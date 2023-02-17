Getting your work done, gaming or streaming high-quality videos requires a stable and reliable Wi-Fi signal. However, obstacles such as furniture and walls may ruin your network’s signal strength.

You may experience intermittent connections, slow download speeds and upsetting dropouts. If you’re facing these issues, you’re probably wondering how to boost the WiFi signal through walls.

Fortunately, there are easy and dependable ways to improve the signal. Choosing the right option depends on your needs, budget, internet package, coverage area and wiring quality.

This guide will look at optimal ways to amplify your WiFi signal through walls so that you can find the best solution for your needs.

Ways to Boost Your WiFi Signal Through Walls

There are practical ways to boost your WiFi signal through walls. It all depends on, among other things, your coverage area, budget and internet usage needs.

Here are the most reliable ways to ensure your WiFi signal is not obstructed by walls.

Use a Mesh Network

A mesh network is one of the top ways to boost WiFi signals through the wall. It comprises a system of multiple access points working in sync to create a strong WiFi network. The access points connect wirelessly to cover every corner of your house.

Mesh networks consist of a primary unit and a few satellite nodes. The satellite nodes are customized to suit your needs and home’s size. Depending on the number of streaming devices you have, you can choose between dual-band or tri-band routers.

This solution is ideal for multiple-story homes or those with several automatic smart gadgets. It can also be good for large offices where multiple people across a broad floorplan need access to reliable internet.

Mesh networks are easy to set up, and various options are available depending on your budget and preferences. ASUS Zen WiFi XT-8, TP-Link Deco and Netgear Orbi AX6000 are some of the best mesh WiFi systems on the market.

Use a Wireless Access Point

A wireless access point (WAP) extends the range of an existing wireless network and is best for boosting your WiFi signal.

This networking device connects to your router via a wired Ethernet cable. It provides the option to broadcast a new wireless signal to devices that are out of range of the primary router.

Using a wireless access point helps cover dead zones or areas with weak signals. While running the cables can be a hassle, a wireless access point offers optimal bandwidth while reducing signal interference.

Since there’s no wireless connection like there is with a wireless repeater, you won’t struggle with slow uploads or loss of internet speed.

The downside of using a wireless access point is that it doesn’t provide seamless roaming between different networks in your home.

While mesh systems offer a single network experience, the wireless access point isn’t as effective when receiving signals from the main WiFi router. As a result, you might get disconnected when moving between different rooms of your house.

To choose the best wireless access point, be sure to evaluate the following:

Coverage area : A WAP with wider coverage is best for larger areas

: A WAP with wider coverage is best for larger areas Speed and throughput : Consider a WAP with the maximum speed

: Consider a WAP with the maximum speed Number of devices : Make sure your WAP can accommodate all your devices

: Make sure your WAP can accommodate all your devices Brand: A WAP from a reputable brand likely provides customer support

A WAP from a reputable brand likely provides customer support Price : If your needs are minimal, a cheaper WAP may work for your home

: If your needs are minimal, a cheaper WAP may work for your home Security features: Pick a WAP with the latest features, such as WPA2 and WPA3

Other factors to consider include antenna gain, cloud management, guest access and cybersecurity features. Also, evaluate the WiFi technology an access point comes with.

Furthermore, proper placement ensures better coverage and less signal interference due to obstacles. Consequently, it’s important to think through where you will put your wireless access point to ensure you get a strong signal.

Use a WiFi Extender

A WiFi extender or receiver works by receiving the signal from your router and then rebroadcasting it to offer extensive coverage.

Unlike a Wireless Access Point, a WiFi extender connects to your router wirelessly. Therefore, you need to place it where the WiFi signal is strong so it can extend to the desired area. WiFi extenders are easy to install and cheaper than other WiFi boosting options.

To set up the WiFi extender, you first need to connect it to a power outlet near the area you want to improve the signal. Next, connect it to the existing WiFi network using a mobile device or computer. WiFi extenders automatically detect the existing network.

The extender then creates a new WiFi network using the same name as the original but with “extender” or “receiver” at the end of the name.

While WiFi extenders help boost WiFi through walls, they’re not the best at handling backhaul traffic. As a result, only a few devices can connect to them.

Furthermore, the ping will be higher, but the extender’s signal will be a bit sluggish. There are also instances where WiFi extenders cause interference with other devices in your home, leading to connectivity issues.

To choose the best WiFi extender, consider the following:

Price

Security

Processor

How much extra coverage it provides

Device capacity

Router compatibility

Ultimately, this networking device is best for areas with obstacles where the WiFi signal is weak since it helps your signal cover more space.

Use a Powerline Adapter

Powerline adapters use the existing electrical wiring in a home to extend the connection to other rooms. These adapters are helpful in areas with thick walls where WiFi signals are weak.

You need to connect a set of two adapters to use powerline adapters. One adapter connects to an outlet near the router, while the other goes near the device that needs an Ethernet connection.

You’ll also need a short Ethernet cable that runs from the router to the first powerline adapter. Plus, there’s a separate cable that goes from the second adapter to the device.

It’s worth noting that powerline adapters are compatible with WiFi extenders. You can connect the second adapter to the extender instead of the device to sync both WiFi boosting options. This helps amplify the extender’s signal strength.

The downside of using powerline adapters is they’re limited to speeds up to 200Mbps.

When choosing a powerline adapter, make sure to evaluate:

Speed (get the maximum speed possible)

Encryption to keep your network secure

Quality of service to control the bandwidth for each device

Compatibility with your existing devices

The number of ports you need to connect to your devices

Ultimately, a powerline adapter is an excellent alternative if you don’t want the hassle of putting Ethernet cables in place since it gets your internet to difficult-to-reach places.

What is a Multimedia Over Coax Alliance (MoCA) Adapter?

MoCA adapters resemble powerline adapters but use existing coaxial cables instead of electrical wiring. While MoCA adapters are pricier, they don’t have internet speed limits. They’re best for fiber internet plans.

What is the Best Way to Boost the WiFi Signals Through Walls?

Overall, a WiFi mesh system is the best way to boost WiFi signals through walls. The satellite units connect with the main router to form a unified network.

A WiFi mesh system’s best selling point is its ability to transmit consistent signals through walls and other obstacles. To achieve this, the system uses a technology known as “dynamic routing.”

This technique finds the best path for data to travel over a network. The router transmits signals and manages the traffic in a traditional WiFi network. The signal strength becomes weaker and slower as devices move farther away from the router.

With a WiFi mesh system, the access points work as signal repeaters. They receive a signal from the router and rebroadcast to other devices. It helps the signal reach every nook and corner of the house or office through walls and obstacles.

Setting up a mesh network is relatively easy, and most systems include a mobile app that helps with the entire process. The range of the WiFi mesh system is also worth considering. Most mesh networks have a range of up to 4,000 square feet.

However, the range may vary depending on the number of access points. It can also be pricier. If you are looking for a more affordable option, a WiFi extender might be the way to go.

Summary

Boosting the WiFi signal through walls is doable but can be challenging. With the proper techniques and tools, you won’t need to worry about weak internet signals anymore.

Picking the right solution depends on your needs, budget and home size. Whether it’s a mesh system or a WiFi extender, it’s worth checking the perks and downsides of each option.

For example, a powerline adapter would suffice if you have the proper infrastructure and want an inexpensive option. Otherwise, pick a mesh network if you’re looking to cover a wide range.

Regardless of which option you choose, you will be able to boost your WiFi signal through the walls with any of these strategies.