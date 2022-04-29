10 Best Laser Projectors

If you are looking for a superior way to watch your favorite content, laser projectors are a fantastic solution. They offer deep blacks and improved color compared to lamp-based models.

Laser light source projectors can handle the rigors of everyday use. Plus, unlike other types of projectors, they can maintain their color and white brightness longer.

However, there are many different models to choose from. Each projector isn’t created equally, which can make it hard to decide which one to purchase.

To ensure you find the perfect option for your viewing experience, we researched the best laser projectors that will fit your needs and budget.

Top Laser Projectors

Whether you’re looking for a mid-priced device or a high-end model, there’s a projector out there for you. Here are the best laser projectors that will upgrade your home entertainment system.

1. Epson EpiqVision LS300

Epson EpiqVision LS300 Epson Certified-Refurbished Product - Epson’s quality-assurance team reviews each refurbished product....

Stunning Picture Quality up to 120" – Delivers an immersive, bright viewing experience for TV shows,...

The LS300 is an excellent unit if you want something that is easy to install. You just need to place it on a low table.

Straightforward installation saves you from the hassle of ceiling mounting. It even eliminates the need for long cables running between your projector and other gear.

The unit has a clean, attractive design. Even more impressive is the premium technology tucked inside this projector. Notable highlights include high-definition imaging chips and ultra-bright lasers.

This projector runs on Epson’s proprietary 4K Enhancement Technology. It can shift pixels diagonally and combine two images for a sharper projection.

Additionally, this unit supports Android TV streaming. This allows you to access streaming services like HBO and Netflix.

Key Features:

20,000-hour lifespan

Light output: 4,000 lumens

HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range video compatibility

Custom designed Yamaha Sound

Three LCD, three-chip technology

1,500,000:1 contrast ratio

Pros: Powerful audio

Multiple connection ports

Flexible installation

Built-in Chromecast

Supports voice search Cons: Noisy cooling fan

2. Samsung SP-LSP9TF

Sale Samsung SP-LSP9TF 4K UHD ULTRA BRIGHT TRIPLE LASER: Cutting edge triple laser technology and ultra bright 4K resolution...

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with next gen apps, super easy control, and a host of...

The Samsung SP-LSP9TF is one of the best laser projectors if you have extra money to spend.

This unit is decor-friendly, so it will blend well with your home’s aesthetic. It is sleek and compact. Better yet, the premium Kvadrat fabric wrapping ensures the projector looks great wherever you place it.

In terms of performance, the device can project 4K images at an impressive 130”. It can also deliver HDR color, even in ambient light.

You’ll love the Filmmaker Mode. This function automatically adjusts image settings, preserving the director’s intent. Plus, there’s the built-in Tizen TV platform for quick streaming.

The projector’s sound is on point as well. It packs a built-in 4.2-channel system for powerful audio.

Key Features:

Single-chip DLP system

Filmmaker Mode

HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG High Dynamic Range compatibility

XPR pixel-shifting technology

20,000-hour lifespan

Light output: 2,800 lumens

1,500:1 contrast ratio

Pros: Built-in Wi-Fi

Wide color gamut

Sharp and detailed picture

Bright laser images

Great motion handling

FreeView tuner

Easy to set up

Tizen smart platform Cons: Black levels could be better

3. WEMAX Nova

Sale WEMAX Nova 4K UHD LASER PROJECTOR – Superior Resolution might be an understatement. With 4K UHD and bright 2100...

MAX 150-INCH PROJECTOR SCREEN SIZE - With the WeMax Nova laser projector, you can choose from four...

WEMAX Nova is a great entry-level projector that packs a punch.

It comes with integrated Android TV capabilities for high-quality streaming and runs on a single 1,920-by-1,080 DLP chip. The chip uses fast-pixel shifting technology to ramp up the resolution to 3,840 by 2,160 pixels.

At 16.5 pounds, this projector is compact and incredibly light. Its small design allows for easy handling and installation.

The Nova delivers 2,100 ANSI Lumen brightness and offers a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. With these capabilities, it is bright enough to light up about a 150-inch display.

This unit also includes 30 watts Dolby Audio HD speakers. Its sound is rich and loud enough that you don’t need a soundbar.

Key Features:

4K UHD compatibility

Light output: 5,000 lumens

Massive screen size of up to 150”

TI DLP technology

Built-in 5K apps

Multi-device video compatibility

Pros: Vivid and bright colors

Excellent FPS rate

Easy to set up

Voice command functionality

Not bulky

Multiple streaming options Cons: No 3D support

4. Optoma HZ39HDR

Optoma HZ39HDR DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up...

4K HDR INPUT: HDR10 & HLG technologies enable brigher whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced...

The Optoma HZ39HDR is a robust laser light source with tons of connections. It has our vote as the best laser projector to pair with your gaming console.

In terms of gaming, this unit can deliver slow lag speeds of up to 8.4 milliseconds. With the light on, it can project images at 4,000 ANSI lumens.

The projector measures 10.5 x 13.26 x 4.8 inches. Its compact design makes it easy to bring this projector to a friend’s house for a gaming session.

Meanwhile, the 10-watt speaker offers enough volume to fill a small room.

Key Features:

30,000 hours lifespan

IPX6 dust resistance rating

HDR10 & HLG technologies

Light output: 4,000 lumens

1.3X zoom

+/- 30-degree vertical keystone

1080p (1920×1080) resolution

4K UHD HDR media players connectivity

Pros: Reasonably priced

High brightness

Excellent for gaming

Supports 3D

High-resolution Cons: HDR quality could be better

5. LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Projector

LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Projector 4K UHD (3840x2160) Display

Up to 2700 ANSI Lumens brightness - laser projector (Class 1 laser)

The LG HU85LA deserves mention among the best laser projectors. It boasts state-of-the-art projection and stunning image quality.

At its lofty price tag, you’d expect this unit to look good. Not only does it look good, it looks great.

The projector sits at 26.8 x 13.7 x 5.0 inches. It has a modern look that is complete with a white color scheme. Once you set it up, it’ll look right at home in any decor.

This unit offers lots of connectivity right out of the box. You’ll get two HDMI and USB ports that support power delivery and media playback.

In addition, the included LG Magic Remote makes it easy to operate this projector.

Key Features:

LG ThinQ AI technology

4K UHD (3840×2160) Display

Bluetooth connectivity

HDR10 compatibility

Light output: 2,700 ANSI lumens

Built-in Alexa

120” Screen display

Pros: LG Magic Remote to access LG webOS lite

TruMotion technology

Excellent image quality

LG’s WebOS access

Sleek design

Super smart features Cons: Audio isn’t the best

6. Epson EF-100

Sale Epson EF-100 STUNNING PICTURE QUALITY – Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches...

INCLUDED ANDROID TV – Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with...

The Epson EF-100 is the best laser projector if you’re looking for a budget model.

This smart little unit runs on Epson’s MicroArray technology. Despite its size, it generates amazingly bright, colorful images. Additionally, it uses a trifecta of 1280 x 800 high-definition LCD imaging chips.

The unit is a “lifestyle” projector. Due to its no-frills design, it is easy to set up, use and store.

It has a single HDMI port for use with the included Android TV dongle. Plus, it can connect to your Blu-ray player or satellite box.

The USB ports duo can power the dongle while allowing you to access firmware updates. You can also use the ports to play files from your USB stick.

Key Features:

2,500,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio

3-LCD, 3-chip technology

Throw distance range: 2.2 to 13.4 feet

16:10 aspect ratio

Brand-exclusive 9-element lens

Light output: 2,000 lumens

Wi-Fi connectivity

Pros: Affordable

Integrated cooling fan

Stunning picture quality

Elegant compact design Cons: No HDR support

Only one HDMI port

7. Optoma ZH403

Optoma ZH403 DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up...

4K HDR INPUT: HDR10 AND HLG technologies enable brighter whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced...

The Optoma ZH403 is remarkably bright to compensate for well-lit rooms. It offers full HD 1080p, 4K compatible and accepts HDR. It delivers screens up to 120” from 10.5 to 13.8 feet.

You can count on this projector for reliable performance month after month. It boasts a 30,000-hour lifespan and an IPX6 dust resistance rating.

The contrast ratio of 300,000:1 and 4,000 lumens of brightness allow it to produce super-detailed pictures. In addition, the zoom and vertical keystone correction make installation a breeze.

This projector can rotate at 90 degrees for portrait display. You can also set it to display images over a 360 degrees range along the horizontal axis.

As a bonus, it comes with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features:

4K HDR input

Zoom and image correction

Portrait and 360° projection

A 10-watt built-in speaker

High contrast ratio

Light output: 4,000 lumens

Pros: Extended warranty

Extensive connectivity

Enhanced gaming mode

Reasonably affordable Cons: No lens shift

8. Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

Sale Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Stunning Picture Quality up to 150" — Delivers an immersive viewing experience for TV shows, sporting...

Sound by Yamaha — Custom-designed audiophile speaker system offers a powerful and emotional performance...

The EpiqVision Mini EF12 is one of the best laser projectors if you don’t have a lot of space.

It comes with an Android TV streaming platform built-in. The Android capability allows you to access your favorite streaming services like HBO or YouTube easily.

You can even search using your voice thanks to the integrated Google Assistant.

The EpiqVision may be more compact than many projectors. However, it is devoted to crystal clear sound via a custom-designed Yamaha speaker system.

Moreover, you can connect the projector via Bluetooth and use it as a standalone speaker.

Epson has even fitted premium technology into this unit. It comes with MicroLaser Array and high-definition LCD imaging chips for a bright, colorful picture.

To top it all off, the Auto Picture Skew and Focus Correction automatically adjust images enabling multiple orientations.

Key Features:

HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Throw ratio of 1:1

Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio

200,000:1 contrast ratio

Scene-based color correction

Light output: 1,000 lumens

Pros: Sharp, full HD resolution

Supports wireless streaming

Great color accuracy

Dual HDMI ports

Shorter throw distance Cons: Sound lacks in bass

9. Optoma CinemaX P2

Optoma CinemaX P2 4K UHD plus HDR10: Enjoy a high-quality, cinematic home theater experience with 4K Ultra HD, HDR10...

6-SEGMENT COLOR WHEEL: Experience richer colors and enhanced brightness with the six-segment color wheel;...

The CinemaX P2 is a feature-packed model with plenty of connections to take your movie nights to the next level.

This unit can project sharp images up to 120”. You also get instant access to the Optoma Marketplace.

While you’re there, you can enjoy buffer-free streaming without hooking up the projector to a separate source.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility mean that you can control the projector with your voice.

The device packs two full-range speakers and woofers. The built-in soundbar enables you to keep the installation super-streamlined.

You can even connect your phone to the projector through Bluetooth. This allows you to play your favorite movies from the palm of your hand.

Key Features:

XPR pixel-shifting technology

HDR10 compatibility

4K UHD resolution

Single-chip DLP system

Dynamic black technology

Light output: 3,000 lumens

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio

Pros: Enhanced contrast

Easy to install

High-quality sound

Six-segment color wheel Cons: Limited image size range

10. LG HF85LA 120” Smart Laser Projector

Sale LG HF85LA 120” Smart Laser Projector Included Components: Projector; Power Cord; Remote; Batteries; Manual

Power Source Type: Corded Electric. Standby Mode- <0.5W

Want to enjoy cinema-like pictures with a big production? The LG HF85LA promises to turn your living room into a movie theater in no time.

This projector delivers bright, vivid images. With its back less than five inches from your wall, you can get a life-sized 100” picture.

The unit boasts 20,000 hours of use, so it will offer years of reliable performance. It also has a quick turn-on of 10 seconds, which is much faster than most projectors.

Additionally, this unit sports two inputs for HDMI cables to plug in high-definition sources. There’s also a standard PC port.

Better yet, you can project your photos, videos and apps wirelessly. You only need a compatible Windows or Android tablet or phone.

Key Features:

DLP technology

Widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio

Image size: 90″-120″

Light output: 1,500 lumens

TruMotion anti-blur technology

Lasts up to 20,000 hours

150,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio

Pros: Offers gaming mode

Premium sound

Sleek design

Wide color gamut

Extended warranty Cons: Not compatible with iOS devices

Summary

Laser projectors are rapidly replacing traditional lamp-powered projectors. They’re more durable, have additional features and offer nearly instant on/off.

When choosing a laser projector, pay attention to the unit’s brightness and contrast. The best laser projector should provide at least 2,000 lumens of brightness.

Also, pick a projector that offers dynamic contrast. The higher the contrast ratio, the better.

The laser projectors in this roundup offer a good mix of high contrast and brightness. They’re worth the money and will ensure you can fully enjoy your favorite shows and movies.