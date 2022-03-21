10 Best Ultimate Ears Speakers

Whether you are throwing a party or heading out for a camping trip, Ultimate Ears speakers let you play your favorite music at the touch of a button.

These speakers are durable and completely waterproof. Plus, most models allow you to use the Ultimate Ears app on your smartphone to change EQ settings and music playback.

However, with many different options currently available, it can be confusing to sort through them all to find the best one for your needs.

If you are looking for the best Ultimate Ear speakers, these are the top models that you can buy today.

Top Ultimate Ear Speakers

Whether you are concerned about sound, durability, price, battery life or connectivity, there’s a product out there for you. Here are the best Ultimate Ear speakers on the market.

1. Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM

1,571 Reviews Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Big loud pristine sound + extreme bass ultimate ears Hyperboom is a portable Bluetooth speaker with...

Easy music sharing: Play music from four different devices and easily switch between them with just a...

The HYPPERBOOM is a small Bluetooth speaker that creates a huge, rich sound with deep bass.

If you like Ultimate Ears but find other models too quiet, the HYPERBOOM is all you need. While it’s expensive, it truly shines in terms of audio quality.

This device is ultra-portable. In fact, most buyers appreciate this speaker because you can easily move it from room to room. You may also place it in a single spot and let the sound fill the room.

Plus, you can use HYPERBOOM’s optical input instead of a soundbar.

Even if you don’t host parties, this speaker can help your TV or gaming system. It’s tall and substantial, yet the built-in carrying strap allows for one-handed hauling.

In addition, it’s battery-powered. This means that you don’t have to worry about charging it if you are enjoying your music outside.

You’ll find that the HYPERBOOM is expertly made. All the sides are covered in a tightly woven fabric that appears durable and will fit in seamlessly with your decor.

Key Features:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

24-hour rechargeable battery

Adaptive equalizer

Carrying strap

Pros: Spill and splash-proof

One-touch control

Sturdy battery life

Dual Bluetooth inputs Cons: Bulky

Expensive

No aptX or AAC

2. Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 SOUND: MEGABOOM features powerfully loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass you...

MAGIC BUTTON: The all-new Magic Button on MEGABOOM 3 allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly...

The MEGABOOM 3 offers a 360° sound system with deep booming bass. Everything is perfectly adjusted to produce distortion-free audio.

If you enjoy days by the pool or the lake, the MEGABOOM 3 is one of the best waterproof speakers you can buy. Plus, the new DJ feature is equally impressive.

As a slimmer version of the previous generation’s cylindrical design, the MEGABOOM 3’s 8.9 x 3.4-inch, two-pound body revamps its design elements.

The large volume buttons on the side are covered in mesh, and the charging port is located on the side of the speaker.

You’ll find compact power and Bluetooth buttons on the top of the speaker alongside the popular Magic Button. This lets you control the music without reaching for your phone.

If accessories are your thing, this speaker’s Power Up wireless charging dock costs about $40 and is a spiffy addition to your tech.

The Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is perfect for outdoor use. It boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Also, it’s built of tough materials and is portable.

Furthermore, the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 has good frequency response accuracy.

Overall, it features a resonant sound profile when using the companion app’s ‘Standard’ preset EQ. The well-balanced mid-range makes vocals and lead instruments stand out from the competition.

Key Features:

DJ mode

MEGABOOM app

Connectivity: Bluetooth

20 hours playtime

Pros: Balanced, dynamic sound

Reliable battery life

Waterproof

Syncs with older models Cons: A bit heavy

Low power in mids

3. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2

Sale Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Surprisingly bigger 360 sound: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with...

New outdoor boost: push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase...

The WONDERBOOM 2 is possibly the best Bluetooth speaker for its size. It generates a loud sound despite being small and portable. Plus, it features 360-degree sound and greater bass as a wireless Bluetooth speaker.

The outdoor boost button instantly tweaks loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.

When compared to the original WONDERBOOM, there have been many revamps on this newer model.

It comes with a modified chipset that offers better sound, longer battery life and 10% more bass. The WONDERBOOM 2 also has a new ‘boost’ button.

This model can play louder in the midrange or when pushed to higher frequencies thanks to the ‘mute bass’ button.

If you take this speaker outdoors, the sound should be easier to hear, especially since its outdoor EQ mode adds extra bass to your music.

Aesthetically, the knit fabric is rough but with a striking pattern. The volume controls are on the front, while the top has the power, pairing and music management buttons.

It’s IP67 dust and water-resistant, and the manufacturer suggests it can be submerged for 30 minutes.

What’s more, the battery life has been increased from 10 hours to 13. A full charge takes under three hours.

Key Features:

IP67 waterproof rating

Connectivity: Bluetooth

360 degree sound

Micro-USB

Pros: Solid bass

Outdoor Boost feature

Stereo pairing mode

Long battery life Cons: No integrated microphone

No mobile app

4. Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

Sale Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 ULTIMATE SOUND: Super portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound...

POWERED FOR ADVENTURE: Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours on a single...

This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers 360° immersive sound and up to 15 hours of battery life. Your music plays deep and loud regardless of the surroundings.

The BOOM 3 is Ultimate Ears’ best-selling portable outdoor speaker. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, suggesting that it can be submerged for up to 30 minutes.

This is a cylinder-shaped speaker that is small and portable like the BOOM 1 and 2. It has two-tone iridescent fabric treatments in sunset red, night black, lagoon blue and forest green.

Besides the rubber strip running the length of the speaker and finishing in a fabric loop, the round sides are completely covered in grille cloth.

Better yet, the setup process is as simple as holding the Bluetooth pairing button and searching for the BOOM 3 in your device’s playlist. Then, you can use its Android or iOS app for extra features like equalizer adjustments.

Key Features

Channels: Mono

Connectivity: Bluetooth

IP67 rating

15 hours playtime

Pros: Superb waterproof rating

Tough performance fabric

EQ controls via app Cons: Somewhat weak bass

Separate charging dock

5. Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Ultimate Sound: Our most powerful speaker with 360° intensely rich sound, stunning clarity, and...

With Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Spotify (as of May 2018),...

The MEGABLAST is Ultimate Ears’ most powerful speaker. It boasts a 360° rich sound, remarkable clarity and rich bass. Small and cylindrical in design, it looks like the BOOM 3.

With a 12-hour battery life, it lets you take your music with you. Like most other Ultimate Ears speakers, it uses a wireless charging dock.

It has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, WiFi, Bluetooth and a rugged build. Alexa will recognize your voice even if you’re not close to the speaker.

The MEGABLAST has two volume controls on the front, is designed to be used vertically and comes in several colors. These features make the speaker a visual and auditory thrill.

Unlike many compact speakers, this stereo speaker has a highly balanced sound profile right out of the box. This is because the Ultimate Ears app has a visual EQ and presets to customize the sound.

Additionally, this speaker is IP67 rated and can be submerged in three feet of water for 30 minutes.

Key Features:

IP67 rating

Connectivity: WiFi

Alexa voice control

Pair of tweeters

20 hours playtime

Pros: Connects to WiFi

Durable battery life

Compatible with UE app

Rich sound and clarity Cons: High-priced

6. Logitech Ultimate Ears BOOM 2

Logitech Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Insanely good, loud 360 degree sound with deep bass with portable design so you can bring the music...

Waterproof*, shockproof, designed for adventure (* IPX-7 rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of...

The Logitech Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 delivers incredible 360-degree sound with a strong bass in a portable form. While the BOOM 2 sounds better than the original, the BOOM 3 (mentioned earlier) is superior.

This model is recommended for outdoor music listeners as the textured plastic grips well. Also, the fabric cover makes it waterproof to IPX7 standards, up from IPX4 on the original.

The BOOM 2’s new model’s fabric cover features a tighter weave, making it more durable. There’s even a groove in the speaker’s top that makes everything flush.

This speaker sounds better than the original and plays 25% louder at its maximum level. Plus, the BOOM’s battery life is remarkable. It will last for 15 hours at moderate volume.

Like other Ultimate Ear speakers, the BOOM 2 can be wirelessly connected. It has a longer Bluetooth range when paired with newer smartphones.

The manufacturer claims it is audible up to 100 feet away, but only with a clean line of sight and no obstructions.

Key Features:

15-hour battery life

Surround sound setup

Connectivity: Bluetooth

IPX-7 rating

Pros: Compact

Durable build

Responsive mobile app

Waterproof Cons: A bit pricey

Modest sound

7. Ultimate Ears UE ROLL 2

Ultimate Ears UE ROLL 2 This refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process...

From the outside, the ROLL 2 looks like its predecessor. The sizable plus and minus volume control icons remain sewn into the front. It is a saucer-shaped speaker with a unique design.

The front is covered in IPX7 waterproof fabric, but the back is plastic. While the ROLL 2 can tolerate submersion, it’s hard to hear it inside a pool.

As a fun add-on, it comes with an inflatable cushion to keep it afloat.

The back has a small power button and a smaller Bluetooth button. Its waterproof rubber cover reveals the micro USB charging port and an input for non-Bluetooth devices.

The manufacturer claims that this model’s Bluetooth range is 100 feet.

It also comes with a bungee that you can use to secure it. This is a beautiful design element that differs from the original ROLL.

Sadly, the ROLL 2 doesn’t have deep bass like the older model. You can’t expect much bass from a speaker this small and flat.

However, if you buy two ROLL speakers, you can use the Ultimate Ears ROLL app to connect them and improve the sound.

Key Features:

Digital signal processing

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Free ROLL 2 app

IPX7 waterproof

USB & 3.5mm input

Pros: Fancy design

Clear, dynamic sound

Fun-sized

Great Bluetooth range Cons: Lacks bass

Midrange battery life

8. Ultimate Ears BLAST

Sale Ultimate Ears BLAST Ultimate Sound: Super-portable with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 12 hours of...

With Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Spotify, Music, Pandora, TuneIn...

The BLAST is hands-down the best-sounding Alexa-enabled portable speaker on the market.

This speaker is portable and waterproof (IP67) but with more technology than other models.

It features volume controls on the front, while light-up power and Bluetooth buttons are on the top. However, these buttons are barely visible.

The other feature on this speaker is a large recessed power button with a line across it that illuminates when the speaker is turned on.

When you want to charge the speaker, you can peel back the rubber flap to reveal the charge port.

This speaker has two active drivers and two passive radiators for enhanced bass. It also has a fantastic 360-degree audio arc. However, it lacks the capability to produce deep bass.

From a design standpoint, it is a big step up from the BOOM 2. The BLAST has a more cylindrical design with sharp lines.

Like the BOOM 2, it’s a fantastic portable speaker for outdoor use. That said, the BLAST is unlikely to be the perfect model for a home setting because of weak speech recognition and the lack of a dock.

Key Features:

Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth

Built-in Alexa assistant

Optional dock

IP67 rating

Pros: Fully waterproof

Powerful battery

Automatic updates

Connects with UE app Cons: No Spotify playback

Sluggish voice sensitivity

9. Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

Sale Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM SUPRISINGLY GOOD SOUND: Super portable wireless bluetooth speaker with 360° sound that is bright,...

WATERPROOF: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is seriously waterproof and floats. WONDERBOOM was born to get wet...

The WONDERBOOM is a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with 360° sound and balanced bass. It offers a 10-hour battery life at roughly 75% volume.

The speaker is easy to set up, and your music is vibrant no matter your location.

Its exterior appears solid and lasting. Ultimate Ears claims this speaker can withstand a five-foot drop without damage.

In addition, its IPX7 rating implies that it can survive 30 minutes of submersion in water. All the control buttons are rubberized to make the WONDERBOOM waterproof.

To amplify the sound, you can sync two WONDERBOOMs together by pressing and holding the Ultimate Ears logo on the top of the speaker.

Unfortunately, EQ adjustments aren’t possible with WONDERBOOM’s iOS or Android apps since this is an earlier model. Also, WONDERBOOM only has a micro-USB charging port, limiting other input options.

Aesthetically, the WONDERBOOM has a chubby soda can style. It has a super unique look.

Contrary to popular belief, not all Bluetooth speakers with 360-degree sound perform best at a particular angle. This means that the speaker isn’t fussy about where it’s placed.

The device comes with power, pairing and playback buttons. It sounds excellent and eliminates the UE ROLL 2’s muddy bass.

Despite distortion at higher volumes with certain bass frequencies, this is one of the better-sounding tiny Bluetooth speakers.

Key Features:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

10-hour battery life

Drop-proof

IPX7 rating

Pros: Low-priced

Pairs two devices simultaneously

Lightweight & compact

Floats in water

Shock resistant Cons: Can’t adjust EQ

10. Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM (2015)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM (2015) Freakishly amazing 360-degree sound with deep bass.For Audio Playback: Smartphones, tablets and other...

Waterproof (IPX7) grab n’ go shape that is shockingly light—1.93 pounds

The MEGABOOM 2015 achieves roughly twice the volume of the regular BOOM. It comes in a range of colors and is as portable as the original model.

It is IPX7 rated, meaning it can be submerged in water for about 30 minutes without damage.

This speaker has longer-range Bluetooth. You can stream audio up to 100 feet away.

However, this distance depends on the device you’re looking to pair.

The rubber gasket that protects the USB and audio connectors has also been tweaked to make cable connections easier.

With the exception of when you’re making calls, you should get around 20 hours of continuous playback. If you click both buttons, the speaker chirps to tell you how much battery is left.

Because the speaker is supposed to stand upright, adjusting the volume requires a firm grip.

The 2015 MEGABOOM’s sound dispersion is remarkable, and you can experience surround sound from different positions.

Furthermore, this speaker remains focused and quiet. Bass, midrange and treble are all dynamic and precise.

Key Features:

IPX7 rating

Connectivity: Bluetooth

360-degree sound

20 hours playtime

NFC compatible

Pros: Longer Bluetooth range

Hard-wearing build

Deep bass

Reliable battery life Cons: Bulky

Summary

For over a decade, Ultimate Ears has been improving its Bluetooth speaker line. The Ultimate Ears app, which adds clever functionality to its speakers, is often updated with newer features.

To pick the best speaker for your needs, consider how much battery life you want, your ideal features and your preferred budget.

Fortunately, Ultimate Ears doesn’t create low-performing speakers. Consequently, any option you choose will ensure you can rock out to your favorite tunes.