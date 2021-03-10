10 Best Bluetooth Record Players

Turntable technology has done anything but stand still in recent years. Many of the recent developments—particularly including Bluetooth record players—come with smart features and a plethora of connectivity options.

With a USB output, you can record all of your LPs directly to your computer, allowing you to listen to vinyls wherever you are.

Top Bluetooth Record Players

Below are the top 10 best Bluetooth record players on the market. Ranging from entry-level to premium devices, we’ve scoured the internet to research the top selections available right now.

1. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player

The Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player features premium sound quality and rests on sound-isolating feet to prevent vibration.

This design makes it perfect for your living room, bedroom, or office. In fact, you can take this record player with you everywhere you go, as its vintage subtle and easy carry handle makes it highly portable.

It’s equipped with all the controls you could need, including an input select knob, power/volume knob, and an auto-stop switch that stops records from spinning once the record has finished. The latter is an important component for protecting the longevity of your vinyls.

Furthermore, it comes with an array of connectivity options, so you can easily connect external speakers via the stereo RCA outputs. Or, use the line input for non-Bluetooth devices, such as a CD player.

Alternatively, connect your headphones into the headphone jack to listen to your favorite tunes without disturbing anyone.

2. Vinyl Record Player Bluetooth Turntable

If you’re looking for a Bluetooth turntable that’s easy to use and delivers high-quality sound, the Vinyl Record Player Bluetooth Turntable makes an excellent choice. Opt for the USB function to play music directly or connect an external speaker via the RCS cable for a full, loud sound to complement a party.

It features three speeds (33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM) and supports three sizes of records (7”, 10”, and 12”), making it exceptionally versatile. And for times when you want to increase the volume, this device makes it suitable to do so.

Designed with a belt-driven shock absorption system, it absorbs shocks with the best of them, providing you with a high-quality, uninterrupted sound—no matter the music genre.

Moreover, it also features an auto-stop function that immediately brings the device to a stop once the vinyl has stopped spinning. It’s also equipped with an independent woofer and provides you with a high-quality stereo sound with tremendous bass and treble.

3. Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player

This vintage-styled Bluetooth record player is easy to get up and running in just a few minutes. And its retro design and modern technology are the perfect combination for beginners and vintage enthusiasts alike.

This three-speed belt-drive turntable boasts minimal vibrations and is perfect for your living room, bedroom, or office, and is a great choice for vinyl lovers.

The Victrola also has the controls you’re looking for, including a volume knob, FM tuner, and easy-click buttons to play, pause, forward, and rewind. You remain in control of the music you’re listening to.

Finally, it boasts various connection options, so you can connect external speakers or an amplifier via the RCA Line outputs. This is ideal for personal listening experiences, so you can plug your headphones into the headphone jack without disturbing anyone else.

4. SeeYing Record Player

Play your favorite music from your phone, tablet, or other bluetooth-enabled devices wirelessly on this fun little turntable from SeeYing.

Featuring three speeds, this Bluetooth record player can support 33, 45, and 78 RPM playing speeds, along with 7, 10, 12-inch vinyl records. And once it reaches the end of the record, this Bluetooth turntable will automatically switch off.

You can also use this device to listen to FM radio, making the unit versatile and great for multiple listening environments.

It’s also equipped with a spring base to reduce shock absorption, so you can experience high-quality sound with your vinyl records. And it’s a great beginner turntable.

Simply plug in and go. You can also connect it through an audio RCA cable to experience the best sound quality with your favorite tunes.

5. Eyesen Bluetooth Record Player

This Bluetooth record player from Eyesen boasts three speeds: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, and 78 RPM and is equipped with a 3.5 mm aux-in and RCA output, making it ideal for playing music from other audio devices.

Plus, the RCA jacks let you connect to another stereo system to get a better listening experience.

Overall, it embodies a vintage design that will look good in any room of the house. Its easy-to-control connection panel makes it a great option if you’re not tech-savvy or are searching for a more simple unit.

Not to mention that the removable protective dust cover prevents dust and particles from entering the unit—helping to keep it in a tip-top condition.

Moreover, the Eyesen Bluetooth Record Player is built with full-range stereo speakers, allowing you to play your music loud and clear to accompany any party. Or use the device as a background to a romantic evening.

Plus, it’s portable and lightweight design makes it great for taking with you or moving it, from room to room.

6. Victrola 50’s Retro Bluetooth Record Player

Sporting a 50’s retro appearance with modern features, this record player records your vinyls to MP3 and includes a CD player, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connection, aux and headphone jack. Plus, it features stereo speakers for high-quality audio.

This Victrola unitt features three speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. It also offers minimal vibrations, making sure you have an interruption-free listening experience. Plus, it makes a great gift for music lovers.

Operating the Victrola 50’s Retro Record Player is simple, thanks to the included controls. For example, it features a volume and FM tuner knob, input select button, and a complete set of buttons on the CD player.

The screen shines in a blue LED light, while the buttons have a pleasant feel to them, which is ideal for maximum comfort when adjusting the controls.

7. VOKSUN Vintage Turntable 3-Speed Bluetooth Vinyl Player

This Bluetooth Vinyl Player combines a mid-century modern look with a retro charm, exuding elegance and charisma with every detail. It’s also made to last. This all-in-one vinyl player features three speeds for 7”, 10”, and 12” vinyl records with a 45 RPM adaptor included.

Most importantly, you’ll experience excellent audio quality, thanks to the high-quality, dual built-in stereo speakers that are ready for immediate use.

You can easily turn your record player into a wireless speaker. Designed with an AM/FM and aux-in and RCA out and headphone jack, it’s designed to meet your various streaming needs.

In fact, you can experience the nostalgic sound of your vinyl while having the option of tuning into your favorite radio stations.

8. Voksun 3-Speed Precision Turntable

This turntable features three speeds (33, 45, and 78 RPM) and dual 15-watt speakers for incredible sound quality you wouldn’t believe. All the while, its simple and elegant style adds charisma to any room in your home.

In addition, the Voksun Turntable provides great audio performance. In particular, the precision belt drive reduces excess noise and vibration while ensuring playback consistency.

And the durable Audio Technica diamond-tipped stylus delivers a truly remarkable sound that you might not have experienced from a vinyl turntable before.

With a minimal, three-knob design, this record player makes it easy to switch speeds, crank up the volume, adjust the pitch, and switch to a Bluetooth receiver to stream your favorite digital music playlist.

9. LP&No.1 Retro Belt-Drive Bluetooth Turntable

Play all of your vinyl collections and favorite songs with the LP&No.1 Bluetooth Turntable. It features three speeds (33 ⅓, 45, and 78 RPM), and includes an adapter.

Plus, it’s equipped with an automatic function that stops the music once it’s at the end of the record. This way, it won’t continually repeat a track while improving the longevity of your vinyl collection.

It’s equipped with powerful dual speakers that let you enjoy the real and live feel of vinyl music. And the volume is loud enough to use at parties.

In addition, this Bluetooth Turntable lets you wirelessly connect your smartphone to the device and play any digital music you choose without any complicated set up—making it ideal for beginners. And the natural wood housing provides a stunning appearance on any workstation.

10. Kedok Record Player Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Vinyl Turntable

Bursting with three speeds (22, 45, and 78 RPM), this Vinyl Turntable also includes a 45 RPM adapter and creates an enjoyable experience for all occasions and experiences. It features a Bluetooth connectivity function that lets you wirelessly play music from your phone and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Once you’ve paired your chosen device, this vinyl turntable brings your music to life. This is all thanks to the built-in stereo speakers that deliver a crisp and high-quality sound for every track.

The high-sensitivity stylus can read the record information better. Plus, the RCA jacks on the back of the record player allow you to hook it up to an external amplifier.

Summary

Bluetooth record players are a great way to listen to music and vinyl records. Today’s players have amazing technology including wireless speaker connections, radio, CD players, retro style and so much more.

What are your thoughts on these Bluetooth record players? Share your favorites, along with any alternative recommendations, in the comments.

