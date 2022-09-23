Gaming computers have taken off massively in popularity over the last decade. While PC gaming has existed despite the Console Wars for decades, more people than ever are switching over as console exclusives move to PC. But what if you have a gaming PC you’re ready to get rid of?

There’s no sense in letting your gaming PC sit in your closet and collect dust. If you’ve been trying to figure out how to sell a gaming PC, we’re here to help. Read on for a brief guide on how, where, and when you should sell your PC.

How To Prepare Your Gaming PC To Sell

One of the first things you should decide is how you want to sell your gaming PC. You have two options:

The first option is to sell your computer as a single, whole machine. This is the condition that your gaming PC is likely already in. Selling your PC pre-assembled has several benefits, but also a few drawbacks.

One of the main benefits is that the transaction will be done in one move. Once the fully-assembled PC is purchased, you have your chunk of cash and don’t need to worry about any further steps. You’ll also get a larger lump sum as you’ll be selling your entire machine at once.

You also may have an easier time making a sale, especially if your PC is good quality or a good price. Many people are in the market for an entire computer rather than building their own from parts. Some are often willing to pay more than the parts are worth to save the hassle of building the PC.

On the other hand, selling your PC part by part can net you more money in the end. Some parts are worth much more than others (the GPU and CPU are likely the most expensive components, for example). This helps you customize the price to make sure you get the most possible.

The main drawback is that selling part by part, you would have many more transactions to worry about. Some other pieces may go for a low amount that you may not bother. For example, low-quality RAM and stock fans may never be purchased.

Overall, deciding how to sell your computer is the most important part. Once you’ve decided, you should ensure that you save any data you want to a separate hard drive and then reformat and wipe the drive. Otherwise, you’ll be giving all of your saved files over to whoever possesses your hard drive!

Past this, clean the parts, dust the computer, and make sure everything works well. If you’re selling peripherals with the PC such as a keyboard, mouse, or headset, make sure those are cleaned and sanitized as well. Doing so will help them to sell for as much as possible as well as making them better for whoever ends up with your PC.

Best Places To Sell Your Gaming PC

There are multiple excellent locations to sell your gaming PC. These places are some of the most popular for you to check out.

Swappa

Founded in 2010, Swappa is a user-to-user vendor selling service that focuses on legitimacy. There are fewer listings than in many other vendors, but you can trust each one as opposed to the scam-ridden sites that are often used.

Swappa also focuses entirely on tech rather than a hodge-podge of anything others want to resale. Phones are the most commonly-sold item on Swappa, though laptops and computers are also common.

With Swappa, you may have a better chance at a sale if you’re selling your gaming PC in one piece. However, if you’re attempting to sell your GPU, they have a section specifically for video cards!

Overall, Swappa is a reliable site that’s continuing to grow and focuses on legitimate sales. Selling your computer for parts won’t be the best choice, but if you’re selling your entire PC, Swappa is a fantastic option.

Ebay

Ebay is arguably the most popular platform to re-sale anything. You likely already know about this site from its massive popularity in all categories.

Ebay is among the best places to sell anything, but there are some hazards. For one, due to its popularity, Ebay also commonly deals with scammers. It’s far from uncommon to have people trying to buy or sell phony or broken items.

This also can make a sale more difficult, as people are more cautious. Selling an entire computer at a good price shouldn’t take too long, but you may have to go through several buyers.

Buyers will also often try to negotiate. If you’re looking for a specific price, this can become obnoxious quickly. For higher-priced items like a gaming PC, this problem is significantly more common.

However, you can also easily sell the components of your PC if you’ve decided not to sell the entire PC as a whole. GPUs and CPUs are highly sought after on Ebay, and you shouldn’t have difficulty selling them. Less expensive or more common components like case fans often don’t go for much at all.

If you’re trying to sell your PC quickly, Ebay is a great option. Be careful of scammers and make sure that you’re paid before you mail out your gaming PC.

BuyBackBoss

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of communicating with buyers, then BuyBackBoss is a wonderful option. BuyBackBoss deals mostly in trading in smartphones of all make and model. However, they also deal in other used devices.

Best of all, BuyBackBoss will buy your device from you directly. This means you won’t have to worry about juggling different offers or checking your listings every day.

Instead, go to their website and follow their steps to sell a device. Once you’ve communicated what you’re selling, they’ll send back a quote of how much they’re willing to buy it from you for.

With that quote, you have the decision of accepting or declining. If you accept, simply box up your PC and send it off. BuyBackBoss will pay you the quote as promised within a reasonable timeframe.

If you feel that your PC is worth more than they’re offering, you’re always free to turn down the offer and sell it another way. It’s never a bad idea to see how much different outlets are willing to pay!

Decluttr

Like Ebay, Decluttr is a broader second-hand market. While there’s a definite focus on tech, you can sell everything from books to watches. Still, most of the sections are focused on consoles, CDs, blu-rays, Apple products, and similar goods.

Because of this, it’s a wonderful option for gaming PCs. That said, selling individual components is more difficult for Decluttr, making it a better option if you’re going to sell your PC pre-built.

Decluttr also uses barcodes to search your tech. Because of this, it’s best to sell gaming PC laptops or pre-built machines purchased from another vendor. Once you’ve selected the make, model, and condition of your PC, Decluttr will provide you with a price.

From there, Decluttr will send you a box and a printable label. Simply put your PC in the box, attach the label, send it off to Decluttr, and you’re set!

Like BuyBackBoss, Decluttr is excellent if you don’t want to deal with customers. However, you’ll need to settle for their offer. If you’re trying to get some quick cash and get rid of your PC, this is a wonderful choice. If you’re in no rush and want the best price you can get, you may want to shop around for a while.

PC Swaps

Of the sites listed so far, PC Swaps is the most focused on PC parts. While you can sell your PC as a pre-built machine, the site focuses more heavily on buying and selling parts.

Going to the website, you’ll find sections for every category of PC parts. GPUs, CPUs, RAM, storage, peripherals, cases – everything is under its own section. Because of this, shoppers are able to browse specific parts more easily, making it a simpler task to sell as well.

Individual parts sell for a tens of dollars up to thousands. You can find plenty of pre-built PCs being sold. If you’ve chosen to sell your PC as a full machine, don’t let PC Swaps’ focus on parts throw you off.

Best of all, the only reason to use this site is to buy or sell tech. That means you won’t have as many uninformed or casual buyers as you will on sites that deal with multiple categories. Scammers are also less frequent as the site isn’t as big as ones like Ebay.

Overall, if you’re familiar with your parts and know how to sell them, this is likely your best option on the market. PC Swaps makes selling your PC for parts a breeze and you can customize the prices to your liking. It’ll require the effort of listing and selling, but you’ll get what you deserve for your PC.

Facebook Marketplace

The last place to discuss as a site to sell your gaming pc is Facebook Marketplace. Akin to an online garage sale, the Facebook Marketplace is the section of Facebook for reselling goods.

Anything can be sold here and the purchasers are often local. It’s a bit of a mixed bag with no focus on electronics, but you can often sell your PC relatively easily.

If you live in a larger neighborhood, check to see if your neighborhood has its own marketplace. This makes selling quick when it comes to porch pick ups (ppu).

As before, selling as a pre-built machine is usually preferable on the Facebook Marketplace. Still, you should be able to sell for parts without much hassle. It’s a great way to use social media to get your unneeded devices out of your hands.

FAQ

With everything we’ve discussed, there are still a few questions remaining. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions in regards to selling your gaming PC.

How can I sell my PC?

The best way to sell your gaming PC is to sell it as a pre-built system on a second-hand outlet. If you’re comfortable speaking with clients and negotiating prices, sites like Ebay are the most popular. Otherwise, use a program like BuyBackBoss to receive a fair quote and easily ship your PC off.

How much is my PC worth selling?

The price of your PC is based on the components within. PC parts quickly go obsolete, meaning a PC built 5 years ago is already worth a fraction of the cost.

If you aren’t sure, look up the different components of your PC and add them up. Adjust your price accordingly, and remember that some are willing to pay slightly more for the convenience of a pre-built system.

How much is a gaming PC worth?

Gaming PCs tend to be worth more than a standard PC. This is because the components used to build a gaming PC are usually more expensive. The addition of a GPU (especially a good one) can raise the price by hundreds of dollars.

As before, look into the parts in your gaming PC and add them up to determine a fair price.

Can you sell an old gaming PC?

Yes! However, a gaming PC will lose value quickly. Manufacturers like Intel and AMD are constantly pushing out newer, better components that make previous releases drop in value. If your PC is significantly older than a newer system, it may not be worth much at all.

Can I Sell Gaming PC Parts?

Selling gaming PC parts is a great market due to the high amount of gamers that prefer to build their own computer. To sell individual parts, use a reseller like Ebay or Amazon. You can also rely on social media, but you may not get as many potential buyers.

A cooling system, your CPU, your motherboard, and your GPU are the biggest sellers in gaming PC parts. Other parts like case fans or outdated RAM likely won’t go for much.

Summary

Selling your gaming PC in today’s market is easier than ever due to shortages and a rising demand. Knowing where to sell your electronics is important.

If you’ve decided to sell your PC, check out one of the sites we’ve listed to get started. Whether you’re selling your PC as a pre-built system or as components, you’ll be able to get the cash you need.