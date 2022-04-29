If you are looking for a superior way to watch your favorite content, laser projectors are a fantastic solution. They offer deep blacks and improved color compared to lamp-based models.
Laser light source projectors can handle the rigors of everyday use. Plus, unlike other types of projectors, they can maintain their color and white brightness longer.
However, there are many different models to choose from. Each projector isn’t created equally, which can make it hard to decide which one to purchase.
To ensure you find the perfect option for your viewing experience, we researched the best laser projectors that will fit your needs and budget.
Table of Contents
Top Laser Projectors
Whether you’re looking for a mid-priced device or a high-end model, there’s a projector out there for you. Here are the best laser projectors that will upgrade your home entertainment system.
1. Epson EpiqVision LS300
- Epson Certified-Refurbished Product - Epson’s quality-assurance team reviews each refurbished product....
- Stunning Picture Quality up to 120" – Delivers an immersive, bright viewing experience for TV shows,...
The LS300 is an excellent unit if you want something that is easy to install. You just need to place it on a low table.
Straightforward installation saves you from the hassle of ceiling mounting. It even eliminates the need for long cables running between your projector and other gear.
The unit has a clean, attractive design. Even more impressive is the premium technology tucked inside this projector. Notable highlights include high-definition imaging chips and ultra-bright lasers.
This projector runs on Epson’s proprietary 4K Enhancement Technology. It can shift pixels diagonally and combine two images for a sharper projection.
Additionally, this unit supports Android TV streaming. This allows you to access streaming services like HBO and Netflix.
Key Features:
- 20,000-hour lifespan
- Light output: 4,000 lumens
- HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range video compatibility
- Custom designed Yamaha Sound
- Three LCD, three-chip technology
- 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio
Pros:
- Powerful audio
- Multiple connection ports
- Flexible installation
- Built-in Chromecast
- Supports voice search
Cons:
- Noisy cooling fan
2. Samsung SP-LSP9TF
- 4K UHD ULTRA BRIGHT TRIPLE LASER: Cutting edge triple laser technology and ultra bright 4K resolution...
- SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with next gen apps, super easy control, and a host of...
The Samsung SP-LSP9TF is one of the best laser projectors if you have extra money to spend.
This unit is decor-friendly, so it will blend well with your home’s aesthetic. It is sleek and compact. Better yet, the premium Kvadrat fabric wrapping ensures the projector looks great wherever you place it.
In terms of performance, the device can project 4K images at an impressive 130”. It can also deliver HDR color, even in ambient light.
You’ll love the Filmmaker Mode. This function automatically adjusts image settings, preserving the director’s intent. Plus, there’s the built-in Tizen TV platform for quick streaming.
The projector’s sound is on point as well. It packs a built-in 4.2-channel system for powerful audio.
Key Features:
- Single-chip DLP system
- Filmmaker Mode
- HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG High Dynamic Range compatibility
- XPR pixel-shifting technology
- 20,000-hour lifespan
- Light output: 2,800 lumens
- 1,500:1 contrast ratio
Pros:
- Built-in Wi-Fi
- Wide color gamut
- Sharp and detailed picture
- Bright laser images
- Great motion handling
- FreeView tuner
- Easy to set up
- Tizen smart platform
Cons:
- Black levels could be better
3. WEMAX Nova
- 4K UHD LASER PROJECTOR – Superior Resolution might be an understatement. With 4K UHD and bright 2100...
- MAX 150-INCH PROJECTOR SCREEN SIZE - With the WeMax Nova laser projector, you can choose from four...
WEMAX Nova is a great entry-level projector that packs a punch.
It comes with integrated Android TV capabilities for high-quality streaming and runs on a single 1,920-by-1,080 DLP chip. The chip uses fast-pixel shifting technology to ramp up the resolution to 3,840 by 2,160 pixels.
At 16.5 pounds, this projector is compact and incredibly light. Its small design allows for easy handling and installation.
The Nova delivers 2,100 ANSI Lumen brightness and offers a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. With these capabilities, it is bright enough to light up about a 150-inch display.
This unit also includes 30 watts Dolby Audio HD speakers. Its sound is rich and loud enough that you don’t need a soundbar.
Key Features:
- 4K UHD compatibility
- Light output: 5,000 lumens
- Massive screen size of up to 150”
- TI DLP technology
- Built-in 5K apps
- Multi-device video compatibility
Pros:
- Vivid and bright colors
- Excellent FPS rate
- Easy to set up
- Voice command functionality
- Not bulky
- Multiple streaming options
Cons:
- No 3D support
4. Optoma HZ39HDR
- DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up...
- 4K HDR INPUT: HDR10 & HLG technologies enable brigher whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced...
The Optoma HZ39HDR is a robust laser light source with tons of connections. It has our vote as the best laser projector to pair with your gaming console.
In terms of gaming, this unit can deliver slow lag speeds of up to 8.4 milliseconds. With the light on, it can project images at 4,000 ANSI lumens.
The projector measures 10.5 x 13.26 x 4.8 inches. Its compact design makes it easy to bring this projector to a friend’s house for a gaming session.
Meanwhile, the 10-watt speaker offers enough volume to fill a small room.
Key Features:
- 30,000 hours lifespan
- IPX6 dust resistance rating
- HDR10 & HLG technologies
- Light output: 4,000 lumens
- 1.3X zoom
- +/- 30-degree vertical keystone
- 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 4K UHD HDR media players connectivity
Pros:
- Reasonably priced
- High brightness
- Excellent for gaming
- Supports 3D
- High-resolution
Cons:
- HDR quality could be better
5. LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Projector
- 4K UHD (3840x2160) Display
- Up to 2700 ANSI Lumens brightness - laser projector (Class 1 laser)
The LG HU85LA deserves mention among the best laser projectors. It boasts state-of-the-art projection and stunning image quality.
At its lofty price tag, you’d expect this unit to look good. Not only does it look good, it looks great.
The projector sits at 26.8 x 13.7 x 5.0 inches. It has a modern look that is complete with a white color scheme. Once you set it up, it’ll look right at home in any decor.
This unit offers lots of connectivity right out of the box. You’ll get two HDMI and USB ports that support power delivery and media playback.
In addition, the included LG Magic Remote makes it easy to operate this projector.
Key Features:
- LG ThinQ AI technology
- 4K UHD (3840×2160) Display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- HDR10 compatibility
- Light output: 2,700 ANSI lumens
- Built-in Alexa
- 120” Screen display
Pros:
- LG Magic Remote to access LG webOS lite
- TruMotion technology
- Excellent image quality
- LG’s WebOS access
- Sleek design
- Super smart features
Cons:
- Audio isn’t the best
6. Epson EF-100
- STUNNING PICTURE QUALITY – Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches...
- INCLUDED ANDROID TV – Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with...
The Epson EF-100 is the best laser projector if you’re looking for a budget model.
This smart little unit runs on Epson’s MicroArray technology. Despite its size, it generates amazingly bright, colorful images. Additionally, it uses a trifecta of 1280 x 800 high-definition LCD imaging chips.
The unit is a “lifestyle” projector. Due to its no-frills design, it is easy to set up, use and store.
It has a single HDMI port for use with the included Android TV dongle. Plus, it can connect to your Blu-ray player or satellite box.
The USB ports duo can power the dongle while allowing you to access firmware updates. You can also use the ports to play files from your USB stick.
Key Features:
- 2,500,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio
- 3-LCD, 3-chip technology
- Throw distance range: 2.2 to 13.4 feet
- 16:10 aspect ratio
- Brand-exclusive 9-element lens
- Light output: 2,000 lumens
- Wi-Fi connectivity
Pros:
- Affordable
- Integrated cooling fan
- Stunning picture quality
- Elegant compact design
Cons:
- No HDR support
- Only one HDMI port
7. Optoma ZH403
- DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up...
- 4K HDR INPUT: HDR10 AND HLG technologies enable brighter whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced...
The Optoma ZH403 is remarkably bright to compensate for well-lit rooms. It offers full HD 1080p, 4K compatible and accepts HDR. It delivers screens up to 120” from 10.5 to 13.8 feet.
You can count on this projector for reliable performance month after month. It boasts a 30,000-hour lifespan and an IPX6 dust resistance rating.
The contrast ratio of 300,000:1 and 4,000 lumens of brightness allow it to produce super-detailed pictures. In addition, the zoom and vertical keystone correction make installation a breeze.
This projector can rotate at 90 degrees for portrait display. You can also set it to display images over a 360 degrees range along the horizontal axis.
As a bonus, it comes with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Key Features:
- 4K HDR input
- Zoom and image correction
- Portrait and 360° projection
- A 10-watt built-in speaker
- High contrast ratio
- Light output: 4,000 lumens
Pros:
- Extended warranty
- Extensive connectivity
- Enhanced gaming mode
- Reasonably affordable
Cons:
- No lens shift
8. Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12
- Stunning Picture Quality up to 150" — Delivers an immersive viewing experience for TV shows, sporting...
- Sound by Yamaha — Custom-designed audiophile speaker system offers a powerful and emotional performance...
The EpiqVision Mini EF12 is one of the best laser projectors if you don’t have a lot of space.
It comes with an Android TV streaming platform built-in. The Android capability allows you to access your favorite streaming services like HBO or YouTube easily.
You can even search using your voice thanks to the integrated Google Assistant.
The EpiqVision may be more compact than many projectors. However, it is devoted to crystal clear sound via a custom-designed Yamaha speaker system.
Moreover, you can connect the projector via Bluetooth and use it as a standalone speaker.
Epson has even fitted premium technology into this unit. It comes with MicroLaser Array and high-definition LCD imaging chips for a bright, colorful picture.
To top it all off, the Auto Picture Skew and Focus Correction automatically adjust images enabling multiple orientations.
Key Features:
- HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)
- Throw ratio of 1:1
- Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio
- 200,000:1 contrast ratio
- Scene-based color correction
- Light output: 1,000 lumens
Pros:
- Sharp, full HD resolution
- Supports wireless streaming
- Great color accuracy
- Dual HDMI ports
- Shorter throw distance
Cons:
- Sound lacks in bass
9. Optoma CinemaX P2
- 4K UHD plus HDR10: Enjoy a high-quality, cinematic home theater experience with 4K Ultra HD, HDR10...
- 6-SEGMENT COLOR WHEEL: Experience richer colors and enhanced brightness with the six-segment color wheel;...
The CinemaX P2 is a feature-packed model with plenty of connections to take your movie nights to the next level.
This unit can project sharp images up to 120”. You also get instant access to the Optoma Marketplace.
While you’re there, you can enjoy buffer-free streaming without hooking up the projector to a separate source.
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility mean that you can control the projector with your voice.
The device packs two full-range speakers and woofers. The built-in soundbar enables you to keep the installation super-streamlined.
You can even connect your phone to the projector through Bluetooth. This allows you to play your favorite movies from the palm of your hand.
Key Features:
- XPR pixel-shifting technology
- HDR10 compatibility
- 4K UHD resolution
- Single-chip DLP system
- Dynamic black technology
- Light output: 3,000 lumens
- 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio
- Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio
Pros:
- Enhanced contrast
- Easy to install
- High-quality sound
- Six-segment color wheel
Cons:
- Limited image size range
10. LG HF85LA 120” Smart Laser Projector
- Included Components: Projector; Power Cord; Remote; Batteries; Manual
- Power Source Type: Corded Electric. Standby Mode- <0.5W
Want to enjoy cinema-like pictures with a big production? The LG HF85LA promises to turn your living room into a movie theater in no time.
This projector delivers bright, vivid images. With its back less than five inches from your wall, you can get a life-sized 100” picture.
The unit boasts 20,000 hours of use, so it will offer years of reliable performance. It also has a quick turn-on of 10 seconds, which is much faster than most projectors.
Additionally, this unit sports two inputs for HDMI cables to plug in high-definition sources. There’s also a standard PC port.
Better yet, you can project your photos, videos and apps wirelessly. You only need a compatible Windows or Android tablet or phone.
Key Features:
- DLP technology
- Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio
- Image size: 90″-120″
- Light output: 1,500 lumens
- TruMotion anti-blur technology
- Lasts up to 20,000 hours
- 150,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio
Pros:
- Offers gaming mode
- Premium sound
- Sleek design
- Wide color gamut
- Extended warranty
Cons:
- Not compatible with iOS devices
Summary
Laser projectors are rapidly replacing traditional lamp-powered projectors. They’re more durable, have additional features and offer nearly instant on/off.
When choosing a laser projector, pay attention to the unit’s brightness and contrast. The best laser projector should provide at least 2,000 lumens of brightness.
Also, pick a projector that offers dynamic contrast. The higher the contrast ratio, the better.
The laser projectors in this roundup offer a good mix of high contrast and brightness. They’re worth the money and will ensure you can fully enjoy your favorite shows and movies.