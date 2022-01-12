10 Best High-End Turntables

These days, it’s hard to find a high-end turntable that isn’t highly advanced. There are many moving components, and each one must be calibrated correctly to achieve optimal performance.

When choosing a turntable, there are a few things to consider. You’ll want to evaluate cost, connectivity, quality and more to ensure you pick the right product for your needs.

Regardless of your specifications, if you enjoy music and want the mellow vibe of vinyl, it is easy to find a model that matches your home audio system.

Whether you like the traditional vintage aesthetic of vinyl players or something more clean and trendy, we’ve found the best high-end turntables on the market.

Top High-End Turntables

No matter what your listening preferences are, the best high-end turntables can keep you grooving with epic audio quality. Keep reading to see precisely which high-end turntable suits your needs.

1. Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO, Audiophile Turntable

Consider this new Pro-Ject model if you’re looking to upgrade from an entry-level turntable.

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO is pretty handy as it allows for tweaking while remaining uncomplicated. Derived on Pro-Ject’s entry-level deck, the Carbon EVO still comes with significant upgrades.

You’ll find rocker switches on this model to help calibrate the rotation speed. There’s also a new 1.7kg steel platter with an inner thermoplastic elastomer dampening ring for noise reduction.

EVO’s simplicity mirrors its predecessor. It has no frills or loud high whistling plus an ultra-precision chip in the belt-driven deck’s motor.

The tonearm, however, does not automatically return after a side is completed. For an optimal experience, make sure to position the Evo on a flat surface.

Additionally, this high-end turntable is easy to level thanks to its adjustable feet.

Key Features

Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) damping

Wired connectivity

Electronic speed change

Integrated headshell and tonearm

Pros Sturdy construction

No manual speed change

Available in multiple colors

Robust motor suspension Cons Not the best tonearm rest

2. Rega RP6 Turntable with RB303 Tonearm

The RP6 has a high-gloss MDF base, the same Rega dust cover and a glass platter. Rega’s affordable turntables dominate the market, but its high-end turntables are featured in many high-end hi-fi systems.

With this model, structural resonances are moved to higher frequency ranges, offering reduced damping and minimal engine vibration without mechanical assistance.

Rega is all about elegance. Moreover, Rega refines its core concept as it moves up the range. Or, depending on your perspective, it gives a more cost-effective version of its top-of-the-line decks.

The turntable’s housing is lighter, while two metal stiffeners attach it to the RP5. Better yet, the platter is a two-layer glass with an aluminum base.

A glass rim enhances the peripheral moment and dampens the base platter.

The Rega turntables come with a Rega tonearm. It has an incredibly smooth damping technology that softly descends the needle to groove.

Key Features

Hand-assembled tonearm

Designed by 3D CAD technology

RCA ports

Pre-installed cartridge

33.3 & 45 RPM speeds

Pros Low learning curve

Superb sound clarity

Solid engineering Cons Design is a bit outdated

3. Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable

In terms of both convenience of use and sound quality, the Audio Technica AT-LP3 turntable is a bargain. Its symmetrical straight tone arm comes with a 1/2″ mount universal headshell and an AT91R Dual Moving Magnet phono cartridge.

Audio Technica AT-LP3 includes a damped base structure to decrease low-frequency feedback coloring and unintentional needle skipping.

Compared to the AT-LP60, this belt-driven turntable is a great upgrade. That said, it’s a bit more pricey.

The stylus can be lifted and lowered accurately at any position on a record. Also, the AT91R MM cartridge has an aluminum cantilever and is placed on a standard HS3 headshell.

For those on a budget, the built-in phono amplifier is handy. It accepts MM and MC cartridges, which is unusual among turntables featuring integrated phono preamplifiers.

The AT-LP3 is automated and includes extra switches, including play, pause, change rotation speeds and record size.

Overall, since it’s readily customizable, different phono circuits and cartridges make it the perfect entry-level model.

Key Features

Balanced tonearm

Damped construction

45 RPM adapter

Automatic belt-drive

Pros Impressive sound quality

Automatic tonearm

Built-in phono stage

Remarkable pricing Cons Blurry mids and treble

4. 1 BY ONE Wireless Turntable HiFi System

The 1 BY ONE Wireless Turntable HiFi System with 36 Watt Bookshelf Speakers looks retro and elegant. It comes with wireless connectivity features.

This edition has an iron platter for precise rotation and rigidity.

To listen to vinyl records over the stereo system without phono input or manually via the phono preamplifier, you may switch the Phono/Line output. Its exterior has logical buttons that make it easy to use.

This turntable’s USB connection allows you to digitize vinyl audio and play it on your computer, smartphone or tablet. The digital USB output allows you to digitize and preserve your analog record collection.

Also worth mentioning is its easy-to-use adjustable counterbalance and anti-skating power. These tools work together to avoid scratches on vinyl by keeping peaks clear, balancing channels and eliminating noise and distortion.

The turntable plays 33 and 45 RPM records and includes an Audio-Technica cartridge for superb sound. This 1 BY ONE turntable is a fantastic option for music lovers.

Additionally, the bundled software allows you to backup your vinyl collection to MP3 so you can store it digitally.

Key Features

Built-in preamp

Bluetooth connectivity

Two-speed record modes

Audio-Technica cartridge

Pros Value for money

Sleek design

Easy to install and operate

Built-in switchable phono line Cons Low watt speakers

5. Audio-Technica Direct-Drive Turntable

If you want to listen to vinyl in excellent quality, look no further. The solid engineering, practical features and great quality make this device one of our top picks for buyers looking for a low-maintenance record player with a USB output.

The new cartridge is easy to install, and the built-in phono stage now accepts both rotating magnet and coil cartridges.

Under the mid-range bracket, it’s one of the rare models with a calibrated S-shaped tonearm, hydraulic lift control and locking rest. It also includes a variable anti-skate system.

The Audio-Technica Direct-Drive Turntable comes in black or silver and features a sophisticated matte finish on most of its components, such as the variable speed control start/stop button and quartz lock.

It’s important to note that this product is a direct drive turntable. Since the motor is immediately under the spindle, it’s faster to start and more efficient than the belt-driven rivals.

This high-end turntable has an integrated phono preamp so that you can connect it to an external audio system. A detachable dust cover keeps the Audio-Technica turntable clean.

In a nutshell, you should get this turntable since it includes a manual record player, direct-drive and USB connectivity.

Key Features

Built-in preamp

Direct drive functionality

Pitch control

USB connectivity

Pros Well defined audio clarity

Its build design dampens distortions

Easy to set up Cons Made of plastic

Lacks bass control

6. ANGELS HORN High Fidelity Vinyl Bluetooth Turntable

ANGELS HORN is a well-known name in the turntable market. Specifically, this Bluetooth model has a switchable phono stage and wireless connection.

This high-end turntable has a belt drive system and an aluminum die-cast platter to lessen vibration for better clarity and sound.

Its high-quality rotating magnet-type cartridge and stylus can generate rich, pleasant audio with remarkable sound accuracy.

You need to place the record on the platter and click start. It delivers excellent sound when paired with a high-end stereo.

The platter spins smoothly and steadily for better clarity. Its infrastructure is made of plastic and is relatively light.

This Bluetooth table has a switchable phono stage and wireless connection. You can use its Bluetooth 5.0 feature to stream music to your wireless speakers, soundbar or your favorite headphones.

Key Features

Solid aluminum platter

Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Supports vinyl records

Adjustable counterweight & cartridge

7. Denon Fully Automatic Analog Turntable with Built-in Phono Equalizer

The Denon DP-300F is an excellent alternative for those looking to explore vinyl on a budget. Its more robust base structure helps reduce vibrations, delivering noise-free, rich and clear audio.

This high-end turntable has a DC motor with 33.3 and 45 rotation speeds. You also get a built-in preamp, a swappable cartridge, great price, robust construction, sleek design and more.

Since this is an automatic model, you don’t have to bother with positioning the stylus and tonearm on your record since the turntable does it for you.

Its die-cast aluminum structure with gloss coating offers a solid frame and slight vibration.

This product has handy play/stop buttons that control the motor and tonearm. It features a heavier base for less vibration and better performance.

Furthermore, its redesigned tonearm includes a detachable headshell for easy cartridge swapping.

Key Features

Two-speed turntable

Belt-driven DC motor

Fully automatic

Pros Ideal for starters

Includes a built-in phono preamp

Damped against motor vibrations Cons Lacks a USB connectivity

Mid-range sound quality

8. Crosley Belt-Drive 2-Speed Vinyl Bluetooth Turntable

The Crosley C62 is a fascinating high-end turntable. It’s a terrific place to begin for music lovers or casual listeners.

This model is worth the price as it comes with speakers, has a decent design and can be upgraded in the future.

Both the turntable and speakers are varnished in walnut, lending them a beautiful vintage look that’s somewhat subtle. This manual two-speed (33 1/3 & 45 RPM) turntable has an MDF plinth covered in a simulated walnut veneer.

Due to its simple two-knob design, it’s easy to change speeds, volume and even stream music from any personal collection. The matte black aluminum tonearm offers a changeable counterweight to adjust tracking force for extra balance.

The turntable also comes with a pre-mounted AT-3600 Moving-Magnet cartridge. Additionally, you can upgrade your cartridge and stylus as your record collection expands.

Inputs and outputs are switched on and off for ease of use. The Crosley C62 also has a built-in amplifier for the speaker and a Bluetooth module for streaming music from a smartphone.

Key Features

Built-in preamp

Adjustable counterweight

Aluminum tonearm

Built-in Bluetooth

Pros Comes with speakers

Incredible sound quality

Top-quality design Cons Lacks pitch control

9. Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable

Sony was generous enough to bundle up a plug-and-play fully automatic deck with a phono stage and Bluetooth at a low price. This model is ideal for those who dislike balancing and changing weights before using their turntable.

The PS-LX310BT is surprisingly light, considering the features buried under the black plastic casing. One-step auto playback lowers the tonearm, finds the groove and starts the music.

After the record is over, the tonearm returns to its resting position. There’s nothing to set up except the belt to drive the platter. Furthermore, there’s no need to align cartridges, set tracking force or anti-skate.

The headshell is permanently affixed to the tonearm, so there’s no option to install or modify a cartridge. Typically, all the mechanical parts on this model are bound to increase distortions and noise.

Its automatic mode is great for leisurely use, and the Sony turntable achieves it better than its counterparts.

There are many methods to connect your speakers. The line out connects straight to your speakers through the turntable’s built-in phono preamp.

You can also use the phono out to connect your preamp. It works with any AUX audio device, including portable speakers and bookshelf stereos.

Keep in mind that since RCA cables are hardwired, you’ll need a dual RCA to 3.5mm converter to connect to an AUX input.

Key Features

Bluetooth connectivity

Plug & Play

Pre-installed cartridge

Belt-drive mode

Pros Simple, elegant design

Incredible audio quality

Records audio via USB Cons Most parts made of plastic

10. Fluance RT85 Reference High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable

The Fluance RT81 has a classic, simple appearance. Fluance’s portfolio includes notable models like the RT84 and RT85, which are both twice as expensive as the RT81.

Although this high-end turntable sits on the “basic” status list, Fluance truly puts lots of focus on the RT81’s sound.

The plinth has two analog terminals with dual grounding pins. One is for phono-level output, while the other is reserved for line-level output, with a button for auto-stop.

This is a stylish turntable featured in Piano Black, White Gloss or Natural Walnut coloring. It comes with an aluminum S-shaped tonearm buttressed with steel bearings.

The Audio Technica AT95E moving magnet stylus sits in the grooves of your classic vinyl record with a tracking force of just 2.0 grams.

This turntable’s tonearm has a smooth bearing movement and innovative anti-skating technology that literally caress your record, eliminating scratching and ensuring the stylus properly seats deep in the groove for flawless playback.

Its bundled Audio Technica AT95E isn’t for audiophiles, but it’s an excellent starter cartridge with a replacement needle. Overall, the Fluance RT81 is a great record player for vinyl beginners.

Key Features

Six-foot RCA cable

MDF build

Aluminum platter

Built-in phono preamp

Pros Superb entry-level turntable

Easy to configure

Excellent bargain Cons Tonearm is plastic

Summary

The audiophile turntables we recommend are the products of careful design and construction. In some models, Bluetooth connectivity or USB ports aren’t available since they aren’t needed to play vinyl.

Each high-end turntable on this list isn’t cheap, and their buyers will more likely have superior audio systems to sync them with. Take your time to consider the options and see which works best for you.