then. Adjusting the volume, answering, and ending calls is easy with the added play/stop and volume controls.

The polarized lenses prevent harmful UV rays from hitting your eyes directly. You can connect the TechKen Sunglasses to a vast range of devices using Bluetooth technology.

The foldable design makes carrying the sunglasses easy as they can fit into your pockets. The sunglasses weigh 6.5 ounces, so carrying them around is a breeze.

4. Inventiv Sunglasses

Sunglasses lets you listen to immersive sounds while experiencing unrivaled comfort.

Sometimes streets or commuter buses get unpredictable, with bag snatchers ready to pounce on your wallet.

However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t listen to your favorite music while on the go. The Inventiv Sunglasses feature an open earphone speaker system that keeps users aware of their surroundings.

Sound performance is impressive, thanks to the dual stereo speaker system. Songs from different genres sound great for an immersive listening experience.

The user-friendly and highly responsive controls make adjusting the volume easy. Users can enjoy up to three hours of premium playback on a full charge, and the included USB cable makes charging the sunglasses easy when on the move.

The lenses are fully polarized, offering your eyes maximum protection from harmful sun rays, plus they decrease sun glare for complete clarity of vision.

The Bluetooth 4.0 technology allows connection to a distance of up to 30 feet. The sunglasses are comfortable to put on for extended sessions with the lightweight design, 9.1 ounces.

5. GELETE Smart Glasses

The GELETE Smart Audio Sunglasses are a dream come true for any outdoor lover, offering both comfort and impeccable audio performance. The 3D surround sound and an intelligent chip deliver rich and crisp sound.

Signal dropouts are a nightmare for music enthusiasts, but the sunglasses connect via Bluetooth 5.0 for unmatched performance.

The technology offers easy and stable access to a distance of up to 30 feet to all Bluetooth-enabled devices. Enjoy easy access to your phone calls, navigation, and music without the need to pull out your phone with the integrated AI voice control.

The open-ear Bluetooth speaker design makes it possible to make phone calls and listen to music without blocking the surrounding sounds.

Outdoor activities like fishing, skiing, hunting, and cycling won’t strain your eyes with the UV400 polarized lenses. Besides offering eye comfort, the sunglasses weigh 1.12 ounces, making them painless to wear for hours on end.

A handy addition is the IPX4 waterproof rating, which offers protection against dust and water splashes.

6. Leaden Sunglasses

As much as you love your slick sunglasses and Bluetooth earbuds, wouldn’t it be easier to enjoy their functionalities in one package?

You can achieve such convenience with the Leaden Sunglasses that are a great combination of style and impressive audio performance. The sunglasses make a perfect companion for outdoor lovers since they remain intact during strenuous activities.

Users can make seamless calls with the CVC noise reduction, a technology that creates a quiet environment by isolating your voice from the outside noise. The stereo sound makes all music genres sound as intended while delivering a punchy bass.

The two-ear design ensures the audio is barely audible to anyone sitting around you. You can place the sunglasses in your pocket with ease, thanks to the foldable design.

The polarized lenses block enough light to protect your eyes from harmful rays, plus they don’t display dark colors. Enjoy a secure and straightforward entry to a vast range of devices with Bluetooth 4.1 technology at a distance of 10 meters.

The battery performance is satisfying, offering a conversation time of six hours, five hours of music time, and over 150 hours on standby mode. Plus, it only takes two hours to charge the battery to full capacity.

7. ELINKA Sunglasses

ELINKA Sunglasses combine style and functionality, making them the go-to option for customers.

You’ll appreciate how intuitive the controls are, allowing you to switch between calls and music while adjusting the volume with ease.

The audio quality is precise and pumps with high fidelity, so you can hear your favorite music with little to no distortion. Storing and carrying the sunglasses is easy with the foldable design.

The sunglasses offer a more sporty design, making them ideal for intense outdoor activities like hiking, running, and cycling.

The in-ear design sits comfortably on the ears, so playing music doesn’t distract people sitting around you. Use Bluetooth technology to enjoy seamless connection on various devices to a range of up to 33 feet.

Comfort is exceptional since the ELINKA Sunglasses weigh 0.3 pounds. You can wear them for extended hours without feeling any discomfort.

The package includes three interchangeable lenses in different colors such as yellow, brown, and clear, so you can choose a color that best compliments your style.

Users get up to 6 hours of playtime and 120 hours of standby mode, meaning you won’t run out of juice when cycling for long distances.

8. JINSERTA Sunglasses

When going out for an intense bike ride or running on a trail, you risk losing your earbuds. The JINSERTA sunglasses solve such annoyances by utilizing an in-ear fit design. No matter how strenuous your activities are, the included earbuds stay intact while delivering a top-quality sound.

Although the frame is super-strong, it doesn’t compromise your comfort even when wearing it for an extended period. The lightweight materials ensure the JINSERTA sunglasses don’t feel bulky on the face and around the ears.

Battery life is quite impressive, making the sunglasses a perfect companion for people who spend most of their time outdoors. Users get up to 150 hours on standby mode, four hours of continuous music playtime, and six hours of talk time.

The polarized TAC lenses are UV400 resistant, offering nearly 100 percent protection from ultraviolet rays to prevent eye damage.

You can connect the JINSERTA sunglasses to a vast range of devices up to a distance of 10 meters with Bluetooth 4.1 technology. Use the intuitive controls to switch between music and hands-free calls.

9. WGP Sunglasses

The WGP Smart Audio Sunglasses are tailored to give you comfort every time you put them on, which is probably the reason for that steep price tag.

They are ideal for driving around, gaming, or simply running, and feature an open-ear-audio that ensures you are alert to your present surroundings even as you get entertained with your favorite content—be it podcasts or music.

Its headphones have up-to-date Bluetooth chips that deliver excellent sound quality. The connection is also fast and reliable. It is 1P67 waterproof and sweat-proof, which protects them from any damage from water and sweat.

The large inbuilt lithium-ion battery delivers long-lasting power, making it reliable for listening to music for hours. With only two hours of charging, the batteries can endure for seven days.

These sunglasses weigh 0.9 pounds. As such, they are lightweight, meaning you can comfortably wear them for extended periods.

They are also polarized, so they protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. The WGP smart sunglasses are equipped with HI-FI stereo sound for an immersive listening experience.

10. AOHOGOD Sunglasses

AOHOGOD sunglasses have a classic fashionable appearance that makes them irresistible. If you are looking for sunglasses to wear during outdoor activities such as mountain climbing, skiing, and golfing, you can’t go wrong with a pair of these.

They have a wireless Bluetooth speaker equipped with 5.0 Bluetooth decoding technology that makes it easy to pick up calls as well as listen to music.

It offers a seamless hands-free experience, giving you the convenience of going about your daily activities while listening to your favorite audio content.

With the AOHOGOD sunglasses, you can enjoy a Wi-Fi connection of up to 30 feet for improved convenience. It is 1P7 waterproof, so there’s nothing to worry about water damage.

They are sweat-resistant and have high-quality plastic frames, meaning increased durability.

These polarized high-quality UV400 sunglasses block UV rays, protecting your eyes from damage.

Summary

Smart glasses are so much more than your usual sunglasses. They’re now packed with many advanced features like Bluetooth, hands-free calling, and new stylish designs that deliver rich, powerful sound.

With so many brands, shapes, and sizes, zeroing on to a single smart glass could get very tricky very soon, but not anymore!

We hope you find the best match for yourself from our above picks.