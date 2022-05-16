10 Best HDMI Splitters

Dealing with a bunch of tangled cords is something most people don’t want to struggle with when they are trying to switch displays.

Different outputs, multiple cables and a mess of wires are never desirable. Whether you’re trying to avoid a tripping hazard or bad aesthetics, a splitter can help.

HDMI splitters help split the signal from one device to multiple displays. You can use them when your current device doesn’t have enough HDMI slots or you want to keep your cords organized.

Regardless of your reasons for using this type of device, it’s important to make sure you have the right product. Read on to find the best HDMI splitters for your needs.

Top HDMI Splitters

Depending on your budget, resolution needs and how many ports you are looking for, the ideal splitter for you can vary. To help you find the right option for your intended usage, here are the best HDMI splitters on the market.

1. ENBUER HDMI Splitter

ENBUER HDMI Splitter HDMI Splitter 1x4: HDMI Splitter 1x4 distributes the input HDMI signals to 4 identical HDMI outputs...

Supported Audio: DTS-HD, Dolby-trueHD, DTS, Dolby-AC3, DSD etc. Video Format: 4K x 2K@30Hz, 3480x2160p,...

First on our list is the ENBUER HDMI Splitter. ENBUER is a respected and well-known brand for home tech, so you can trust that this item will live up to its reputation.

Offering four outputs to split to, this HDMI splitter will provide four identical HDMI outputs simultaneously.

With support for many audio formats and up to 4Kx2K resolutions, this splitter is compatible with almost everything you could think of. Projectors, monitors, gaming consoles, PCs and televisions can all benefit from using this component.

The splitter is extremely easy to use, requiring nothing more than to plug and play. Once you’ve connected the splitter and HDMI cable, you’re ready to go.

ENBUER even offers a warranty and fantastic customer service if something goes wrong with your splitter. You can rest easy knowing you are covered if needed.

Key Features:

Easy use

Up to 4K resolutions

1×4 HDMI splitting

Pros: Supports many formats

Easy to use Cons: Identical outputs

Barebones features

2. VWRHar HDMI Switch

Sale VWRHar HDMI Switch 【Bi-Directional HDMI SWITCH】 Solid Aluminum Alloy construction, this durable HDMI bi-directional...

【4K@60HZ HDR Switcher】Support 4k@60Hz, 3D, 1080P, 4K x 2K@30hz resolution and TrueHD 7.1 provide...

VWRHar is a brand that isn’t quite as well-known in the tech world but is still one you can trust. The company sells many gadgets, and their HDMI splitter-switch combo is a great component to add to your home setup.

What’s the difference between a splitter and a switch? A splitter will give the same output to all HDMI cords plugged into it. A switch will allow you to swap between displays with two separate cords.

This product can do both, saving you the hassle of using one of each.

If you’re running low on HDMI ports on your chosen device and want to split it into two separate displays, this model is fantastic. You can use one port for two different outputs, making it much easier to condense how many cords you have.

Since it supports most consoles, Blu-ray players and smart televisions, this switch is a must-have. The only drawback is that there are only two ports, which may not feel like enough in some situations.

Key Features:

Split-switch combo

Two separate displays

Compact device

Pros: Small profile

Easily switch displays

Low-cost Cons: Only two outputs

Sale Avedio Links HDMI Splitter 1x2 HDMI SPLITTRE DUPLICATE/MIRROR ONLY - Powered HDMI Splitter can distribute one HDMI input signal to...

PORTABLE - 4K HDMI Splitter 1 in 2 out, size: 2.5x2.1x0.5 inches/ 6.3X5.3X1.2 cm ( L X W X H ), easy to...

Avedio provides a fantastic option in their 1×2 HDMI splitter. Giving full HD 1080P, this device is fantastic for situations when you’re running low on HDMI ports.

Though it only provides two slots, it’s wonderful for when you need just a little bit more to get the job done.

Smaller HDMI splitters like this are perfect for when you’re only down one or two HDMI slots. It’s also great if you’re trying to play something split-screen but don’t have enough room for both monitors.

As a splitter, both displays will be identical. This makes it great for watching movies on separate monitors as well.

Whatever you’re using it for, the Avedio Links is excellent for consoles, PCs, DVD players, projectors and more. Supporting up to a 4K resolution, you’ll find that this product provides everything you need and more.

Key Features:

Supports 4K resolution

Mirrored splitter

Pros: High-resolution

Small device

Easy to use Cons: Only mirrors displays

4. Gana HDMI Switch 4K

Sale Gana HDMI Switch 4K HIGH RESOLUTION: Support 3D, 1080P, 4K x 2K resolution and HD audio. Please use standard HDMI 2.0 Cables...

BIDIRECTIONAL HDMI SWITCH: 3 Ports, you could connect two HDMI sources to one HDMI display, or connect...

Another switch/splitter hybrid, the Gana HDMI Switch is a wonderful option for anyone who doesn’t require more than two ports on their splitter.

It’s perfect for televisions or consoles with only one HDMI port, forcing you to expand a bit if you want to use all of the features.

With support for 4K resolution, this switch goes up to a 60Hz refresh rate. That makes it perfect for watching movies or for gaming, with 60Hz being more than adequate for even competitive games.

If you so choose, you can have two separate outputs for the switch, letting you alternate between whichever display you want. This feature is well-suited to televisions with more than one console or to a monitor that needs to show multiple displays.

Otherwise, you can use the switch as a splitter with mirrored displays.

Key Features:

HDMI Switcher

Alternate between switcher or splitter

Triple ports

Pros: Three available ports

Switch and split

Easy to use

Broad compatibility Cons: Fragile

5. KELIIYO HDMI Splitter

Sale KELIIYO HDMI Splitter 【1x4 Hdmi Splitter】This Hdmi splitter 1 input 4 output duplicate 1 HDMI input signal to 4 identical...

【High Compability】Keliiyo 4 way Hdmi Splitter supports full HD 1080P and 3D resolutions, it can reach...

If two slots aren’t enough, the KELIIYO HDMI splitter likely provides what you need. With four splitting ports, you can have up to four displays with the same output shared to each one.

Keep in mind that these outputs need to have the same resolution in order to work properly.

With an easy-to-use interface, this system also provides lights to show exactly what you’re using and when. This can eliminate any confusion and simplify using the device.

Overall, it’s a basic product without any extra bells or whistles. If all you need is to split your display, this gadget will likely meet your needs.

Key Features:

Four splitting ports

Easy-to-read light interface

Pros: Four ports

Video and audio transmission Cons: Only mirrors display

6. Vilcome HDMI Switch

Sale Vilcome HDMI Switch 🌀【3 in 1 Out HDMI Switch】-- This HDMI switch can easily transfer video and audio from 3 HDMI...

🌀【4K@60Hz Resolution Support】-- HDMI switch box supports resolutions of 4K@60Hz/30Hz,...

The Vilcome HDMI splitter gives you three ports to work with. Using full HD 4K 1080P 3D resolutions, this multi-port selector is fantastic for increasing the number of available ports for you to use.

Best of all, this splitter is also a switch, giving you up to three different outputs. It’s a fantastic choice if you need to run multiple outputs for the same device, such as a television with multiple attached devices like DVD players or gaming consoles.

With this device, you won’t have to worry about moving around your cords every time you switch.

Compared to other options on this list, the Vilcome HDMI splitter offers everything and more.

Compatible with nearly all HDMI devices, easy to use with a single button and capable of tripling your HDMI ports, there are few flaws here for you to be bothered by.

Key Features:

4K 60Hz resolution

Three-port switching

Pros: Splits and switches

High resolution Cons: Max refresh rate of 60Hz

7. OREI HDMI Splitter

Sale OREI HDMI Splitter HDMI Splitter 1 in 2 Out: THIS UNIT DOES NOT EXTEND MONITORS - ONLY Split one HDMI input signal to two...

Fully Compatible with any HDMI 1.4/ 1.3/ 1.2 version, support HDCP 1.4(NOTE: Will Not BYPASS HDCP),...

If you don’t need a splitter that provides multiple features, the OREI HDMI Splitter is likely the best option for you. Providing the ability to split one input into two outputs and not much more, it’s perfect if you don’t intend to use splitters often.

Keep in mind that this splitter will not extract audio. It also will not extend monitors or provide the ability to switch. Because of this, it’s somewhat lackluster when compared to other products on this list.

However, it’s excellent when it comes to video presentations. It’s also great if you only need to split the output and have an external audio system that doesn’t need to be carried over.

Overall, it has everything you need, but it lacks extra features.

Key Features:

Two-port splitter

No audio carrying

Full compatibility with any HDMI

Pros: Affordable

High-resolution splitting Cons: Low on features

Doesn’t extend sound

Won’t extend monitors

8. Tekholy HDMI Switch

Sale Tekholy HDMI Switch UPGRADED HDMI SWITCH: Solid Aluminum Alloy construction, Tekholy durable HDMI bi-directional splitter...

PLUG & PLAY: No need to install driver. Just plug in your HDMI device and enjoy! With 2 LED indicators,...

As far as affordability goes, you can rarely find something that provides a better value than the Tekholy HDMI Switch. You can generally find this device for less than $10, making it easy to add to your home setup on any budget.

You might think that this price tag means you’ll sacrifice functionality and quality, but it still provides everything you need.

With an easy-to-use plug-and-play design and the ability to switch between two outputs, this switch is just as effective as any other splitter. However, it lacks the ability to display two screens simultaneously as a switch.

If you need to extend a display, it’s perfect. But, it offers little besides that.

With two ports and compatibility with most devices, Tekholy’s switch is one of the best models for any budget setup. The only real drawback is its limited number of ports.

That said, if your port needs are minimal, you may struggle to find a better option.

Key Features:

Works as a switch

Solid aluminum alloy construction

Pros: Fast, stable transmission

Switching compatibilities Cons: Only two ports

No simultaneous screens

9. MT-VIKI HDMI Splitter

MT-VIKI HDMI Splitter MT-VIKI SP104, hdmi splitter 1 in 4 out mirror/duplicate 1 HDMI input signal to 4 identical HDMI output...

4 way hdmi splitter supports resolution 4Kx2K@30Hz, Full HD 1080P, 3D, deep color 8/10/12 bit. Supported...

The MT-VIKI HDMI Splitter will allow you to duplicate the same output onto multiple displays. With four identical ports, it’s perfect for LAN parties or duplicating displays for a presentation in a professional environment.

One feature that MT-VIKI flaunts is the “support cascade.” Essentially, you can display one computer to an effectively limitless number of outputs by using several of these splitters and feeding them into each other.

While this is far from practical and more than a novelty, it’s certainly a unique feature.

Aside from this benefit, you have everything from this splitter that you could want. 4Kx2K resolutions are supported, though it’s worth noting that the refresh rate caps out at a low 30Hz.

As a result, you may want to avoid competitive games with this splitter.

Key Features:

“Support cascade” features

Four splitting ports

Pros: High-resolution

Broad device support Cons: Low 30Hz refresh rate cap

10. Tealkoo HDMI Switch

Tealkoo HDMI Switch ✔Bi-Directional HDMI Switch: Work as HDMI switch: toggle two HDMI video sources to one display. Work as...

✔4K@60HZ Resolution: This HDMI 2.0 switch supports 4K@60Hz, 2K@60Hz, 1080P@120Hz, 3D resolution, UHD,...

The Tealkoo HDMI Switch is likely the strongest rival to Tekholy. Providing 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rates, this switch also provides two ports at an incredibly low price.

With an easy-to-use setup, no external powers or drivers and gold-plated connectors, the construction of this splitter is excellent. While it only has two ports, you can switch or duplicate displays, making it great for any use.

One thing to note is that 4K resolutions will require high-quality HDMI cords, which are not included with this device. These can raise the overall price a bit, but there’s a good chance you already have these types of cords in your home.

As long as you have the right accessories, the Tealkoo HDMI Switch is another strong option.

Key Features:

Gold-plated connectors

Aluminum alloy shell

High resolution and refresh rate

Pros: Up to 120Hz refresh rate

1080p resolution

High resolutions offered Cons: Only two ports

Summary

When you are researching HDMI splitters, the best option for you is the one that fits your needs. That said, it’s unlikely that any of these options will disappoint.

If you’re looking solely for a splitter, the Vilcome device is our top choice. For a two-port switch, the Tealkoo model provides superior construction and fantastic resolution options.

If budget is your main concern, the Tekholy option is worth reviewing.

No matter which option you choose, these HDMI splitters will have your setup looking organized and provide the functionality you need.