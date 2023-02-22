TCL and Hisense are two major television brands that have been increasing in popularity. Both TV makers offer smart features, stylish designs and affordable models.

Choosing between TCL and Hisense can be challenging since they both offer stellar products. Ultimately, the best choice for you depends on your specific needs.

Taking the time to compile all the specs on these devices can be time-consuming. Fortunately, we’ve done the research for you.

Our TCL vs. Hisense comparison will break down the two television brands in terms of connectivity, durability, picture and audio quality, design and more so you can determine which one is best.

Comparison: TCL versus Hisense

There are a few factors to look at when comparing TCL vs. Hisense. Price, picture quality, connectivity and technology are among the top considerations.

Here are the key factors to consider while you evaluate these two brands.

Price

Both TCL and Hisense offer a range of budget models. Overall, TCL has the edge over Hisense in pricing. The 4-series and 6-series TCL TVs are more affordable than Hisense models in the same range, such as the U9DG.

In contrast, Hisense offers competitive pricing on 8K TVs. The U800GR is cheaper than TCL’s 6-series, which is in the same range when it comes to features and size.

While both brands sell cheaper options, models of the same range may vary in picture quality, features and more.

Winner: TCL wins if you want the lowest cost possible. It has cheaper budget models. However, if you want the most inexpensive 8K resolution models, Hisense TVs are more affordable.

Picture Quality

Both TV brands have models that display excellent picture quality. TCL and Hisense offer a range of visual features, including local dimming, HDR support and 4K resolution.

It’s worth noting that the overall picture quality varies depending on the screen size and model, among other factors. Besides its stellar picture quality, TCL’s Roku streaming platform offers a user-friendly interface.

TCL’s partnership with Dolby Vision lets it manufacture TVs with a broader range of colors. As a result, TVs from TCL produce lifelike images and come with enhanced contrast.

The brand also includes Mini-LED technology on its high-end models to produce improved black levels.

In contrast, Hisense is known for its ULED or ultra LED technology, which resembles Samsung’s QLED technology. Hisense TVs that feature ULED technology use layers of quantum dots to improve the display’s color and brightness.

To offer a more dynamic range of colors and contrast, Hisense partnered with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Both brands have exceptional quality, but TCL has a slight edge over Hisense due to its contrast balancing capabilities.

That said, it’s worth checking the reviews of specific models of the same range to determine which suits your needs.

Winner: TCL’s contrast balancing capabilities and ability to produce lifelike pictures give it the win in this category.

Audio Quality

While the picture quality is an important factor, audio quality is also worth considering. Both brands have built-in stereo speakers, but the audio quality varies depending on the model.

Most Hisense TV models have better audio quality than TCL. For instance, the Hisense 32H5500F has 6W speakers and DTS virtual surround sound, while the TCL 32S325 has a pair of standard 5W speakers.

On the other hand, some of TCL’s high-end models may include Harman Kardon speakers.

Hisense and TCL TVs have output ports for connecting to external audio devices, but TCL has a range of soundbars compatible with their TV models that boost the audio quality.

The lower-priced models from both brands don’t include advanced sound technologies like Dolby Atmos. Overall, Hisense offers better audio quality, especially on its top-end TVs, such as the ULED models.

Winner: Hisense has the better quality within its models, but this may not be a determining factor for you if you plan on using a soundbar or surround sound system.

Track Record

Both TV makers are Chinese consumer electronics and have a solid presence in the global market. Hisense and TCL are known for their quality TV models and have international recognition.

Industry analysts have awarded TCL the “Global Top 2 TV Brand” for a couple of years. Most Hisense models also rank well in pricing, picture quality, app support and user-friendliness.

Many people speak highly of the Roku smart TV operating system, which TCL models feature. Besides the smart TV capabilities, TCL models have advanced features such as HDR and 4K resolution.

Hisense has received several awards for its line of products. The most notable accolade is the “Best TV of CES 2020” for their ULED XD technology. Hisense also has other products, such as washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Both brands have a phenomenal track record due to their efforts in meeting industry standards regarding product quality and innovation.

Winner: In this TCL vs. Hisense comparison, it’s a tie

Technology

Both TV brands have unique operating systems. TCL and Hisense sell a range of models with Dolby Vision, UHD and HDR picture qualities. Both also have 4K Ultra HD TVs, offering four times the resolution of a Full HD TV.

TCL has its proprietary technology known as QLED, which stands for Quantum Dot Lighting Emitting Diode. QLED improves color accuracy, contrast and brightness to offer an immersive viewing experience.

In contrast, Hisense uses “ULED” (Ultra LED) technology on some of its top-end models. The technology uses advanced dimming algorithms to generate deeper blacks and higher contrast ratios.

TCL’s mini-LED backlight technology provides more accurate lighting control and enhances contrast, while Hisense uses Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) technology to enhance contrast.

Winner: TCL due to its ability to offer a more immersive experience for viewers

Smart TV Features

While TCL features its built-in Roku operating system (OS), Hisense uses an Android OS.

TCL’s operating system is intuitive and has an extensive streaming channel directory. On the other hand, Hisense gives you access to the Google Play Store, Chromecast, Google Assistant voice control and Google games.

Both brands offer Dolby Vision and HDR10 standards, while Hisense TVs come with HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). TCL is compatible with Google Assistant, but this functionality isn’t available in all its models.

Hisense offers VIDAA U, an intuitive and user-friendly smart TV platform that gives access to popular streaming services. TCL’s Roku platform provides access to mainstream apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.

TVs with the Roku operating system allow users to customize the home screen. You can organize your favorite streaming services and channels. TCL smart TVs also feature the Android operating system, giving you a solid alternative to Roku.

Overall, TCL offers the end user access to more streaming services and convenience. The Roku system is quite popular and provides a broader range of smart TV functionalities.

Winner: TCL

Connectivity

TCL and Hisense feature several suitable connectivity options. Both include similar connectivity features, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth support, Ethernet ports, HDMI inputs and USB ports.

However, you may notice slight differences in their connectivity options. For instance, TCL TVs may include more HDMI ports than Hisense models. Consider buying a TCL TV if you want to connect more devices, such as Blu-ray players and gaming consoles.

On the other hand, Hisense models feature a built-in digital TV tuner. The built-in TV tuner lets you receive over-the-air broadcast signals without needing an antenna or set-top box. Both have their proprietary smart TV platforms with great functionality.

Winner: This particular TCL vs. Hisense comparison is a tie

Build and Design

The build and design of a TV can impact not only its lifespan but also how it fits into the aesthetic of your home. In regards to build, both TV brands use high-quality materials in their models.

Plastic and metal are the most common materials. The overall build quality of both TV brands is exceptional but may vary depending on the model.

Hisense and TCL TVs feature sleek and modern design elements. TCL tends to focus more on a minimalistic approach. Most of their high-end models have slim bezels and clean lines.

In contrast, you’ll have several Hisense models with more flair, bold colors and curved designs. Hisense TVs often have a brushed metal or chrome finish, giving them a more premium look.

Ultimately, your preferred aesthetic will dictate the winner in this category. However, we appreciated the look of the TCL TVs.

Winner: TCL

Durability

Longevity is one of the top factors that potential buyers tend to consider. TCL has been in the industry for quite some time and is known for its high-quality TV models. The brand uses high-end materials such as aluminum frames in its construction.

Technologies such as Quantum Dot guarantee optimal picture quality for many years. Best of all, models from TCL undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the industry standards regarding durability.

Hisense is a newer brand to the market but has gained a positive reputation for manufacturing top-quality products. The TV maker is also known for selling various models at affordable prices without compromising performance.

Hisense TVs are well-built and durable, but TCL TVs tend to have a slight advantage in building quality.

At first glance, models from both brands appear similar in terms of build quality, but TCL models often have better support from their leg stands and more durable frame casings.

Importantly, TCL also has slightly thicker screen profiles, making it sturdier and more durable.

Winner: TCL TVs have the edge in this match-up

TV Options

TCL and Hisense offer TVs in various screen sizes, ranging from small 32-inch to large 82-inch models. The two brands also sell models with multiple display technologies such as LED, QLED and OLED.

The display technologies vary in price and picture quality. TCL models feature the Mini-LED technology, making them cheaper but with outstanding contrast and brightness.

If you want a Hisense TV with enhanced color accuracy, pick a model with ULED technology. The downside with TCL is that it hasn’t added ULED TVs to its line of models. Both brands have models of Ultra High Definition displays.

UHD TV options are better than full HD models since they offer 4K and 8k resolution. Hisense has larger models with 4K and curved displays, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience.

Both brands sell smart TVs with features such as built-in Wi-Fi and streaming apps. TCL TV options often feature the Roku platform, while Hisense models come with its proprietary VIDAA operating system.

When it comes to gaming features, both brands have models with low input lag and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. There are TCL models with THC Certified Game Mode for an optimal gaming experience.

Winner: Hisense takes the title in this comparison, but gamers may prefer TCL.

FAQs

Are you still not sure which TV is better for you? These frequently asked questions about TCL vs. Hisense can help.

Is TCL or Hisense better? Overall, TCL is better than Hisense. However, both models have their perks and downsides.



For instance, the ULED TV models from Hisense have more to offer regarding picture quality and color accuracy. TCL has the edge over Hisense for connectivity options, build quality, pricing and track record. Does Hisense make TCL? No, TCL and Hisense are separate companies. Both are Chinese electronics manufacturers. TCL is headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong, while Hisenses is based in Qingdao, Shandong. Do TCL or Hisense offer warranties? Yes, both TCL and Hisense offer warranties on their various TV models. The warranty terms and conditions may vary depending on the country or region. Make sure to read the terms before making a purchase.

Summary

Both TCL and Hisense are reputable TV brands. They offer outstanding features, smart technology, longevity and decent pricing.

Choosing the right TV brand depends on your needs, preferences and budget. TCL has cheaper models, while Hisense is the go-to option if you’re looking for better audio quality.

Nevertheless, both these TV brands create excellent devices, so it’s hard to go wrong with either option.