6 Best Portable TVs

When looking for flexible options to view your favorite streaming providers, portable TVs are worth considering. They’re easy to set up and can work in any outdoor setting, allowing you to watch content from anywhere.

The best portable TVs will impress you with their image quality, size, price and battery life while taking your viewing experience to the next level regardless of your location.

With many options to choose from, we’ve done the research for you and found the best portable TVs on the market.

Top Portable TVs

As you review the top portable TV options, consider which features are the most important to you. Do you need a stellar image quality? Exceptional portability? Clear sound? Multiple ways to keep it powered?

Regardless of your needs, we found the best portable TVs that provide the ultimate streaming experience.

1. Milanix 14.1” Portable Widescreen LED TV

Sale 666 Reviews Milanix 14.1-inch Portable Widescreen LED TV SUPER SLIM DESIGN : 14.1" Widescreen LED HDTV Portable Television built in digital tuner Can Receive ATSC...

MANY FEATURES : USB/SD inputs for external audio/video playback, Dual AV inputs for use with DVD player...

It’s easy to overlook this portable TV because of its compact aesthetic and standard black coloring. However, we put it at the top of our list because it comes jam-packed with features.

The Milanix LED TV is designed to give you the ultimate streaming experience no matter where you are.

If you’re often on the go, the kickstand on this model lets you set it up on any surface. It also works with nearly all the mainstream ports.

Two AV ports let you connect the TV with a multimedia device. Besides the tuner for local channels, the Milanix TV has HDMI, USB, VGA and SD ports.

This model also includes an upgraded antenna and FM tuner. As a result, listening to radio channels is an immersive experience.

For flawless mobile viewing, the device uses a built-in rechargeable battery. Compared to other brands, it lasts longer to provide extended viewing sessions.

You can choose to listen to the TV via built-in speakers or the jack that is compatible with many of the best headphones.

With a maximum screen size of 14.1 inches and a weight of just over three pounds, this TV is perfect for camps. It’s also suitable for commuting or relaxing at home.

If 14.1 inches sounds too large for you, there are other sizes at varying price points to meet your ideal dimensions.

The other stellar feature is its sleek and slim design, making the TV a lot more portable.

Overall, it’s compatible with the most notable devices. Both HDMI and VGA interfaces sync with streaming devices such as Amazon Firestick, Roku and Apple TV.

While this device has lots of features, it’s not the most pricey portable TV on the market. This makes it a great option for people on a budget.

If you want a reliable portable model, the Milax fits the bill.

2. Tyler 14” Portable LCD 1080P TV

1,267 Reviews Tyler Portable LCD 1080P TV 14" HDTV supports up to 1080p with Dual Tuners ATSC and NTSC

Built-in Battery Provides up to 4 Hours of Use

With a resolution of 1080P, the Tyler LCD TV gives you ramped-up image quality. This portable TV has a rugged design that’s suitable for camping or other outdoor activities.

It’s the most sturdy portable TV for tuning into local channels. The tuners are compatible with both NTSC and ATSC. They’re also quite responsive to digital channels.

Its built-in rechargeable battery can last up to four hours. This means that if you encounter a power outage, you can still experience smooth streaming.

Similar to our best pick model, this TV gives you many input options to work with. You get access to ports like SD, USB and HDMI.

You can also connect your Roku or Chromecast device to stream your favorite media content.

Another incredible feature is the surround sound quality. There are two built-in speakers on the TV, so you don’t need to connect it to external speakers.

The TV comes with a remote and power cord that can be plugged into a 12-volt power source.

There are buttons on the TV for adjusting picture display settings like contrast or brightness. The volume and FM radio buttons also work well.

To enhance the signal reception, this device uses both a magnetic monopole UHF and an FM antenna.

While it doesn’t have a wide viewing angle, the 4:3 screen ratio can help widen the format to fill the entire screen.

With its high-definition picture quality and adjustment features, this TV is ideal for the outdoors. It’s also lightweight, coming in at just under five pounds.

3. Leadstar 14” Portable LED TV for Outdoor

74 Reviews Leadstar 14-inch Portable LED Tv for Outdoor 14.1" digital 16:10 screen with 1280x800 SD resolution; H.265 Freeview TV / ATSC TV (MPEG4) for USA and...

Long life LED Panel, Support play JPEG/MP3/MP4/MPEG/WAI/VOB/RMVB/AVI/MKV/M4V 1080P video by SD Card...

Leadstar is known for designing adaptable TVs with phenomenal image quality. No matter where you are, you will have exceptional visuals.

It also has stereo speakers that give you an immersive listening experience.

Most shoppers prefer this model since it’s perfect for streaming while in the car. On the back of the portable TV, you’ll see a bracket that you can attach to the headrest of your front car seat.

The other distinct feature of this model is that it’s one of the leading portable TVs for gaming. There’s an input port for your Nintendo Switch or other gaming pads.

You also get the earphone socket as an alternative to the speakers. Leadstar estimates that its 4000 mAh built-in battery lasts for about 5 hours.

The overall setup is seamless, and the TV’s reception is remarkable. Considering the tuner’s rate of reception, this is the ideal portable TV for camping.

As you’d expect from ultra-modern TV, this model supports nearly all the mainstream media formats.

With a screen resolution of 1280 x 800, it’s arguably among the top-ranking portable models with high image clarity. To maintain the quality, the screen dimension ratio stands at 16:9.

At just over four pounds, this model is lightweight. Better yet, its built-in antenna gives you a smooth signal reception. In the first scanning attempt, you will discover around 17 channels.

Images are clear, balanced and have no distortions. The only thing that would be nice is if the antenna was detachable.

If you’re an avid road tripper, this portable TV is a perfect pick.

4. SuperSonic SC-2814 Portable Digital LED TV

74 Reviews SuperSonic SC-2814 Portable Digital LED TV 14.1" digital 16:10 screen with 1280x800 SD resolution; H.265 Freeview TV / ATSC TV (MPEG4) for USA and...

Long life LED Panel, Support play JPEG/MP3/MP4/MPEG/WAI/VOB/RMVB/AVI/MKV/M4V 1080P video by SD Card...

The SuperSonic LED TV is ideal if you want a portable device and are on a mid-range budget.

While this isn’t a premium model, the controls and functionality are worth it. In terms of compatibility, it has all the key input options.

The build quality is unmatched and offers lots of versatility. Connecting to media devices like Firestick, Chromecast or Roku isn’t a problem.

Its digital TV tuner makes it more convenient to move just anywhere. It pulls in over-the-air stations without distortions.

You won’t need a direct external power source. The portable TV has a built-in lithium battery to keep you functional on the go.

At the base, there’s a kickstand that makes the SuperSonic TV perfect for a kitchen layout. For enhanced image quality, it uses LED display technology and a 1080P resolution.

Apart from the picture quality, the built-in speakers work well. You also have the option to connect to external speakers using its many media input options.

Compared to other portable TVs, the SuperSonic has quite a generous screen size. This is especially impressive given the fact that the device reportedly weighs just one pound.

Its remote control enhances the TV’s ease of use anytime you want to play media.

If you like RVing or camping, this is one of the most stable portable TVs on the market.

5. Lepow 15.6” Portable Monitor

Sale 5,748 Reviews Lepow 15.6-inch Portable Monitor [Full HD 1080P Display] Lepow USB C Monitor delivers stunning 1920 x 1080 resolution visuals with awesome...

[Multiple Devices Connection] Lepow monitor is compatible for laptops, PCs, Phones, PS3/4, XBOX ONE, Wii...

Lepow gives you a riveting streaming experience, especially when outdoors. Additionally, if you’re a pro-gamer, this is the ideal portable TV to buy.

With a screen size of 15.6 inches, you can expect to experience outstanding visuals.

While the screen size provides ample viewing, this model is lightweight and easy to hold on your lap. At just under two pounds in weight, it offers exceptional portability.

The Lepow monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. This kind of performance matches up quite responsively with most gaming consoles.

You can display videos by connecting to your devices via the Type-C or mini HDMI port.

Besides gaming consoles, these two ports make the Lepow compatible with PCs, laptops and phones. Its HDR mode is tweaked to give you superb video transmission while gaming.

This full HD monitor comes fitted with a smart cover and screen protector to safeguard it from damage. Its back cover can fold to let you place the portable monitor on a flat surface.

With two built-in speakers, you’ll be able to clearly hear whatever you are watching or playing.

Although the price is a bit high, the overall video quality is better than other options on the market.

If you’ll be watching this TV with other people, this is an excellent screen to purchase due to its size.

6. Tyler 7″ Portable TV/LCD Monitor

1,333 Reviews Tyler 7-inch Portable TV/LCD Monitor SLEEK & COMPACT: Our 16" In Widescreen LED HDTV was designed specifically for small and compact areas in...

LOADED FEATURES: Don't settle for less! USB/SD inputs for external audio/video playback, Dual AV inputs...

Tyler offers an inexpensive monitor with all the characteristics of a portable TV. If you like devices with more compact designs, this model is a great choice.

Its built-in antenna can connect to broadcasts that are within a 15-mile range.

Aside from the impressive signal reception, its four-hour battery life is also worth mentioning. The battery is rechargeable, giving you the option to use the TV on the go without a power source.

Similar to the 14” inch model, this TV has both ATSC and NTSC digital tuners under its hood.

Although this is a low-priced TV, the tuners give it the capacity to pull in the highest number of signals.

The images are crisp and sharp, but they do have negligible distortions. This TV also comes with an FM radio and multiple input options.

Depending on your needs, there are a few input devices you can connect this portable TV to. Some of the input ports include HDMI, USB, SD and headphone jacks.

Other options like Apple TV, Roku, Firestick or Chromecast are also compatible with the TV.

While this model can’t connect to the internet, it does work with streaming devices that are wifi compatible. You can also connect to gaming consoles or use it as a computer monitor.

Summary

Portable TVs offer convenience to people who enjoy activities like camping. They are also ideal for commuters who want to watch their favorite shows while taking the train or bus to work.

With cutting-edge features, it’s easy to experience smooth video streaming. However, it’s worth noting that the features to evaluate depend on your preferences.

You want to consider the streaming devices you want the TV to connect with. It’s also important to evaluate the quality of the built-in digital tuner.

The convenience of being portable matters to most buyers as well. That said, you need to strike a balance between the screen size and total weight.

Overall, portable TVs enhance your ability to stream and watch your favorite content no matter where you are.