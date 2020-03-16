There are many reasons to consider buying a home safe this year. It can add another level of security to your home to protect your valuables. In the unfortunate event that someone breaks into your home, having a home safe could be the difference in keeping important documents, jewelry, and money out of the hands of home invaders.

Not all home safes are created equal or offer the same features. Some safes are more compact or portable. Others allow you to store extra-large items. Many home safes protect valuables against flooding and fire. Storage capacity varies between home safes. So do lock types, with combination locks, keypads, and even fingerprint technology available.

No matter your security needs, our list of the best home safes of 2020 has you covered.

Best Home Safes

1. Tigerking BGX-5/D1-30XH-1 Fashion Safe Box For Home And Office

Best feature: Dual security settings

Size: 1.5 Cubic Feet

Weight: 55 Lbs.

The Tigerking BGX-5 Fashion Safe Box tops the list because it checks all the security boxes while offering a level of style not seen with most home safes.

It features a smart LED panel, with options for password and key settings for double protection. You can either set it with the master key and passcode or the master key and an emergency key. If that’s not enough, it has another interior locking box, in case you’re sharing the safe with others.

Other notable features include a dual warning alarm system and two pre-drilled holes in the back with two expansion bolts.

2. AmazonBasics Security Safe Box

Best feature: Override keys

Size: 0.5 Cubic Feet

Weight: 16.5 Lbs.

For a simple, compact safe for home use, check out the AmazonBasics Security Safe Box. With its pry-resistant steel construction and carpeted floor, your small valuables are protected from theft and damage.

It features reprogrammable digital access using a keypad, but also can be opened with an override key in case you forget your passcode. This safe box from Amazon also comes with two live door bolts and mounting hardware to easily bolt it to a floor or wall.

3. Tigerking E25FED Biometric Safe Fingerprint Safe

Best feature: Smart fingerprint biometric recognition system

Size: 5.4 x 4.3 x 3.9 inches

Weight: 24.2 Lbs.

The Tigerking E25FED features biometric technology, giving people three options to open the safe: fingerprint, passcode, or key. It features a collapsable shelf, which allows you to store taller items with ease.

This home safe is made with double thickness tempered steel casing and contains two active locking pins for added security. Mount this safe almost anywhere thanks to the four pre-drilled holes on the back and bottom.

4. Viking Security Safe VS-50BLX Large Biometric Safe Fingerprint Safe

Best feature: Designed with gun storage in mind

Size: 14 x 12 x 20 inches

Weight: 43 Lbs.

For a large safe, one of the best bets is the VS-50BLX from Viking Security Safe. It stands 20 inches tall and features two 20 mm solid steel locking bars for added security.

Equipped with biometric reader technology, You can lock it with your fingerprint or pin code. The interior has a built-in LED light, key hooks, and adjustable shelves. It comes with four pre-drilled holes with anchor bolts for mounting.

5. Stalwart Digital Safe

Best feature: Automatic lock

Size: 12.2 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches

Weight: 11.68 Lbs.

The Stalwart Digital Safe is a multipurpose security solution that can store valuables, documents, and more. It mounts on the wall or floor but is also light enough to take with you when needed. The safe has an LED keypad and is unlocked with either a passcode or a manual override key.

As an extra security measure, this Stalwart safe automatically locks and sounds an alarm after repeated incorrect passcode entries.

6. First Alert 2087F Waterproof and Fire-Resistant Bolt-Down Combination Safe

Best feature: Waterproof & fire resistance

Size: 0.94 Cubic Feet

Weight: 79.2 Lbs.

First Alert’s 2087F safe is perfect for people looking for a home safe that protects your valuables against all threats. It’s waterproof and fire-resistant, even when bolted down. The safe can withstand temperatures up to 1700 degrees Fahrenheit. It keeps everything dry during flooding.

Other features included with the First Alert safe are an internal shelf, key rack, and door pocket. The safe comes with a settable combination lock instead of a keypad. It also comes with two override keys as a precaution.

7. AdirOffice Security Safe with Digital Lock

Best feature: Color options

Size: 2.32 Cubic Feet

Weight: 39 Lbs.

Are you looking for a home safe with a little more style? This security safe from AdirOffice offers functional security, but in styles than available with most safes. Color options include black, red, white, and blue.

The safe features a digital keypad and comes with two override keys, as well. Also, it has two live-door bolts and pry-resistant construction. There are four bolts included for mounting the safe to the floor or a wall.

8. SentrySafe CHW20221 Fireproof Box and Waterproof Box

Best feature: Portability

Size: 0.28 Cubic Feet

Weight: 20.4

SentrySafe has you covered if you need a portable security solution. This fireproof and waterproof box features a tubular key lock. You can store documents using the safe’s built-in straps. It also has a carrying handle so you can quickly grab it and go when needed.

While it’s not the biggest safe, it’s not meant to be. It’s also designed to hold digital files that need protection from high temperatures.

9. SentrySafe EF4738E Fireproof Waterproof Safe

Best feature: Extra large size

Size: 4.71 Cubic Feet

Weight: 217 Lbs.

This list isn’t complete without an extra-large home safe, and this one from SentrySafe fits that bill. It has a capacity of 4.71 cubic feet. It features a digital keypad for setting passcodes.

This huge safe is also fire resistant up to 1400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. It also is waterproof in 12-inch water for up to 72 hours. For extra protection, the safe’s steel construction features five live-locking bolts and four deadbolts. If you’re in the market for a home safe that fits just about anything, look no further than the SentrySafe EF4738E safe.

10. AmazonBasics Book Safe

Best feature: Blends in with home furnishings

Size: 9.4 x 2.2 x 6.1 inches

Weight: 1.76 Lbs.

You may feel like a spy using the AmazonBasics Book Safe. Although it’s probably not quite as secure as some other safe options on this list, it’s also easier to hide in plain sight. It’s perfect for storing small valuables on a bookshelf.

The Book Safe features a fabric book cover and spine. It looks like a real book from the outside. Lifting the front cover reveals the safe’s real cover, which features key lock security.



Factors to Consider when Buying a Home Safe

Not all home safes are built the same or offer the same features. The right safe for you will depend on your specific security needs. Here are some factors to consider when picking out a home safe.

Locking Style

Home safes these days offer a variety of locking styles. Some still operate with a simple combination lock. Most safes have keys, although sometimes this is a backup option. Many safe companies have moved to newer technologies like digital keypads, biometric fingerprint scanning, or a combination of different locking styles.



There’s no right or wrong option, but make sure it has a backup option in case the batteries die, or you forget your passcode.

Size

As you can see from our list above, home safes come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Think about where you plan to keep your safe, whether it needs to be portable, if you plan to mount it or not, and its storage capacity. Weights also vary, so make sure to keep that in mind when choosing your home safe.

Safety features

The main reason to get a home safe is for protection, whether it’s from the threat of theft or to keep kids out. Some home safes offer multiple levels of security, while others are more basic. If you want to protect important documents or valuables from the elements, opt for a home safe that’s both waterproof and fire-resistant.

Other home safes offer extra protection through live-locking bars, pry-resistant frames and hinges, and other safety features.

Cost

Cost is another factor that goes into picking the right home safe. It’s hard to put a price tag on security and peace of mind. Home safes vary in price considerably. Compare prices and features on home safes and come up with a budget that makes sense for you. If your security needs aren’t too extensive, you can find a home safe at a reasonable price.

Investing in a home safe can protect your documents, jewelry, money, keys, and other valuables from theft and other threats. Consider buying a home safe today.