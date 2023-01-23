Zoom is a video and audio conferencing app that can be used for business or personal conversations. Joining a Zoom meeting using your smart TV can enhance your communication experience, regardless of who you are chatting with.

Using your smart TV for Zoom meetings is ideal if you want to experience better clarity on a big screen. With the right tips, setting up the configurations isn’t challenging.

However, the type of smart TV you own determines whether or not you can use it to participate in Zoom meetings.

This guide will discuss ways to attend Zoom meetings using your smart TV.

Using a Dedicated Smart TV for Zoom vs. Mirroring

Zoom video conferencing on a smart TV is better than mirroring your phone. Smart TVs outperform mirrored mobile devices, making them ideal for Zoom calls.

A dedicated smart TV has better hardware performance during Zoom meetings than a mobile device. This is especially true since not all tablets or phones can broadcast high-quality video conferences.

Keep in mind that overloading non-multimedia connections can cause video and audio stuttering, which doesn’t give the best impression. Users must also change their settings to accommodate mobile device connection constraints.

Companies may provide HD conference experiences using smart TVs’ built-in microphones and cameras. Autofocus and facial tracking are standard on many models, so people can move without worrying about losing their frame in the stream.

Low-latency streaming makes conversations smoother, even with multiple individuals. A smart TV already has these features, so connecting incompatible webcams or other devices is unnecessary.

Better yet, managing fewer components makes the setup more convenient and reduces technical issues.

Smart TVs are compact and fit into most workspaces. High-end models range in size from 32″ to 75″. They offer excellent room arrangements and the potential for more participants.

Workers can set up long-term Zoom-ready rooms at corporate offices with minimal equipment.

Equipping conference rooms this way allows larger groups to convene at one central location without needing to dial in from their smartphones or laptops. Plus, running video from a TV screen generally improves performance.

With faster internet speeds, you don’t have to worry about lagging or sluggish download speeds when attending remote conferences.

Compared to mirroring a phone or tablet, a dedicated smart TV for Zoom conferencing provides improved reliability, ease of use and better graphics.

If budget and space allow, companies hosting digital meetings should invest in a smart TV. A smart TV rules out incompatible equipment or poor wireless network signals.

Using Zoom With a Dedicated Smart TV

With the proper setup, joining a Zoom meeting using a smart TV is easy. Ethernet or Wi-Fi connects dedicated smart TVs to the internet so that you can use Zoom.

The main perk is that you don’t need a laptop or smartphone to bridge the TV and video call settings. Simply follow these steps to attend a Zoom meeting using a dedicated smart TV.

Step 1: Connect Your Smart TV to the Internet

Start by connecting your dedicated smart TV to your home network. This requires a wired or wireless connection from the TV’s ethernet port to your router.

Then, give the TV a local network IP address. Your Wi-Fi may need router configuration, but with the correct settings, Zoom will work.

Step 2: Install Zoom on Your Dedicated Smart TV

Install the Zoom app for your dedicated smart TV once it’s connected to your home network. This may require searching for “Zoom” on Google Play or using a built-in app hub based on your TV type.

Log in with your name and email after downloading and installing the app. You can also connect your laptop or smartphone Zoom account.

Step 3: Join Zoom Meeting with Smart TV

Once you’re ready to join your meeting, open the Zoom app on your dedicated smart TV and enter the meeting ID to join the chatroom. After everyone joins, select start to allow the host to broadcast the video back to the room.

Participants who consent appear at the bottom of the screen. Zoom meetings via a smart TV also allow text or voice responses. However, most gadgets displayed on this smart TV are audio-only.

Step 4: Use Smart TV Features

Use your high-tech dedicated smart TV during the discussion phase of the meeting when everyone is present. You can match the presenter’s camera feed’s brightness and contrast.

Most modern devices enable ambient mode, noise reduction and multiple participant camera connections. Voice assistant technology may allow collaborative conversations in large conference rooms by controlling sound quality and output directions.

Dedicated smart TVs provide shorter latency and more intuitive controls. Plus, better video fidelity than smaller screens makes zoom calls quite workable. They enable improved collaboration, streaming and expert-level presentation displays.

It should be easy to get started if you have stable internet connectivity.

Using Screen Mirroring to Zoom on a Smart TV

There are ways to use screen mirroring to Zoom on a smart TV. Using streaming sticks and apps like Chromecast or AirPlay makes this a seamless experience.

Other options include Roku or using your smart TV as a second monitor for Zoom meetings.

AirPlay

Screen mirroring (casting) lets you view your device’s content on a TV or larger screen. It simplifies sharing photographs, movies and music with a group. Your device’s settings determine who controls the screen when sharing.

Zoom screen mirroring can enhance your meetings and events. Screen mirroring your Zoom meeting is easy when you’re holding a webinar. It’s also helpful when preparing a presentation or working on a critical project.

AirPlay is the most common and easy-to-configure device mirroring method. First, install AirPlay on your smart TV and compatible devices. iOS and the latest macOS support AirPlay.

You can set up AirPlay on both devices to mirror your device to a Smart TV using these steps:

Start by connecting both of your devices to the same Wi-Fi network. Locate the Action Center at the top of the screen of the Apple device you want to mirror. If you have a device with Touch ID, you need to swipe up on the screen. Locate Screen Mirroring, then tap on the screen to access it. Select your Apple TV for screen mirroring. After your device is connected, you can open Zoom and use it on your smart TV.

Furthermore, allowing remote control lets other conference participants control your device for the meeting. Hosts can remove the remote control at any time.

AirParrot can also help enhance your AirPlay Screen Mirroring experience. This is a third-party app made for Zoom and other streaming services.

With AirParrot, you can access advanced features like mirroring to Apple TV and other devices. It improves Zoom’s streaming, display settings and more.

Chromecast

Screen mirroring to zoom on a smart TV via Chromecast requires some setup. Devices that are compatible with Chromecast should work without issues. Chromecast mirrors computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Additionally, the gadget must connect to the internet through a wireless or ethernet cable, as with AirPlay.

Here’s how to get Chromecast to work on your smart TV:

Launch Zoom. Select “Settings” in the lower right corner. Choose “Cast to Device” from the “Advanced” menu. Choose your Chromecast from the list that appears, and tap “Connect” after choosing a device. A display setup pop-up appears next. Choose “Mirror” or “Extend,” depending on the display you wish to cast to the TV. Select the resolution and touch “Done” to save the settings.

You can start screen mirroring when prompted. Casting to the TV will display the Zoom app.

Roku

Roku makes screen mirroring on a smart TV easy.

Follow these simple steps to screen-mirror a Zoom conference on a Roku device:

First, check Roku’s compatibility. Roku is compatible with most Android smartphones and tablets. iPhones and iPads might be compatible, but their setups may differ. Connect your Roku to your smart TV. You can connect Roku to your smart TV wirelessly or via HDMI if the internet signal is weak. Open Roku’s home screen afterward. From the home screen, select “Settings” on the homepage, and scroll to the right. Choose “Network” under “Settings” and confirm whether your device is on the same network. After connecting your Roku device to the network, open “Screen Mirroring.” On the homepage, scroll to the right. “Enable Screen Mirroring” on the tab labeled “Screen Mirroring.” Launch Zoom after selecting “Screen Mirroring.” You’ll need to cast on a display. Once Roku is selected, the “Start Mirroring” button appears.

Using a Smart TV as a Second Monitor for Zoom

Using a smart TV as a second monitor for Zoom is a great way to make calls with a larger display. It also facilitates multitasking if you want to view other programs while on a Zoom call.

Here are some steps to get you started as you use your smart TV as a second monitor:

Connect your TV and PC to the same Wi-Fi network. Some TVs provide a dedicated app for configuring and managing the Wi-Fi connection, but you can still connect it using the TV’s direct network configuration options if yours doesn’t. Connect the TV to the computer. Depending on your TV, you may need a cable or an adapter. DVI, VGA and HDMI cables are standard options, and many televisions can connect wirelessly to computers and laptops. Once the TV is connected, you can launch the Zoom app on both your computer and your television. Move the Zoom window from your computer to your television. The TV becomes the primary Zoom window, while the computer becomes the secondary Zoom window. This results in a Zoom window far larger than your computer’s display. Adjust the Zoom window on the TV. Most TVs allow you to adjust the size displayed on the screen. Depending on your distance from the TV, these tweaks can be helpful. Use your smart TV as an extra monitor for your PC. This can be useful for multitasking, such as having two side-by-side windows open while on a Zoom call. This way, you can get extra information in one window while engaging in another.

With these steps, you should be able to configure and use your smart TV as an extra monitor for Zoom calls. Using a second display monitor increases your visibility of call participants and productivity.

How to Solve the Eye Tracking Problem

Zoom calls often have eye-tracking issues. Meeting participants may look away, making eye contact difficult.

Using video chat eye-tracking software can be pricey for a small business. Fortunately, some remedies help counter eye tracking during a Zoom call.

One fix is to remember that the camera should be slightly above and overlapping the midline of your face. Ideally, the camera will be placed above your screen.

Another option is to use a movable webcam. This way you can change the location and position of the camera as needed based on where you might be looking the most frequently.

A final option is to turn off your video entirely and use Zoom’s audio feature. While this negates one of the main reasons to use Zoom, you’ll still be able to participate in the call by ensuring you sit close to your microphone so other participants can hear you.

Summary

Smart TVs enable internet connectivity and streaming of TV shows and movies. They also give access to apps, web browsing and even Zoom meetings. These features highlight the convenience of using a Smart TV to host a Zoom virtual conference.

Many smart TVs now support the Zoom app, allowing you to control Zoom calls and attend meetings. Whether you can use Zoom directly on your smart TV or you need to use another strategy, you can get everything set up with minimal effort.

Overall, a smart TV offers an excellent way to attend a Zoom call. While joining a Zoom call via a laptop or tablet is more common, a smart TV provides an incredible experience with its large displays and speakers.