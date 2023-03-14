Insignia is a TV brand gaining traction in the market due to its low-priced 4K models. However, some potential buyers might be skeptical about Insignia’s reputation and the quality of its products.

You’ll likely find a 4K resolution Insignia TV retailing for less than $400. The company’s products use reliable technology and include notable smart features.

But is Insignia a good brand? Or does the low price translate to a poorly manufactured device?

We’ll look at the features and reputation of Insignia TVs to determine whether it’s a dependable brand.

Who Produces Insignia TVs?

Insignia is Best Buy’s in-house brand. The retailer contracts with Chinese manufacturers to complete the production process of Insignia TVs. These manufacturing companies ensure that Insignia TVs meet industry standards.

In addition to TVs, the brand also includes other consumer electronics. This includes freezers, air purifiers, microwaves, dash cams, refrigerators and more.

The brand was founded almost two decades ago and is popular for its affordable pricing. Insignia’s TV models compete with leading brands such as Toshiba, Hisense and TCL.

How Much Do Insignia TVs Cost?

Insignia TVs are best for budget-conscious consumers due to their affordable price points. The cost of Insignia TVs varies depending on the size, model and features. Models with advanced features are likely to cost more.

On average, smaller Insignia TVs fall into the $100 range in terms of pricing. However, you may spend about $1000 on an Insignia smart TV with cutting-edge features.

Insignia Smart TVs

Insignia smart TV consumers commend the brand for its advanced technology features. You can access streaming services and other internet-based features using an Insignia smart TV.

Insignia offers four different smart TV models. Here’s a breakdown of each option and the varying price points.

Insignia N10 Series

The Insignia N10 Series has in-store 720p and 1080p HD models. Sizes for this series range from 24 to 43 inches. While both resolutions differ in clarity, they’re all optimal in their display performance.

Pricing starts from $100 for smaller models, while larger ones cost up to $250.

Insignia F20 Series

Consider the F20 series if you’re looking for an Insignia model with a 720p or 1080p HD resolution. The F20 series models range in size from 32 to 65 inches.

Pricing varies from around $150 for a smaller model to $600 for a larger one.

Insignia F30 Series

The F30 includes 4K UHD models with screen sizes spanning from 43 to 70 inches. This series has been described as an entry-level offering that is fairly simple.

Pricing ranges from $300 to $900 based on the size.

Insignia F50 Series

The F50 Series also includes 4K UHD with sizes ranging from 50 to 70 inches. Devices in this series are described as basic but superior to the F30 series.

Smaller F50 series models retail at around $550, while the price for larger TVs costs roughly $850.

Why Are Insignia TVs so Affordable?

The most notable reason Insignia TVs are so cheap is that they’re Best Buy’s in-house brand. Being an in-house brand cuts down on marketing and advertising expenses.

Insignia also outsources the production process to manufacturers to keep costs low. The brand outsources manufacturers such as Hisense, TCL and Foxconn. These manufacturers produce high-quality electronics at a reasonable price.

The company also focuses on competitive pricing without compromising on features and quality. While Insignia TVs may not include the smart features of high-end brands, they still offer stellar performance.

What’s more, Insignia smart TVs also have Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform. This feature allows basic smart functionality, which comes at a lower cost than other smart TV platforms.

However, Insignia TVs often lack the premium features found on other higher-priced TVs. To make their pricing competitive, the brand doesn’t include HDR10+ or gaming-oriented components such as VRR.

Where Are Insignia TVs Produced?

Most Insignia TV models are made in China. While the exact manufacturers of Insignia TVs may vary, they are typically produced by third-party companies. Previous models have also been produced in Taiwan and South Korea.

The brand sources its raw materials from similar suppliers as LG, Samsung and Hisense, but it’s ordered only by Best Buy. This retailer warrants and sells the TVs in its brick-and-mortar stores and online.

Best Buy has also been an exclusive merchant of Insignia electronics on Amazon for around five years.

Pros and Cons of Insignia TVs

Before purchasing an Insignia TV, it can be beneficial to understand the pros and cons of this brand. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Pros

Affordable prices: Insignia is a reliable TV with a lower price than Samsung, AQUOS and other top brands.

Availability: This brand is available in Best Buy online store. You can also shop at Best Buy’s retail shops in the U.S. and Canada.

Smart TV features: Many Insignia TV models come with pre-installed apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Compatibility: Insignia TVs are compatible with popular gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Most Insignia TVs support screen mirroring and Amazon’s Alexa voice commands.

Size range: Insignia TV sizes range from 19 inches to 75 inches. Smaller models are ideal for use as a secondary TV and in small rooms. Large screens are great for creating a home theater experience.

Cons

Limited advanced features: Insignia uses components that are an earlier refresh of top brands. Their latest models may have outdated features compared to similar Samsung, TCL or Hisense models.

Mediocre picture quality: Some Insignia customers complain of poor contrast, backlight and burn-in images.

What Is the Best Insignia TV?

Choosing the best Insignia TV depends on your budget, viewing needs and preferences. Size, smart functionality and resolution are also worth considering.

The NS-65DF710NA21 is one of Insignia’s best TV models. It’s a 65-inch 4K UHD TV with smart features at a competitive price. Like most notable smart TVs, this Insignia model uses Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform.

Buyers looking to access a wide range of streaming services and apps from the TV should consider this model. For easy navigation and voice control, the TV includes built-in Alexa support.

To enhance connectivity, this product has a USB input, three HDMI inputs and an Ethernet port. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for seamless wireless connectivity.

This model has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and supports HDR for optimal clarity and picture quality. You can use it on a tabletop using its stand or wall-mount the device using a VESA mount.

As one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K UHD TVs available, it’s possible to buy this product for around $550.

Does Insignia Make Other Products?

Aside from TV screens, Insignia offers a wide range of electronic products. The brand’s product line includes home appliances, mobile accessories and more.

Insignia consumer electronics on Best Buy include:

Insignia Fire TV

Refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, washers and dryers

Tablet and computer accessories

Cell phone accessories (adapters, phone cases, car & travel accessories)

Video games accessories

TV stands and wall mounts

Air conditioners and dehumidifiers

Home theater accessories

Insignia TV Alternatives

If you aren’t sure whether or not Insignia is the right choice for your TV needs, there are other options on the market. TCL and Westinghouse are worth considering as Insignia TV alternatives. Both brands offer great pricing and smart features.

TCL

TCL offers a range of TV models with superb picture clarity and smart functionality. Some TCL TVs use the Roku TV smart platform, while others use the Android operating system.

The Roku TV smart platform has a simple-to-use user interface. It gives access to thousands of streaming channels and apps. Like Insignia, TCL sells 4K UHD TVs with HDA support and high refresh rates.

One of its top-performing models is the TCL 6-Series. This device offers great picture quality and apparent motion. It uses full-array local dimming and Dolby Vision HDR for picture clarity. Plus, it has a low input lag, making it a suitable TV for heavy gaming.

Westinghouse

Westinghouse is also an affordable TV brand with models featuring excellent picture quality. The TV brand sells models with various sizes and resolutions, including 1080p HD, 4K and UHD.

Most Westinghouse TVs also include the Amazon Fire TV smart platform. The Westinghouse WR58UX4019 is one of the brand’s leading TV models. It’s a 58-inch 4K UHD TV offering outstanding picture quality and HDR support.

Summary

Insignia TV models are reliable and offer value for the money. While some of their models may not have advanced features, they offer great performance and smart functionality.

Most of their products are low-priced without compromising on quality. The brand also sells a wide range of home appliances, making it the go-to place for budget-conscious shoppers.

Keep in mind that Insignia TVs don’t offer the best picture quality and have limited advanced features. Nevertheless, the brand’s availability of products and competitive pricing outweigh these drawbacks.