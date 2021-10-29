10 Best Gaming Projectors

Most people play games on TVs and monitors, but fixed displays have their limitations. Once you buy a 65-inch TV or a 22-inch monitor, you’re locked into that size.

With a gaming projector, you get a size range. A display like 75 inches to 200 inches becomes pretty “normal” and takes your gaming experience to the next level.

Also, when you consider the price per inch, projectors can be more cost-effective than televisions.

However, the market is inundated with projectors, making it challenging to choose the best projector for gaming.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We reviewed the top-rated gaming projectors to help you pick a model that suits your needs and budget.

Top Gaming Projectors

If you want to enjoy playing games on a display that rivals the size of a movie theater screen, we have a projector for you. Here are some of the best gaming projectors on the market.

1. BenQ TH671ST

844 Reviews BenQ TH671ST UNPARALLELED PICTURE QUALITY: With Native Full HD 1080p Resolution, 92% Rec. 709 Color Accuracy, 3000...

GEARED TOWARDS GAMING: Ultra-fast low input lag and a refresh rate that matches the max output of Xbox...

The BenQ TH671ST is our top pick if you’re looking for a balance between price and performance.

Highly rated, this unit blends a short throw, 3000-ANSI lumen and 1080p resolution. It can project a 100-inch screen from 5 feet away.

Better yet, at 5.70 pounds, the TH671ST is easy to carry around.

If you’re a heavy gamer, you’ll love this projector’s quick 16.4ms input lag. It also offers excellent color accuracy and contrast.

Thanks to these two features, the TH671ST can deliver the same performance as premium home theater projectors.

This projector’s 1.2X zoom is quite a unique extra for a short throw. Its zoom lens brings in the convenience and flexibility of placement.

The lens also allows you to adjust the zoom without moving the projector to match the screen size and image.

Meanwhile, the Cinema and Sports modes are great for optimizing video settings. Both deliver realistic color without impacting ANSI brightness or shades of yellow.

The device is remarkably quiet. BenQ rates the noise at 33 decibels in full power mode and 29 decibels in Economic mode.

Also, this projector’s refresh rate can match Xbox One X and PS4 Pro’s maximum outputs. This lets you enjoy a super-smooth gaming experience.

2. Optoma GT1080HDR

1,170 Reviews Optoma GT1080HDR HDR COMPATIBLE: HDR10 technology (with 4K input) enable brighter whites and deeper black levels; a...

Fast response time: enhanced gaming mode enables Lightning-fast response time of 8. 4ms with a 120Hz...

Built for gamers, the GT1080HDR packs a short throw for mobility and easy setup.

It offers 1080p HDR10 video quality and is a 4K compatible projector. You also get up to 3,800 lumens for an over-the-top performance in ambient light.

Speaking of video quality, this projector’s picture is sharp and detailed. It comes with a 1920 x 1080 DLP chip and a six-segment color wheel for high contrast ratio.

In Enhanced Gaming Mode, the unit can deliver a 120Hz fresh rate and an 8.4ms response time. The ripple effect is a blur-free visual with no lag.

Furthermore, the device offers a wide +/- 40 degrees vertical keystone. You don’t have to ceiling-mount this projector for a good picture.

This model can project a 120-inch display from 4 feet, making it a good pick for smaller spaces.

The projector offers an incredible 15,000 hours of lamp life. It promises 4 hours of daily viewing time for over 10 years.

Another notable highlight is this projector’s flexible connectivity. It can connect to several gaming consoles and HDMI devices like Fire Stick and Chromecast.

3. BenQ TK850

Sale 868 Reviews BenQ TK850 TRUE 4K UHD RESOLUTION: 3840 × 2160 or 8.3 million Individual Pixels give incredible clarity and...

PROJECTOR-OPTIMIZED HDR-PRO(HDR10/HLG): HDR-PRO supercharged by Dynamic Iris with exclusive enhanced...

We had to include the BenQ TK850 in our best gaming projector review for several reasons.

This model thrives on its brightness. At 3,000+ lumens, this is a good gaming projector for moderately lit rooms.

It even comes with an integrated Sports Mode. In this mode, greens and blues pop more than they would with a traditional projector. The result is a more immersive gaming experience.

The projector offers a 4K, 3,840x 2,160 pixel resolution. There’s also HDR support for a crystal-clear picture.

Additionally, its 10-watt chambered speakers deliver incredible audio to make you feel like you’re part of the game.

Better yet, this projector runs on a 10-element crystal lens. The all-glass lens provides the right balance of light penetration for top-level sharpness and color.

Apart from its excellent gaming performance, the device is easy on the eyes. It sports soft, rounded edges to ensure this rather bulky projector doesn’t dominate your room.

4. Optoma HD146X

The Optoma HD146X is pocket-friendly and one of the best entry-level gaming projectors.

Top on the list of its impressive features is the 1080p resolution. While it doesn’t match the 4K ultra HD definition, it’s pretty sharp and detailed.

Furthermore, this unit comes with a six-segment color wheel for bright, accurate hues. The brand-exclusive Dynamic Black technology delivers a remarkable 500,000:1 contrast ratio.

The device doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its gaming capabilities. It features an Enhanced Gaming Mode to deliver an impressive 16ms input lag. That’s reasonably low, even for hardcore gamers.

A fast response time isn’t everything the Gaming Mode offers. It also adjusts the screen to boost darker, shadowy details. In turn, this improves your overall gaming experience.

Other notable highlights include image alignment and 15,000 hours of lamp life. Installation and placement are also a breeze thanks to the 40° vertical keystone correction and a 1.1X zoom.

In addition, the device uses HDMI-CEC technology. This feature allows you to control the projector and connected devices using a single remote control.

5. Optoma GT5600

Sale 243 Reviews Optoma GT560 ULTRA-SHORT THROW: Experience a large 100" diagonal image projected from only inches away with an...

INCREDIBLE PICTURE QUALITY: Enjoy bright, razor-sharp images with 3, 600 lumens, 20, 000: 1 contrast...

The Optoma GT5600 will instantly transform your gaming experience. It offers a massive 100-inch display from only a couple of inches away.

At 3,600 lumens, this gaming projector is undeniably bright enough. Add the 20,000:1 contrast ratio, and you get razor-sharp, super detailed images.

If you’ve never used a gaming projector before, you’ll love this unit’s easy setup. Simply place and connect the device to your gaming console and let its auto keystone sensors take over.

Even more impressive, images refocus immediately if the projector or table is bumped.

For audiophiles, the 16-watt built-in speakers will deliver stunning, crisp audio. Plus, you can connect external speakers via the audio input/output port.

The projector measures 15.00 × 13.5 × 3.8 inches. It is small enough to fit into a standard backpack. At 8.70 pounds, you shouldn’t have a problem carrying it around.

Additionally, this projector delivers a fast 144Hz rapid-refresh rate. It will project images without flickering or blurring.

6. VAVA 4K Short Throw Laser Projector

With what it offers, VAVA 4K proves to be one of the best gaming projectors on the market.

It provides up to 150-inch pictures when placed just a few inches from your wall or screen. Better yet, as a 4K HDR device, it delivers super-detailed images and a vibrant color spectrum.

The projector boasts 2,500 lumens peak brightness. That way, your game’s pixels will pop and shine with color. The image contrast ratio stands at 3,000:1.

This projector has a winning design. We love its soft edges as well as the calm white and gray coloring. The fabric mesh cover on the front and sides allows this unit to blend with your decor easily.

At 533 × 368 × 107 mm in dimension, it’ll easily fit on your gaming table as well.

As for the audio, the device comes with 60W Harman Kardon speakers. While you won’t get Dolby Atmos, these speakers are powerful enough for detailed audio.

7. ViewSonic PX703HD

The ViewSonic PX703HD runs on a single 1,920-by-1,200 DLP chip. It uses only 1,920 by 1,080 pixels on the chip to deliver a 1080p native resolution.

It also has a high 3,500-lumen rating. That’s because of the built-in RBG CYW (red-blue-green-cyan-yellow-white) color wheel.

The PX703HD scores pretty well on input lag and portability, which are two functions of interest for most gamers. More specifically, this projector offers a 16.4ms input lag at 1080p.

It weighs 2.62 pounds and measures 4.3 by 12.3 by 8.7 inches. You can easily carry it to your fellow gamer’s house or tuck it away when not in use.

You’ll also like this unit’s convenience. It offers a digital image shift and a 1.1x zoom. The shift allows you to move images up and down by about 5% of the original height.

Better yet, you can tilt the PX703HD by +/-40 degrees to square off the pictures.

Additionally, the Gaming mode brightens up dark areas on the screen, enabling you to see shadow details easily.

8. XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector

As the name suggests, the XGIMI Elfin is small. It is just 1.97 inches thick, weighing in at 5.3 pounds.

The Mini is the best gaming projector on this list if you’re after a smaller package. It packs a punch despite its compact size.

This projector runs on Android TV, like other XGIMI projectors, making it compatible with thousands of apps and games available on Android TV.

It also has integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, enabling you to stream media from YouTube, Amazon and more.

The Elfin Mini projects 1920 by 1080 images. It can receive and process 4K media. However, the image is still limited to 1080p.

This projector’s sound is impressive. Its audio is pumped out by two three-watt speakers made by speaker specialists Harman Kardon.

What’s more, the Mini can tune pictures aided by the built-in auto-focus correction. Meanwhile, the automatic keystone correction makes placement easy.

Lastly, the Elfin comes with an intelligent screen alignment function to fit images within boundaries.

9. BenQ TK700STi

The BenQ TK700STi has a lot going for it.

While it doesn’t come cheap, you can’t go wrong with this model. Its endorsement is even stronger if you’re in the market for a reliable gaming projector.

This device supports 4K at 60Hz. It also boasts a stunning 16ms response time at the same resolution. That’s as low of a response time as you’ll get with a native 4K projector.

Furthermore, this projector can deliver up to 120 inches for a bright, crystal-clear picture. What does that mean? It implies crisp, 100-inch images sporting a smooth frame powered by a low input lag.

With the brightness pegged at 3,000 lumens, HDR support and several game-oriented modes, the device is indeed a killer gaming projector.

The projector can support a 120Hz refresh rate, but you have to compromise the resolution to 1080P. Fortunately, you can optimize the display depending on the type of action.

10. BenQ X1300i

Touted as “the world’s first 4LED gaming projector,” the BenQ X1300i is ready for next-gen game consoles.

It offers a maximum 120Hz refresh rate to keep games looking buttery and smooth. It also has dedicated game modes to improve the overall user experience.

Speaking of modes, the X1300i offers FPS (shooters), SPG (sports) and RPG (role-playing games).

It comes with a GameMaestro feature that allows you to modify presets in any of these modes. Each model comes with a matching audio mode.

Unfortunately, this device isn’t easily portable. It measures 10.71 by 10.22 by 8.15 inches and weighs 6.4 pounds. That’s because it packs 5-watt chamber speakers to create audio-quality few gaming projectors can rival.

In addition, the boxy build is bold, helping the X1300i stand out.

This isn’t a 4K projector, but you can upscale it easily. While upscaling won’t give you a home cinema experience, this mid-priced gaming projector is still a good bargain.

Summary

When choosing a projector for gaming, focus on the specs and performance. Ideally, you want a model that can handle graphically intense games. The image quality should be superb as well.

If you have the money, consider a 4K gaming projector with HDR capability. Then evaluate the latency and response rate. Pick a model that offers as little lag as possible.

The models above represent what the best gaming projectors offer. You can’t go wrong with them as long as the unit you pick meets your gaming demands.