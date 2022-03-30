10 Best 4G LTE Routers

The ability to connect to the internet has become an essential part of life. However, the struggle to bring quality internet service to rural areas is ongoing.

One of the best solutions is to create a mobile hotspot using a special router. 4G LTE routers in particular use established cell signals to bring fast internet to places that cable or satellite can’t yet reach.

They’re also great for bringing along to the cottage, on vacation or anywhere you might want to stay connected.

We’ve researched some of the best 4G LTE routers on the market and compared them so you can choose the one that fits your needs and budget.

Best 4G LTE Routers

Whether you are evaluating cost, speed, range or another feature, there’s a product out there for you. Here are our picks for the best 4G LTE Routers.

1. NETGEAR Nighthawk M1

NETGEAR is best known for its wide variety of modems and computer products. The Nighthawk M1 is just another example of NETGEAR’s commitment to quality.

Its small, compact design slips easily into any bag, but it packs a big punch. Lightning-fast speeds up to one Gbps mean streaming movies and games are no problem for up to 20 devices simultaneously.

This router was the first 4G LTE product to reach this speed, so you know that NETGEAR knows what they’re doing. Using carrier aggregation technology, they can pull together multiple signals into a single strong one.

Nothing else on this list does that.

Perfect for traveling, camping or rural homes where there’s no reliable satellite or fixed-line service, the M1 is so user-friendly that you can be up and running in minutes.

With a large, 2.4-inch LCD color display and an easy-to-use mobile app, you can view your signal strength, network, data usage and connected WiFi devices.

You’ll also be able to turn the WiFi hotspot on and off or play media files. The USB port lets you connect a storage drive, so you can share data and stream personal media with other connected devices.

Though sometimes it needs a power cycle to reach maximum speeds, the Nighthawk M1 is a standout in its category thanks to its great battery life, solid connectivity, super-fast speeds and intuitive control.

Key Features:

Connect up to 20 devices

Ultrafast speeds of one Gbps

Large 2.4 inch LCD screen

Carrier Plans: supports any mobile data plan up to 1 Gbps

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 14, 29, 30, 66; 3G bands: 1, 2, 5

Wired Connectivity: 1 Gigabit Ethernet port; Power: USB (Type C-port); USB (Type A-port); 2 TS-9 Connectors

Battery Life: 5040 mAh all-day power + charges your mobile device

CAT 16 LTE Advanced

Pros: One of the fastest routers

Small and compact

Carrier aggregation technology Cons: Trouble reaching top speed

2. MOFI4500-4GXeLTE

MOFI4500-4GXeLTE-SIM7-COMBO 4G LTE Rugged Metal Enterprise Router with SIM Slot for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile including band 71

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile LTE Advanced Cellular Modem

The Mofi 4500-4GxeLTE is a double antenna quick-speed 4G LTE router that’s small enough to transport easily but is a powerful piece of equipment. Its rugged metal casing protects it while you’re on the move.

With a respectable maximum speed of 300 Mbps and up to 50 Mbps upload speed, you can stream without worry wherever you can get a cellular signal.

Two WiFi antennas and two 4G LTE antennas create a strong performance with excellent range.

Wireless repeater mode works as a WiFi range extender, taking an existing signal from an existing router and using it to create another network.

This model does not use carrier aggregation, so it can’t produce instantaneous speeds like the Nighthawk. However, its stability makes up for what it lacks in speed.

Testing has shown that this router works with all cellular providers in the U.S. and internationally. That said, the manufacturer states it works with T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

Connect your wired devices via Ethernet through one of the four LAN ports, or use the USB port to connect your drive or printer.

Overall, this is a strong little machine with steady internet access.

Key Features:

Extended WiFi range with built-in Wireless repeater mode

T-Mobile recommends it as the fastest device on T-Mobile’s network

Lots of choices for connectivity

Up to 300 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload

Works with most carriers

Carrier Plans: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, MetroPCS , Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange, MTS, Videotron

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 14, 17, 66, 71

Wired Connectivity: 4 LAN, 1 WAN, USB 2.0

CAT 4 – no carrier aggregation

Pros: Solid build

Stable connection

Fast Cons: No carrier aggregation

3. Huawei B310s-518

The Huawei B310s-518 has a respectable speed of 150 Mbps for downloads and 50 Mbps for uploads. It works on several mobile networks in 3G and 4G LTE.

This 4G LTE router does not use carrier aggregation, but it still has pretty fast speeds. Its sleek design fits most decor, and it supports up to 32 users at the same time up to 820 feet away.

The best part is that it comes to your door unlocked from any carrier and accepts any SIM. Plus, if you’re skeptical of software upgrades, it allows you to restore the previous software by holding down the WPS and power buttons.

This is a great little unit if you want something that comes ready to plug and play, looks fresh and supports a ton of users.

Key Features:

4G LTE unlocked

Great 820 foot WiFi range

Supports up to 32 users at a time

150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload

Carrier Plans: 4G LTE Unlocked to any GSM Standard Sim Carrier (with the exception of Verizon Sprint Net10 or any CDMA carrier)

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 28; 3G bands: 1, 2, 4, 5

Wired Connectivity: 1 LAN

Battery Life: N/A

CAT 4 – no carrier aggregation

Pros: Plug-and-play

Can revert to previous software Cons: No carrier aggregation

4. NETGEAR 4G LTE Broadband Modem

Sale NETGEAR 4G LTE Certified with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Please check with preferred carrier on data plan details and...

Requires Nano SIM card from carrier and activation of compatible BYOD (Bring Your own Device) data plan...

The NETGEAR 4G LTE Broadband Modem is another winner from NETGEAR, with a compact design like the Nighthawk. Similar to that device, this one can go anywhere with you.

It only has 4G LTE, so there’s no WiFi capability. This means that you need to connect it to a WiFi router via a wired connection to use it wirelessly.

Often having a separate WiFi router makes it more powerful with WiFi than one that’s built right into the unit.

The best way to use this router is in combination with broadband service that is poor. So, for rural homes that have substandard broadband, this is a great option to use as your primary internet connection.

Download speeds up to 150 Mbps will knock your regular rural service out of the water.

It doesn’t use carrier aggregation, but you can get a better signal by purchasing the NETGEAR MIMO Antenna with two TS-9 connectors.

This is a plug-and-play model that’s affordable, especially if you already have a WiFi router. It comes unlocked and ready to accept any SIM card that works with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Key Features:

4G LTE unlocked and ready to go on most networks

150 Mbps download

Carrier Plans: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon (not compatible with Sprint)

Band Compatibility: LTE Category 4: Bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 14, 66, 71; 3G UMTS: Bands 2, 4, 5

Wired Connectivity: 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN, 1 LAN), 2 TS-9 Connectors

Battery Life: N/A

CAT 4 – no carrier aggregation

Pros: Plug and play

Compact design

Affordable Cons: Need an external WiFi router

No carrier aggregation

5. GlocalMe Mini Turbo

25 Reviews GlocalMe Mini Turbo 🌎【SIM-FREE, INTELLIGENT NETWORK SELECTION】No SIM card needed, get instant domestic and...

🌎【NO CONTRACT, NO ROAMING FEES】Pay as you go WiFi. No contract nor roaming charges. Choose the...

A star for global nomads, the GlocalMe Mini Turbo is perfect for taking high-speed internet anywhere in the world. Its SIM-free system and intelligent network selection let you get instant data via online payment.

The Cloud SIM technology selects the network with the best signal and delivers fast, stable 4G LTE internet.

With download speeds of 150 Mbps and upload speeds of 50 Mbps, it lets you take fast, reliable internet with you to more than 140 countries. Plus, if you have a SIM you want to use, this product has a SIM slot.

It comes with 1.1 GB of global data and 8GB of data for the U.S., Canada and Mexico for free. This expires 30 days after activation, so make sure you don’t activate it until you’re ready to use it.

The 2.4-inch touch screen has one of the best user interfaces on this list and allows you to check your data, signal, battery and more.

Better yet, the app lets you manage your device and purchase data plans. It offers flexible plans that can be purchased by the day, week, month or year in some countries.

Plans can range anywhere from two GB for one day for $6.99 to 100 GB high speed for the month for $159. Or, they can be as low as $1.59 for one GB. You only need to pay for what you’re going to use.

Connect up to 10 devices at a time and take advantage of a highly secure connection. Additionally, 10 hours of battery life mean you can go days without a charge, even with regular use.

Key Features:

2.4” touch screen and ultra-slim design

4G high-speed internet

140+ countries

Carrier Plans: SIM-free intelligent network selection

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 34, 35, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66; 3G bands: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 19

Wired Connectivity: USB Type-C

Battery Life: 3000 mAh battery, 10-hour life

CAT 4 – no carrier aggregation

Pros: Global capability

Pay online for instant data

Cloud SIM technology Cons: No carrier aggregation

Not a great home solution

6. InHand Networks IR302 Industrial LTE 4G VPN Router

InHand Networks IR302 4G LTE Router: Working band:LTE CAT M/NB-IoT CAT M1: B1/2/3/4/5/8/12/13/14/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/66/85 CAT...

Industrial Design & Wide Coverage: Industrial rugged metal casing, compact size for mass deployment;...

The InHand industrial LTE VPN router is a small, rugged, plug-and-play device that brings fast internet to businesses and households that lack stable service.

WiFi capability and dual SIM ensure consistent data by automatically switching to the available backup connection.

With data speeds of 150 Mbps for downloads and 50 Mbps for uploads, you can stream what you need when you need it.

The WiFi connection can reach up to 260 feet, making sharing a breeze. Built-in failover technology automatically switches between wired, cellular LTE networks and WiFi, making this a highly efficient network.

One of the best features of this 4G LTE router is its strong security protection. It supports VPN, firewall and user authorization management.

In addition, it has measures for data transmission, attack defense, virtual and port mapping, content URL filters and more.

This is a great choice for your business or home internet.

Key Features:

150 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload

260-foot WiFi reach

Data continuity via failover technology

Carrier Plans: supports any carrier using the same frequency bands

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 66, 71, 85

Wired Connectivity: 1 LAN, 1 WAN/LAN,

Battery Life: N/A

CAT 4/M1/NB

Pros: Sturdy design

Great for businesses

Temperature resistant Cons: No carrier aggregation

7. Cudy AC1200 Dual Band Router

Cudy AC1200 Dual Band Works with Major 4G providers(North America). Insert a Micro SIM card from AT&T, T-Mobile to get download...

Convert 4G LTE Signal to WiFi. Unlike other 2.4GHz single band N300 router, it provides a better user...

Cudy brings you the AC1200 dual-band router. This device allows simple internet browsing to be handled by a lower speed, leaving higher speeds available for streaming or gaming.

The super-fast speeds and stable connection make this perfect for your home. Its high-gain antennas help facilitate 150 Mbps download speeds, and 50 Mbps upload speeds carry over a longer distance than most routers.

You can use it as a primary or backup internet connection since it can provide high-speed internet for rural homes where you might not have quality, or any, internet service.

It can also be configured as a backup router that automatically transfers to this network when your primary network fails.

The built-in VPN technology is a unique feature, making it simple to transport your online data via secured encryption. You can connect your home network with your work or school network easily.

Key Features:

150 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload speeds

Dual-band fast speed

Built-in VPN technology

Failover technology

Carrier Plans: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon (Need manual set TTL to 64)

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 14, 66, 71; 3G bands: 2, 4, 5

Wired Connectivity: 4 LAN 1 WAN

Battery Life: N/A

Dual Band

Pros: Dual band allows for delegation

High gain antennas Cons: No carrier aggregation

Sometimes drops signal

8. NETGEAR Orbi 4G LTE Mesh Wifi Router

Sale NETGEAR Orbi Certified with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Excludes Sprint legacy network. Please check with preferred...

Requires Nano SIM card from carrier and activation of compatible BYOD (Bring Your own Device) data plan...

NETGEAR’s Orbi systems bring a huge 1.2 Gbps download speed using TriBand technology and their in-home satellites.

TriBand outperforms all dual-band systems by using a third band specifically for router-to-satellite communication. This means that the other two bands are focused on bringing maximum speed to your devices.

With the purchase of additional satellites, you can expand coverage to up to 2,000 square feet for 25 different devices. This makes it a perfect solution for bigger homes, businesses or any larger area that you’d like to cover.

You can configure Orbi to be a primary or a backup internet connection. Use the app to set up your WiFi, customize your settings and test or monitor your WiFi speed.

One of the best parts is the inclusion of Circle smart parental controls and NETGEAR Armor. Though they’re both subscription services, you can use the free 30-day trial to see how you like them and whether you want to pay for them.

Circle parental controls allow you to pause the internet, set time schedules and filter websites. NETGEAR Armor has multi-layer security with anti-virus, anti-malware and data theft protection software.

Orbi is one of the best options for your home internet needs. It allows for whole-house coverage, the highest download speeds and security paired with parental controls.

Key Features:

TriBand allows one full band to connect the satellites in your home, freeing up the other two specifically for internet connectivity

Download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps

Up to 2,000 sq. ft. range with additional satellites

Connect up to 25 devices

Carrier Plans: supports any mobile data plan up to 1.2 Gbps. Certified with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Excludes Sprint legacy network

Band Compatibility: TriBand WiFi 5

Wired Connectivity: 1 Gigabit WAN/LAN port + 1 Gigabit Ethernet LAN port

Battery Life: N/A

Pros: TriBand technology

Great for large areas

Security features Cons: No carrier aggregation

Security requires paid subscriptions

9. KuWFi 4G LTE CPE

KuWFi 4G LTE CPE Wireless WiFi Internet Router 300Mbps Unlocked with SIM Card Slot with 4pcs Antenna for CA/USA/MX and a Few Central American Countries Not for Verizon SIM Card KuWFi LC111-L is a 4G LTE WiFi Internet Router with powerful signal with antenna, Internet access to...

The 4G Router is Easy to connect and easy to carry in hand Sharing customer to 32 WiFi users,All you need...

The KuWFi 4G LTE CPE Router is a strong service router that can handle up to 32 users at a time, matching the top number of users available on this list.

It uses WiFi repeater mode, which makes it a great choice for areas with poor connectivity, office networks and surveillance cameras. Over WiFi, it can support speeds up to 300 Mbps and up to 150 Mbps using the 4G LTE.

This product comes as a plug-and-play device. All you need to do is insert a compatible SIM card, and you’re off to the races.

As a bonus, it’s a much cheaper option than some of the others on our list.

Ultimately, this is a great budget choice if you want to see what 4G LTE routers are all about but aren’t sure if they are something you’ll need.

Key Features:

Up to 32 users

150 Mbps download speed on 4G LTE and 300 Mbps on WiFi

30 day, any-reason refund

Carrier Plans: supports any carrier that uses the same frequency bands

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 2, 4, 5, 7; 3G 2, 4, 5

Wired Connectivity: 4 LAN

Battery Life: N/A

CAT 4

Pros: WiFi Repeater Mode

Plug-and-Play

Affordable Cons: No carrier aggregation

Doesn’t feel sturdy

10. Router Alcatel Link Hub

Router Alcatel 4G LTE Unlocked Any GSM Standard Sim Carrier Desbloqueados GSM (Router "DOES NOT" work on Verizon Sprint...

Worldwide Bands: 4G LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28/66 (2100/1900/1800/850/2600/900/700) 3G UTMS 1/2/4/5/8...

Acatel’s budget 4G LTE router is unlocked and available to use with a variety of worldwide brands and networks here in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and more.

For the price, it really outdoes itself with a large 820-foot coverage area and the ability to connect up to 32 different devices.

It features competitive 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload speeds. Plus, it has excellent reception.

You can add up to two LAN wired devices for fast activities like gaming or 4K TV. Furthermore, dual antennas provide maximum speeds.

If you want an affordable option that’s simple and works almost anywhere, this is a good one to look into.

Key Features:

150 Mbps download speed, 50 Mbps upload speed

820-foot range

Connect up to 32 devices

Carrier Plans: T-Mobile, AT&T, not compatible with any CDMA carrier or Verizon

Band Compatibility: LTE/4G bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 28, 66; 3G bands: 1, 2, 4, 5, 8

Wired Connectivity: Telephone, 2 LAN, 1 WAN

Battery Life: N/A

Pros: Great for gaming

Affordable Cons: No carrier aggregation

Slows down as you add users

Summary

Whether you’re looking for something to take along in your RV or you live in an area that doesn’t have good internet coverage, a 4G LTE router might be the solution you need.

Before making a purchase, double-check that the product’s features meet your needs. Evaluate carrier compatibility, range, price and more.

Regardless of the features on your must-have list, there’s something here that can fit your home, office or mobile life perfectly.

Gone are the days of worrying about how or where you can connect to the world. These routers have you covered.